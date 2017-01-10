Title

× Close
economic shifts

What is universal basic income – and does it make sense for India?

Economists on both the Left and Right have supported the idea of a basic income, but questions of how it would be funded remain.

by 
Image credit:  REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Over the last week, newspapers have reported that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government could lay the foundations for a universal basic income in India this year. As early as October 2016, Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian confirmed that the idea of offering a regular payment from the state to all citizens regardless of their employment status would make its way to the Economic Survey, which is tabled in Parliament ahead of the Budget.

“You are really on the ball here,” Subramanian said when asked about a basic income in September at a conference in Odisha. “In fact, am a bit unhappy with you for stealing the thunder of the next [economic] survey because it is going to be one of the big topics.”

Most speculation suggests that the Economic Survey will simply include a chapter engaging with the issue and its relevance to India, without an actual announcement moving forward on it in the Budget. But even the idea represents a monumental shift in the way the Indian state approaches the concept of social security and, if implemented, would be one of the most significant systemic reforms ever.

What is it?

According to the Basic Income Earth Network, a universal basic income is a “periodic cash payment unconditionally delivered to all on an individual basis, without means-test or work requirement.”

In other words, every citizen in the country would be entitled to a periodic payment, regardless of differences in social or economic positions. You wouldn’t have to prove your unemployment status or your socio-economic identity to be eligible for the income.

From the government side, this would mean massive shift in the way it spends the revenue that it receives through taxation. Currently the money that the government earns through taxation and other revenue sources are used to fund the various services that the government provides, as well as the welfare subsidies it pays for. A universal income would mean the government moving away from service delivery and instead simply providing people with the money to access those services.

On January 1, 2017, Finland began a pilot programme aimed at understanding the effects of a basic income. The government decided that it would pay €560 a month for two years to 2,000 unemployed persons, and continue to provide the income even if they find employment.

Economists on both the Left and the Right have found appealing traits in basic income, though for varied reasons ranging from individual liberty to equitable distribution of wealth.

But could a basic income be suitable for a country like India where poverty is widespread and which ranks an abysmal 130 on the human development index? Given the financial burden that such a policy could put on the government, would the state’s focus on crucial sectors like health and education take a beating?

Western argument

In the West, growing inequality has been the biggest factor in the idea of basic income gaining ground. The media took notice of this concept when Silicon Valley incubator, Y Combinator, launched an experiment in June in California where it began paying 100 families a basic income to study the consequences of such a policy.

As Robert Skidelsky stated in this column in the Guardian, paid employment in the industrial age has not been able to guarantee a level of sustained income that could keep people out of poverty. Employment levels have fluctuated drastically and labour has invariably been the first victim of economic slowdowns and market fluctuations.

Therefore, one of the primary arguments in support of basic income is that it would serve as a sort of an insurance against unemployment and thereby against poverty itself.

Another reason the approach is popular is because a universal basic income would be relatively easy to implement. Unlike targeted welfare schemes, which need extensive groundwork to identify disabilities and beneficiaries and auditing to ensure that there is no leakage, an across-the-board basic pay would be simpler to deliver. This could help counter the corruption that mars welfare measures and ensure efficient use of revenue.

Economists, particularly on the Right, also see such an income as being a function of individual liberty. Just as with direct cash transfers, a universal income would give people the freedom to spend it in any way they choose and also give them the economic strength to choose the kind of work they would want rather than be forced to take up undesirable jobs to meet necessities.

Indian context

However, there are hardly any detailed studies available on how a basic income would function in countries like India, where close to 30% of the population lives below poverty line and where basic services of health and education remain inefficient.

Subramanian laid out the argument for a basic income for Indians at an event to mark Gandhi Jayanti last year.

 “Today there are at least 1000 schemes that the Central government runs for the poor…It is not clear that the money actually reaches the poor. So the question is whether the UBI is a more effective way of reaching the poor that the current schemes that government employs…We have historically focussed on individuals who are poor by virtue of accident of their birth — they are dalits, adivasis, etc. But what is happening now is that the accident of birth has become less important than the accident of life. People fall into poverty due to reasons like drought, declining opportunities in agriculture, disease and so on…. So the safety net provided by the government should be quite wide and that is why this UBI has some merit.”  

— Arvind Subramanian

But attempting to implement the scheme brings up a crucial question: Where would the money come from?

Across the economic spectrum, economists feel the basic income should be fixed at a level that is just above the poverty line in a country. In India, various panels, including the Rangarajan committee, have fixed this level at between Rs 32 and Rs 47.,

If one took Rs 32 as the base, an individual in rural India would be due to get Rs 960 a month or Rs 11,520 a year. But financing this scheme even if it is for just those under the poverty line, instead of all Indain citizens, would put enormous stress on government funds. If one assumed that only the 37.5 crore persons below poverty line get the basic income, this would entail a cost of Rs 4.32 lakh crore annually.

This would mean the government would have only two ways to sustain the scheme: Either it would cut down on other subsidies to reduce expenditure and divert money to basic income, or increase taxes.

Funding questions

Economists like Steven Pressman have pointed out that servicing the basic income scheme through higher taxes, especially through indirect taxes on commodities like sales tax, could lead to inflation. This in turn would erode purchasing power, lowering the value of the basic income paid.

The bigger threat though is cutting down other subsidies for the cash pay out. Given India’s abysmal position in the Human Development Index, economists like Amartya Sen have stressed on larger public sector spending on health and education. A large bill for a basic income, universal or targeted only at the poor, would mean money taken away from spending on these specific services.

In this article on Project Syndicate, economist at the University of California Pranab Bardhan, said since basic income bestows on the beneficiary the choice to spend the money as desired, there was no guarantee “that individuals would allocate enough of it to achieve socially desirable education, health, or nutrition levels.” This could impede the fight for achieving better social indicators.

Instead, a model where the income adds on to the welfare that is being delivered through the various services would work better for the Indian context. “A basic income as a supplement to welfare measures is desirable,” said economist Venkatesh Athreya.

In Europe, basic income has also been projected as an alternative to employment schemes. In India, the equivalent is the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, which benefits close to 185 million people with a budget of Rs 38,500 crore.

But all of this is predicated on the idea that the government will be suggesting a move towards a basic income sometime soon, rather than as a goal that India’s economic policy should eventually aim for. Until the Economic Survey is actually tabled, we won’t know for certain what the government even means by ‘basic income.’

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BULLETIN BY 

Delays in India’s infrastructure projects have a large impact on key social indicators

Why India needs social infrastructure and needs it fast

Delays in India’s infrastructure projects have a large impact on key social indicators
Image credit:  Getty Images

Long delays in infrastructure are not just peculiar to India but a challenge in many democracies. It is after all a hallmark of an open society that affected citizens have the right to ask for reviews and changes. However, even considering those necessary checks and balances we have some egregious delays and cost overruns. For example, the much-needed Santa Cruz-Chembur link road has been called by the World Bank as “the world’s most delayed road project”.

Delays and cost overruns have significant and far-reaching implications. The short-term inconvenience and disruption of slow under-construction projects aside, it means that public goods take significantly longer to achieve the impact they were planned for. Vital infrastructure like schools, hospitals and housing are crucial for a healthy and skilled population. Infrastructure is also an essential pre-requisite to spurring economic growth and job creation. In short, delays in execution can have a serious impact on social and economic progress.

In the Global Competitiveness Index released by the World Economic Forum for the year 2015 -16, India still ranks 84th out of 140 countries on social infrastructure.

Hospital infrastructure is unanimously recognized as severely lacking in India and can illustrate the size and nature of this problem. India has only 0.7 hospital beds per 1000 population as of 2011. This is well below the global average of 2.6 and the WHO benchmark of 3.5. With population growth and steady urbanisation, India’s urban population is increasing by around 22,000 people per day. Taking the WHO benchmark into account, our cities require 79 hospital beds to be added every day to provide optimum healthcare. Even if an average hospital holds 100 beds, we need about 4 new hospitals a week to service our demand. This highlights the urgency in building more hospitals and building them quickly. Subject matter experts are of the view that accelerating the speed of construction is even more pertinent for hospitals given that permits and approvals can take up to a year. Faster construction would not only allow for providing necessary services sooner but also improve the business case for the investor and drive higher private investment in healthcare.

Education is another area that needs urgent improvement in quality and quantity. With the right to education becoming a fundamental right, the enrollment rates have been steadily increasing. We need schools to service this demand. A report by Ernst and Young forecasts that by 2022, at higher overall enrollment rates and a lower dropout rate, an additional 130,000 private schools will be required. This translates to a need for almost 16,000 new schools a year.

In addition to health and education, India is in dire need of quality affordable housing. A report by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation (HUPA) states that we are short of around 19 million urban housing units. Most of the housing requirement is for economically weaker sections of society and progress has been slow. The central government’s ‘Housing for All by 2022’ program, with an aim to construct 20 million housing units, only managed to complete 19,255 houses in its first year. Adoption of faster construction technology is critical in reducing cost of construction, which is undoubtedly crucial for this segment, as well as meeting demand and providing a reasonable quality of life in India’s densely packed cities.

Construction of commercial infrastructure also has a wide ripple effect in propelling industry sectors and job creation. The recent rise of Gurugram, Hyderabad and Bengaluru as major commercial centers can be largely attributed to the creation of infrastructure. What has helped these centers develop so rapidly is the development of social infrastructure like schooling, healthcare, housing and urban transport in tandem. Delays in any element of infrastructure can retard uptake of housing and investment by multi-nationals in setting up offices, ultimately slowing economic growth.

While the length of project delays has reduced over time, India has a long way to go. Project planning and approval timelines involve complex and multiple considerations and are hence tougher to reduce. But faster construction is an aspect that can be achieved and can contribute significantly to reducing India’s infrastructure lacuna. In this scenario, technology can play an important role in aiding India’s next phase of growth.

One company is all set to address these yawning gaps in India’s growth story. KEF Infrastructure is harnessing technology to increase the speed of construction of infrastructure projects, especially in essential sectors such as Healthcare and Education. It uses off-site manufacturing technology to completely transform traditional construction methods to a modern component-based assembly process at its state-of-the-art KEF Infra One Park in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu. Entire building components can be built here and transported for assembly on site, helping speed up the pace of construction by up to 50% and delivering infrastructure projects ahead of time. KEF Infra One is thus a fully integrated one-stop ‘offsite manufacturing’ destination. By integrating the best technology from around the globe, KEF Infra is at the forefront of the Industrial Revolution 4.0, fast-tracking the pace of India’s infrastructure development. Some of the company’s notable projects include the 205-bed Meitra Hospital in Kozhikode, which is planned to be completed in 21 months against the industry average of 4 years, a new Infosys block in Electronic City, Bengaluru, which will be completed in 7.5 months compared to the average construction time of 2 years and the Embassy 7B Business Park in Bengaluru which will be Asia’s first fully off-site manufactured project. To know more about KEF’s revolutionary building methods and infrastructure projects, see here. Watch the film below to know how faster construction of infrastructure projects can lead to positive social impact.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of KEF Infrastructure and not by the Scroll editorial team.

× Close

PreviousNext