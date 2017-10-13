The Daily Fix: As fertiliser scheme shows, reforms are no good if they only work on paper

The Daily Fix

The Big Story: Costly intervention

In 2015, the Bharatiya Janata Party government drew up a blueprint to reform the system that delivers Rs 70,000 crore worth of fertiliser subsidies to farmers. The task was commendable. India spends 1% of its Gross Domestic Product on these subsidies but 35% of this money actually gets to farmers. But the plan was flawed. Its design was predicated on using three databases – land ownership records, soil health cards and Aadhaar, the biometrics-based 12 digit identity number. If any of these three failed, the entire reform plan stood a good chance of collapsing.

In 2016, the reform scheme was rolled out in three districts. As Scroll.in’s Mridula Chari and Kumar Sambhav Srivastav reported in a four-part series earlier this month, the scheme floundered for a variety of reasons, some as complex as flaws in the databases, others as basic as a lack of internet connectivity. Instead of going back to the drawing board, the government proceeded to introduce a morphed version of the plan in another 16 districts, relying only on Aadhaar. Reports on the results from these were never made public.

Scroll.in reporters found that instead of delivering benefits to farmers in the 19 pilot districts, the scheme was only adding to their problems. To ensure that sales didn’t stop and that farming operations could continue, fertiliser retailers began to bypass even the sole remaining component of the original plan, Aadhaar. Even though Scroll.in reporters found that several officials and experts had expressed concerns about the scheme, a recent news report suggests the government aims to launch the scheme in seven states.

Like several other schemes of this government that are linked to an unwavering belief in Aadhaar but disconnected from the country’s economic and social realities, a pan-India roll-out of fertiliser reforms could cause farmers across the country to be denied their rightful benefits.

There is a case to be made for ambitious government plans that push the system to deliver subsidies more efficiently. But administrators must realise that a country’s ability to undertake reforms, particularly those premised on technology adoption, are linked to its economic and developmental capacity. The rights of citizens cannot be forgotten in the quest to achieve fiscal and bureaucratic efficiencies. Most important, the cart cannot be put before the horse. Before rolling out grand plans, the basic building blocks must be put in place.

The Big Scroll

  • Read the entire fertiliser subsidy reform series here.

Punditry

  1. People were once hopeful that Myanmar would be offer the rare example of a successful quick transition to democracy. Max Fisher in the New York Times says the country is now a study in how that change can fall apart.
  2. Vidhi Doshi in the Washington Post writes on how Narendra Modi’s big economic changes have hit India’s small businesses.
  3. James Wilson takes apart the government’s claims of bringing down the currency in circulation, and indeed whether that is a desirable achievement at all.
  4. “Pakistan was essentially created to protect the religious and economic rights of Muslims who were a minority before India’s partition in 1947. But since the country’s inception, we have created new minorities and keep finding new ways to torment them,” writes Mohammad Hanif in the New York Times.

Don’t miss

Vishwas R Gaitonde tells us the story of the harmonium, a European instrument that is now inseparable from Indian music.

“The portability of the harmonium (relative to the organ, the harpsichord and the piano), and its heat resistance meant that the British could export the instrument to their colonies for their homes and their churches there. Thus, several European harmoniums made their way to India where they became the cynosure of the eyes of Indian musicians.

One such musician was Dwarkanath Ghose, whose company Dwarkin & Sons, was a leading manufacturer of musical instruments in Kolkata (then Calcutta). In 1875, he brought out his version of the Indian hand-harmonium, an instrument more than halved in size from the European harmonium because it was pumped by hand-operated bellows located at the back of the instrument instead of foot-operated bellows beneath the keyboard.

This new incarnation of the harmonium was more durable, far less expensive to build, and easier to maintain and repair. Ghose simplified the internal mechanism of the instrument, and added drone stops that would render it suitable for Indian classical music.

A scale-changing mechanism was added later. Moreover, Indian musicians traditionally sat on the floor when they gave concerts, and the modified harmonium could be played while placed on the ground.

But the fundamental difference that made such adaptations possible at all was this: Western music is based on harmony, Indian music on melody. Therefore it was quite feasible to pump the bellows with one hand and play the melody with the other. One did not need both hands on the keyboard. India started manufacturing its own harmoniums, and by 1915, had become the world’s leading producer of the instruments.”

Removing the layers of complexity that weigh down mental health in rural India

Patients in rural areas of the country face several obstacles to get to treatment.

TLLLF

Two individuals, with sombre faces, are immersed in conversation in a sunlit classroom. This image is the theme across WHO’s 2017 campaign ‘Depression: let’s talk’ that aims to encourage people suffering from depression or anxiety to seek help and get assistance. The fact that depression is the theme of World Health Day 2017 indicates the growing global awareness of mental health. This intensification of the discourse on mental health unfortunately coincides with the global rise in mental illness. According to the latest estimates from WHO, more than 300 million people across the globe are suffering from depression, an increase of 18% between 2005 and 2015.

In India, the National Mental Health Survey of India, 2015-16, conducted by the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) revealed the prevalence of mental disorders in 13.7% of the surveyed population. The survey also highlighted that common mental disorders including depression, anxiety disorders and substance use disorders affect nearly 10% of the population, with 1 in 20 people in India suffering from depression. Perhaps the most crucial finding from this survey is the disclosure of a huge treatment gap that remains very high in our country and even worse in rural areas.

According to the National Mental Health Programme, basic psychiatric care is mandated to be provided in every primary health centre – the state run rural healthcare clinics that are the most basic units of India’s public health system. The government provides basic training for all primary health centre doctors, and pays for psychiatric medication to be stocked and available to patients. Despite this mandate, the implementation of mental health services in rural parts of the country continues to be riddled with difficulties:

Attitudinal barriers

In some rural parts of the country, a heavy social stigma exists against mental illness – this has been documented in many studies including the NIMHANS study mentioned earlier. Mental illness is considered to be the “possession of an evil spirit in an individual”. To rid the individual of this evil spirit, patients or family members rely on traditional healers or religious practitioners. Lack of awareness on mental disorders has led to further strengthening of this stigma. Most families refuse to acknowledge the presence of a mental disorder to save themselves from the discrimination in the community.

Lack of healthcare services

The average national deficit of trained psychiatrists in India is estimated to be 77% (0.2 psychiatrists per 1,00,000 population) – this shows the scale of the problem across rural and urban India. The absence of mental healthcare infrastructure compounds the public health problem as many individuals living with mental disorders remain untreated.

Economic burden

The scarcity of healthcare services also means that poor families have to travel great distances to get good mental healthcare. They are often unable to afford the cost of transportation to medical centres that provide treatment.

After focussed efforts towards awareness building on mental health in India, The Live Love Laugh Foundation (TLLLF), founded by Deepika Padukone, is steering its cause towards understanding mental health of rural India. TLLLF has joined forces with The Association of People with Disability (APD), a non-governmental organisation working in the field of disability for the last 57 years to work towards ensuring quality treatment for the rural population living with mental disorders.

APD’s intervention strategy starts with surveys to identify individuals suffering from mental illnesses. The identified individuals and families are then directed to the local Primary Healthcare Centres. In the background, APD capacity building programs work simultaneously to create awareness about mental illnesses amongst community workers (ASHA workers, Village Rehabilitation Workers and General Physicians) in the area. The whole complex process involves creating the social acceptance of mental health conditions and motivating them to approach healthcare specialists.

Participants of the program.
When mental health patients are finally free of social barriers and seeking help, APD also mobilises its network to make treatments accessible and affordable. The organisation coordinates psychiatrists’ visits to camps and local healthcare centres and ensures that the necessary medicines are well stocked and free medicines are available to the patients.

We spent a lot of money for treatment and travel. We visited Shivamogha Manasa and Dharwad Hospital for getting treatment. We were not able to continue the treatment for long as we are poor. We suffered economic burden because of the long- distance travel required for the treatment. Now we are getting quality psychiatric service near our village. We are getting free medication in taluk and Primary Healthcare Centres resulting in less economic stress.

— A parent's experience at an APD treatment camp.

In the two years TLLLF has partnered with APD, 892 and individuals with mental health concerns have been treated in the districts of Kolar, Davangere, Chikkaballapur and Bijapur in Karnataka. Over 4620 students participated in awareness building sessions. TLLLF and APD have also secured the participation of 810 community health workers including ASHA workers in the mental health awareness projects - a crucial victory as these workers play an important role in spreading awareness about health. Post treatment, 155 patients have resumed their previous occupations.

To mark World Mental Health Day, 2017, a team from TLLLF lead by Deepika Padukone visited program participants in the Davengere district.

Sessions on World Mental Health Day, 2017.
In the face of a mental health crisis, it is essential to overcome the treatment gap present across the country, rural and urban. While awareness campaigns attempt to destigmatise mental disorders, policymakers need to make treatment accessible and cost effective. Until then, organisations like TLLLF and APD are doing what they can to create an environment that acknowledges and supports people who live with mental disorders. To know more, see here.

