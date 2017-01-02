Title

× Close
note demonetisation

We have worked overtime for 50 days: Union official explains why bank workers plan protest for Jan 3

All India Bank Employees' Association says it wants a comprehensive probe on how some individuals got crores worth of new cash.

by 
Image credit:  Mukesh Gupta/Reuters

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes on November 8, he asked the nation to bear the “minor inconvenience” for 50 days. But just over 50 days later, the cash crunch has not eased. Across the country, thousands of Automatic Teller Machines remain dry. While the Reserve Bank of India has allowed a weekly withdrawal of Rs 24,000 per account, banks have set arbitrary limits in branches due to the cash shortage. However, Income Tax department raids across India have resulted in the seizure of crores of rupees in new Rs 500 and Rs 2,000 notes. CH Venkatachalam, general secretary of the All India Bank Employees’ Association, said these raids, and the reluctance of the income tax department to give out proper information about them, have created the impression that bankers are helping black money hoarders. The association, one of the largest unions in India, has planned a nation-wide protest on January 3 demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into illegal cash exchange and compensation for the additional workload they face after demonetisation.

Edited excerpts from an interview with Venkatachalam:

The 50 days deadline given by the prime minister for return of normalcy is over. How is the situation on the ground?
There is hardly any improvement. Branches of nationalised banks across the country are facing severe cash shortage. Many of them had to fix lower withdrawal limits so that more customers could be served. In our estimate, only 40% of over two lakh Automatic Teller Machines are functional and this too for a few hours a day. We do not think this will magically improve after December 30. The Reserve Bank of India has a duty to ensure proper cash supply. As employees, we feel our image has taken a beating as customers think we are hiding cash from them and helping the rich. In reality, nationalised banks are struggling without cash supply.

But why will the employees’ image get dented when it is the RBI and the government that are to be blamed?
This is because of what has come out of raids conducted by the Income Tax department. After these raids, media, based on information from IT officials, has reported that crores of black money in the form of new Rs 2,000 and Rs 500 have been seized. This gives a false perception that bankers are colluding with fraudsters. The customers are turning angry. But let me tell you that the systems have been created in such a way that we will not be able to exchange such large amounts of cash in any branch. Basically, the systems in place in nationalised banks wouldn’t allow it. Our suspicion is that the fault lies with private ATM service providers who are allowed to handle cash. The RBI is saying it is supplying enough cash. But when you go to the ground, you see that a majority of ATMs are dry. How is this possible? Is the cash getting diverted in the middle? We see a big scam here. We demand a thorough CBI probe into this problem so that the real culprits are caught.

But bank employees were also suspended for exchanging cash beyond RBI prescribed limits...
You need to place it in context. What was the amount they exchanged? A few thousand rupees. What is the amount of new currency seized in these raids? They run into hundreds of crores. I am not defending employees who erred. But you should understand that these small violations are being magnified but real culprits are happily getting away with defrauding the public. Let the CBI probe. If people are found doing something illegal, whether employees or otherwise, let them face the music. Why is there a reluctance to probe?

Do you see the cash supply situation improving in the coming days?
We are entering a new month. People will come to the bank to access their salaries and pensions. The increase in cash supply to branches should be significant to overcome this challenge. This is where I think the RBI has not functioned well. They should put out daily figures of how cash has been sent to each branch. They do have the data but they don’t want to release it. Why so? Unions have already raised this doubt. We feel some private banks are getting cash at the cost of nationalised banks. If the RBI puts out the data, we will be able to see where all the cash is going. But above all these issues, we bank employees are hurt. Visit a branch and see for yourself. We have to hear the worst of abuses from our customers. The government shouldn’t forget we are also humans. Every employee has worked overtime over the last 50 days. Many have died due to work pressure. Despite terms of employment that guarantee us extra pay for extra time, we have not been given anything. This cannot work.

How are you going to tackle the question of additional wage?
We have called for a nation-wide protest on January 3 outside all RBI regional offices. The demands include proper cash supply to branches, extra pay and a CBI probe into cash diversion. If things do not improve, we are planning to call for a strike when all unions meet for a conference on January 8. Bankers cannot be a collateral to bad policy implementation.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BULLETIN BY 

Delays in India’s infrastructure projects have a large impact on key social indicators

Why India needs social infrastructure and needs it fast

Delays in India’s infrastructure projects have a large impact on key social indicators
Image credit:  Getty Images

Long delays in infrastructure are not just peculiar to India but a challenge in many democracies. It is after all a hallmark of an open society that affected citizens have the right to ask for reviews and changes. However, even considering those necessary checks and balances we have some egregious delays and cost overruns. For example, the much-needed Santa Cruz-Chembur link road has been called by the World Bank as “the world’s most delayed road project”.

Delays and cost overruns have significant and far-reaching implications. The short-term inconvenience and disruption of slow under-construction projects aside, it means that public goods take significantly longer to achieve the impact they were planned for. Vital infrastructure like schools, hospitals and housing are crucial for a healthy and skilled population. Infrastructure is also an essential pre-requisite to spurring economic growth and job creation. In short, delays in execution can have a serious impact on social and economic progress.

In the Global Competitiveness Index released by the World Economic Forum for the year 2015 -16, India still ranks 84th out of 140 countries on social infrastructure.

Hospital infrastructure is unanimously recognized as severely lacking in India and can illustrate the size and nature of this problem. India has only 0.7 hospital beds per 1000 population as of 2011. This is well below the global average of 2.6 and the WHO benchmark of 3.5. With population growth and steady urbanisation, India’s urban population is increasing by around 22,000 people per day. Taking the WHO benchmark into account, our cities require 79 hospital beds to be added every day to provide optimum healthcare. Even if an average hospital holds 100 beds, we need about 4 new hospitals a week to service our demand. This highlights the urgency in building more hospitals and building them quickly. Subject matter experts are of the view that accelerating the speed of construction is even more pertinent for hospitals given that permits and approvals can take up to a year. Faster construction would not only allow for providing necessary services sooner but also improve the business case for the investor and drive higher private investment in healthcare.

Education is another area that needs urgent improvement in quality and quantity. With the right to education becoming a fundamental right, the enrollment rates have been steadily increasing. We need schools to service this demand. A report by Ernst and Young forecasts that by 2022, at higher overall enrollment rates and a lower dropout rate, an additional 130,000 private schools will be required. This translates to a need for almost 16,000 new schools a year.

In addition to health and education, India is in dire need of quality affordable housing. A report by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation (HUPA) states that we are short of around 19 million urban housing units. Most of the housing requirement is for economically weaker sections of society and progress has been slow. The central government’s ‘Housing for All by 2022’ program, with an aim to construct 20 million housing units, only managed to complete 19,255 houses in its first year. Adoption of faster construction technology is critical in reducing cost of construction, which is undoubtedly crucial for this segment, as well as meeting demand and providing a reasonable quality of life in India’s densely packed cities.

Construction of commercial infrastructure also has a wide ripple effect in propelling industry sectors and job creation. The recent rise of Gurugram, Hyderabad and Bengaluru as major commercial centers can be largely attributed to the creation of infrastructure. What has helped these centers develop so rapidly is the development of social infrastructure like schooling, healthcare, housing and urban transport in tandem. Delays in any element of infrastructure can retard uptake of housing and investment by multi-nationals in setting up offices, ultimately slowing economic growth.

While the length of project delays has reduced over time, India has a long way to go. Project planning and approval timelines involve complex and multiple considerations and are hence tougher to reduce. But faster construction is an aspect that can be achieved and can contribute significantly to reducing India’s infrastructure lacuna. In this scenario, technology can play an important role in aiding India’s next phase of growth.

One company is all set to address these yawning gaps in India’s growth story. KEF Infrastructure is harnessing technology to increase the speed of construction of infrastructure projects, especially in essential sectors such as Healthcare and Education. It uses off-site manufacturing technology to completely transform traditional construction methods to a modern component-based assembly process at its state-of-the-art KEF Infra One Park in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu. Entire building components can be built here and transported for assembly on site, helping speed up the pace of construction by up to 50% and delivering infrastructure projects ahead of time. KEF Infra One is thus a fully integrated one-stop ‘offsite manufacturing’ destination. By integrating the best technology from around the globe, KEF Infra is at the forefront of the Industrial Revolution 4.0, fast-tracking the pace of India’s infrastructure development. Some of the company’s notable projects include the 205-bed Meitra Hospital in Kozhikode, which is planned to be completed in 21 months against the industry average of 4 years, a new Infosys block in Electronic City, Bengaluru, which will be completed in 7.5 months compared to the average construction time of 2 years and the Embassy 7B Business Park in Bengaluru which will be Asia’s first fully off-site manufactured project. To know more about KEF’s revolutionary building methods and infrastructure projects, see here. Watch the film below to know how faster construction of infrastructure projects can lead to positive social impact.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of KEF Infrastructure and not by the Scroll editorial team.

× Close

PreviousNext