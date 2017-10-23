Producing patriotism

Despite Supreme Court comments, cinema halls will continue to play the national anthem before movies

The court on Monday wondered if Indians need to wear patriotism on their sleeves.

by 

The Supreme Court on Monday questioned its own order last year making it compulsory for cinema halls to play the national anthem, asking why it should bear the burden of making such rules. However, it refused to modify last year’s directions. This means that cinema halls will continue to play the anthem before the start of movies and the audience will have to stand up and show respect – at least, till the next hearing on January 9.

Nonetheless, this was a drastic change from the position reflected in the interim order passed by the court in November in response to a public interest litigation alleging widespread violations of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971. A bench headed by Justices Deepak Misra and Amitava Roy had listed guidelines laying down how respect should be show for the national anthem. One of its instructions was that the anthem should be played in theatres before the start of movies.

The matter came up for hearing again on Monday. This time, the composition of the bench hearing the matter was different. Since Deepak Misra has become the chief justice of India, the matter was posted before a three-judge bench he heads. The other two judges were AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud.

Attorney General KK Venugopal agreed with the position that national anthem should be played in cinema halls. But senior advocate CU Singh, who was appearing for a film society, said that if the idea was to foster patriotism and respect for the national anthem, cinema halls, where people come for entertainment, were not the best place to do so.

Justice Chandrachud then asked the attorney general some questions, wondering why the Centre had not amended the rules governing the use of national symbols.

“Tomorrow if someone says don’t wear shorts and t-shirts to cinema halls because national anthem is being played, then where do we stop this moral policing?” Chandrachud said. “Should patriotism be worn on our sleeves?”

In last year’s interim order, the bench had stated that the directions were being issued because love and respect for the motherland are reflected when citizens show respect for the national anthem as well as the national flag. “That apart, it would instill the feeling within one, a sense committed patriotism and nationalism,” the order said.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Watch Ruchir's journey: A story that captures the impact of accessible technology

Accessible technology has the potential to change lives.

“Technology can be a great leveller”, affirms Ruchir Falodia, Social Media Manager, TATA CLiQ. Out of the many qualities that define Ruchir as a person, one that stands out is that he is an autodidact – a self-taught coder and lover of technology.

Ruchir’s story is one that humanises technology - it has always played the role of a supportive friend who would look beyond his visual impairment. A top ranker through school and college, Ruchir would scan course books and convert them to a format which could be read out to him (in the absence of e-books for school). He also developed a lot of his work ethos on the philosophy of Open Source software, having contributed to various open source projects. The access provided by Open Source, where users could take a source code, modify it and distribute their own versions of the program, attracted him because of the even footing it gave everyone.

That is why I like being in programming. Nobody cares if you are in a wheelchair. Whatever be your physical disability, you are equal with every other developer. If your code works, good. If it doesn’t, you’ll be told so.

— Ruchir.

Motivated by the objectivity that technology provided, Ruchir made it his career. Despite having earned degree in computer engineering and an MBA, friends and family feared his visual impairment would prove difficult to overcome in a work setting. But Ruchir, who doesn’t like quotas or the ‘special’ tag he is often labelled with, used technology to prove that differently abled persons can work on an equal footing.

As he delved deeper into the tech space, Ruchir realised that he sought to explore the human side of technology. A fan of Agatha Christie and other crime novels, he wanted to express himself through storytelling and steered his career towards branding and marketing – which he sees as another way to tell stories.

Ruchir, then, migrated to Mumbai for the next phase in his career. It was in the Maximum City that his belief in technology being the great leveller was reinforced. “The city’s infrastructure is a challenging one, Uber helped me navigate the city” says Ruchir. By using the VoiceOver features, Ruchir could call an Uber wherever he was and move around easily. He reached out to Uber to see if together they could spread the message of accessible technology. This partnership resulted in a video that captures the essence of Ruchir’s story: The World in Voices.

Play

It was important for Ruchir to get rid of the sympathetic lens through which others saw him. His story serves as a message of reassurance to other differently abled persons and abolishes some of the fears, doubts and prejudices present in families, friends, employers or colleagues.

To know more about Ruchir’s journey, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Uber and not by the Scroll editorial team.