Mumbai weekend cultural calendar: White Wall screenings, Part Narratives exhibition and more

ARCHITECTURE

FRIDAY, AUGUST 18

‘Urbanism Beyond The City: Architecture After Media’ by Ravi Sundaram at School of Environment and Architecture

Ravi Sundaram, a professor at the Centre for the Study of Developing Societies in Delhi, will present a talk about “architecture in a post-media context, particularly in an Indian context which lacks architectural spectacle like Dubai and China”. The event has been organised in association with the Urban Design Research Institute (UDRI). There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page. When: Friday, August 18 at 6.30 pm.

Where: School of Environment and Architecture, Eksar Road, Borivali (West). Tel: 022 6500 2156.

ART

FRIDAY, AUGUST 18

‘Past Modern: Looking Back, Looking Forward’ at Pundole’s

At this talk organised by the Asia Society, the influence of of the Progressive Artists’ Group will be examined by gallerist Mortimer Chatterjee, art historian and writer Zehra Jumabhoy, ART India editor Abhay Sardesai, art curator and columnist Girish Shahane and Tasneem Zakaria Mehta, the managing trustee and honorary director of the Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, August 18 at 6 pm.

Where: Pundole’s, Hamilton House, 8 J. N. Heredia Marg, Ballard Estate. Tel: 022 6114 6464.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 19

‘Updating The Gaze: Ways of Seeing Revised’ at Essar House

City-based curator and cultural theorist Ranjit Hoskote will conduct a workshop at which he will revisit and update the forms of interpretation proposed by British art critic John Berger in his groundbreaking book Ways of Seeing. Hoskote will address such questions as how to read a work of art and how to place it in contexts invisible to you in the moment of viewing. The registration fee of Rs 1,000 per person entitles attendees to lunch; to register, email avidlearning@essar.com. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, August 19, from 10 am to 2 pm.

Where: Podium, Essar House, 11 K. K. Marg, opposite Mahalaxmi Racecourse, Mahalaxmi.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 20

The Surface of Things: Photography in Process at the Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum

This group show, organised in collaboration with the Institute Francais en Inde and Alkazi Foundation for the Arts, will feature works by contemporary Indian artists Edson Dias, Srinivas Kuruganti, Sukanya Ghosh and Uzma Mohsin that invoke “the birth of an analogue visual form through a process-oriented exhibit”. Tickets for Indians are priced at Rs 10 per person for adults and children above the age of 13 and at Rs 5 per person for children below the age of 13, and tickets for foreigners are priced at Rs 100 per person for adults and children above the age of 13 and at Rs 50 per person for children below the age of 13. For more information, see here.

When: Sunday, August 20 to Tuesday, September 19. Open Thursday to Tuesday, from 10 am to 6 pm; Wednesday, closed.

Where: The Special Projects Space, Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Rani Baug, Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Road, Byculla. Tel: 022 2373 1234.

‘Constructing Modernism: Conversations on Art in a Young Nation’ at the Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum Organised in collaboration with auction house Christie’s and the Serendipity Arts Trust, this event will comprise three panel discussions: curator and cultural theorist Ranjit Hoskote and art historian and writer Zehra Jumabhoy and Nishad Avari, a specialist on Indian art at Christie’s, will talk about ‘Bombay and the Progressives’; Abhay Sardesai, the editor of ART India magazine, architect Sen Kapadia and Kaiwan Mehta, the managing editor of Domus India magazine, will talk about ‘Modernist Art and Architecture’; and the museum’s managing trustee and honorary director Tasneem Zakaria Mehta, Oindrila Raychaudhuri, an archivist at the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, and gallerist Mortimer Chatterjee, will talk about ‘Building Institutions and Corporate Collections’. Tickets for Indians are priced at Rs 10 per person for adults and children above the age of 13 and at Rs 5 per person for children below the age of 13, and tickets for foreigners are priced at Rs 100 per person for adults and children above the age of 13 and at Rs 50 per person for children below the age of 13. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, August 20 at 3 pm.

Where: Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Rani Baug, Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Road, Byculla. Tel: 022 2373 1234.

ONGOING

Part Narratives at the Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum

Conceptualised by Delhi-based art critic and curator Gayatri Sinha, this exhibition features works by artists that draw “upon their memories and understanding of Partition”. Tickets for Indians are priced at Rs 10 per person for adults and children above the age of 13 and at Rs 5 per person for children below the age of 13, and tickets for foreigners are priced at Rs 100 per person for adults and children above the age of 13 and at Rs 50 per person for children below the age of 13. For details, see here.

When: Until Tuesday, September 19. Open Thursday to Tuesday, from 10 am to 6 pm; Wednesday, closed. Where: Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Rani Baug, Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Road, Byculla. Tel: 022 2373 1234.

Retro Realism In A Postmodern World at Nine Fish Art Gallery

This group show comprises works by artists Diptish Ghosh Dastidar, Douglas John and Helen Brahma. For more information, see here.

When: Until Friday, September 8. Open daily, from 10.30 am to 7.30 pm.

Where: Nine Fish Art Gallery, The New Great Eastern Mills, 25-29 Ambedkar Road, near Rani Baug, Byculla. Tel: 022 6554 2300.

Fabrik – On the Circulation of Data, Goods and People at Chemould Prescott Road and Goethe Institut/Max Mueller Bhavan

Curated by Florian Ebner, this exhibition features four large works by German artists Hito Steyerl, the duo of Jasmina Metwaly and Philip Rizk, Olaf Nicolai and Tobias Zielony, which were exhibited at the German Pavilion at the Venice Biennale in 2015. Steyerl’s video installation ‘Factory of the Sun’ is being shown at Chemould Prescott Road; the rest of the works are on display at the Goethe Institut/Max Mueller Bhavan. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Until Saturday, August 26. Open Monday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday, closed. Where: Chemould Prescott Road, Queens Mansion, Third Floor, G. Talwatkar Marg, near Cathedral School, Fort. Tel: 022 2200 0211. Goethe Institut/Max Mueller Bhavan, K. Dubash Marg, Kala Ghoda. Tel: 022 2202 7710.

History Zero by Stefanos Tsivopoulos at Mumbai Art Room

Greek artist Stefanos Tsivopoulos’s video installation deals with “ideas of money, currency and the generation of value” is on display. For more information, see here.

When: Until Saturday, September 2. Open Tuesday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday and Monday, closed.

Where: Mumbai Art Room, Ground Floor, Pipewala Building, Fourth Pasta Lane (opposite Colaba market lane and Camy Wafers), Colaba. Tel: 98198 43334.

Idhar-Udhar/Here-There by Birender Yadav + We Are Here Because You Are There at Clark House Initiative

Idhar-Udhar/Here-There is a solo show by Delhi-based artist Birender Yadav. We Are Here Because You Are There is a group show featuring works by Amjad Ali, Ashok Ansara, Narendra Deuskar, Ramesh Anjarkar, Sanjay Londhe, Shashikant Sompura and Sudheer Rajbhar. For more information, see the Facebook event pages here and here.

When: Until Sunday, September 10. Open Tuesday to Sunday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Monday, closed. Where: Clark House Initiative, Ground Floor, Clark House, 8 Nathalal Parekh Marg (Old Wodehouse Road), opposite the Sahakari Bhandar, near Woodside Inn, Colaba. Tel: 98202 13816.

Liminal by Savia Mahajan at Tarq

Mumbai-based artist Savia Mahajan’s solo show Liminal features sculptures, drawings and installations that explore “notions of life, death and the in-between”. For more information, see here.

When: Until Saturday, September 9. Open Tuesday to Saturday, from 11 am to 6.30 pm; Sunday and Monday, closed.

Where: Tarq, F35/36, Dhanraj Mahal, Apollo Bunder, Colaba. Tel: 022 6615 0424.

Motabhai is Watching You by Hemant Morparia at Sakshi Salon

An exhibition of political cartoons and sculpture by city-residing illustrator Hemant Morparia. For more information, see here.

When: Until Saturday, September 9. Open Monday to Saturday, from 11 am to 6 pm; Sunday, closed. Where: Sakshi Salon, 6/18, Second Floor, Grants Building, Arthur Bunder Road, Colaba. Tel: 022 6610 3424.

Nature to Culture: Crafts of India at the Piramal Museum of Art

This exhibition explores seven Indian crafts native to places with various terrains: mountainous, riverine, coastal, desert and pastoral. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Until Sunday, August 27. Open Monday to Friday, from 11 am to 8 pm; Saturday and Sunday, from 10 am to 10 pm.

Where: Piramal Museum of Art, Piramal Tower, Peninsula Corporate Park, Ganpatrao Kadam Marg, Lower Parel.

Nicholas Roerich: In Search of the Mystic World at the National Gallery of Modern Art

An exhibition of paintings by the Russian artist Nicholas Roerich, who lived and died in India. For more information, see here. The entry fee is Rs 20 per person for Indians and Rs 500 per person for foreign nationals. There is no entry fee for school children.

When: Until Tuesday, August 22. Open Tuesday to Sunday, from 11 am to 6 pm; Monday; closed. Where: National Gallery of Modern Art, Madam Cama Road, Kala Ghoda. Tel: 022 2288 1969.

The 10 Year Hustle at Chatterjee and Lal

Colaba gallery Chatterjee and Lal is celebrating its tenth anniversary with an exhibition of its favourite works over the years by artists such as Minam Apang, Fabien Charuau, Nikhil Chopra, Zarina Hashmi, Nasreen Mohamedi, Pilloo Pochkhanawala, Sahej Rahal, Rashid Rana, Gagan Singh, Kiran Subbaiah, Thukral & Tagra and Nityan Unnikrishnan.

When: Until Saturday, September 2. Open Tuesday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday and Monday, closed.

Where: Chatterjee & Lal, 01/18, First Floor, Kamal Mansion, same entrance as Hotel White Pearl, Arthur Bunder Road, Colaba. Tel: 022 2202 3787.

Trespassers and Translators by Amitesh Shrivastava at Project 88

City-residing artist Amitesh Shrivastava’s solo show Trespassers and Translators comprises a set of new paintings. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Until Saturday, September 30. Open Tuesday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday and Monday, closed.

Where: Project 88, BMP Building, Narayan A. Sawant Marg, near Colaba Fire Station, Colaba. Tel: 022 2281 0066.

COMEDY

FRIDAY, AUGUST 18

75 Come with Dhruv Deshpande + Govind Menon + Siddharth Gopinath at Studio Mojo

Mumbai comedians Dhruv Deshpande and Govind Menon and Chennai comic Siddharth Gopinath are the professionals who will perform at the seventy-fifth instalment of this open mic stand-up gig series organised by comedy events company Ratatouille. Tickets priced at Rs 200 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, August 18 at 8 pm.

Where: Studio Mojo, 102, Kane Plaza, above IndusInd Bank, Chincholi Bunder Road, near Evershine Mall, off Link Road, Malad (West). Tel: 96199 64635.

Mixed Bag Fridays with Abijit Ganguly + Ashish Dash + Piyush Sharma at Dancamaze

City-based comic Piyush Sharma will host this instalment of Mixed Bag Fridays, the stand-up gig series organised by events company The Brown Bread Collective. The show will feature sets by Mumbai residents Abijit Ganguly and Ashish Dash as well as ten amateur comedians. Tickets priced at Rs 200 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, August 18 at 8 pm.

Where: Dancamaze, Samartha Aishwarya, A Wing, Lokhandwala Road, opposite Highland Park, above Nature’s Basket, Andheri (West). Tel: 99673 20468.

SnG Hammered at Brewbot

Karan Talwar and Kautuk Srivastava of Mumbai-based comedy troupe SnG will perform new material. Tickets priced at Rs 350 per person are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Friday, August 18 at 8 pm.

Where: Brewbot, Morya Landmark 1, off New Link Road, opposite Infiniti Mall, Andheri (West). Tel: 022 4003 4448.

Best in Stand-up Comedy with Manan Desai + Manik Mahna + Mikhail Almeida at Canvas Laugh Club Comedians Manan Desai from Vadodara, Manik Mahna from Delhi and Mikhail Almeida from Mumbai will perform stand-up sets. Tickets priced at Rs 800 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. When: Friday, August 18 to Sunday, August 20 at 8.30 pm.

Where: Canvas Laugh Club, Third Floor, Palladium Mall, Phoenix Mills, Lower Parel. Tel: 90046 03115.

Daniel Fernandes at Renaissance Mumbai Convention Centre Hotel

Stand-up comic Daniel Fernandes, who lives in Mumbai, will present a solo show. Tickets priced at Rs 590 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, August 18 at 8.30 pm.

Where: Renaissance Mumbai Convention Centre Hotel, near Chinmayanand Ashram, Powai. Tel: 022 6692 7777.

Weekend Specials at The Habitat

Delhi’s Appurv Gupta and Raghav Mandava and Mumbai’s Shashwat Maheshwari will each present a stand-up comedy set. On Sunday, city-based comic Aakash Mehta will perform instead of Mandava. Tickets priced at Rs 519 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com here and here.

When: Friday, August 18 to Sunday, August 20 at 8.30 pm.

Where: The Habitat, First Floor, Hotel Unicontinental, Third Road, near Khar Railway Station, Khar. Tel: 98333 58492.

Chuckles and Roars with Anand Reghu + Ankit Bareja + Manu Gupta + Navin Noronha at Clap

At this show organised by Mumbai-based events company Hamster Comedy, co-founders Ankit Bareja and Manu Gupta and fellow city-residing comics Anand Reghu and Navin Noronha will perform. Tickets priced at Rs 249 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, August 18 at 9 pm.

Where: Clap, Unit No.201, Second Floor, A-Wing, Solitaire II, opposite Infiniti Mall, Malad (West). Tel: 022 6587 6777.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 19

Barely Employable by Andy Reghu, Prashasti Singh and Punit Pania at The Barking Deer

Events company Chalta Hai Comedy will present this stand-up show about working culture and work-life balance by Mumbai comedians Andy Reghu, Prashasti Singh and Punit Pania. Tickets priced at Rs 450 per person are being sold on

Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, August 19 at 6.30 pm.

Where: The Barking Deer, Mathuradas Mills Compound, next to Woodside Inn, Lower Parel. Tel: 022 6141 7400.

Comedy Mashup with Naveen Richard + Siddharth Dudeja + Urooj Ashfaq at The Square

Naveen Richard from Bangalore and Siddharth Dudeja and Urooj Ashfaq, both of whom are based in Mumbai, will be the professionals performing at this stand-up show organised by events company The Brown Bread Collective. The gig will also feature sets by ten amateur comics. Tickets priced at Rs 200 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, August 19 at 8 pm.

Where: The Square, Heera Panna Shopping Mall, Hiranandani Gardens, Powai. Tel: 98204 46286.

Comedy Mayhem with Aakash Mehta + Raunaq Rajani + Rohan Parekh at Si Bambai

Mumbai-based comedians Aakash Mehta, Raunaq Rajani and Rohan Parekh will each present a set. Tickets priced at Rs 300 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, August 19 at 8 pm.

Where: Si Bambai, Second Floor, 105 Mumbai Samachar Marg, above Henpecked, opposite Lakshmi Vilas Bank, Kala Ghoda. Tel: 98191 27817.

The Ankit and Avinash Show at Of10

In this improv comedy show, Ankit Challa and Avinash Verma, both of whom are from Mumbai, will perform routines based on suggestions from the audience. Tickets priced at Rs 249 per person are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Saturday, August 19 at 8 pm.

Where: Of10, Prudential, Ground Floor, Hiranandani Gardens, Powai. Tel: 99202 90368.

Don’t. by Vaibhav Sethia at Canvas Laugh Club

City-residing comic Vaibhav Sethia will present his solo stand-up special Don’t. Tickets priced at Rs 700 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. When: Saturday, August 19 at 10.30 pm. Where: Canvas Laugh Club, Third Floor, Palladium Mall, Phoenix Mills, Lower Parel. Tel: 90046 03115.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 20

Dhruv Deshpande + Gaurav Kapoor + Siddharth Dudeja at Independence Brewing Company

Dhruv Deshpande, Gaurav Kapoor and Siddharth Dudeja, all of whom live in Mumbai, will present sets at this gig organised by events company Chalta Hai Comedy. Tickets priced at Rs 245 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, August 20 at 8 pm.

Where: Independence Brewing Company, Boolani Estate Co-Operative Society, off New Link Road, in the lane opposite Citi Mall, Andheri (West). Tel: 022 6105 4689.

Rohan Desai at Cat Cafe Studio

Comic Rohan Desai, who is based in Mumbai, will perform an hour-long show of new jokes. Tickets Rs 300 per person (excluding taxes and convenience fees) are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Sunday, August 20 at 8.30 pm.

Where: Cat Cafe Studio, 63 Harminder Singh Road, Aram Nagar Part I, Versova, Andheri (West). Tel: 022 6518 8883.

COMICS

SUNDAY, AUGUST 20

Comics 101 with Abhijeet Kini and Akshay Dhar at Raasta Bombay

Comic book makers Abhijeet Kini and Akshay Dhar will take participants through the process of scripting and illustrating comics at this workshop hosted by the organisers of Comic Con India. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, August 20, from noon to 2 pm.

Where: Raasta Bombay, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, near Ramee Guest Line Hotel, off S. V. Road, Khar. Tel: 86550 00811.

DANCE

SATURDAY, AUGUST 19

Prachee Shah Paandya at the NCPA Tata Theatre

Kathak dancer and actress Prachee Shah Paandya, who is based in Mumbai, will perform a solo recital. Tickets priced between Rs 200 and Rs 590 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. For more information, see here.

When: Saturday, August 19 at 7 pm.

Where: Tata Theatre, National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point. Tel: 022 2282 4567.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 20

Ananda Shankar Jayant at the NCPA Experimental Theatre

Hyderabad-based bharatanatyam and kuchipudi dancer Ananda Shankar Jayant, who runs the Shankarananda Kalakshetra institute, will present two pieces, ‘Navarasa’ and ‘Simhanandini’. Tickets priced at Rs 200 and Rs 354 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. For more information, see here. When: Sunday, August 20 at 7 pm.

Where: Experimental Theatre, National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point. Tel: 022 2282 4567.

FILM

FRIDAY, AUGUST 18

Amrit Gangar at Kitab Khana

City-based film scholar Amrit Gangar will discuss his concept of Cinema of Prayoga at this instalment of Mumbai Local, the series of talks held by arts organisation Junoon. There is no entry fee. To book a spot, RSVP via Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, August 18 at 5.30 pm.

Where: Kitab Khana, Somaiya Bhavan, Ground Floor, Flora Fountain, Fort. Tel: 022 6170 2276.

EyeMyth Media Arts Festival: Future Fiction Night at AntiSocial

Eight BAFTA Award-nominated and winning animation and live action short films - A Love Story (2016) by Anushka Kishani Naanayakkara; Consumed (2016) by Richard John Seymour; Home (2016) by Daniel Mulloy; Mouth Of Hell (2014) by Samir Mehanovic; Standby (2016) by Charlotte Regan; The Alan Dimension (2016) by Jac Clinch; The Party (2016) by Andrea Harkin; and Tough (2016) by Jennifer Zheng - will be screened as part of the ongoing EyeMyth Media Arts Festival. The entry fee is Rs 300 per person. After the screenings, electronic music DJ-producers Film aka Sanil Sudan from Delhi and Spryk aka Tejas Nair from Mumbai will perform. Their sets will be matched respectively with visuals by VJs Alt-Q aka the Goa-based duo of Yash Chandak and Yasha Jain and city-residing bigfatminimalist aka Aniruddh Mehta. The entry fee for the gig is Rs 500 per person. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, August 18 at 6.30 pm.

Where: AntiSocial, Basement, Khar Social, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, off S. V. Road, near Ramee Guestline Hotel, Khar (West). Tel: 022 6522 6324.

Tree of Tongues in Tripura at Films Division

Joshy Joseph’s Tree of Tongues in Tripura (2016), which documents the lives of a pair of tribal musicians in the state, will be screened at this instalment of the Films Division’s The FD Zone series of shows. The Kokborok film will be shown with English subtitles. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, August 18 at 6.30 pm.

Where: The FD Zone, R. R. III Theatre, Tenth Floor, Films Division, diagonally opposite Jaslok Hospital, Pedder Road. Tel: 022 2351 0461.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 19

Grierson Documentaries at AntiSocial

The British Council will screen a series of Grierson Award-winning documentaries related to the fields of history, science and the arts. The line-up features Night Will Fall (2014), The Bengali Detective (2011), Fabric of the Cosmos: What Is Space? (2011), David Attenborough’s Natural History Museum Alive (2014), David Bowie: Five Years (2013) and War of Words: Soldier-Poets of the Somme (2014). There is no entry fee; to book a spot, RSVP via Insider.in. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Sunday, August 19 at 11 am.

Where: AntiSocial, Basement, Khar Social, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, off S. V. Road, near Ramee Guestline Hotel, Khar (West). Tel: 022 6522 6324.

White Wall Screenings at The Habitat

Six Indian shorts will be shown at this instalment of the series of screenings organised by film distribution platform Pocket Films: Vaibhav Dube’s Rishtey; Sooraj Rajagopal’s Journey to the Othello; Sahil Rakesh Grover’s Dhuaan, Aakanksha Chitrakara’s Silent Hearts; Vikram Kale’s The Promise; and Litmus Big’s The Story of Love. The cover charge of Rs 220 per person can be paid in advance on Bookmyshow.com. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, August 19 at 3.30 pm.

Where: The Habitat, First Floor, Hotel Unicontinental, Third Road, near Khar Railway Station, Khar. Tel: 98333 58492.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 20

Belle De Jour at Matterden at Deepak Cinema

Luis Buñuel’s French world cinema classic Belle De Jour (1967) will be screened. Tickets priced at Rs 125 per person are being sold on Instamojo.com.

When: Sunday, August 20 at 12.30 pm.

Where: Matterden, Deepak Cinema, 38 N. M. Joshi Marg, Lower Parel. Tel: 022 2492 3396.

CRD at G5A Foundation for Contemporary Culture

Writer and director Kranti Kanadé’s English and Hindi film CRD, about a dramatist who rebels against his fascist tutor and forms his own troupe with the aim of winning a college theatre competition, will be screened. Tickets priced at Rs 300 per person are being sold on Insider.in. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, August 20 at 6 pm.

Where: G5A Foundation for Contemporary Culture, Laxmi Mills Compound, off Dr. E. Moses Road, Mahalaxmi. Tel: 022 2490 9393.

FOOD & DRINK

ONGOING

Beer and Burger Festival at Woodside Inn

The Woodside Inn chain of bars in Colaba, Lower Parel and Andheri is hosting the tenth edition of its popular annual beer and burger festival. The menu features ten burgers including the tempura-fried soft shell crab burger; confit duck leg burger; Moroccan spiced lamb burger; quinoa cottage cheese burger; and parmesan crusted Portobello mushroom burger. The a la carte beer menu of imported and local brews lists two new beers by the Gateway Brewing Co., a wheat ale called Dr. Jekyll and a Belgian ale called Mr. Hyde. When: Until Sunday, August 27.

Where: Woodside Inn, Indian Mercantile Mansion, Woodhouse Road, opposite Regal Cinema, Colaba. Tel: 022 2287 5752. Also at Mathuradas Mill Compound, next to The Barking Deer, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel. Tel: 022 2497 5018. And Shops No.11 and 12, Link Plaza, Mhada Colony, Oshiwara, Andheri (West). Tel: 022 2632 8963.

The Farmers’ Market at D’Monte Park

Visitors can stock up on organic vegetables and fruit at this weekly Sunday bazaar. For more information, see here.

When: Sunday, August 20, from 10 am to 3 pm.

Where: D’Monte Park, St. Andrew’s Road, off Turner Road, next to Bandra Gymkhana, Bandra (West).

MUSIC

FRIDAY, AUGUST 18

Soz: A Ballad of Maladies at the Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum

Tushar Madhav and Sarvnik Kaur’s documentary Soz: A Ballad of Maladies (2016) will be screened at this instalment of the Movies at the Museum series of shows curated by city-based filmmakers Avijit Mukul Kishore and Rohan Shivkumar. The film, which has been produced by the Public Service Broadcasting Trust, profiles Kashmiri cultural practitioners such as artist Showkat Kathju, cartoonist Mir Suhail, poet Zareef Ahmad Zareef, rapper MC Kash and rock band Parvaaz, whose art is a form of resistance against state repression. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, August 18 at 6 pm.

Where: Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Rani Baug, Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Road, Byculla. Tel: 022 2373 1234.

EyeMyth Media Arts Festival: After Dark at AntiSocial

At this gig organised as part of the ongoing EyeMyth Media Arts Festival (see Film), sets by electronic music DJ-producers Film aka Sanil Sudan from Delhi and Spryk aka Tejas Nair from Mumbai will be matched respectively with visuals by VJs Alt-Q aka the Goa-based duo of Yash Chandak and Yasha Jain and city-residing bigfatminimalist aka Aniruddh Mehta. The entry fee is Rs 500 per person. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, August 18 at 9 pm.

Where: AntiSocial, Basement, Khar Social, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, off S. V. Road, near Ramee Guestline Hotel, Khar (West). Tel: 022 6522 6324.

Tribute To Woodstock at The Stables

City-based singers such as Alisha Pais, Jason D’Souza, Kanchan Daniel and Piyush Kapoor will perform tunes in homage to iconic American music festival Woodstock, which was held between August 15 and August 18 in 1969. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, August 18 at 9 pm.

Where: The Stables, The Peninsula Redpine Hotel, Andheri Kurla Road, near the Airport Road metro station, opposite The Leela, Marol, Andheri (East). Tel: 022 4091 2345.

Nico Brina at Finch

Swiss boogie woogie piano player Nico Brina will perform. Tickets priced at Rs 250 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, August 18 and Saturday, August 19 at 9.30 pm.

Where: Finch, near John Baker, Saki Vihar Road, opposite Huntsman International, Andheri (East). Tel: 022 2857 8300.

Anarchy with Arsh + Rosper + Qwiver at Drop

Spanish techno producer Rosper aka Emilio Rozalen will play this week’s instalment of Bandra bar Drop’s gig series Anarchy, which will also feature sets by Mumbai-residing electronic music DJs Arsh Khan and Qwiver aka Lynston D’Souza. The cover charge is Rs 1,000 per person for single women and Rs 2,000 per couple; single men not allowed. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, August 18 at 10 pm.

Where: Drop, G1/B, Krystal Building, Waterfield Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 022 4229 6000.

Beatfrenzy + Feel at The Daily Bar and Kitchen

Electronic music DJs Beatfrenzy aka Oswald Thombre and Feel aka Karan Thakur, both of whom live in Mumbai, will each play a set at this gig organised by event management company Gently Altered. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, August 18 at 10 pm.

Where: The Daily Bar and Kitchen, Ground Floor, behind Shoppers Stop, S. V. Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 99206 88479.

Sid Vashi + Softouch at Bonobo

A double bill of city-based electronic music DJs, organised by artist and event management company Krunk, featuring Sid Vashi and Softouch aka Kunal Bambawale. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, August 18 at 10 pm.

Where: Bonobo, Second Floor, Kenilworth Mall, near KFC, off Linking Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 022 2605 5050.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 19

Khayal Rang at Ravindra Natya Mandir

Events company First Edition Arts will host this two-day Hindustani classical music festival, which will feature performances by vocalist Ranjani Ramachandran and sitar player Vinayak Chittar on Saturday and by sarod player Arnab Chakrabarty and singer Kedar Bodas on Sunday. Tickets priced at Rs 250 per person per day are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, August 19 at 6 pm and Sunday, August 20 at 5.30 pm.

Where: P. L. Deshpande Natyasankul, Mini Theatre, Third Floor, Ravindra Natya Mandir, near Siddhivinayak Temple, Sayani Marg, Prabhadevi. Tel: 022 2436 5990.

Beatmap House Party #19 with Sunit Zadav in Vile Parle

Singer-songwriter Sunit Zadav, who is from Pune, will perform at this ‘house party’ organised by city-headquartered artist and venue aggregating platform Beatmap. The entry fee is Rs 500 per person; register here for a chance to attend. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, August 19 at 7 pm.

Where: Vile Parle; the complete address will be provided to those who register.

Discovery Night at Cat Cafe Studio

Acoustic pop duo Bada Bing and singer-songwriters Kamna Karam, Tek aka Vitek Goyal and The Mist aka Harry D’souza, who are all based in Mumbai, will perform at the seventh instalment of this gig series organised by music label and event management company ennui.BOMB to spotlight new artists. Tickets priced at Rs 249 per person are being sold on Insider.in. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, August 19 at 7 pm.

Where: Cat Cafe Studio, First Floor, Bungalow No.68, Harminder Singh Road, opposite Daljit Gym, Aram Nagar Part I, Versova, Andheri (West). Tel: 91670 12606.

Sukhwinder Singh at Phoenix MarketCity

Hindi film playback singer Sukhwinder Singh, who lives in Mumbai, will perform a concert of his greatest hits. Tickets priced at Rs 826 and Rs 1,416 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, August 19 at 7 pm.

Where: Dublin Square, Level 1, Phoenix Marketcity, LBS Marg, Kurla. Tel: 022 6180 0044.

Kasra + Moniker + Ox7gen + Tarqeeb at AntiSocial

British drum and bass DJ Kasra Mowlavi will play the Mumbai leg of his ongoing tour of India. The gig will feature supporting slots by electronic music producers Ox7gen aka Aditya Ashok from Mumbai and Tarqeeb aka Ashish Jose and Moniker aka Munbir Chawla from Delhi. Call the venue for details of the entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page

When: Saturday, August 19 at 9 pm.

Where: AntiSocial, Basement, Khar Social, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, off S. V. Road, near Ramee Guestline Hotel, Khar (West). Tel: 022 6522 6324.

Soichi Terada + Weird Together + Zokhuma at Summer House Cafe

Japanese electronic music producer Soichi Terada will play the Mumbai leg of his tour of India, which has been organised by the Red Bull Music Academy and is part of the EyeMyth Media Arts Festival. The gig will also feature sets by dance music DJs Weird Together aka Nick Dwyer and Dick Johnson from New Zealand and Zokhuma aka Arman Menzies from Mumbai. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, August 19 at 9 pm.

Where: Summer House Cafe, Mathuradas Mills Compound, Lower Parel. Tel: 82918 90605.

Deep In Dance with Aqua Dominatrix + Kohra + Nipun Divecha at Razzberry Rhinoceros

Delhi-based techno exponent Kohra aka Madhav Shorey will headline this instalment of traveling club night Deep In Dance, which will include sets by Mumbai DJ-producers Aqua Dominatrix aka Akshay Rajpurohit and Nipun Divecha. The entry fee is Rs 500 per person. For more information, see the Facebook event page. When: Saturday, August 19 at 10 pm.

Where: Razzberry Rhinoceros, Juhu Hotel, Juhu Tara Road, near Mahesh Lunch Home, Juhu. Tel: 74004 02604.

Echoes of Cadence + Second Sight at The Habitat

City-residing duos Echoes of Cadence aka guitarist Darren Floyd Fernandes and vocalist Rachel Philip, whose music is a mix of jazz, blues and pop, and acoustic pop act Second Sight, made up of Anusha Ramasubramoney and Pushkar Srivatsal, will each perform a set. The show is an instalment of Patio Unplugged, a new gig series by Lazy Patio Films, which will feature acts for whom the production house is shooting music videos that will appear in its first web series. The cover charge is Rs 200 per person. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, August 19 at 10.30 pm.

Where: The Habitat, First Floor, Hotel Unicontinental, Third Road, near Khar Railway Station, Khar. Tel: 98333 58492.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 20

Udayswar with Arati Ankalikar-Tikekar at Prithvi Theatre

Vocalist Arati Ankalikar-Tikekar, who lives between Mumbai and Pune, will perform morning ragas at this instalment of Udayswar, the series of Hindustani classical music concerts organised by events company Pancham Nishad at Prithvi Theatre. Tickets priced at Rs 250 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. When: Sunday, August 20 at 7.30 am.

Where: Prithvi Theatre, Janki Kutir, Juhu Church Road, Juhu. Tel: 022 2614 5917.

Baithak Unplugged with Sahana Banerjee at the NCPA Little Theatre

Pune-based sitar player Sahana Banerjee will perform a solo recital, which is part of the National Centre for the Performing Arts’s Baithak Unplugged series of Hindustani classical music shows. There is no entry fee; admission on a first come, first served basis. For more information, see here.

When: Sunday, August 20 at 9.30 am.

Where: Little Theatre, National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point. Tel: 022 2282 4567.

BeatBQ with Kashish Singh at Cafe Terra

The inaugural instalment of this new sundowner gig series, organised by event management company Ankytrixx and Friends Entertainment, will feature an extended set by city-residing electronic music DJ Kashish Singh. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, August 20 at 4 pm.

Where: Cafe Terra, Rooftop, Hotel Executive Enclave, Ambedkar Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 022 4942 0017.

Cid Inc + Blurry Slur + Praveen Achary + TBOM at Razzberry Rhinoceros

Finland-based Swedish producer Cid Inc aka Henri Hurtig will headline this electronic music gig that will feature sets by DJs Blurry Slur aka Lynston D’Souza and TBOM aka Krish Mulchandani from Mumbai, and Praveen Achary from Bangalore. Entry, which is restricted to couples, is free via an RSVP on the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, August 20 at 4 pm.

Where: Razzberry Rhinoceros, Juhu Hotel, Juhu Tara Road, near Mahesh Lunch Home, Juhu. Tel: 74004 02604.

REProduce Listening Showcase at The Mumbai Assembly

Members of country-wide electronic music collective Jwala – Mumbai’s Chrms aka Veer Kowli; Cowboy and Sailor Man aka Apurv Agrawal; Karan Kanchan; sparkle & fade aka Palash Kothari; Three Oscillators aka Brij Dalvi and Avit Rane and zzz, Dalvi’s solo avatar, along with Delhi’s Ayush Jajoria – will play this instalment of the gig series organised by Delhi-headquartered music collective REProduce Artists. The entry fee is Rs 300 per person. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, August 20 at 4 pm.

Where: The Mumbai Assembly, KCA Hall, near Birdsong The Organic Cafe, 16 Veronica Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 99309 90969.

Bemet at Raasta Bombay

Israeli dance music DJ-producer Bemet aka Hod Moshonov will play the Mumbai leg of his ongoing tour of India. There is no entry fee. To RSVP and for more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, August 20 at 6 pm.

Where: Raasta Bombay, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, near Ramee Guest Line Hotel, off S. V. Road, Khar. Tel: 86550 00811.

Ian Pooley at Summer House Cafe

German house music producer Ian Pooley aka Ian Pinnekamp will play the Mumbai leg of his ongoing India tour that will feature supporting slots by city-based DJs Bombay Karma aka Aditya Jaiswal, Browncoat aka Nawed Khan and Kusai Changi. Early bird tickets, priced at Rs 500 per person, are being sold here. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, August 20 at 6 pm.

Where: Summer House Cafe, Mathuradas Mills Compound, Lower Parel. Tel: 82918 90605.

Let’s Sing Jazz with Samantha Edwards at The Bandra Base

At this instalment of The Bandra Base’s Explore Music series of workshops, city-based jazz singer Samantha Edwards will guide the audience through a series of vocal exercises and then perform a set with fellow Mumbai residents keyboardist Karim Ellaboudi, drummer Aron Nyiro and bassist D. Wood. The entry fee is Rs 500 per person. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, August 20 at 7.30 pm .

Where: Whistling Woods The Bandra Base, Ground Floor, Baitush Saraf building, behind Mickey Mehta 360 Degree Gym, near Sigdi restaurant, 29th Road, off Waterfield Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 022 3091 6003.

Roots presents Tribute to Pantera by Zygnema and Friends at AntiSocial

This instalment of Roots, the metal gig series organised at AntiSocial, will be a tribute to defunct American band Pantera. The gig will be helmed by Mumbai-based group Zygnema and feature guest slots by members from several acts. The entry fee is Rs 300 per person. For more information, see the Facebook event page. When: Sunday, August 20 at 8 pm.

Where: AntiSocial, Basement, Khar Social, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, off S. V. Road, near Ramee Guestline Hotel, Khar (West). Tel: 022 6522 6324.

PHOTOGRAPHY

FRIDAY, AUGUST 18

World Photography Day at Piramal Art Gallery

To mark World Photography Day, the National Centre for the Performing Arts’s Piramal Art Gallery is holding an exhibition of images by veteran Mumbai lensmen Mukesh Parpiani and Narendra Dangiya of dance, music and theatrical performances at the culture venue. The show will feature The Old World Photo Studio where attendees can get clicked while dressed in vintage attire by city-based photographer Shiresh R. Karrale. Traditional outfits and caps, spectacles and walking sticks will be available as props.There is no entry fee. For more information, see here.

When: Friday, August 18 to Sunday, August 20, from noon to 8 pm.

Where: Piramal Art Gallery, National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point. Tel: 022 2282 4567.

SCIENCE

SUNDAY, AUGUST 20

Chai and Why? at D. G. Ruparel College

At this instalment of Chai and Why?, the series of talks organised by the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, TIFR graduate Shaunak Deota and junior research scholar Sweta Parik will explain how our internal body ‘clocks’ work and why we wake up, feel hungry and sleepy at the same time every day. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, August 20 at 11 am.

Where: Room 2, Science, D. G. Ruparel College, Senapati Bapat Marg, Matunga (East). Tel: 98768 04720.

THEATRE

FRIDAY, AUGUST 18

The Vagina Monologues at Canvas Laugh Club

Mahabanoo Mody-Kotwal’s Hindi production of Eve Ensler’s feminist manifesto The Vagina Monologues, a series of touching and hilarious stories of sexual experience and abuse, will be staged. Tickets priced at Rs 700 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, August 18 at 6.30 pm.

Where: Canvas Laugh Club, Third Floor, Palladium Mall, Phoenix Mills, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel. Tel: 90046 03115.

Words Have Been Uttered at Studio Tamaasha

Directed by Sunil Shanbag and featuring actors Ayesha Raza Mishra, Hemant Hazare, Iravati Karnik, Jaimini Pathak, Mansi Multani, Nachiket Devasthali, Rohit Das, Sapan Saran and Yasir Iftikhar Khan, this performance in English, Hindi and Urdu will comprise “expressions of dissent on caste, gender, the relationship between the individual and the state, and language, from India, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Syria, the USA, Palestine and Iraq”. Tickets priced at Rs 354 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. When: Friday, August 18 at 8 pm and Saturday, August 19 and Sunday, August 20 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Studio Tamaasha, Bungalow No.76, Aram Nagar Part II, behind Physioflex Gym, off J. P. Road, Versova, Andheri (West).

The Doll at Prithvi Theatre

Makarand Deshpande will direct an English production of Croatian writer Miro Gavran’s play The Doll, about a man who wins an unusual doll. Tickets priced at Rs 250 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, August 18 at 9 pm.

Where: Prithvi Theatre, Janki Kutir, Juhu Church Road, Juhu. Tel: 022 2614 5917.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 19

Internal Affairs at The Bombay Canteen

In this play by Mumbai theatre group Akvarious Productions, directed by Adhaar Khurana, Sid has a one-night stand with a colleague soon after he takes up a new job. They start seeing each other but neither is thrilled about the development. Tickets priced at Rs 413 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. When: Saturday, August 19 at 6 pm.

Where: The Bombay Canteen, Kamala Mills, near the Radio Mirchi office, Lower Parel. Tel: 022 4966 6666.

Sangeet Bari at Prithvi Theatre

This show directed by Savitri Medhatul, written by Bhushan Korgaonkar and featuring by veteran lavani artists Shakuntalabai Nagarkar, Pushpa Satarkar, Sunita Dhondraikar, Akanksha Kadam and Latabai Waikar combines performance and narration to tell the history of the art form. For details, see here. Tickets priced at Rs 415 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, August 19 at 6 pm and 9 m.

Where: Prithvi Theatre, Janki Kutir, Juhu Church Road, Juhu. Tel: 022 2614 5917.

The Vagina Monologues at Canvas Laugh Club

Mahabanoo Mody-Kotwal’s English production of Eve Ensler’s feminist manifesto The Vagina Monologues, a series of touching and hilarious stories of sexual experience and abuse, will be staged. Tickets priced at Rs 800 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, August 19 and Sunday, August 20 at 6 pm.

Where: Canvas Laugh Club, Third Floor, Palladium Mall, Phoenix Mills, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel. Tel: 90046 03115.

Mother Courage and Her Children at the NCPA Jamshed Bhabha Theatre

The fifth production from Aadyam’s current season of plays is an English adaptation of German playwright Bertolt Brecht’s Mother Courage and Her Children directed by QTP’s Quasar Thakore Padamsee. Tickets priced at Rs 300, Rs 500, Rs 750, Rs 1,000 and Rs 1,250 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. When: Saturday, August 19 at 7.30 pm and Sunday, August 20 at noon and 7.30 pm.

Where: Jamshed Bhabha Theatre, National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point. Tel: 022 2282 4567.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 20

The Darkroom 2.0 at Si Bambai

In this “immersive” play directed by Tushar Tukaram Dalvi, audience members are blindfolded and surrounded by actors narrating four short stories in English and Hindi: ‘Durga Poojo’ by an anonymous writer, ‘Lihaaf’ by Ismat Chughtai, ‘Kafan’ by Premchand and ‘Khol Do’ by Saadat Hasan Manto. Tickets priced at Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, August 20 at 7 pm.

Where: Si Bambai, Second Floor, 105 Mumbai Samachar Marg, above Henpecked, opposite Lakshmi Vilas Bank, Kala Ghoda. Tel: 98191 27817.

WALKS

SATURDAY, AUGUST 19

A Walk In The Woods at Sanjay Gandhi National Park Tour company Some Place Else will conduct a nature trail inside Sanjay Gandhi National Park. Tickets priced at Rs 735 per person, which cover the costs of the entry fee to the park and services of the guide and entitle attendees to a packed breakfast, are being sold on Instamojo.com. For more information, call 98331 63486 or see the Facebook event page. When: Saturday, August 19 at 8 am.

Where: The meeting point is outside the main gate, Sanjay Gandhi National Park, Borivali (East).

Lanes of Lalbaug

Tour group Beyond Bombay will conduct a guided jaunt through Lalbaug, which will cover Ganesh Galli, home to the Lalbaugcha Raja pandal; Hanuman Theatre; mirchi galli and chivda galli; the dargah of Chand Shah Sahib and Lal Shah Sahib; and Bharatmata cinema. The walk, which is priced at Rs 800 per person, will begin at Ganesh Galli. To reserve a spot, email beyondbombay@gmail.com or call 98677 64409. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, August 19 at 10 am.

Where: The meeting point is Ganesh Galli, Lalbaug.

Frere Town by Khaki Tours

Khaki Tours, a group of local history buffs, will conduct a walk around the Fort area, covering such sites as a dog memorial, the Parsi lying-in hospital, a palace that belonged to the Tatas and the place where the first cricket test match in India was held. Tickets priced at Rs 536 per person are being sold here. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, August 19 at 5 pm.

Where: The walk will begin outside the McDonald’s opposite the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 20

Gateway Gallop by Khaki Tours

This walk around the Gateway of India, conducted by Khaki Tours, a group of local history buffs, will cover such spots as a Hyderabadi palace, the birthplace of Art Deco in the city and Mumbai’s first reinforced cement concrete structure. Tickets priced at Rs 699 per person are being sold here. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, August 20 at 8 am.

Where: The walk will begin at the Shivaji statue at Gateway of India.

These recommendations have been compiled by The Daily Pao.