Weekend Reads

To reduce Tamil identity to jallikattu is both farcical and tragic, argues Ramachandra Guha in the Hindustan Times. Kaira, Shyra and Shanaya: In Mint, Sohini Chattopadhayay writes about Bollywood’s first-world yoga names and what they say about an anxiety to fit in with a globalised world. In the Hindu, AR Venkatachalapathy explains how jallikattu transcended its regional and caste definition and became emblematic of Tamil culture. In the New Yorker, Stephen Metcalf explains philosopher Richard Rorty’s philosophical argument for national pride. In the Los Angles Review of Books, Nile Green reviews Francis R. Bradley’s Forging Islamic Power and Place: The Legacy of Shaykh Daud bin ’Abd Allah al-Fatani in Mecca and Southeast Asia, which provides a new look at the history of the Indian Ocean. In the New Yorker, Rozina Ali writes about the erasure of Islam from Rumi’s poetry. In the Economist’s 1853 magazine, David Rennie explains how United States President Donald Trump approaches diplomacy like a Qing-dynasty emperor In the New York Times, Beverly Gage reads the classical novel that actually predicted United States President Donald Trump. When faced with big totals like in the recent ODI against England, Indian have historically struggled, but it all began to change around 2005, recounts Paaji Punter in Mint. On the BBC website, Dave Lee writes about any important cultural shift taking place now across the globe: dogs have overtaken cats as the internet’s most popular animal.

