FRIDAY, JANUARY 27

ART Michael Muller at Jhaveri Contemporary

An exhibition of etchings and paintings titled For All Those Who Trust in Form and Not in Content by Berlin-based German artist Michael Muller. For more information, see here.

When: Until Saturday, January 28. Open Tuesday to Saturday, 11 am to 6 pm; Sunday and Monday, closed.

Where: Jhaveri Contemporary, 2, Krishna Niwas, 58A Walkeshwar Road. Tel: 022 2369 3639.

SHOPPING & STYLE Mita Parekh at Artisans’

Block-printed saris, stoles and material will be offer from city-based textile designer Mita Parekh at this exhibition and sale. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, January 27 and Wednesday, February 1, from 11 am to 7 pm.

Where: Artisans’, V. B. Gandhi Marg, near Rhythm House, Kala Ghoda. Tel: 022 2267 3040.

SHOPPING & STYLE House of Sohn Pop-Up at Mia Cucina

Dresses, tops, kurtas, jackets and suits by contemporary clothing label House of Sohn will be among the wares at their two-day pop-up exhibition and sale. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, January 27 and Saturday, January 28, from noon to 7 pm.

Where: Mia Cucina, Transocean House, Hiranandani Business Park, Lake Boulevard Road, Powai. Tel: 022 6709 4000.

SHOPPING & STYLE Dapper Up by Threads and Shirts at The Boston Butt

Men’s bespoke tailoring brand Threads and Shirts will showcase its autumn winter collection at this pop-up exhibition and sale. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, January 27, from 12.30 pm to 9 pm.

Where: The Boston Butt, Rampart Row, First Floor, 30 K. Dubash Marg, Kala Ghoda, Fort. Tel: 82910 89905.

BOOKS TISS Literature Festival at the Tata Institute of Social Sciences

Seven panel discussions will held over the course of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences literature festival. On Friday, at 5 pm, poet Suniti Namjoshi, writer Kavita Kane and TISS professor Tarun Menon will participate in a discussion titled ‘Can Mythology Illuminate Science?’ On Saturday, at 10 am, environmentalists Pankaj Sekhsaria, Arun Krishnamurthy and Ravi Chellam will speak at a panel titled ‘Memoirs from Green Backyard’. On Sunday, January 29, at 11.15 am, screenwriters Anjum Rajabali and Shama Zaidi and Film and Television Institute of India faculty member Indranil Bhattacharya will engage in a talk about ‘Revisiting Literature Through Cinema’. For the complete schedule, see here.

When: Friday, January 27 at 4 pm and Saturday, January 28 and Sunday, January 29 at 10 am.

Where: Quadrangle, Tata Institute of Social Sciences, V. N. Purav Marg, opposite Deonar Bus Depot, Deonar. Tel: 022 2552 5000.

FILM TRAVEL Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid at BandCamp

George Roy Hill’s classic Western Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969), starring Paul Newman and Robert Redford, will be screened at this overnight camping trip organised by tour company White Collar Hippie. Tickets priced at Rs 2,000 and Rs 2,200 per person are being sold on Insider.in. The tab gets attendees a tent for two, a foam mattress, one sleeping bag per person, food and hot beverages. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, January 27 at 4 pm to Saturday, January 28 at noon.

Where: BandCamp, U-Tan Sea Resort, Chowk Dongri via Uttan, near Pali Beach Resort, Bhayander (West). Tel: 98215 98822.

WALKS A Brush with the Art Galleries of South Mumbai

Organised by tour company SeekSherpa, this walk will cover spots such as the Asiatic Society Library, Jehangir Art Gallery, DAG Modern, the Kenneseth Eliyahoo Synagogue and the National Gallery of Modern Art. Tickets priced at Rs 1,200 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, January 27 to Tuesday, January 31 at 4 pm each day.

Where: The walk will begin at the steps of the Asiatic Society Library.

TALKS Nusrat Durrani at Godrej India Culture Lab

Nusrat Durrani, the New York-based executive producer of MTV’s documentary series Rebel Music, will conduct a masterclass titled ‘Love in the Time of Hate’ in which he will discuss his latest work and trends in popular culture. There is no entry fee. For more details and to register for the talk, see here.

When: Friday, January 27 at 5 pm.

Where: Godrej India Culture Lab, Godrej One, off Eastern Express Highway, Vikhroli (East).

MUSIC Awestrung with Bombay Basement + Divine + Kan-I + Krsna + Prabh Deep at High Street Phoenix

This month’s instalment of Awestrung, the gig series held at the courtyard of the High Street Phoenix mall complex between September and May, will be a hip-hop special featuring sets by Mumbai band Bombay Basement, city-based rappers Divine aka Vivian Fernandes and Krsna aka Krishna Kaul, their Delhi-residing counterpart Prabh Deep Sagar and DJ Kan-I aka Kannabhiram Bellumkonda from Hyderabad. Entry is free via an RSVP on Insider.in.

When: Friday, January 27 at 6 pm.

Where: Courtyard, High Street Phoenix, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel.

BOOKS TALKS Yassmin Abdel-Magied at the NCPA Little Theatre

Sudanese-Australian writer Yassmin Abdel-Magied will talk about gender equality and race at this event organised by the team behind literature festival Literature Live! There is no entry fee. To attend, email salobo12@gmail.com.

When: Friday, January 27 at 6.30 pm.

Where: Little Theatre, National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point. Tel: 022 2282 4567.

FILM The Face Behind The Mask at Films Division

Nirmal Chander’s documentary The Face Behind The Mask (2015), about the life of fifth-generation Chhau dancer Shashadhar Acharya, will be screened. The film, in Hindi and Oriya with English subtitles, is this week’s instalment of the Films Division’s The FD Zone series of shows. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, January 27 at 6.30 pm.

Where: The FD Zone, Films Division, R. R. III Theatre, Tenth Floor, diagonally opposite Jaslok Hospital, Pedder Road. Tel: 022 2351 0461.

DANCE Pandit Durgalal Festival at the NCPA Tata Theatre

The twenty-seventh edition of the annual Indian classical dance festival organised by the Sam Ved Society for Performing Arts will feature performances by founder, kathak exponent Uma Dogra and her troupe and Odissi dancers Surupa Sen, Bijayini Satpathy and Pavithra Reddy of the Nrityagram school in Karnataka. Tickets priced at Rs 200, Rs 300, Rs 400 and Rs 600 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. For more information, see here.

When: Friday, January 27 at 7 pm.

Where: Tata Theatre, National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point. Tel: 022 2282 4567.

FILM The Expendable People at Prithvi House

Filmmaker Tapan Bose’s documentary The Expendable People (2016) about adivasi movements in India and featuring archival footage and interviews with Austrian anthropologist Christoph von Fürer-Haimendorf, will be screened by Vikalp, a group of documentary filmmakers. There is no entry fee. For more information and to RSVP, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, January 27 at 7 pm.

Where: Prithvi House, opposite Prithvi Theatre, Janki Kutir, Juhu Church Road, Juhu. Tel: 022 2614 9546.

COMEDY Best in Stand-Up at Canvas Laugh Club

Stand-up comedians Daniel Fernandes from Mumbai and Nishant Tanwar and Anshu Mor from Delhi will each perform a set. On Saturday, January 28, Daniel Fernandes will be replaced by city-based comic Aditi Mittal. Tickets priced at Rs 750 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, January 27 at 8.30 pm, Saturday, January 28 at 8.30 pm and 10.30 pm and Sunday, January 29 at 8.30 pm.

Where: Canvas Laugh Club, Third Floor, Palladium, Phoenix Mills, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel. Tel: 90046 03115.

MUSIC Lights with SickFlip + Tansane at Raasta Bombay

City-based electronic music DJ-producers SickFlip aka Sarvesh Shrivastava and Tansane, the duo of Sharan Punjabi and Raghu Vamshi, will each play a set at the inaugural instalment of new multi-genre gig series Lights at Khar bar Raasta. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, January 27 at 9 pm.

Where: Raasta Bombay, Fifth Floor, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, near Ramee Guest Line Hotel, off S. V. Road, Khar. Tel: 86550 00811.

MUSIC Mabassa at Whistling Woods The Bandra Base

Amsterdam-based Afro-Brazilian pop duo Mabassa will perform. The entry fee is Rs 300 per person. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, January 27 at 9 pm.

Where: Whistling Woods The Bandra Base, Ground Floor, Baitush Saraf building, behind Mickey Mehta 360 Degree Gym, near Sigdi restaurant, 29th Road, off Waterfield Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 022 3091 6003.

MUSIC Nanok at Summer House Cafe

Mumbai electronic music DJ-producer Nanok aka Jai Vaswani will man the decks. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, January 27 at 9 pm.

Where: Summer House Cafe, Mathuradas Mills Compound, Lower Parel. Tel: 82918 90605.

MUSIC The Techno Stew with Shy-O + Audio Glitch at Bonobo

This month’s instalment of Bonobo’s techno gig series will comprise sets by Goa-based French DJ Shy-O aka Charles Mostais and Audio Glitch, the Pune-residing DJ duo of Chaitanya Gaikwad and Pratik Umrigar. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, January 27 at 9 pm.

Where: Bonobo, Second Floor, Kenilworth Mall, near KFC, off Linking Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 022 2605 5050.

MUSIC Deep In Dance with Ankytrixx + Kohra + Blurry Slur and Orbs & Zen at Ark Bar

This second anniversary edition of Deep In Dance, the electronic music gig series programmed by city-based event company Ankytrixx and Friends Entertainment, will feature sets by DJ-producers such as its founder Ankytrxx aka Ankit Kochar, Blurry Slur aka Lynston D’souza and Orbs & Zen aka Nicky Ramnani, each of whom is based in Mumbai, and Delhi’s Kohra aka Madhav Shorey. There is no entry fee for couples until 11 pm; email deepindanc3@gmail.com for details of the entry fee after 11 pm. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, January 27 at 10 pm.

Where: Ark Bar, Courtyard by Marriott, CTS 215, opposite Sangam BIG Cinemas, Andheri-Kurla Road, Andheri (East). Tel: 022 6136 9999.

MUSIC Kiwi at Kitty Su

British electronic dance music DJ-producer Kiwi aka Alex Warren will take over the console. There is an entry fee of Rs 500 or cover charge of Rs 1,000 per person for single women, an entry fee of Rs 1,500 or cover charge of Rs 3,000 per couple (of any gender), and an entry fee of Rs 1,500 or cover charge of Rs 3,500 person for single men; book a spot here. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, January 27 at 10 pm.

Where: Kitty Su, The Lalit, Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport Road, Andheri (East). Tel: 022 6104 3145.

MUSIC Madboy/Mink + Fuzzy Logic + Malfnktion at AntiSocial

Mumbai electro-pop duo Madboy/Mink, made up of singer Saba Azad and composer Imaad Shah, will perform at this gig programmed by artist and event management company Krunk. City-based electronic music producer-DJs Fuzzy Logic aka Arfaaz Kagalwala and Malfnktion aka Aditya Alamuru will play supporting sets. The entry fee is Rs 500 per person. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, January 27 at 10 pm.

Where: AntiSocial, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, off S. V. Road, near Ramee Guestline Hotel, Khar (West). Tel: 022 6522 6324.

COMEDY Amit Tandon at Canvas Laugh Club

Delhi-residing stand-up comedian Amit Tandon will perform. Tickets priced at Rs 750 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, January 27 at 10.30 pm.

Where: Canvas Laugh Club, Third Floor, Palladium, Phoenix Mills, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel. Tel: 90046 03115.

MUSIC NKHL at The Daily Bar and Kitchen

Electronic music DJ NKHL aka Nikhil Kandhari, who is from Mumbai, will play a set. There is no entry fee.

When: Friday, January 27 at 11 pm.

Where: The Daily Bar and Kitchen, Ground Floor, behind Shoppers Stop, S. V. Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 99206 88479.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 28

FOOD & DRINK TALKS Permaculture and Growing Your Own Food in Worli

Rakesh Rak, a permaculture designer and teacher from the UK, will talk about growing low-maintenance foods at this discussion hosted by Worli-based vegan food catering service Vegan Bites. There is no entry fee for the talk, which will be followed by a complimentary vegan lunch. RSVP by calling 98201 31818. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, January 28, from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm.

Where: Venus Apartments, Dr. R. G. Thadani Marg, Worli. Tel: 76665 86430.

FILM No Man’s Land at the NCPA Godrej Dance Theatre

A National Theatre Live screening of Harold Pinter’s No Man’s Land, directed by Sean Mathias and starring Ian McKellen and Patrick Stewart. Tickets priced at Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, January 28 at 3 pm and 7 pm.

Where: Godrej Dance Theatre, National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point. Tel: 022 2282 4567.

LGBT Queer Azadi Mumbai Parade at August Kranti Maidan

The city’s LGBT community will lead the ninth annual pride march. For more information, see here.

When: Saturday, January 28 at 3 pm.

Where: The march will begin at August Kranti Maidan.

MUSIC TRAVEL Music Under The Stars with Spud In The Box + Nicolette at BandCamp

Alternative rock band Spud In The Box from Mumbai and singer-songwriter Nicolette Gore, who is based in Ahmedabad, will perform at this weekend’s instalment of tour company White Collar Hippie’s series of overnight camping trips Music Under The Stars. Tickets priced at Rs 3,000 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. The tab includes a tent for two, a foam mattress, one sleeping bag per person, food and hot beverages. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, January 28, from 4 pm to Sunday, January 29 at 12.30 pm.

Where: BandCamp, U-Tan Sea Resort, Chowk Dongri via Uttan, near Pali Beach Resort, Bhayander (West). Tel: 98215 98822.

WALKS Fountain Frolic with Khaki Tours

Khaki Tours, a group of local history enthusiasts, will conduct a walk around the Flora Fountain area that will cover such landmarks as the oldest fire temple in the city, Busy Bee’s office and Husain’s horse. Tickets priced at Rs 499 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, January 28 at 5 pm.

Where: The walk will begin outside Bhikha Behram Well.

COMEDY The Last Laugh at QTube Cafe

Comedians Nishant Tanwar from Delhi and Raunaq Rajani from Mumbai will each present a set. Tickets priced at Rs 250 per person are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Saturday, January 28 at 7 pm.

Where: QTube Cafe, next to Tata Power, S. V. Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 022 2640 1645.

LGBT 2x2 Bar Night at Upstairs Asian Bistro

Gaysi, an online platform for the LGBT community, will host an after-party for the Queer Azadi Mumbai Parade (see above). The party is open to women; men will be allowed if accompanied by an LBT friend. Tickets priced at Rs 400 per person are being sold on Instamojo.com. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, January 28 at 7 pm.

Where: Upstairs Asian Bistro, Konarkshram, Fifth Floor, behind Everest Building, Tardeo. Tel: 82681 52594.

MUSIC The Manganiyar Seduction at Phoenix MarketCity

Delhi-based theatre director Roysten Abel’s production showcasing folk music by Rajasthan’s Manganiyar community, featuring over 40 singers and instrumentalists, will be staged. Tickets priced at Rs 600 and Rs 1,500 per person are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Saturday, January 28 at 7 pm.

Where: Dublin Square, Level 1, Phoenix Marketcity, LBS Marg, Kurla. Tel: 022 6180 0044.

THEATRE August – Osage County at NCPA Tata Theatre

Three sisters and their families converge at their family home in Goa when their father goes missing in this play directed by Lillete Dubey and based on a drama of the same name by American playwright Tracy Letts. As they wait for news, they drive each other up the wall as deep-seated resentments surface and blow into arguments. Tickets priced at Rs 300, Rs 400, Rs 600, Rs 800 and Rs 1,000 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, January 28 at 7 pm.

Where: Tata Theatre, National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point. Tel: 022 2282 4567.

THEATRE Khwaab-sa at Balgandharva Rang Mandir

Directed by Atul Kumar, Khwaab-sa is a version of Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream in Hindi and gibberish. Tickets priced at Rs 500 and Rs 800 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, January 28 and Sunday, January 29 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Balgandharva Rang Mandir, St. Theresa Road, near Patwardhan Park, Bandra (West). Tel: 98925 85856.

COMEDY Brew Ha-Ha at Kaboom

Events company Ratatouille and the Lower Parel outpost of Kaboom, the casual-dining restaurant chain, will host an evening of performances of amateur and professional stand-up comedians such as Sorabh Pant, Jeeya Sethi, Reuben Kaduskar, Gaurav Kapoor, Masoom Rajwani, Mikhail Almeida, Raunaq Rajani, Shlok Siddhant and Sushant Arora. Tickets priced at Rs 300 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, January 28 at 8 pm.

Where: Kaboom, B Wing, Trade World, Kamala Mills Compound, Lower Parel. Tel: 82914 76747.

THEATRE Dreamz-Sehar at Swatantryaveer Savarkar Smarak Sabhagriha

Professor Mishra visits Kasauli, where he has a strange, dream-like experience in this Hindi play written and directed by Pankaj Kapur and performed by Kapur and Supriya Pathak. Tickets priced at Rs 300, Rs 500, Rs 800 and Rs 1,000 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, January 28 at 8 pm.

Where: Swatantryaveer Savarkar Smarak Sabhagriha, Veer Savarkar Marg, Shivaji Park, Dadar (West). Tel: 022 2446 5877.

MUSIC Kaleekarma + Shivani at Summer House Cafe

A double of Mumbai-based electronic dance music DJs, Kaleekarma aka Harshita Kalee and Shivani Sawant. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, January 28 at 9 pm.

Where: Summer House Cafe, Mathuradas Mills Compound, Lower Parel. Tel: 82918 90605.

MUSIC Khen + Priyanjana at AntiSocial

Israeli house and techno producer Khen aka Hen Falah will play the Mumbai leg of his three-city tour of India. City-based electronic dance music DJ Priyanjana Ghoshal will play a supporting slot. The entry fee is Rs 500 per person. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, January 28 at 10 pm.

Where: AntiSocial, Rohan Plaza, 5t h Road, off S. V. Road, near Ramee Guestline Hotel, Khar (West). Tel: 022 6522 6324.

MUSIC Mad Tribe at Kitty Su

Psytrance duo Mad Tribe, made up of Space Tribe aka Olli Wisdom from the UK and Mad Maxx aka Max Petersen from the US, will play the Andheri nightclub. There is an entry fee of Rs 1,000 or cover charge of Rs 2,000 per person; book a spot here. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, January 28 at 10 pm.

Where: Kitty Su, The Lalit, Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport Road, Andheri (East). Tel: 022 6104 3145.

SUNDAY, JANUARY 29

MUSIC Spiritual Morning with Gundecha Brothers at the Gateway of India

This edition of Spiritual Morning, the series of Hindustani classical music dawn-time concerts organised by music events company Pancham Nishad at the Gateway of India, will be a performance by Bhopal-based dhrupad-singing vocalists, Ramakant and Umakant Gundecha. Free passes are being distributed at Y. B. Chavan Auditorium in Nariman Point (022 2202 8598); Maharashtra Watch Co. in Dadar West (022 2422 3011); Shanmukhananda Auditorium in Sion East (022 2407 8888); Prithvi Theatre in Juhu (022 2614 9546); Dinananth Mangeshkar Auditorium in Vile Parle East (022 2618 4027); Prabodhankar Thackeray Natyagruha in Borivali West (022 2892 9333); and Gadkari Rangayatan in Thane (022 2536 2165). Call the venues and stores to check for availability.

When: Sunday, January 29 at 6.30 am.

Where: Gateway of India, Apollo Bunder.

WALKS Lalbaug Stroll with Khaki Tours

Khaki Tours will conduct a walk around the Lalbaug area that will cover a buffalo god temple, a Muslim shrine with Hindu caretakers, a two-acre farm, the masala market and chiwda galli among other attractions. Tickets priced at Rs 699 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, January 29 at 8.30 am.

Where: The walk will begin outside the gate of Gundecha Gardens in Gas Co. Lane.

FOOD & DRINK The Thane Organic Farmers Market at Billabong High International School

Women-centric rotary organisation The Inner Wheel Club of Bombay West and city-based non-profit Sanctuary for Health and Reconnection to Animals and Nature (SHARAN), which organise the weekly Juhu Organic Farmers Market, have launched a Thane chapter. Like the Juhu edition, the dairy- and sugar-free bazaar in Thane is held every Sunday when attendees can pick up fresh seasonal produce and dry ingredients sourced from farmers across Maharashtra and Karnataka. For more information, see the Facebook page.

When: Sunday, January 29, from 10 am to 2 pm.

Where: Billabong High International School, Main Road No.27, Wagle Industrial Estate, Thane.

FOOD & DRINK The Juhu Organic Farmers Market at Pushpa Narsee Park

At this market, held every Sunday, attendees can pick up fresh seasonal produce and dry ingredients sourced from farmers across Maharashtra and Karnataka. For more information, see the Facebook page.

When: Sunday, January 29, from 10.30 am to 1 pm.

Where: Pushpa Narsee Park, 15 Vaikunthlal Mehta Road, Nehru Nagar, Juhu.

TALKS Chai and Why? at the Alexandra Girls’ English Institution

Shweta Naik from the Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education and Rossi D’Souza of the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR) will talk about ‘Area, perimeter and some fun connections’ at this instalment of TIFR’s Chai and Why? series of events. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, January 29 at 11 am.

Where: The Alexandra Girls’ English Institution, Hazarimal Somani Marg, near Bombay Gymkhana, Fort. Tel: 022 2207 2685.

FILM Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter…and Spring at Matterden at Deepak Cinema

Korean director Kim Ki-duk’s film Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter…and Spring (2003) will be screened. Tickets priced at Rs 100 per person are being sold on Instamojo.com. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, January 29 at 12.30 pm.

Where: Matterden, Deepak Cinema, 38 NM Joshi Marg, Lower Parel. Tel: 022 2492 3396.

MUSIC Sounds of the Sufis at St. Xavier’s College

This English and Hindi “musical documentary theatre performance” by singers and narrators Anuraag Dhoundeyal and Priyanka Patel and tabla player Karan Chitra Deshmukh will feature poetry, storytelling and 14 songs through which they will trace the journey of Sufism from its origins to the present day. Tickets priced at Rs 300 and Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, January 29 at 6 pm.

Where: St. Xavier’s College, 5 Mahapalika Marg, Dhobi Talao.

COMEDY 2 Halves at The Jeff Goldberg Studio

Kolkata’s Anirban Dasgupta and Mumbai’s Navin Noronha will take the stage for 30 minutes each in this show organised by events company Ratatouille and hosted by Mumbai-based stand-up comedian Jeeya Sethi. Tickets priced at Rs 250 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, January 29 at 7 pm.

Where: The Jeff Goldberg Studio, above Mamagoto, Hill Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 75069 06927.

DANCE TALKS ‘Lok Gatha – Snakes in Indian Folk Culture’ at the NCPA Experimental Theatre

Singer Ila Arun will present a talk on the theme of snakes in folk dances such as kalbelia from Rajasthan and nag mantri ka jagran from Maharashtra. Tickets priced at Rs 200 and Rs 300 are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, January 29 at 7 pm.

Where: Experimental Theatre, National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point. Tel: 022 2282 4567.

MUSIC Gilles Peterson + DJ Uri + Loopkin + Spacejams at Summer House Cafe

British genre-hopping DJ Gilles Peterson will headline this gig that will include supporting sets by Mumbai-residing hip-hop DJ Uri Solanki and city-based DJs Loopkin aka Cyril-Vincent Michaud and Spacejams aka Yohann Jamsandekar, both of whom belong to the electronic music collective Bhavishyavani Future Soundz. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, January 29 at 7 pm.

Where: Summer House Cafe, Mathuradas Mills Compound, Lower Parel. Tel: 82918 90605.

LGBT THEATRE Outrageous! at Sitara Studio

Five short works on LGBT issues commissioned by London troupe ivo theatre and Mumbai publishing house Queer Ink will be staged by to celebrate Pride Month. Among the pieces are city-based theatre group Accelerated Intimacy’s Dance Like A Mother, about how people start resembling their parents in various ways while growing old; Mumbai’s Tricycle Productions’ dramatic rendition of Dilip Chitre’s poem ‘Monsoons of Lovemaking Storm Out of Memory’; and city-residing theatre actor and director Shivam Sharma’s performance about the use of mephedrone among gay men. Tickets priced at Rs 300 per person are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Sunday, January 29 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Sitara Studio, National Engineering Compound, Kakasaheb Gadgil Marg, near Congress Bhavan, opposite Indiabulls Finance Centre, Dadar (West). Tel: 022 2422 1666.

MUSIC Roots with Dirge + Last Ride Home + Primitiv + Zero Gravity at AntiSocial

Metal acts, Dirge, Last Ride Home and Primitiv from Mumbai and Zero Gravity from Indore, will each perform a set at this instalment of Roots, the metal gig series organised by city-based music events company Bajaao Entertainment at Khar venue AntiSocial. The entry fee is Rs 300 per person. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, January 29 at 8 pm.

Where: AntiSocial, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, off S. V. Road, near Ramee Guestline Hotel, Khar (West). Tel: 022 6522 6324.

THEATRE Dopehri at the Swatantryaveer Savarkar Smarak Sabhagriha

Hindi film actor Pankaj Kapur will present Dopehri, a solo performance in which he narrates a story he has written about Amma Bi, an old woman living by herself in a haveli in Lucknow. Tickets priced at Rs 300, Rs 500, Rs 800 and Rs 1,000 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, January 29 at 8 pm.

Where: Swatantryaveer Savarkar Smarak Sabhagriha, Veer Savarkar Marg, Shivaji Park, Dadar (West). Tel: 022 2446 5877.

ONGOING

PHOTOGRAPHY Suitcase Museum at the Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum

The exhibition is a set of 44 ‘objects’ or black and white images by photographer Dayanita Singh from her 2015 book Museum of Chance. For more information, see here. Tickets for Indians are priced at Rs 10 per person for adults and children above the age of 13 and at Rs 5 per person for children below the age of 13, and tickets for foreigners are priced at Rs 100 per person for adults and children above the age of 13 and at Rs 50 per person for children below the age of 13.

When: Until Tuesday, February 21. Open Thursday to Tuesday, from 10 am to 5.30 pm; Wednesday, closed.

Where: Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Rani Baug, Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Road, Byculla. Tel: 022 2373 1234.

MUSEUM EXHIBITION Shakespeare’s First Folio at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya

The First Folio, a volume of the collected plays of Shakespeare that was published in 1623, will be on display. The folio is on loan from the British Library and belonged to the collection of King George III. For more information, see here.

When: Until Wednesday, March 8. Open daily, from 10.15 am to 6 pm.

Where: Curator’s Gallery, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya, Mahatma Gandhi Road, Kala Ghoda. Tel: 022 2284 4484.

PHOTOGRAPHY Kanu’s Gandhi at the Jehangir Nicholson Art Foundation

Curated by Delhi photographers Prashant Panjiar and Sanjeev Saith, this show is an exhibition of photographs of Gandhi taken by his grand-nephew Kanu Gandhi. For more details, see here.

When: Until Sunday, February 26. Open daily, from 10.15 am to 6 pm.

Where: Jehangir Nicholson Art Foundation, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya, Second Floor, East Wing, Kala Ghoda. Tel: 022 2202 9613.

ART Approaching Land at Akara Art

Curated by Girish Shahane, this exhibition will include paintings by Indian modern artists such as Akbar Padamsee, Badri Narayan, M. F. Husain, S. H. Raza and Laxman Shrestha and contemporary artists such as Bharti Kher, Gigi Scaria, Gargi Raina and Jyothi Basu. For more information, see here.

When: Until Friday, February 24. Open Tuesday to Saturday, from 11 am to 6.30 pm; Sunday and Monday, closed.

Where: Akara Art, 4/5, Churchill Chambers, 32 Mereweather Road, Colaba. Tel: 022 2202 5550.

ART Gieve Patel at Galerie Mirchandani + Steinruecke

Mumbai-based artist Gieve Patel’s new solo show Footboard Rider is a set of paintings that captures “the marginal, vulnerable or extreme figure”. For more information, see here.

When: Until Saturday, March 18. Open Tuesday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday and Monday, closed.

Where: Galerie Mirchandani + Steinruecke, 2 Sunny House, 16/18 Mereweather Road, behind Taj Mahal Hotel, Colaba. Tel: 022 2202 3030.

ART Goutam Ghosh at Project 88

A show of mixed media works titled bootstrapping by Santiniketan-based artist Goutam Ghosh. For more information, see here.

When: Until Tuesday, February 28. Open Tuesday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday and Monday, closed.

Where: Project 88, BMP Building, Narayan A. Sawant Marg, near Colaba Fire Station, Colaba. Tel: 022 2281 0066.

ART Group 1890: India’s Indigenous Modernism at DAG Modern

This exhibition examines the rise and subsequent disbandment of short-lived Indian modern artist collective Group 1890 and brings together the work of members such as J. Swaminathan, Gulammohammed Sheikh, Jeram Patel and Himmat Shah who went on to have successful careers. For more information, see here.

When: Until Wednesday, March 15. Open Monday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday, closed.

Where: DAG Modern, 58 V. B. Gandhi Marg, Kala Ghoda, Fort. Tel: 022 4922 2700.

ART Kausik Mukhopadhyay at Chatterjee and Lal

City-based artist Kausik Mukhopadhyay’s show Squeeze Lime in Your Eye is a set of mechanical sculptures made from items he was gifted. For more information, see here.

When: Until Saturday, February 25. Open Monday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday, closed.

Where: Chatterjee & Lal, 01/18, Kamal Mansion, First Floor, same entrance as Hotel White Pearl, Arthur Bunder Road, Colaba. Tel: 022 2202 3787.

ART Princess Pea at Sakshi Gallery

The anonymous Delhi-based artist who is known by her giant mask-wearing alter ego Princess Pea will present a show of works titled Sunrise Ceremonies. The works are images of Princess Pea in various everyday situations. For more information, see here.

When: Until Thursday, February 23. Open Monday to Saturday, from 11 am to 6 pm; Sunday, closed.

Where: Sakshi, 6/19, Second Floor, Grants Building, Arthur Bunder Road, Colaba. Tel: 022 6610 3424.

ART Sonia Khurana at Chemould at Prescott Road

Delhi-based artist Sonia Khurana’s solo show Fold/Unfold is a set of prints and video works which “include the voice, twinning, fictions of sameness and the relation of dereliction to life, foregrounding the hidden but sensed weight of the trauma of psychological dereliction”. For more information, see here.

When: Until Saturday, February 25. Open Monday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday, closed.

Where: Chemould at Prescott Road, Queens Mansion, Third Floor, G. Talwatkar Marg, near Cathedral School, Fort. Tel: 022 2200 0211.

ART Tanmoy Samanta at Tarq

A show of mixed media works titled Portraits in Time by Delhi-based artist Tanmoy Samanta. For more information, see here.

When: Until Saturday, February 25. Open Tuesday to Saturday, from 11 am to 6 pm; Sunday and Monday, closed.

Where: Tarq, F35/36, Dhanraj Mahal, Apollo Bunder, Colaba. Tel: 022 6615 0424.

ART Virgile Fraisse at Clark House Initiative

At the centre of this solo show by French artist Virgile Fraisse is the film Sea Me We that draws connections between Mumbai and Marseille. For more information, see here.

When: Until Wednesday, February 8. Open Tuesday to Sunday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Monday, closed.

Where: Clark House Initiative, Ground Floor, Clark House, 8 Nathalal Parekh Marg (Old Wodehouse Road), opposite the Sahakari Bhandar, near Woodside Inn, Colaba. Tel: 98202 13816.

These recommendations have been compiled by The Daily Pao.