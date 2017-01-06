FRIDAY, JANUARY 6

ART Kota Neelima at Alliance Francaise

Remains of Ayodhya: Places of Worship is a solo show of paintings by Delhi-based writer and artist Kota Neelima. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Until Monday, January 16. Open daily, from 11 am to 8 pm.

Where: Galerie Romain Rolland, Alliance Francaise de Delhi, 72 Lodhi Estate. Tel: 011 4350 0200.

ART Usha Garodia at India Habitat Centre

An exhibition of sculptures by Gurgaon-based ceramic artist.

When: Until Wednesday, January 11. Open daily, from 11 am to 7 pm.

Where: Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, near Air Force Bal Bharati School. Tel: 011 2468 2002.

SHOPPING & STYLE Annual Dastkari Haat Crafts Bazaar at Dilli Haat

This year’s edition of the annual crafts bazaar organised by Delhi non-profit Dastkari Haat Samiti will feature stalls selling a range of products from across India as well as Iran. Entry is free and requires the presentation of a hard or soft copy of this invitation.

When: Until Sunday, January 15, from 11 am to 8 pm.

Where: Dilli Haat, opposite INA Market, Aurobindo Marg. Tel: 011 2611 9055. Entry is from the rear gate.

DANCE Khanak Dhara 2017 at Shri Ram Centre

This kathak concert organised by the Khanak Institute of Performing Arts in Delhi will feature a solo recital by its founder Monisa Nayak and a group performance by students from the institute. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, January 6 at 7 pm.

Where: Shri Ram Centre, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House. Tel: 011 2371 4307.

MUSIC Pankaj Udhas at Siri Fort Auditorium

Mumbai-residing ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas will perform a concert of some of his best-known songs. Tickets priced at Rs 1,300, Rs 1,690, Rs 2,210, Rs 2,600, Rs 3,120, Rs 4,160 and Rs 5,200 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, January 6 at 7 pm.

Where: Siri Fort Auditorium, Asian Games Village, Gautam Nagar. Tel: 022 2649 9397.

MUSIC Collido + TR-8R at Summer House Café

Delhi electronic music DJs, Collido aka Sahil Singh and Ardaman Dua, and TR-8R aka Hari Shankar, will each play a set. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, January 6 at 9 pm.

Where: Summer House Café, First Floor, DDA Shopping Complex, Aurobindo Place Market, Hauz Khas. Tel: 93509 27000.

MUSIC Sanjeeta Bhattacharya + Loic Sanlaville at La Bodega

City-based musicians, vocalist Sanjeeta Bhattacharya and French guitarist Loic Sanlaville, will present a set of bossa nova and jazz. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, January 6 at 9 pm.

Where: La Bodega, First Floor, 29-B Middle Lane, Khan Market. Tel: 011 4310 5777.

MUSIC Takar Nabam at The Piano Man Jazz Club

Singer-songwriter and guitarist Takar Nabam, who lives in Delhi, will perform. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, January 6 at 9 pm.

Where: The Piano Man Jazz Club, Ground Floor, B6-7/22, Safdarjung Enclave Market, opposite Deer Park, Safdarjung. Tel: 011 3310 6260.

MUSIC Up7T + Rohan Kale at BandStand

A double bill of electronic music DJs from Delhi, Up7T aka DJ Ayush Arora and Rohan Kale. Call the venue for details about the entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, January 6 at 9 pm.

Where: BandStand, 214, DDA Shopping Complex, Aurobindo Place, Hauz Khas Village. Tel: 98102 00318.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 7

WORKSHOPS Pottery On the Farm at Farm 8

At this workshop organised by gardening consultancy Edible Routes, Delhi-based ceramic artist Aniruddh Sagar will teach participants basic pottery skills. Tickets priced at Rs 1,000 (children between ages five and ten) and at Rs 1,500 per person (for those above the age of ten), which entitle participants to lunch, are being sold on Insider.in. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, January 7 and Sunday January 8 at 10 am.

Where: Farm 8, Aya Nagar Phase 5.

FILM Ogin – Love and Faith at the Japan Foundation

Kei Kumai’s Japanese film Ogin – Love and Faith (1978) is a love story, set in the sixteenth century, about a girl named Ogin and a warlord Takayama. When Ogin is married off to another man, Takayama and she decide to run away together. The film will be screened with English subtitles. There is no entry fee. See here or the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, January 7 at 2 pm.

Where: Japan Foundation, 5A Ring Road, Lajpat Nagar IV. Tel: 011 2644 2967.

THEATRE Raavan Ki Ramayan at Kamani Auditorium

Writer-director Atul Satya Koushik’s Hindi drama Raavan Ki Ramayan tells the Indian epic from the perspective of Raavan. Tickets priced at Rs 300, Rs 500, Rs 750 and Rs 1,000 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, January 7 at 6.30 pm.

Where: Kamani Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Janpath. Tel: 011 4350 3352.

THEATRE Woody Allen’s Side Effects at Alliance Francaise

Directed by Saleem Shah, this English play has been inspired by three tales from Side Effects, a collection of short stories by Woody Allen. Tickets priced at Rs 300, Rs 400 and Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, January 7 at 7 pm.

Where: Alliance Francaise de Delhi, 72 Lodhi Estate. Tel: 011 4350 0200.

MUSIC Nucleya at Flyp@MTV

Goa-residing bass music producer Nucleya aka Udyan Sagar will perform. Tickets priced at Rs 1,500 per person and Rs2,000 per couple are being sold on Insider.in. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, January 7 at 8 pm.

Where: Flyp@MTV, N/57 and N/60, First Floor, Outer Circle, Connaught Place. Tel: 011 3310 5181.

COMEDY Sumit Anand at Akshara Theatre

Stand-up comedian Sumit Anand, who lives between Delhi and Singapore, will perform Buffering, a show during which he will test out new material. Tickets priced at Rs 200 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, January 7 at 8 pm.

Where: Akshara Theatre, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, near Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. Tel: 011 2374 2083.

SUNDAY, JANUARY 8

WALKS TWSB Access in Motion at Gurgaon

Canadian organisation The Walking School Bus, which works in the area of children’s education, is organising its inaugural event in Delhi, a 5 kms walk aimed at raising funds for a computer lab for one of the schools with which it has partnered. The registration fee, which starts at four Canadian dollars or approximately Rs 200 per person, can be paid here. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Sunday, January 8 at 7 am.

Where: Gurgaon; the meeting point will be shared with those who register.

THEATRE Man Disposes, God Proposes at Alliance Francaise

Director Saleem Shah’s English adaptation of British playwright and lawyer John Mortimer’s drama The Dock Brief centres around Himaqat Qureshi, who has been charged with murder of his wife. He’s sure to be proven guilty until lawyer Kamal Kanth Tripathi comes along. Tickets priced at Rs 300, Rs 400 and Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, January 8 at 4 pm.

Where: Alliance Francaise de Delhi, 72 Lodhi Estate. Tel: 011 4350 0200.

COMEDY Bhelpoori at Alliance Francaise

Directed, written and performed by Saleem Shah, Bhelpoori is an 80-minute one-man show in Hindi and English about everything from sex and politics to Bollywood. Tickets priced at Rs 300, Rs 400 and Rs 500 per person are being sold at Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, January 8 at 7 pm.

Where: Alliance Francaise de Delhi, 72 Lodhi Estate. Tel: 011 4350 0200.

COMEDY Nishant Suri + Aakash Gupta + Jaspreet Singh at India Habitat Centre

City-based stand-up comedians Nishant Suri, Aakash Gupta and Jaspreet Singh will each perform a set. Tickets priced at Rs 200, Rs 350 and Rs 500 per person are being sold at Bookmyshow.com and at the IHC programmes desk.

When: Sunday, January 8 at 7 pm.

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, near Air Force Bal Bharati School. Tel: 011 2468 2002.a

COMEDY Kishore Dayani + Pratyush Chaubey + Anshu Mor at Akshara Theatre

The stand-up comics, each of whom is based in Gurgaon, will perform a collaborative show titled Badmash Company. Tickets priced at Rs 250 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, January 8 at 8 pm.

Where: Akshara Theatre, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, near Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. Tel: 011 2374 2083.

ONGOING ART Seher Shah at Nature Morte

Drawings, etchings, woodcuts, photographs and sculptures make up Pakistani artist Seher Shah’s solo show Of Absence and Weight. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Until Saturday, February 11. Open Monday to Saturday, from 10 am to 6 pm; Sunday, closed.

Where: Nature Morte, A-1, Neeti Bagh, August Kranti Marg, opposite Kamala Nehru College. Tel: 011 41740215.

ART Niyeti Chadha Kannal at Gallery Latitude 28

A show of collages titled Weaving Shards by US-based artist Niyeti Chadha Kannal. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Until Tuesday, January 17. Open Monday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday, closed.

Where: Gallery Latitude 28, F-208, Lado Sarai. Tel: 011 4679 1111.

ART Takayuki Yamamoto at the Japan Foundation

The Japan Foundation is hosting an exhibition by Japanese artist Takayuki Yamamoto whose “projects portray the peculiarities of social systems and customs by which people are raised”. The exhibition also features pieces created by school children at workshops the artist conducted in Delhi. There is no entry fee. See here or the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Until Saturday, February 4. Open Monday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday, closed.

Where: Japan Foundation, 5A Ring Road, Lajpat Nagar IV. Tel: 011 2644 2967.

These recommendations have been compiled by The Daily Pao.