Title

× Close
Assembly elections

Goa 2017: Squabbling saffron outfits mean BJP might face choppy waters

Assembly elections in Goa will be held on February 4.

by 

The Election Commission on Wednesday announced dates for the Goa Assembly elections this year, with all 40 seats in the state set to go to the polls in a single phase on February 4. Punjab, which votes on the same day, and Goa are thus the first of five states holding elections over February and March, with counting for all set to be conducted on March 11.

Goa

Phases: 1

Voting day: February 4

Counting day: March 11

Goa has swung between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress for the last few decades, with the current leadership being an alliance between the BJP and the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party. If all were going well, considering the general rightward shift in polity and the continued popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, there should have been no reason to doubt the continued success of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance in the state.

But the BJP-MGP’s own support base has found a way to add much more intrigue to the state’s upcoming elections. On December 12, Goa Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar dropped two of the senior-most leaders of the MGP from his Cabinet after they made it clear that they were gunning for the chief ministerial post themselves. There hasn’t yet been an official break between the alliance partners, yet it seems clear that they are not on the same page.

Beyond the government, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh also saw a split in the state after the breakaway faction joined issue with the BJP’s reluctance to de-fund schools that use English as their medium of instruction, in favour of those with Konkani and Marathi. That has led to yet another political party that, along with the Shiv Sena and a few others, means the likelihood of an anti-BJP alliance that isn’t run by the principal Opposition.

The Congress’ Luizinho Faleiro will hope that this divides the traditional BJP-MGP support base. Recent visits by Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Vice President Rahul Gandhi have also added some wind to the party’s sails. In the same corner, however, is the Aam Aadmi Party, which has been loud – at least on social media – about its ambitions in the state, even if those won’t necessarily translate on the ground.

What seems entirely possible, considering the mess of parties now contesting in various alliances, is something of a split verdict. This would give the BJP an upper hand, since being in power at the Centre means it is better placed to make promises that can help it cobble together an alliance.

Parsekar has been mostly lacklustre, particularly in his responses to the various splits and factionalism, meaning this eleciton will also be something of a test of Union Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar’s political career – since, even though he left the chief ministerial position a few years ago, he is often called out in Delhi for spending too much time back in Goa. A loss for the BJP will hurt his political fortunes as well.

For more background on the state:

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BULLETIN BY 

How muesli came all the way from the Swiss Alps to your plate

A breakfast championed by nutritionists and gourmet chefs alike.

How muesli came all the way from the Swiss Alps to your plate
Image credit:  Pexels.com

There is no one Indian palate: bread and jam, idlis, parathas, eggs, our mornings look as diverse as our culture. Some of us are gulping down the juice and organising our bags, grabbing a toast as a loved one admonishes to carry some fruit which shall be gobbled on the way to work.

Delhi based nutritionist Ekta Tandon tries to sort through rushed breakfasts, “A bowl of Muesli with milk and fruit/ dry fruit is a great balanced breakfast option. It provides fibre. Foods high in fibre can help you keep full. Addition of dry fruits and nuts can add Omega 3. Often accompanied with milk or curd, it can even take care of your calcium requirements.”

This delicious energy solution did not happen on its own. Muesli, means ‘mix’ in Swiss, the language of Dr Maximilian Bircher-Benner, a Swiss doctor and nutritionist who studied the effects of raw foods on the body at the turn of the 20th century. Contrary to the beliefs of the time, Bircher-Benner stressed on the quality of food to keep people healthy and not merely to satisfy hunger. This was a revolutionary thought at that time and one that has indirectly inspired many diet trends since. In his book ‘The Prevention of Incurable Disease’, he said that people should ensure that at least half of the food they ate was raw foods—fruits, nuts and vegetables. He opened a sanatorium in the Swiss Alps to further develop his beliefs and it was there that he concocted muesli. With oats that recharge cells, good fats from dried fruits, vitamins and minerals from fresh fruit he designed it with the intention of replacing breast milk. Encouraging his patients to alter their eating habits from the traditional meat and potato European diet to one that focused on fruits nuts and vegetables, Dr Benner was inspired by the healthy eating habits of the Swiss mountain herders who easily worked through chilly conditions.

Muesli then travelled across Europe and into America where health food and vegetarian diets were in vogue in the 1960s and never looked back. Of course, the muesli we get in stores now is not identical to Dr Benner’s version. It has evolved and travelled from health stores to holistic ‘hippy’ food stores to supermarkets and finally to your local kirana shop. In doing so it has brought the attention back on health. Far from being part of a fad diet, the grains present in muesli like oats, cereals and millets are part of our indigenous cuisine.

Muesli is a great way to sneak in nutritious foods into your diet that you otherwise may not manage to eat regularly. Sunflower seeds, chia seeds, crushed almonds are some of the favourite options.

A lot of favourite ingredients can be added to muesli such as prunes, berries, fresh or dried fruits/nuts, all of which combine very well. And you can have it in a myriad of ways. With yogurt, or milk, or mix it into pancakes, cookies or muffins, or even soak it overnight in milk or yoghurt and that way, there is not much left to prepare for breakfast next day but eating it!

Making it even more convenient is Anil Kumar, Executive pastry chef at Le Meridien, Gurgaon. He shares with us the recipe of his delicious Caramel Muesli that can be stored and eaten on the go.

Whether it’s with plain milk or with cream or yogurt, muesli can be an excellent breakfast option. Packed with nutritious grains including wheat, barley, rice, corn and oats along with delicious almonds, raisins or dried fruits, Kellogg’s Muesli is tasty, nourishing and a great way to start your day. For more delicious recipes and information, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Kellogg’s and not by the Scroll editorial team.

× Close

PreviousNext