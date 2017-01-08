We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Weekend reads
- In the Hindu, Sanjay Hegde on the recent Supreme Court judgment on corrupt electoral practices and what it means for elections based on identity politics.
- In the Indian Express, Amitabh Mattoo remembers Mufti Mohammad Sayeed a year after his death, pointing out that the late Jammu and Kashmir chief minister’s politics embraced diversity and democracy.
- In the Telegraph, Ruchir Joshi on how movements in art cannot be placed in neat, chronological order.
- Also in the Indian Express, Garima Mishra on the role that was closest to Om Puri’s heart.
- In the Mumbai Mirror, Khalid Mohamed recalls that Om Puri never said goodbye.
- In Hindu BLInk, Sandhya Ravishankar on the remodelling of Sasikala into “Chinamma (Little Amma)“, political successor to the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.
- In Livemint-Lounge, Rana Safvi remembers a pilgrimage to Karbala in 1959.
- In the Guardian, Lionel Shriver on how fiction cannot compete with our current reality, and how any novelist would be panned for creating a character like Donald Trump.
- In the New Yorker, David Remnick asks how the 2016 American presidential elections can be considered unsullied if the intelligence reports on Russian intervention are true.
- In the Atlantic, Sophie Gibert writes on a documentary about Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds, mother and daughter who were both actors and who died within a day of each other.