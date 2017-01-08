Weekend reads

  1. In the Hindu, Sanjay Hegde on the recent Supreme Court judgment on corrupt electoral practices and what it means for elections based on identity politics.
  2. In the Indian Express, Amitabh Mattoo remembers Mufti Mohammad Sayeed a year after his death, pointing out that the late Jammu and Kashmir chief minister’s politics embraced diversity and democracy.
  3. In the Telegraph, Ruchir Joshi on how movements in art cannot be placed in neat, chronological order.
  4. Also in the Indian Express, Garima Mishra on the role that was closest to Om Puri’s heart.
  5. In the Mumbai Mirror, Khalid Mohamed recalls that Om Puri never said goodbye.
  6. In Hindu BLInk, Sandhya Ravishankar on the remodelling of Sasikala into “Chinamma (Little Amma)“, political successor to the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.
  7. In Livemint-Lounge, Rana Safvi remembers a pilgrimage to Karbala in 1959.
  8. In the Guardian, Lionel Shriver on how fiction cannot compete with our current reality, and how any novelist would be panned for creating a character like Donald Trump.
  9. In the New Yorker, David Remnick asks how the 2016 American presidential elections can be considered unsullied if the intelligence reports on Russian intervention are true.
  10. In the Atlantic, Sophie Gibert writes on a documentary about Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds, mother and daughter who were both actors and who died within a day of each other.