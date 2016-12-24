Title

× Close
classic literature

Charles Dickens in California in 2016? It's not as far-fetched as you might think

Charles Dickens and Victorian London came alive with enchanting Yuletide magic in the San Francisco Bay Area.

by 
Image credit:  Rituparna Chatterjee

Much as I adore all things bovine, never in my life had I imagined myself driving to a place named, of all things, Cow Palace! Thank goodness it had nothing to do with cattle but it was instead, a huge arena for concerts, games and strange events. Down the gloomy freeway, onto the ashen streets of Daly City – which is sandwiched between San Francisco and Silicon Valley – we drove on, blinking through the blinding rain trying to find this odd-named venue. The elements belonged to quintessentially gloomy British weather, and yet we were here very much in California, the land of eternal sunshine, as a lifelong diet of rock and roll and pop culture had brainwashed us into believing.

Sometimes things just match. Odd was the synchronous theme throughout. The peculiarity of the name Cow Palace and the odd weather matched the quirkiness of the event we were headed to: The Great Dickens Christmas Fair. The name says it all.

A fair dedicated to the world of the great writer, which, like a marvellous genie in a bottle, comes alive every year just before the Christmas season. This is a dream come true for us wannabe time travellers, since you are essentially driving into a time warp with family and friends, and you can plan it, like a regular picnic!

We parked in the giant parking lot and, like many others, walked bravely through the gusty, almost opaque curtain of freezing rain, to the building. Our heads were bowed, we were unable to look up due to the ferocity of the wind until a firm tap on my shoulder made me look up.

“Milady! Milady?” It was a moment! A strange lady was talking to me. She seemed to have popped straight out of a novel or a film, dressed in a Victorian working class costume: bonnet, a dark-hued fluffy Victorian skirt, sensible black shoes and a grim umbrella. “Milady, have you bought your tickets yet?” She was actually talking to me...I was “Milady”.

“Umm, what...umm no, not yet!” I muttered, trying to digest this surreal moment. “Wonderful Milady! They are free for you today!” she said, hurriedly placing two tickets into my palm for my husband and me (our toddler boss had a free entry) and disappearing into the fog like a ghost as I muttered, “Wow! Thank you so much.”

At the entrance, a man in a tailcoat, a top hat and fat grey whiskers glanced at our tickets and rushed us in saying, “Let’s get you folks warm indoors.”

Inside, were tented acres transformed into living, breathing Victorian London, with all of its hustle and bustle. Women whirled around dressed like the mysterious one we had met outside. As did hundreds of costumed men and children amidst vintage lamplit streets, boisterous pubs and quaint little shops. There weren’t just gentlemen and ladies, but also swearing sailors, aristocrats, the working classes, street urchins, chimney sweeps, doppelgangers of Miss Havisham doing tarot readings and selling a whole bunch of stuff from pies to petticoats.

Just as I was taking it all in, two lads ran parallel to each other screaming on top of their lungs to be heard above the noise of the crowd, “Telegram! Telegram!”.

“For whom?” My husband asked one of the boys.

“Not for you sir. Not today. But you can if you go to the telegraph office,” he said pointing us to one of the dozens of shops called Central London Telegraph Co. A polite little costumed shopgirl, who spoke with a British accent, like the lad and practically everybody else at this fair, explained how you could pay and two calligraphers would write down your message to somebody – preferably accompanying you to the fair – which would then become a telegram with the boys screaming and delivering them to whoever you pleased. You could send the messages from yourself or even from Father Christmas. It could be a possibly wonderful way to make a marriage proposal.

We walked on, taking in the numerous shops selling antiques and one-of-a-kind treasures that would put both present-day flashy malls and Tutankhamun’s tomb equally to shame. There were handmade fairy gardens, delicate Christmas ornaments, colourful vintage violins, violas and cellos, treasures made of pewter and wood and even magic wands. There were hilariously racy Victorian lingerie, feather creations, headpieces and hats, all of the beautiful, cumbersome layers of Victorian women’s clothing, and beautiful Victorian children’s wear screaming innocence.

Corset shops had moved from Britain to “the boom town of San Francisco” and their wares were being modelled by live human performing artists posing as mannequins in shop windows who wouldn’t budge no matter how many funny faces you made at them. There were antique games, portrait studios, dart parlours, tearooms, cake shops, wondrous theatres, music halls, dance halls, random stages here and there.

Amidst all of this old worldly abundance, to keep things real – because there was so much poverty in Victorian London, much of which Dickens’ work is known for – were a bunch of street children immersed in their slates like we are in our mobile phones, writing with slate pencils. Opposite them, a few tarts with fake, loud red cheeks went about their business. A gang of sleazebags who looked like Fagin walked by.

They looked good, healthy and happy though, unlike Dickensian characters.

Still, it felt like Wonderland and I, like Alice in it.

A crowd had gathered around a random stage, around which were piles of shipping boxes with East India Company stamped all over them. Nautical riffraff sang away loudly, and continued to sing for anybody if you bought them a pint or two. Out of the blue, a seemingly impromptu parade took place with half a dozen British Royal Guards marching in, forcing them to sober up. The Queen came and gave a speech and everybody behaved until she and her royal parade left.

“Sometimes you don’t need passports to travel,” said my husband. “Or time machines,” I added.

We moved on to the tea room for high tea. At the shop, heirloom teapots were being sold and the vendor – costumed as they all were all over the fair – told me she had purchased them from “The East Bay Corporation”, which, upon being badgered some more, she revealed to be Victorian speak for good old eBay!

Outside were countless food carts, shops and dining parlous, some with delightfully English names like The Tippling Toad and Mr Barker’s Bangers! They sold classics like roasted chestnuts, cinnamon almonds, fish and chips, pudding, cakes and pies, cookies and milk, and so on. A meat pie shop catered to classic British tastebuds but also had, as its signboard informed, “New exotic savouries inspired by journeys to the extreme edge of the Empire,” flavours like curried lamb and macaroni and cheese.

A Greek food stall, a misfit in this miniature Britain, was like a reality pinch in the arm reminding us that we were still in America. Other reality checks were these Dickensian characters bringing out iPads to process credit card payments or when they were briefly immersed into the 21st century tradition of gazing into smartphones.

These apart, it was pure time travel, authentic enough for me to recommend that Oliver Twist be reborn here, where he would never have to say, “Please sir, may I have some more?” ever again.

Neil Gaiman reads Charles Dickens's "A Christmas Carol"
We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
    Sponsored Content BULLETIN BY 

    How India’s digital revolution is changing the lives of talented students in small towns and villages

    New technology reinvigorates decades-old program to educate talented students.

    How India’s digital revolution is changing the lives of talented students in small towns and villages
    Image credit:  Samsung

    In the mid-80s, the Indian government launched a program to identify and provide free boarding & schooling to the talented children from the rural areas. The idea was that while the IITs and IIMs had developed as world-class institutions of higher education, they were often dominated by students from relatively privileged backgrounds. Similarly, elite government and corporate jobs were restricted to those from the cities. This change, pioneered by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), Govt. of India, came in the form of the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, which began the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs), a system of alternate schools for gifted students in India from VI to XII standard. By many standards, the experiment has been a success.

    The JNV program was a major innovation with significant resources deployed - it is estimated that the MHRD spends Rs 85,000 annually on every student at JNV. The schools have produced many bright students and many of these return to their villages and are able to impact their villages positively. Examples include an ex JNV student who is now researching a cure for cancer in Malaysia.

    The academically elite schools for the poor were, in their time, a big idea and now are being transformed by technology. The goal is to not only make sure students from these schools have skills on par with the best private schools but also that they have a better understanding of concepts through new ways of seeing and learning.

    In 2013, the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti partnered with Samsung to start the Smart Class initiative with the latest audio-visual tools for learning. Today the initiative is present in 398 JNVs across rural India and over 2 lakh students use the system. Tablets have been supplied to these classes along with interactive Smartboards, printers and other devices. The pedagogic methods have also changed as classrooms have become more interactive. Learning apps for Computer Science, Mathematics, English and Science have been created, and students are taught through interactive modules like videos, animation and presentations that enable them to learn in a quicker, deeper and more fulfilling manner.

    In the first three years, the initiative has seen some early successes. The story of Sadanand Ugale is one. Sadanand was a bright student studying in a remote village, Chinchada, in Maharashtra. His village teacher told his father to enrol him in a Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Kannad, Aurangabad district. With exposure to new-age education tools and modern pedagogical techniques, he was able to explore his potential. His research on seasonal diseases was selected to be presented at the National School Congress in Bangalore. He then went on to get chosen by the International Science School (ISS), Sydney to present the research paper in Australia and was even awarded a scholarship. Today he is preparing for his SSC exams and dreams of becoming a doctor and returning to his village to make it a better place. His parents feel immense pride in his achievement and his desire to strive further and contribute to the community he came from. Another inspiring story is that of Ritwik Kumar from Bijnore who was afflicted with vision impairment. He studied in the Samsung Smart Class and through his grit and brilliance, got into an IIT. Similarly, Adesh Vaidya got selected by the HRD ministry to participate in a study tour in Japan. These are only a few of the children impacted by the use of technology and connectivity in the classroom. With greater penetration, this can bring significant change to the state of education as well as the lives of people. See Sadanand’s journey in this short film below.

    Play

    The digital revolution shows the potential to be a great enabler for the change in this regard. The number of internet users in India grew by 49% in 2015, according to the IAMAI. Mobile internet users grew by over 65% in urban India in 2015, and by over 99% in rural India. While digital tools of education like iPads or video conferencing are gaining traction in middle to high-income groups in urban India, they are yet to penetrate rural India. But this is changing slowly, by the efforts of the government and some private players.

    Providing quality education to everyone regardless of where they come from is one of the biggest challenges India is facing today. This is a particularly large problem in rural areas that need to deal with challenges as varied as a lack of teaching facilities, unavailability of teachers and the financial inability of many parents to put their children through school. As a consequence, many students in rural India tend to experience disenchantment with education leading to high drop-out rates. In what becomes a vicious cycle, these children then go on to take up unskilled or semi-skilled jobs if they are boys or get married at a young age if they are girls. Many of them find it difficult to break out of the poverty trap.

    Perhaps the most significant and preventable problem here is that the process of learning in rural schools itself is not interesting. In the NFHS III Survey, “lack of interest” was cited as the main reason for dropping out of school for around 36% of boys and 21% of girls. So, digital teaching tools can not only change the way teachers instruct children - making learning more fun, interactive and interesting, but they also have the potential to bring children into the classroom and keep them from dropping out mid-way. Along with this, digital tools of learning like video conferencing and Wi-Fi enabled tablets can also provide children greater exposure and access to the world outside their physical reach and enable them to create wider networks, giving them opportunities they could never imagine before. In doing so, they can enable bright Indian children to showcase their abilities on a global platform. Like they did for Sadanand.

    Dreams only get bigger when people and technology meet. Samsung is showcasing a few of the biggest success stories of the initiative through its “Sapne hue Bade, Jab Technology se Jude” campaign. For more information on Samsung’s Smart Class initiative, see here.

    This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Samsung and not by the Scroll editorial team.

    × Close

    PreviousNext