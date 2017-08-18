North East Issues

As the Inner Line Permit demand returns in Manipur, the state government treads with caution

A legislative attempt to introduce the system in 2015 had sparked violent protests by the hill tribes.

by 
IANS

The demand for the Inner Line Permit System, which led to widespread violence in Manipur in 2015, is making a comeback, with several protest rallies held in the capital Imphal in the last two weeks.

The Inner Line Permit is an official document required by outsiders to travel into a places declared “protected areas”. Originally introduced by the British in several parts of the North East, the system still remains in some states in the region, aimed at protecting “indigenous cultures”.

The Joint Committee on Inner Line Permit System, an umbrella organisation that claims to represent the interests of the Meitei community in the Imphal Valley, has threatened to launch another round of mass agitations if the state government does not usher in legislation to safeguard the rights of Manipur’s “indigenous” people.

The contentious bills

In August 2015, after months of protest, the Manipur Assembly, then controlled by the Congress, passed three Bills “to protect the rights of the indigenous people”. The Protection of Manipur Peoples Bill, the Manipur Land Revenue and Land Reforms (Seventh Amendment) Bill, and Manipur Shops and Establishments (Second Amendment) Bill defined the “Manipuri” people, and put in place restrictions akin to the Inner Line Permit System, covering the entire state.

Simply put, the Bills made it mandatory for anyone who did not fit the definition of Manipuri to get a travel document of sorts, known as the Inner Line Permit, to enter the state. A similar system exists in Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram and Nagaland.

However, the Bills led to violent protests in the state’s hill areas, which are already under separate protections that cordon them off from the Valley. The hill tribes denouncing the bills as “anti-tribal”. The protestors claimed the legislation would enable people from the plains to encroach upon the hills and take away tribal land.

In May 2016, President Pranab Mukherjee rejected the Protection of Manipur Peoples Bill, finding fault with its definition of who could be called “Manipuri”. The other two Bills were also sent back to the state for reconsideration. In March 2017, the Bharatiya Janata Party dislodged the Congress from power and formed a coalition government.

Reviving an old demand

Now, the valley-based Meitei groups want the new government to reintroduce the Bill nixed by the president and put in place the Inner Line Permit System. “If the government doesn’t revive the first Bill soon, we will start our protests by September,” said Arjun Telheiba, convener of the Joint Committee on Inner Line Permit System. “Our main demand is basically the introduction of the Inner Line Permit System to regulate the flow of migrants to Manipur. We are worried about the problem of migration. It all depends on the government. If they don’t take the demand seriously, then we have no choice but to protest.”

When asked how Joint Committee on Inner Line Permit System wanted the original Bill to be modified, Telheiba said that the group was still doing its “homework” on the subject.

Telheiba insisted that they wanted the Inner Line Permit System for “all people of Manipur, and not just the valley”. “The old Bill has to be forgotten,” he said. “We need to draft a new one that takes into account all the different indigenous communities of Manipur. The hill people may not be with us now, but they will be. It may take some time, but it will happen.”

The hills say no again

The hills-based Joint Action Committee Against Anti-Tribal Bills, which led the agitation against the Bills in 2015, reiterated that it was against the Inner Line Permit System in any form. “The Inner Line Permit is for tribal states, which Manipur is not,” said HM Mangchinkhup, the committee’s chief convener. “So, it is not appropriate at all. Maybe, there could be system to regulate who is indigenous, who is a migrant, and who is a visitor.”

The Joint Action Committee Against Anti-Tribal Bills signed a memorandum of understanding with the state government in May this year. It marked the end of its agitation, which lasted over 600 days and continued even after the president rescinded the Bills. Eight of the nine people killed during the protests were buried only after the memorandum of understanding was signed on May 10.

Mangchinkhup said his committee’s future course of action would “depend on the government”. “The government is silent as now,” he said. “But it promised us in the memorandum of understanding that all stakeholders would be consulted before they passed any new bill. We hope they are sincere enough to respect that.”

The document also “acknowledges” the demand to make Lamka, which covers Churachandpur town and adjoining areas in the hills, a full-fledged district.

Telheiba said they were against the creation of Lamka district. “There should not be too many community-based divisions like separate disctricts for some communities,” he said.

The government, meanwhile, is treading cautiously. Nimaichand Luwang, the BJP’s spokesperson in the state, pointed out that the matter was “very sensitive”. “We will enact one law, but only after consulting with all communities of the state,” he said. “But we will not rush it.” On the Inner Line Permit System, Luwang said it was “a sentimental issue” for people in the valley. “But we understand many communities are against it. It is not a very simple thing.”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

What’s the difference between ‘a’ washing machine and a ‘great’ washing machine?

The right machine can save water, power consumption, time, energy and your clothes from damage.

In 2010, Han Rosling, a Swedish statistician, convinced a room full of people that the washing machine was the greatest invention of the industrial revolution. In the TED talk delivered by him, he illuminates how the washing machine freed women from doing hours of labour intensive laundry, giving them the time to read books and eventually join the labour force. Rosling’s argument rings true even today as it is difficult to deny the significance of the washing machine in our everyday lives.

For many households, buying a washing machine is a sizable investment. Oddly, buyers underestimate the importance of the decision-making process while buying one and don’t research the purchase as much as they would for a television or refrigerator. Most buyers limit their buying criteria to type, size and price of the washing machine.

Visible technological advancements can be seen all around us, making it fair to expect a lot more from household appliances, especially washing machines. Here are a few features to expect and look out for before investing in a washing machine:

Cover your basics

Do you wash your towels every day? How frequently do you do your laundry? Are you okay with a bit of manual intervention during the wash cycle? These questions will help filter the basic type of washing machine you need. The semi-automatics require manual intervention to move clothes from the washing tub to the drying tub and are priced lower than a fully-automatic. A fully-automatic comes in two types: front load and top load. Front loading machines use less water by rotating the inner drum and using gravity to move the clothes through water.

Size matters

The size or the capacity of the machine is directly proportional to the consumption of electricity. The right machine capacity depends on the daily requirement of the household. For instance, for couples or individuals, a 6kg capacity would be adequate whereas a family of four might need an 8 kg or bigger capacity for their laundry needs. This is an important factor to consider since the wrong decision can consume an unnecessary amount of electricity.

Machine intelligence that helps save time

In situations when time works against you and your laundry, features of a well-designed washing machine can come to rescue. There are programmes for urgent laundry needs that provide clean laundry in a super quick 15 to 30 minutes’ cycle; a time delay feature that can assist you to start the laundry at a desired time etc. Many of these features dispel the notion that longer wash cycles mean cleaner clothes. In fact, some washing machines come with pre-activated wash cycles that offer shortest wash cycles across all programmes without compromising on cleanliness.

The green quotient

Despite the conveniences washing machines offer, many of them also consume a substantial amount of electricity and water. By paying close attention to performance features, it’s possible to find washing machines that use less water and energy. For example, there are machines which can adjust the levels of water used based on the size of the load. The reduced water usage, in turn, helps reduce the usage of electricity. Further, machines that promise a silent, no-vibration wash don’t just reduce noise – they are also more efficient as they are designed to work with less friction, thus reducing the energy consumed.

Customisable washing modes

Crushed dresses, out-of-shape shirts and shrunken sweaters are stuff of laundry nightmares. Most of us would rather take out the time to hand wash our expensive items of clothing rather than trusting the washing machine. To get the dirt out of clothes, washing machines use speed to first agitate the clothes and spin the water out of them, a process that takes a toll on the fabric. Fortunately, advanced machines come equipped with washing modes that control speed and water temperature depending on the fabric. While jeans and towels can endure a high-speed tumble and spin action, delicate fabrics like silk need a gentler wash at low speeds. Some machines also have a monsoon mode. This is an India specific mode that gives clothes a hot rinse and spin to reduce drying time during monsoons. A super clean mode will use hot water to clean the clothes deeply.

Washing machines have come a long way, from a wooden drum powered by motor to high-tech machines that come equipped with automatic washing modes. Bosch washing machines include all the above-mentioned features and provide damage free laundry in an energy efficient way. With 32 different washing modes, Bosch washing machines can create custom wash cycles for different types of laundry, be it lightly soiled linens, or stained woollens. The ActiveWater feature in Bosch washing machines senses the laundry load and optimises the usage of water and electricity. Its EcoSilentDrive motor draws energy from a permanent magnet, thereby saving energy and giving a silent wash. The fear of expensive clothes being wringed to shapelessness in a washing machine is a common one. The video below explains how Bosch’s unique VarioDrumTM technology achieves damage free laundry.

Play

To start your search for the perfect washing machine, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Bosch and not by the Scroll editorial team.