“The media is conspiring to divide the nation. The media is ideologically biased and trades in untruths.”

This was the verdict of Atul Kothari, secretary of Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas, an “education and culture” foundation linked to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. KG Suresh, director general of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, concurred.

While Kothari’s tone was more sorrowful than angry, Suresh, a former journalist, banged on about falling journalistic standards, lack of ethics and some “ideological agenda to polarise the country”. These are, no doubt, subjects of grave concern to journalists and media organisations that daily strive to maintain standards in a political environment hostile to independent media. Then why did Suresh’s exposition of the problems facing the Indian media ring hollow?

Kothari and Suresh were speaking at a hurriedly organised meeting in New Delhi on July 27. The meeting’s purpose, it soon became clear, was to malign the media in order to contain the potential political fallout of The Indian Express report about Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas’ recommendations to rewrite school textbooks. The report said:

“Remove English, Urdu and Arabic words, a poem by the revolutionary poet Pash and a couplet by Mirza Ghalib; the thoughts of Rabindranath Tagore; extracts from painter M F Husain’s autobiography; references to the Mughal emperors as benevolent, to the BJP as a ‘Hindu’ party, and to the National Conference as ‘secular’; an apology tendered by former prime minister Manmohan Singh over the 1984 riots; and a sentence that ‘nearly 2,000 Muslims were killed in Gujarat in 2002’. These are some of the many recommendations the RSS-affiliated Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas has sent to the National Council of Educational Research and Training, which recently sought suggestions from the public on reviewing school textbooks of all classes.”

The report ruffled many feathers, not least in West Bengal. In Rajya Sabha, the Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brian demanded to know whether references to Tagore would be excised from the books. In response, Human Resource Development Prakash Javadekar, speaking on behalf of the autonomous NCERT, assured that there was no such plan.

The next day, July 27, Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas issued a statement that media reports claiming it had asked for removal of Tagore’s thoughts from Class 10 textbooks were lies. There was no reference to Tagore in its submission to the NCERT. “Some newspapers, The Indian Express in particular, by publishing incorrect information have tried to deflect attention from the issue [its recommendations to the NCERT],” the statement said, adding that the foundation intended to send a legal notice to The Indian Express.

Denial and distraction

Scroll.in asked Kothari for the foundation’s five-page submission to the NCERT over the phone, in a private conversation prior to the meeting and in the course of the meeting on Thursday. He declined, saying he did not want to be misquoted. Asked if he had given the document to The Indian Express, he said he had. This writer has seen the document with the newspaper and it does mention Tagore.

Titled Subject wise discrepancies, suggestions and recommendations on the NCERT syllabus, it states that “an attempt has been made to present a conflict between nationality and humanity in Rabindranath’s thinking”. This, however, is not about a textbook published by the NCERT but a workbook for Class 10 published by the Central Board of School Education. The workbook contains reading and comprehension exercises based on, among other things, Tagore’s poem Where the Mind is Without Fear and an essay titled Challenges to National Integration. The essay reads:

“Rabindranath Tagore held humanity above anything else. Religion has become an explosive issue. But fanaticism and radicalism have to be eliminated in order to ensure stability.”

The NCERT’s Political Theory textbook for Class 11 has a rather fuller treatment of Tagore’s views on the limits of patriotism. It quotes Tagore’s letter to AM Bose: “Patriotism cannot be our final spiritual shelter. My refuge is humanity”.

In the book’s Hindi version, patriotism is translated as “rashtravad”, humanity as “manavta”. This is the basis of Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas’ claim that “nationality and humanity” are depicted as being at odds in Tagore’s thinking. However, in the critique of the textbook in its submission to the NCERT, this finds no mention. Instead, it claims the book is “western” in its approach and suggests that concepts of independence, equality, social justice, rights, citizenship, nationalism, secularism, peace and development be illustrated “with examples from the Vedas, Ramayana, Mahabharata, Manusmriti, Kautilya’s Arthashastra, Shukra Niti, Bhagavad Gita.”

Among other “lies” that the media regularly purveys, according to Kothari, is that Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas is affiliated to the RSS. Kothari took umbrage to it being referred to as an “RSS-linked organisation”. In response to questions about the relationship between the RSS and the foundation, Kothari would not say more than that “RSS is an independent organisation, SSUN is an independent organisation”.

It is hard to trace formal links between the RSS and the myriad trusts and NGOs set up by its full-time workers to carry forward its various agendas. This is because the RSS is not a registered organisation. The numerous registered organisation run by its full-time members can, therefore, claim to be independent of it.

Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas’ registered office is at Saraswati Bal Mandir, Naraiana Vihar, Delhi. Vidya Bharti, commonly identified as the RSS’s education wing, runs this school. Its website states: “This was the dream which, in 1952, inspired some RSS workers to take up education of children as a mission of their life”.

Top among its stated aims is “to develop a National System of Education which would help to build a generation of young men and women that is committed to Hindutva and infused with patriotic fervor (sic)”.

All in the parivar

It was Vidya Bharti’s former head, the swayamsewak Dina Nath Batra, who set up Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas and was until recently was the name most associated with it. Atul Kothari too is a swayamsewak. A report published by the RSS mouthpiece The Organiser in 2008 confirms this.

“RSS Sarkaryavah Shri Mohan Bhagwat announced the following change of the responsibilities of some adhikaris at the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha in Vrindavan,” the report reads, and lists Kothari as the new head of the RSS affiliate Shiksha Bachao Andolan, a precursor to the Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas.

Perhaps, Kothari was impelled to publicly dissociate from the RSS because even purported criticism of Tagore is politically explosive in Bengal. Indeed, the RSS in the state was quick to put distance between itself and Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas’ report, although, like Kothari, it blamed the media for “malicious propaganda”.

A statement from the RSS Bengal chapter, as reported in the media, stated:

“SSUN is an independent body. Also, reports on their recommendation to remove names and thoughts of eminent personalities like Tagore are false and fabricated. This is an intentional attempt to club RSS and SSUN together to malign our image…RSS strongly denounces such irresponsible act and also does not subscribe to the views expressed in the reports. It is the duty of all nationalist citizens to strongly oppose such malicious propaganda. SSUN will soon issue a press release with a copy of the actual recommendations sent. Till then, be united and stay patriotic.”

Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas did not hold a press conference or provide a copy of its “actual recommendations” to the NCERT. For the actual recommendations are what The Indian Express reported. Indeed, the foundation not only refused to share any documents, it also held a public panel discussion with the sole aim of deflecting attention from its concern over Tagore’s view of patriotism being taught in school by discrediting the media.

So far, The Indian Express has not received a legal notice from Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas nor even a letter pointing out the purported errors in its report. On the contrary, when Scroll.in asked Kothari about specific propositions listed in The Indian Express report, he confirmed they were indeed part of its submission, which he claimed to have authored.

The RSS and its political concern, the BJP, are constantly engaged in a balancing act. While the former pursues its ideological goals through intervention and proselytisation by the many trusts and NGOs linked to it, the latter does so through elections and the exercise of political power. As the BJP has gained in power, the Sangh Parivar has got unprecedented access to institutions of state and public institutions linked to the state. This aggressive intervention can backfire, however. When the BJP was in opposition, Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas – which boasts of 11 successful court cases to get books changed or banned – kept the Sangh’s battle of ideas on the boil. But, as the latest controversy shows, its missionary zeal in continuing to pursue that path can be troublesome for the BJP as it pushes for electoral dominance.

Javadekar’s response in the Rajya Sabha was clearly intended to quickly put a lid on the controversy. The meeting called by Kothari and Suresh had the same purpose. Since outright denial is hard given the media has documentary evidence, the only escape route is to discredit the media.

This is of a piece with the media strategy of the BJP and the Sangh at large. Narendra Modi’s ministers have led the charge against a questioning media, calling them vile names like “presstitutes”. The thurst of Kothari and Suresh’s meeting was simply this: with few exceptions, the media lies and must not be believed. This is malicious propaganda.