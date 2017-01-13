FRIDAY, JANUARY 13

PHOTOGRAPHY Kanu’s Gandhi at the Jehangir Nicholson Art Foundation

Curated by Delhi photographers Prashant Panjiar and Sanjeev Saith, this show is an exhibition of photographs of Gandhi taken by his grand-nephew Kanu Gandhi.

When: Until Sunday, February 26. Open daily, from 10.15 am to 6 pm.

Where: Jehangir Nicholson Art Foundation, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya, Second Floor, East Wing, Kala Ghoda. Tel: 022 2202 9613.

ART Virgile Fraisse at Clark House Initiative

At the centre of this solo show by French artist Virgile Fraisse is the film Sea Me We that draws connections between Mumbai and Marseille. For more information, see here.

When: Until Wednesday, February 8. Open Tuesday to Sunday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Monday, closed.

Where: Clark House Initiative, Ground Floor, Clark House, 8 Nathalal Parekh Marg (Old Wodehouse Road), opposite the Sahakari Bhandar, near Woodside Inn, Colaba. Tel: 98202 13816.

ART Vishwa Shroff at Tarq

Drawn Space, Vishwa Shroff’s exhibition of watercolours and drawings, explores “spaces and objects otherwise considered banal”. The artist is based out of both Tokyo and Mumbai. For more information, see the gallery Facebook page.

When: Until Saturday, January 14. Open Tuesday to Saturday, from 11 am to 6 pm; Sunday and Monday, closed.

Where: Tarq, F35/36, Dhanraj Mahal, Apollo Bunder, Colaba. Tel: 022 6615 0424.

MUSIC Kabir Festival

The 2017 edition of the annual folk music festival that celebrates the life and work of fifteenth-century mystic Kabir and other saint-poets will feature 19 performances that will be held across a dozen venues. See here for details.

When: Until Sunday, January 15.

Where: Multiple venues across the city.

SHOPPING & STYLE Marvi Collection at Artisans’

A sale of Ilkal and Gadwal saris from Marvi, a Solapur-based initiative run by designers Vinay Narkar and Govardhan Chatla. Through the exhibition, at 5 pm every day, sari draper Sourav Das will conduct a workshop on various ways of tying a sari. Tickets for the workshop, priced at Rs 800 per person, are being sold on Insider.in. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Until Saturday, January 14, from 11 am to 7 pm.

Where: Artisans’, V. B. Gandhi Marg, near Rhythm House, Kala Ghoda. Tel: 022 2267 3040.

MUSIC Sunburn Arena with David Guetta + Robin Schulz at Reliance JIO Garden

French electronic dance music DJ-producer David Guetta and his German counterpart Robin Schulz will perform a gig that’s part of the Sunburn Arena series of shows organised by the folks behind the annual Sunburn festival. Tickets priced at Rs 2,500 per person (general admission) and Rs 4,500 per person (VIP) are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, January 13, gates open at 3 pm.

Where: Reliance JIO Garden, C-WING, Bharat Nagar Road, G Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East).

THEATRE Stories In A Song at Prithvi Theatre

Directed by Sunil Shanbag, Stories in a Song is a suite of seven vignettes about traditional forms of Indian music such as kajri, thumri and khayal. Tickets priced at Rs 300 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, January 13 and Saturday, January 14 at 6 pm and 9 pm.

Where: Prithvi Theatre, Janki Kutir, Juhu Church Road, Juhu. Tel: 022 2614 9546.

FILM Kapila at Films Division

Kochi-based filmmaker Sanju Surendran’s National Award-winning documentary Kapila (2014), about a performer of the Kerala theatre style of kutiyattam, will be shown as this week’s instalment of the Films Division’s The FD Zone series of screenings. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, January 13 at 6.30 pm.

Where: The FD Zone, Films Division, R. R. III Theatre, Tenth Floor, diagonally opposite Jaslok Hospital, Pedder Road. Tel: 022 2351 0461.

TALKS TRAVEL NGT Meetup: Travel Trends at Title Waves

In this instalment of the monthly series of travel-related panel discussions held by the magazine National Geographic Traveller India, the publication’s deputy editor Neha Dara will talk about travel trends expected in 2017 with slow traveller Shivya Nath, entrepreneur Mark Hannant and Hormazd Mehta “who plots off-the-grid escapes for city dwellers”. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, January 13 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Title Waves, St. Pauls Media Complex, opposite Duruelo Convent School, 24th Road, off Turner Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 022 2651 0841.

COMEDY Oye Stand-Up at The New Great Eastern Mills

Mumbai stand-up comedians Ankita Shrivastav and Mohit Sharma mine their experiences as emerging actors in Bollywood for material for their show Oye Stand-Up that will be staged at Art 35, a three-day festival focused on the exhibition and sale of affordable art. Tickets priced at Rs 400 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, January 13 at 8 pm.

Where: Pond Room, The New Great Eastern Mills, 25-29 Ambedkar Road, near Rani Baug, Byculla. Tel: 022 6554 2300.

COMEDY Best in Stand-up with Karthik Kumar + Karunesh Talwar + Siddharth Dudeja at Canvas Laugh Club

Stand-up comedians Karthik Kumar from Chennai and Karunesh Talwar and Siddharth Dudeja from Mumbai will each perform a set. Tickets priced at Rs 750 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, January 13 and Sunday, January 15 at 8.30 pm and Saturday, January 14 at 8.30 pm and 10.30 pm.

Where: Canvas Laugh Club, Third Floor, Palladium Mall, Phoenix Mills, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel. Tel: 90046 03115.

COMEDY Laugh for Shakes at Sophia Bhabha Hall

City-based comics Biswa Kalyan Rath and Kautuk Srivastava will each perform a set at this show, the proceeds of which will go towards the Parkison’s Disease and Movement Disorder Society. Tickets priced at Rs 600, Rs 700, Rs 850 and Rs 1,250 are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Friday, January 13 at 8.30 pm.

Where: Sophia Bhabha Hall, Sophia College, Bhulabhai Desai Road, Breach Candy. Tel: 022 2353 8550.

MUSIC A Disco Love Affair with FILM + Zokhuma + Lobocop at Summer House Cafe

DJs FILM aka Sanil Sudan from Delhi and Mumbai-residing Zokhuma aka Arman Menzies and Lobocop aka Kenneth Lobo will each play disco sets. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, January 13 at 9 pm.

Where: Summer House Cafe, Mathuradas Mills Compound, Lower Parel.

MUSIC Blastoyz at Kitty Su

Israeli psychedelic trance DJ-producer Blastoyz aka Kobi Nigreker will play a gig organised by Fisheye Events. Call 77383 50001 or 97686 53777 for details of the entry fee. For the full line-up and more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, January 13 at 9 pm.

Where: Kitty Su, The Lalit, Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport Road, Andheri (East). Tel: 022 6104 3145.

MUSIC Gurbax at Raasta Bombay

Bangalore-based bass music DJ-producer Gurbax aka Kunaal Gurbaxani will play a set. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, January 13 at 9 pm.

Where: Raasta Bombay, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, near Ramee Guest Line Hotel, off S. V. Road, Khar. Tel: 86550 00811.

MUSIC Deep In Dance with Sanjay Dutta + Bullzeye + Helium Project at Ark Bar

This instalment of Deep In Dance, the gig series programmed by city-based event company Ankytrixx and Friends Entertainment, will feature sets by electronic dance music DJs Sanjay Dutta from Kolkata and Mumbai’s Bullzeye aka Siddhanth Kapoor and Helium Project aka Arijit Basu. There is no entry fee for couples and single women until 11.30 pm after which it is Rs 1,000 per person (of which Rs 500 is a cover charge); email deepindanc3@gmail.com to book a spot. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, January 13 at 10 pm.

Where: Ark Bar, Courtyard by Marriott, CTS 215, opposite Sangam BIG Cinemas, Andheri-Kurla Road, Andheri (East). Tel: 022 6136 9999.

MUSIC FRWD 009 with Bit of Both + Burudu at AntiSocial

Two electronic music duos, Bit of Both aka Berlin-based Ash Roy and Delhi-residing Ashvin Mani Sharma, and Burudu aka Nakul Sharma from Mumbai and Sahil Bhatia from the capital, will play this instalment of FRWD, the monthly gig series programmed by city-headquartered artist and event management company Mixtape. The entry fee is Rs 350 per person. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, January 13 at 10 pm.

Where: AntiSocial, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, off S. V. Road, near Ramee Guestline Hotel, Khar (West). Tel: 022 6522 6324.

MUSIC Kusai at The Daily Bar and Kitchen

House music DJ Kusai Changi, who lives in Mumbai, will man the decks. There is no entry fee.

When: Friday, January 13 at 10 pm.

Where: The Daily Bar and Kitchen, Ground Floor, behind Shoppers Stop, S. V. Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 99206 88479.

MUSIC Vibronics + LMK + Doan Dadda at Bonobo

British collective Vibronics will headline this reggae gig programmed by Mumbai-based artist management and events company Krunk. French singer LMK and DJ-producer Doan Dadda will perform supporting slots. The entry fee is Rs 300 per person. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, Friday 13 at 10 pm.

Where: Bonobo, Second Floor, Kenilworth Mall, near KFC, off Linking Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 022 2605 5050.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 14

MUSIC 8 Prahar at Shanmukhananda Auditorium

This year’s edition of the annual day-long Hindustani classical concert jointly organised by event companies Art and Artistes and Pancham Nishad will feature 16 musicians presenting recitals over 20 hours divided into eight prahars or segments of time. Singer Parveen Sultana and santoor player Rahul Sharma will perform between 6 am and 8.15 am; vocalist Ulhas Kashalkar and violinist Kala Ramnath between 8.45 am and 11 am; flautist Pravin Godkhindi and singer Ajoy Chakrabarty between 11.15 am and 1.30 pm; sitar player Shahid Parvez and vocalist Prabha Atre between 2.15 pm and 4.30 pm; dhrupad exponents, singer Uday Bhawalkar and rudraveena player Bahauddin Dagar between 5 pm and 7.15 pm; vocalist Jayateerth Mevundi and surbahar player Kartick Kumar between 7.30 pm and 9.45 pm; singer Kaushiki Chakrabarty and flautists Rakesh Chaurasia and Shashank Subramanyam between 10.15 pm and 12.30 am and vocalist Jasraj between 12.45 am and 2 am. Tickets for the recitals between 6 am and 4.30 pm and those for the performances between 5 pm and 2 am are both priced at Rs 400, Rs 600, Rs 750, Rs 1,000, Rs 1,500 and Rs 2,000 per person and are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, January 14 at 6 am.

Where: Shanmukhananda Auditorium, behind Gandhi Market, Sion (East). Tel: 022 2407 8888.

WALKS Heritage Tour of Flora Fountain and Wellington Fountain

Conservation architect Vikas Dilawari will conduct a tour of Flora Fountain, which is currently being renovated, and Wellington Fountain at the Regal circle. Organised by the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), the walk is priced at Rs 500 per person. To attend, email intach1@gmail.com.

When: Saturday, January 14 at 9.15 am.

Where: The walk will begin at Wellington Fountain.

EVENTS FOR KIDS Kahani Karnival – Myths and Legends at the Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum

Kahani Karnival, a non-profit organisation that carries out storytelling activities for kids, has organised this day-long series of events for children and adults such as an aerial silk performance, a puppet show and a Hans Christen Andersen-themed costume party. Tickets priced at Rs 200 per person are being sold on MyCity4Kids.com. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, January 14, from 10 am to 5.30 pm.

Where: Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Rani Baug, Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Road, Byculla. Tel: 022 2373 1234.

FOOD & DRINK Explore Molecular Cuisine with Ashay Dhopatkar at Magazine Street Kitchen

Ashay Dhopatkar, the former head chef at Delhi’s A Ta Maison, will conduct a workshop on molecular cooking at which participants can learn the tricks of the trade by preparing dishes such as bloody Mary sorbet with basil crisps; beetroot sorbet with goat cheese espuma; deconstructed Caprese salad; beetroot and goat cheese nitro canapés; red snapper with aerated cauliflower and pomegranate foam; and carrot and orange nitro lollipops. Tickets priced at Rs 3,500 per person are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Saturday, January 14, from 11 am to 2 pm.

Where: Magazine Street Kitchen, Gala No.13, Devidayal Compound, Gupta Mills Estate, Reay Road, Magazine Street, Darukhana, Byculla. Tel: 022 2372 6708.

SHOPPING & STYLE The Blowout Sale at The Space

Designer togs and accessories will be available at discounts of up to 70 per cent at this sale hosted by Black Taxi Creative Concepts. The clothing labels on offer will include Chirag Nainani, Harsh Harsh, House of Sohn, Khadijeh and Soup by Sougat Paul. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, January 14, from 11 am to 7 pm.

Where: The Space, near Harry’s Bar, A. B. Nair Road, Juhu. Tel: 98920 35182.

EVENTS FOR KIDS THEATRE Catch That Crocodile! at The Cuckoo Club

In this English play for children directed by Shaili Sathyu and based on a story of the same name by Anushka Ravishankar, a crocodile shows up in the middle of town. The townsfolk try to catch it but the reptile outwits everyone, except little Meena. Tickets priced at Rs 250 per person for the show at 11.15 am and Rs 500 per person for the play and a theatre workshop at 12.15 pm are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, January 14 at 11.15 am and 12.15 pm.

Where: The Cuckoo Club, 5AA Pali Hill Road, next to Candies, near Learners Academy, Bandra (West). Tel: 96199 62969.

BOOKS Zine Fest at Bombay Underground Bookhouse

Organised by Dharavi Art Room, a resource centre for children in Dharavi, and arts organisation Bombay Underground, the Zine Fest is an exhibition and sale of self-published comics, illustrations and poetry. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, January 14 and Sunday, January 15, from noon to 9 pm.

Where: Underground Bookhouse, Luisa Apartments, Garage No.5, behind Taj Mahal Tea House, St. John Baptist Road, Mount Mary Steps, Bandra (West). Tel: 97733 61243.

MUSIC TRAVEL Music Under The Stars with Easy Wanderlings + Second Sight at BandCamp

Pune pop-rock band Easy Wanderlings and city-residing acoustic pop duo Second Sight will perform at tour company White Collar Hippie’s series of overnight camping trips Music Under The Stars. Tickets priced at Rs 2,700 and Rs 3,000 per person are being sold on Insider.in. The tab includes a tent for two, a foam mattress, one sleeping bag per person, food and hot beverages. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, January 14, from 4 pm to Sunday, January 15 at noon.

Where: BandCamp, U-Tan Sea Resort, Chowk Dongri via Uttan, near Pali Beach Resort, Bhayander (West). Tel: 98215 98822.

WALKS Fountain Frolic with Khaki Tours

Khaki Tours, a group of local history enthusiasts, will conduct a walk around the Flora Fountain area that will cover such landmarks as the oldest fire temple in the city, Busy Bee’s office and Husain’s horse. Tickets priced at Rs 510 per person are being sold here. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, January 14 at 5 pm.

Where: The walk will begin outside the Bhika Behram Well in Churchgate.

MUSIC Mumbai Sanskriti with Zakir Hussain + Devaki Pandit at the Asiatic Society Library Steps

Solo recitals by two Hindustani classical musicians will make up this year’s edition of Mumbai Sanskriti, the annual festival organised by the Indian Heritage Society Mumbai. Tabla player Zakir Hussain will perform on Saturday and vocalist Devaki Pandit on Sunday. Entry is free via passes available from the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation office on Madame Cama Road; Chetana Book Centre in Kala Ghoda (022 2285 1243); and Maharashtra Watch Co. in Dadar West (022 2422 3011).

When: Saturday, January 14 and Sunday, January 15 at 7 pm.

Where: The Asiatic Society Library, near Horniman Circle, Fort.

MUSIC Musical Fiesta Nite with Allan Vaz + Lorna + Oluv at Phoenix MarketCity

The Goan Outreach Association of Mumbai will celebrate its fifty-fifth anniversary with a concert featuring performances by singers Lorna Cordeiro and Oluv Rodriguez from Goa and Allan Vaz, who is based in Mumbai. Call 98676 94848 for donor passes priced at Rs 200 per person, which will be sold until Friday, January 13.

When: Saturday, January 14 at 7 pm.

Where: Dublin Square, Level 1, Phoenix Marketcity, LBS Marg, Kurla. Tel: 022 6180 0044.

MUSIC Kefaya at The Mumbai Assembly

UK-based electro-jazz act Kefaya, helmed by British keyboardist Al MacSween and Italian guitarist Giuliano Modarelli, will perform a gig programmed by Mumbai music events company Gatecrash. Tickets priced at Rs 300 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, January 14 at 7 pm.

Where: The Mumbai Assembly, KCA Hall, near Birdsong The Organic Cafe, 16 Veronica Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 99309 90969.

MUSIC Sanjay Divecha and Secret at the NCPA Experimental Theatre

City-based jazz-fusion guitarist Sanjay Divecha and his band Secret will perform. Tickets priced at Rs 500 and Rs 840 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. For more information, see here.

When: Saturday, January 14 at 7 pm.

Where: Experimental Theatre, National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point. Tel: 022 2282 4567.

COMEDY Cheaper by the Laughter at Pitaara - The Art Box

Mumbai-based stand-up comedians Abbas Momin, Akshay Shinde, Joel D’Souza and Mikhail Almeida will each perform a set. Tickets priced at Rs 300 per person are being sold on Insider.in. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, January 14 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Pitaara - The Art Box, Yashwant Nagar, Road Number 2, opposite Apna Bazaar, Goregaon (West). Tel: 98203 93001.

COMEDY The Last Laugh at QTube Cafe

Stand-up comics Anirban Dasgupta, Biswa Kalyan Rath, Kamal Trilok Singh, Navin Noronha and Vaibhav Sethia, who are all based in Mumbai, will each perform a set. Tickets priced at Rs 250 per person are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Saturday, January 14 at 7.30 pm.

Where: QTube Cafe, Ground Floor, Moray House, S. V. Road, next to Tata Power, Bandra (West). Tel: 022 2640 1645.

MUSIC Soul City with MUSHXXX + Abhi Meer at Bonobo

Korean DJ MUSHXXX aka Minju Lee will play this instalment of Soul City, Mumbai music artist and event management company Mixtape’s gig series dedicated to the genres of soul, funk and disco that will include a set by city-based DJ Abhi Meer. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, January 14 at 9.30 pm.

Where: Bonobo, Second Floor, Kenilworth Mall, near KFC, off Linking Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 022 2605 5050.

MUSIC Blackroom with Sequ3l + Monophonik + Beatfrenzy at AntiSocial

The eight instalment of this electronic music night programmed by event company sLick! will comprise sets by Sequ3l aka Nakul Ambilkar from Pune and Monophonik aka Shatrunjai Dewan and Beatfrenzy aka Oswald Thombre from Mumbai. The entry fee is Rs 300 per person until 11.30 pm, after which it is Rs 500; register on the guest list being maintained on Clubbers.co.in to book a spot. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, January 14 at 10 pm.

Where: AntiSocial, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, off S. V. Road, near Ramee Guestline Hotel, Khar (West). Tel: 022 6522 6324.

MUSIC CityHaze + Prawn Waters at Tuning Fork

Mumbai-based alternative rock band CityHaze will play a gig that will feature an opening set by Pune singer-songwriter Prawn Waters. The cover charge is Rs 500 per person. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, January 14 at 10.30 pm.

Where: Tuning Fork, First Floor, Hotel Unicontinental, Third Road, near Khar Railway Station, Khar. Tel: 98333 58492.

SUNDAY, JANUARY 15

MARATHON Standard Chartered Mumbai Marathon

Cheer on the participants as they run past on the city’s streets at the thirteenth edition of the annual Mumbai marathon; and check the newspapers for details of road closures on the day. See here for the marathon routes.

When: Sunday, January 15, from 5.40 am to 12.40 pm.

Where: The starting point for the full marathon is outside the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus.

MUSIC Udayswar with Shakir Khan at Prithvi Theatre

Mumbai-based sitar player Shakir Khan, who has trained with his father Shahid Parvez, will perform morning ragas at this instalment of Udayswar, the series of Hindustani classical music concerts organised by events company Pancham Nishad at Prithvi Theatre. Tickets priced at Rs 200 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, January 15 at 7.30 am.

Where: Prithvi Theatre, Janki Kutir, Juhu Church Road, Juhu. Tel: 022 2614 5917.

WALKS Gamdevi Walk by Khaki Tours

This guided walk around the south Mumbai neighbourhood of Gamdevi by Khaki Tours will include spots such as the ‘other’ Gateway of India, nineteenth-century Maharashtrian homes in the area, and a pretty street that has a connection with the plague of 1896. Tickets priced at Rs 699 are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. For more information, visit the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, January 15 at 8 am.

Where: The walk will begin outside Tewari Brothers opposite the Royal Opera House.

WALKS What’s Inside Dharavi? by Some Place Else

A Dharavi local will conduct a two-hour walk around the neighbourhood organised by tour company Some Place Else. Tickets priced at Rs 650 per person are being sold on Instamojo.com. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, January 15 at 9 am.

Where: The walk will begin outside Mahim Railway Station.

FOOD & DRINK The Farmers’ Market at D’Monte Park

The weekly Sunday bazaar, which was previously held at Bhalla House in Bandra, will now take place in D’Monte Park in the suburb until Sunday, March 19. Here you can stock up on organic vegetables, fruit and lifestyle products and get a bite from stalls selling organic meals. For more information, see here and the Facebook page.

When: Sunday, January 15, from 10 am to 3 pm.

Where: D’Monte Park, St. Andrew’s Road, off Turner Road, next to Bandra Gymkhana, Bandra (West).

FOOD & DRINK The Juhu Organic Farmers Market at Pushpa Narsee Park

Juhu’s farmers market was launched in August by the Inner Wheel Club of Bombay West, a women-centric rotary organisation, and non-profit Sharan or the Sanctuary for Health and Reconnection to Animals and Nature. At this dairy- and sugar-free bazaar held every Sunday, attendees can pick up fresh seasonal produce and dry ingredients sourced from farmers across Maharashtra and Karnataka. For more information, see the Facebook page.

When: Sunday, January 15, from 10.30 am to 1 pm.

Where: Pushpa Narsee Park, 15 Vaikunthlal Mehta Road, Nehru Nagar, Juhu.

SCIENCE TALKS Chai and Why? at D. G. Ruparel College

Megha Maheshwari, a post doctoral fellow at the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research studying neurobiology, will deliver a talk titled “Why and how do we forget?” about memory. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, January 15 at 11 am.

Where: D. G. Ruparel College, Senapati Bapat Marg, Matunga (East). Tel: 98768 04720.

FILM American Beauty at Matterden at Deepak Cinema

Sam Mendes’s Oscar-winning film American Beauty (1999), starring Kevin Spacey and Annette Benning, will be screened. Tickets priced at Rs 100 per person are being sold on Instamojo.com.

When: Sunday, January 15 at 1 pm.

Where: Matterden, Deepak Cinema, 38 N. M. Joshi Marg, Lower Parel. Tel: 022 2492 3396.

FOOD & DRINK Hokus Porkus at Cafe Terra

At the second edition of the pork-centric food pop-up called Hokus Porkus, four home cooks will serve appetisers and entrees. The Hungry Cat Kitchen run by Subhasree Basu will offer Thai pork meatball salad; pork pot pie with apples and celery; and Burmese pork curry with pickled mango. Madhumita Pyne who goes by the moniker Insomniac Cook will prepare pork skin crackers; Sri Lankan pork fry; bacon ice cream; and pork ribs with Old Monk BBQ sauce. Assamese cook Gitika Saikia will sell smoked pork and potato curry; jadoh (Khasi blood rice rice); and pork pickle. Rhea Mitra Dalal, who blogs about food as Euphorhea, will prepare pigs in blankets; chorizo pao; bourbon bacon brownie; and bacon jam. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, January 15, from 1 pm to 5 pm.

Where: Cafe Terra, Rooftop, Hotel Executive Enclave, Ambedkar Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 022 4942 0017.

THEATRE No Man’s Land at the NCPA Godrej Dance Theatre

A National Theatre Live screening of Harold Pinter’s No Man’s Land, directed by Sean Mathias and starring Ian McKellen and Patrick Stewart. Tickets priced at Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, January 15 at 3 pm and 7 pm.

Where: Godrej Dance Theatre, National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point. Tel: 022 2282 4567.

THEATRE Phir Se Shaadi!? at the NCPA Experimental Theatre

In this Hindi comedy written and directed by Mumbai-based Imran Rasheed, Aiman and Sheeba want to remarry six months after getting a divorce. First they must fulfil halala, an Islamic custom that would require Sheeba to marry another man and get divorced before getting re-hitched to Aiman. Tickets priced at Rs 200, Rs 300 and Rs 400 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, January 15 at 7 pm.

Where: Experimental Theatre, National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point. Tel: 022 2282 4567.

THEATRE The Siddhus of Upper Juhu at NCPA Tata Theatre

Director Rahul da Cunha’s English comedy is about a couple struggling with unemployment and the pressures of living in Mumbai. Read our review here. Tickets priced at Rs 300, Rs 500, Rs 760 and Rs 1,000 are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, January 15 at 7 pm.

Where: Tata Theatre, National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point. Tel: 022 2282 4567.

COMEDY Alive at 40 with Anuvab Pal featuring Kunaal Roy Kapoor at Hard Rock Cafe

Stand-up comedian Anuvab Pal muses about what it’s like being a 40 year old in contemporary India in his new autobiographical show that will feature fellow comic, actor Kunaal Roy Kapoor. Tickets priced at Rs 600 per person (Rs 300 of which is a cover charge) are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, January 15 at 8.30 pm.

Where: Hard Rock Cafe, Bombay Dyeing Mills, Pandurang Budhkar Marg, Worli. Tel: 022 2438 2888.

MUSIC Mame Khan at AntiSocial

City-residing Rajasthani folk singer Mame Khan and his band will perform. The entry fee is Rs 600 per person. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, January 15 at 10 pm.

Where: AntiSocial, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, off S. V. Road, near Ramee Guestline Hotel, Khar (West). Tel: 022 6522 6324.

ONGOING

PHOTOGRAPHY Suitcase Museum at the Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum

The exhibition is a set of 44 ‘objects’ or black and white images by photographer Dayanita Singh from her 2015 book Museum of Chance. For more information, see here. Tickets for Indians are priced at Rs 10 per person for adults and children above the age of 13 and at Rs 5 per person for children below the age of 13, and tickets for foreigners are priced at Rs 100 per person for adults and children above the age of 13 and at Rs 50 per person for children below the age of 13.

When: Until Tuesday, February 21. Open Thursday to Tuesday, from 10 am to 5.30 pm; Wednesday, closed.

Where: Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Rani Baug, Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Road, Byculla. Tel: 022 2373 1234.

ART Michael Muller at Jhaveri Contemporary

An exhibition of etchings and paintings titled For All Those Who Trust in Form and Not in Content by Berlin-based German artist Michael Muller. For more information, see here.

When: Until Saturday, January 28. Open Tuesday to Saturday, 11 am to 6 pm; Sunday and Monday, closed.

Where: Jhaveri Contemporary, 2, Krishna Niwas, 58A Walkeshwar Road. Tel: 022 2369 3639.

These recommendations have been compiled by The Daily Pao.