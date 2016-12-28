Title

× Close
WATER HARVESTING

Drought in water-rich Kerala compels the state to start taking conservation seriously

Kerala is extending a rainwater harvesting programme to all parts of the state.

by 
Image credit:  Komalam Ramachandran of Naduvilkara in Thrissur district and her son in front of the well in their house. (Photo by S Gopikrishna Warrier)

The rains failed the people of Kerala in 2016. With both the Southwest and the Northeast monsoon failing the state that is called god’s own country for its unending green stretches, the Kerala government has decided to scale up the well-recharging programme called Mazhapolima (Rain Bounty) from Thrissur district to all parts of the state.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the southwest monsoon from June to September was deficient by 34% and the northeast monsoon from October to December by 62%. Instead of receiving the annual average of 2,508 mm till December 14, the state has only received 1,532.5 mm, a deficit of some 39%. While Wayanad and Thrissur districts had the highest deficit in the southwest monsoon, Kasargod and Kozhikode had the highest deficit during the northeast monsoon.

With 62% of the state’s population (2011 Census) sourcing their water requirements from dug wells in their home compounds, the state government recently decided to upscale the Mazhapolima model of rainwater recharging of wells to all parts of Kerala. Mazhapolima, a programme initiated by the district administration of Thrissur, has been found successful and effective in increasing the water in the wells in this central district of the state.

Shaken out of complacency

Since the state had always had sufficient water in the past, it was complacent about water conservation. With the successive years of deficit rainfall in 2015 and 2016, there is an increasing demand for connecting rooftop water harvesting systems into dug wells and thereby avoiding the wells from running dry in the summer months. The well-recharging programme initiated in Thrissur district is now being spread to all parts of the state.

“The Kerala government wants the systems of rainwater recharging of wells already installed in hundreds of government buildings to be repaired and made functional,” Sekhar Kuriakose, member-secretary of the State Disaster Management Authority, which is initiating the government’s programme after the state was declared as drought-hit in October, told VillageSquare.in. “In the last few years, well recharge structures were installed in many public buildings. Many of them have become dysfunctional. As a first step, we want to make these systems functional.”

Following this, the Kerala Government wants to install well-recharge systems in government buildings. This will be part of the Haritha Keralam (green Kerala) programme initiated by the present State Government, after it came to power in 2016, to strengthen rainwater harvesting in the state and also to strengthen environmental awareness. “We want to encourage the people of Kerala to install well recharge systems in their homes after we have made them functional in all government buildings,” said Kuriakose. “We want the government to take the lead.”

Thrissur example

However, independent of the rainwater harvesting into wells in government buildings, thousands of families in Thrissur district have already installed systems in their homes. According to Jos Raphael, director of Mazhapolima, more than 25,000 well water recharge structures have been installed in the district since 2008. These have been in private homesteads, institutions, and government buildings.

The idea is simple and cheap. Rainwater falling on the roof is channelled and collected through PVC pipes and directed into the dug wells. The simpler version of the system does not have a water filtration unit. The first flush of rainwater, which will bring down the leaves and dirt accumulated on the roof, is let out through an escape valve before it is turned into the dug well. Adding a simple filtration unit – with gravel stones and charcoal – ensures that the debrisis removed before the water enters the well.

According to Raphael, the simpler systems can be installed with an investment of around Rs 5,000, and there is government support of varying degrees for different sections of the society. “Our success with the Mazhapolima scheme has been the fact that we could mainstream it through many government schemes in the district.”

With an average of 2,500 mm of annual rainfall in Kerala, a 1,000 sq ft roof space can harvest more than 2,00,000 litres of water, Raphael estimates. Thus, the potential for channelling some of the water into the unconfined aquifer through the dug wells is huge with roof water harvesting.

Jos Raphael and his colleagues have implemented the Mazhapolima (Rain Bounty) programme in Thrissur. (Photo by S. Gopikrishna Warrier)
Jos Raphael and his colleagues have implemented the Mazhapolima (Rain Bounty) programme in Thrissur. (Photo by S. Gopikrishna Warrier)

Increased availability

The people’s experiences in some of the places where these systems have been installed are proving them effective for increasing the water availability. KT Shanti of Arimbur village, whose house is on a small plot of land adjacent to the rice fields, says that their well that used to run dry in the earlier years has had water after the water harvesting was done. Nearby, in the house of Thoppil Aravindakshan, his family shares similar experience saying that their well has never gone dry in the one year since the installation of the system. Their well usually dries in summer.

KM Surendran, former president of Arimboor panchayat, says that during his tenure he had encouraged people to install these systems. However, those were the years of sufficient rainfall, and the response was not as positive as in the recent years where the rain has been low. This year has been the second year with deficient rainfall in Kerala. In 2015, the deficit was 15.7%, therefore adding to the 2016 crisis.

The impact has also been felt in government institutions. The public health centre at Manalur draws its water requirement from a large, deep well constructed with laterite stones. The ground on which the PHC stands was bought from an agrarian family and the well had been there since the time the family was staying. The rainwater harvesting system has a filter, which is well maintained by the administrators of the PHC, indicating their interest to keep the system running.

Similarly, the well that serves the needs of the students and teachers of the Joseph Mundassery Memorial Higher Secondary School at Kandassankadavu has been fitted with a Mazhapolima system. The school headmistress, Latha Devi, says that the system gave the school management that the confidence that the well will continue to meet their water needs.

Effective in all ecosystems

According to VP Dinesan, senior principal scientist at the Centre for Water Resources Development and Management, Kozhikode, the Mazhapolima model of well recharge has been found successful and effective in all ecosystems of Kerala – the highlands, midlands and the coastal areas. The centre had carried out a review of the Mazhapolima project in Thrissur district.

While in the highlands and the midlands, the recharge helps increase water in the open dug wells, in the coastal area the flush of fresh water also helps in keeping out salt water ingress. With increasing exploitation of groundwater in the coastal areas, there is pressure on the equilibrium between salt water and fresh water, with the water in many wells becoming saline in the recent years.

Reinforcing the fresh water flows into the wells have pushed the saltwater interface away and kept the water sweet and potable. “The salinity in our well water has decreased,” Komalam Ramachandran of Naduvilkara, the land with an estuary with tidal action and the coast on either side, told VillageSquare.in. “It has only been a year since we installed the system, and we hope the water will further improve.”

For Roy Joseph, an Ayurveda physician living near the edge of the rice fields in Arimbur village, the inflow of fresh water has helped reduce the iron content in his well. “We never had a problem with the quantity of water in our well,” he said. “But the problem was quality because the water was yellow to brown because of high concentration of iron in it. We were forced to pump water from a well at a distance for our needs. We not only connected our roof water into the well, but also ensured that the overflow from our overhead tank went into it. The result, our well water has become clearer today and we use the water for all our needs except for drinking.”

Mazhapolima model of a combination of own money, plus money from the panchayat funds and government funds seems to be a successful model for institutional scaling up of the well recharge programme across the state, according to Kuriakose. In fact, the state government may even approach donors for funding so that the government component could be reduced.

Working through the panchayats is the best way forward, agrees Dinesan. Government-channelled funds can be used to support the programme through the panchayats, according to him.

According to Raphael, the biggest obstacle to the spread of the Mazhapolima concept has not been the lack of resources or governmental support. Harvesting rainwater from their roof has been very low on people’s priority because of the ample water supply in a state that receives an average of 2,500 mm of rainfall in a year.

The 2016 drought could change this water complacency. Conserving rainwater as it falls could become the new normal as people’s response in God’s own country.

This article first appeared on Village Square.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BULLETIN BY 

Delays in India’s infrastructure projects have a large impact on key social indicators

Why India needs social infrastructure and needs it fast

Delays in India’s infrastructure projects have a large impact on key social indicators
Image credit:  Getty Images

Long delays in infrastructure are not just peculiar to India but a challenge in many democracies. It is after all a hallmark of an open society that affected citizens have the right to ask for reviews and changes. However, even considering those necessary checks and balances we have some egregious delays and cost overruns. For example, the much-needed Santa Cruz-Chembur link road has been called by the World Bank as “the world’s most delayed road project”.

Delays and cost overruns have significant and far-reaching implications. The short-term inconvenience and disruption of slow under-construction projects aside, it means that public goods take significantly longer to achieve the impact they were planned for. Vital infrastructure like schools, hospitals and housing are crucial for a healthy and skilled population. Infrastructure is also an essential pre-requisite to spurring economic growth and job creation. In short, delays in execution can have a serious impact on social and economic progress.

In the Global Competitiveness Index released by the World Economic Forum for the year 2015 -16, India still ranks 84th out of 140 countries on social infrastructure.

Hospital infrastructure is unanimously recognized as severely lacking in India and can illustrate the size and nature of this problem. India has only 0.7 hospital beds per 1000 population as of 2011. This is well below the global average of 2.6 and the WHO benchmark of 3.5. With population growth and steady urbanisation, India’s urban population is increasing by around 22,000 people per day. Taking the WHO benchmark into account, our cities require 79 hospital beds to be added every day to provide optimum healthcare. Even if an average hospital holds 100 beds, we need about 4 new hospitals a week to service our demand. This highlights the urgency in building more hospitals and building them quickly. Subject matter experts are of the view that accelerating the speed of construction is even more pertinent for hospitals given that permits and approvals can take up to a year. Faster construction would not only allow for providing necessary services sooner but also improve the business case for the investor and drive higher private investment in healthcare.

Education is another area that needs urgent improvement in quality and quantity. With the right to education becoming a fundamental right, the enrollment rates have been steadily increasing. We need schools to service this demand. A report by Ernst and Young forecasts that by 2022, at higher overall enrollment rates and a lower dropout rate, an additional 130,000 private schools will be required. This translates to a need for almost 16,000 new schools a year.

In addition to health and education, India is in dire need of quality affordable housing. A report by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation (HUPA) states that we are short of around 19 million urban housing units. Most of the housing requirement is for economically weaker sections of society and progress has been slow. The central government’s ‘Housing for All by 2022’ program, with an aim to construct 20 million housing units, only managed to complete 19,255 houses in its first year. Adoption of faster construction technology is critical in reducing cost of construction, which is undoubtedly crucial for this segment, as well as meeting demand and providing a reasonable quality of life in India’s densely packed cities.

Construction of commercial infrastructure also has a wide ripple effect in propelling industry sectors and job creation. The recent rise of Gurugram, Hyderabad and Bengaluru as major commercial centers can be largely attributed to the creation of infrastructure. What has helped these centers develop so rapidly is the development of social infrastructure like schooling, healthcare, housing and urban transport in tandem. Delays in any element of infrastructure can retard uptake of housing and investment by multi-nationals in setting up offices, ultimately slowing economic growth.

While the length of project delays has reduced over time, India has a long way to go. Project planning and approval timelines involve complex and multiple considerations and are hence tougher to reduce. But faster construction is an aspect that can be achieved and can contribute significantly to reducing India’s infrastructure lacuna. In this scenario, technology can play an important role in aiding India’s next phase of growth.

One company is all set to address these yawning gaps in India’s growth story. KEF Infrastructure is harnessing technology to increase the speed of construction of infrastructure projects, especially in essential sectors such as Healthcare and Education. It uses off-site manufacturing technology to completely transform traditional construction methods to a modern component-based assembly process at its state-of-the-art KEF Infra One Park in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu. Entire building components can be built here and transported for assembly on site, helping speed up the pace of construction by up to 50% and delivering infrastructure projects ahead of time. KEF Infra One is thus a fully integrated one-stop ‘offsite manufacturing’ destination. By integrating the best technology from around the globe, KEF Infra is at the forefront of the Industrial Revolution 4.0, fast-tracking the pace of India’s infrastructure development. Some of the company’s notable projects include the 205-bed Meitra Hospital in Kozhikode, which is planned to be completed in 21 months against the industry average of 4 years, a new Infosys block in Electronic City, Bengaluru, which will be completed in 7.5 months compared to the average construction time of 2 years and the Embassy 7B Business Park in Bengaluru which will be Asia’s first fully off-site manufactured project. To know more about KEF’s revolutionary building methods and infrastructure projects, see here. Watch the film below to know how faster construction of infrastructure projects can lead to positive social impact.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of KEF Infrastructure and not by the Scroll editorial team.

× Close

PreviousNext