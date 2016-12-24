Title

Gandhi's murder

‘It glorifies Gandhi’s assassination’: A new play on Godse faces protests in Pune

'He Ram...Nathuram' has been produced by the lead actor in 'Mee Nathuram Godse Boltoy', which depicted the assassin's point of view on the Mahatma's killing.

by 
Image credit:  He Ram...Nathuram/via YouTube

Years after a theatrical representation of the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi from the point of view of the assassin, Hindu nationalist Nathuram Godse, created a controversy across India, another play on the topic is in the eye of the storm.

For close to two decades, Sharad Pokse played the title role in the controversial Marathi play Mee Nathuram Godse Boltoy (I’m Nathuram Godse Speaking), first staged in 1997. After playing Godse on stage about 800 times, Pokse felt the man’s story needed to be told with a little more perspective. In October, Pokse premiered He Ram...Nathuram in Mumbai and the play has been staged 31 times so far, in several states.

However, the Marathi play has run into trouble ahead of its screening in Pune on December 25, with hardline Maratha organisation Sambhaji Brigade and some student outfits demanding a ban on it. Claiming that the controversial play glorifies Gandhi’s assassination and tries to spread the philosophy of Hindu Rashtra, these organisations are also planning protests ahead of the staging.

The All India Students Federation, the All India Youth Federation and other organisations had also tried to stall the play’s performance in Kolhapur on December 19. The play could be staged only after protestors were arrested and cleared from the venue, according to reports.

“Mahatma Gandhi was killed by Nathuram Godse to finish the ideology of Gandhi,” said Sagar Duryodh, secretary of the AISF’s Maharashtra wing. “It was not the murder of the leader but it was the murder of thoughts. Nathuram Godse was a pracharak of the Rashtiya Swayamsevak Sangh and murder of Gandhi was the plan of RSS, which always wanted to convert India into a Hindu nation. The play tries to spread the thought of constructing Hindu Rashtra.”

Santosh Shinde, president, Sambhaji Brigade, Pune, said that the play glorified Godse’s killing of Gandhi. “It tries to establish that act by Godse is in the interest of the nation and Gandhi has been shown as anti-national,” he said. “The play tries to create enmity between Hindu and Muslims. We have asked the government that the play should be banned and people associated with the play should be tried on charges of sedition. We will not allow the play to be staged anywhere across Maharashtra.”

The protestors said they would take the law into their own hands if the BJP-led state government does not ban the show.

Told afresh

Ponkshe, on his part, insists that the characterisation of Godse is less controversial and more insightful than that in Mauli production’s Mee Nathuram Godse Boltoy, which was last staged in 2014. “After 800 shows [of Mee Nathuram...], I thought the play requires corrections and additions,” he said. “Hence I have written He Ram...Nathuram. The play is based on facts and not fiction as is being portrayed.”

“In the earlier production, Nathuram’s act was glorified and he was being made into a superhero”, Ponkshe told the Pune Mirror. “I cannot change history and facts, but I have revisited its treatment and have made it into a more realistic, courtroom drama and toned down Nathuram’s aggression a little.”

Ponkshe questioned why the students’ groups and Sambhaji Brigade were protesting now, after 30 shows had been staged across the country. The play had been screened once before in Pune too, at the Balgandharva Theatre.

The AISF’s Duryodh had an answer. “Earlier 30 shows were staged at Hindu programmes [seminars organised by Hindu outfits],” he said. “The Kohlapur show was the first to be staged in a public place. Hence we opposed it.”

Godse’s motivations have been the subject of much debate over the years. He is said to have held Gandhi in high regard during his school days. After he dropped out of school, he was affiliated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and the Hindu Mahasabha, though it is unclear whether he was formally attached to either of the two at the time of the murder. Not much is known about the life of Godse, who ran a Marathi newspaper Agrani and described himself as a patriot, outside of the assassination.

On why Ponkshe was intrigued by Godse’s story, he said, “During his trial, Godse asked for permission to defend against all the accusations, except the punishment. For the next eight days, he addressed all the accusations. He explained why he killed Gandhi. But the government made sure that his defence does not reach the common man and tried to destroy the newspapers that had carried it.”

Ponkshe said that he would like his play to reach a wide audience and would welcome inputs from people who have a problem with it. “They can even write a play defending their thoughts after we stage the play,” he said. “Nobody denies that Gandhi was a great leader. The play is not going to undo the hanging of Godse.”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BULLETIN BY 

Delays in India’s infrastructure projects have a large impact on key social indicators

Why India needs social infrastructure and needs it fast

Delays in India’s infrastructure projects have a large impact on key social indicators
Image credit:  Getty Images

Long delays in infrastructure are not just peculiar to India but a challenge in many democracies. It is after all a hallmark of an open society that affected citizens have the right to ask for reviews and changes. However, even considering those necessary checks and balances we have some egregious delays and cost overruns. For example, the much-needed Santa Cruz-Chembur link road has been called by the World Bank as “the world’s most delayed road project”.

Delays and cost overruns have significant and far-reaching implications. The short-term inconvenience and disruption of slow under-construction projects aside, it means that public goods take significantly longer to achieve the impact they were planned for. Vital infrastructure like schools, hospitals and housing are crucial for a healthy and skilled population. Infrastructure is also an essential pre-requisite to spurring economic growth and job creation. In short, delays in execution can have a serious impact on social and economic progress.

In the Global Competitiveness Index released by the World Economic Forum for the year 2015 -16, India still ranks 84th out of 140 countries on social infrastructure.

Hospital infrastructure is unanimously recognized as severely lacking in India and can illustrate the size and nature of this problem. India has only 0.7 hospital beds per 1000 population as of 2011. This is well below the global average of 2.6 and the WHO benchmark of 3.5. With population growth and steady urbanisation, India’s urban population is increasing by around 22,000 people per day. Taking the WHO benchmark into account, our cities require 79 hospital beds to be added every day to provide optimum healthcare. Even if an average hospital holds 100 beds, we need about 4 new hospitals a week to service our demand. This highlights the urgency in building more hospitals and building them quickly. Subject matter experts are of the view that accelerating the speed of construction is even more pertinent for hospitals given that permits and approvals can take up to a year. Faster construction would not only allow for providing necessary services sooner but also improve the business case for the investor and drive higher private investment in healthcare.

Education is another area that needs urgent improvement in quality and quantity. With the right to education becoming a fundamental right, the enrollment rates have been steadily increasing. We need schools to service this demand. A report by Ernst and Young forecasts that by 2022, at higher overall enrollment rates and a lower dropout rate, an additional 130,000 private schools will be required. This translates to a need for almost 16,000 new schools a year.

In addition to health and education, India is in dire need of quality affordable housing. A report by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation (HUPA) states that we are short of around 19 million urban housing units. Most of the housing requirement is for economically weaker sections of society and progress has been slow. The central government’s ‘Housing for All by 2022’ program, with an aim to construct 20 million housing units, only managed to complete 19,255 houses in its first year. Adoption of faster construction technology is critical in reducing cost of construction, which is undoubtedly crucial for this segment, as well as meeting demand and providing a reasonable quality of life in India’s densely packed cities.

Construction of commercial infrastructure also has a wide ripple effect in propelling industry sectors and job creation. The recent rise of Gurugram, Hyderabad and Bengaluru as major commercial centers can be largely attributed to the creation of infrastructure. What has helped these centers develop so rapidly is the development of social infrastructure like schooling, healthcare, housing and urban transport in tandem. Delays in any element of infrastructure can retard uptake of housing and investment by multi-nationals in setting up offices, ultimately slowing economic growth.

While the length of project delays has reduced over time, India has a long way to go. Project planning and approval timelines involve complex and multiple considerations and are hence tougher to reduce. But faster construction is an aspect that can be achieved and can contribute significantly to reducing India’s infrastructure lacuna. In this scenario, technology can play an important role in aiding India’s next phase of growth.

One company is all set to address these yawning gaps in India’s growth story. KEF Infrastructure is harnessing technology to increase the speed of construction of infrastructure projects, especially in essential sectors such as Healthcare and Education. It uses off-site manufacturing technology to completely transform traditional construction methods to a modern component-based assembly process at its state-of-the-art KEF Infra One Park in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu. Entire building components can be built here and transported for assembly on site, helping speed up the pace of construction by up to 50% and delivering infrastructure projects ahead of time. KEF Infra One is thus a fully integrated one-stop ‘offsite manufacturing’ destination. By integrating the best technology from around the globe, KEF Infra is at the forefront of the Industrial Revolution 4.0, fast-tracking the pace of India’s infrastructure development. Some of the company’s notable projects include the 205-bed Meitra Hospital in Kozhikode, which is planned to be completed in 21 months against the industry average of 4 years, a new Infosys block in Electronic City, Bengaluru, which will be completed in 7.5 months compared to the average construction time of 2 years and the Embassy 7B Business Park in Bengaluru which will be Asia’s first fully off-site manufactured project. To know more about KEF’s revolutionary building methods and infrastructure projects, see here. Watch the film below to know how faster construction of infrastructure projects can lead to positive social impact.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of KEF Infrastructure and not by the Scroll editorial team.

