Ayodhya: RSS floats a new outfit to build mass support for Ram temple while Supreme Court hears case

Shri Ram Mandir Nirman Sahayog Manch will ‘try to show the court that all religious communities want a grand temple of Lord Ram at his birthplace’.

Mahiraj Dhwaj, national convener of Shri Ram Mandir Nirman Sahayog Manch, is a senior RSS pracharak.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh has floated a new affiliate to whip up support for a Ram temple to be constructed in Ayodhya even as the Supreme Court prepares to begin hearing final arguments in the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case from December 5.

Launched nearly a month ago, the Shri Ram Mandir Nirman Sahayog Manch has already organised a series of meetings in Ayodhya and Lucknow with Hindu and Muslim religious leaders, in addition to prominent Buddhists, Jains, Sikhs and Christians.

“By the time the Supreme Court starts hearing the case from December 5, we will be in a position to show enough support for Ram temple in Ayodhya as well as in other parts of Uttar Pradesh,” said the Manch’s national convener and senior RSS pracharak Mahiraj Dhwaj.

The case before the Supreme Court involves the question of who owns the plot in the Uttar Pradesh town of Ayodhya on which the Babri Masjid stood until it was demolished on December 6, 1992, by a mob moblised by the Bharatiya Janata Party. Some Hindus believe that the mosque was constructed over the exact site where the god Ram was born.

“We have great respect for the Supreme Court,” said Mahiraj Dhwaj. “We are not a party to the case, but we will try to show the court that all religious communities, not just Hindus and Muslims but even Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists and Christians want a grand temple of Lord Ram at his birthplace. We expect that the court will take suo motu notice of the massive support that would be demonstrated by the time hearing begins.”

Seeking support

In the organisational structure of the Sangh Parivar, the new affiliate functions under the supervision of the Muslim Rashtriya Manch, whose head, senior RSS leader Indresh Kumar, is the chief patron of Shri Ram Mandir Nirman Sahayog Manch. In fact, Dhwaj too is from the Muslim Rashtriya Manch, serving as its national co-convener for Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Dhwaj said the new outfit organised its first meeting on September 17 in Ayodhya, “where over 3,000 Muslim clerics extended their support for the temple”. Kumar also attended the meeting.

“On September 19, we held a meeting of Christians in Lucknow,” Dhwaj added. “Like Muslims, they also took the pledge to support the construction of Ram Temple. In the week that followed, we also obtained support from Sikh religious leaders, Buddhist monks and Jain munis. All of them will participate in our effort to show the court that the temple is no longer a matter of dispute.”

Outfit of the masses’

Dhwaj described Shri Ram Mandir Nirman Sahayog Manch as an “outfit of the masses” that will be supported by “like-minded organisations”. He listed some such organisations: Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Muslim Rashtriya Manch, Rashtriya Ekta Mission, Masihi Mitra Manch, Bharat Tibet Sahyog Manch, Himalay Parivar, Sanatan Sabha, Shri Jagannath Sewa Samiti, Rashtriya Suraksha Jagaran Manch, Bhrashtachar Mukti Andolan. These are all part of the Sangh Parivar.

The decision to float a new outfit to build support for the construction of a Ram temple “on behalf of the masses” while the Supreme Court hears the dispute rather than entrust the task to the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, which has long spearheaded the Ram temple movement, is seen as a clever move by the RSS to deflect potential allegations of contempt of court.

Not that Shri Ram Mandir Nirman Sahayog Manch’s position on the Ayodhya dispute differs from the Sangh’s – it does not believe in sharing the disputed site either. “Barring a few exceptions, the majority of religious leaders of different communities we have interacted with are of the opinion that Ayodhya is the birthplace of Lord Ram and that the mosque should be built outside Ayodhya,” Dhwaj claimed. “There are chances of future conflict if we allow a mosque to be built close to the Ram Temple.”

The new affiliate has already demonstrated its standing within the Sangh Parivar. It was given a central role in organising the “Chhoti Diwali” of Chief Minister Adityanath in Ayodhya on October 18.

“On our request, the district administration provided us six daises along the route of the procession between Saket Degree College and Ram Katha Park,” said Dhwaj. “From these daises, religious leaders of Islam, Sikhism, Buddhism, Jainism and Christianity [associated with the outfit] welcomed the procession. Recognising our contribution, the Chief Minister’s Office allowed select representatives of these communities to sit beside Adityanath at Ram Katha Park.”

The Shri Ram Mandir Nirman Sahayog Manch is now planning a five-day programme in Lucknow starting October 30 “to worship Lord Hanuman in order to remove obstacles for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya”, Dhwaj said. Then, he added, they will organise a “massive programme” in Ayodhya in the third week of November.

Removing the layers of complexity that weigh down mental health in rural India

Patients in rural areas of the country face several obstacles to get to treatment.

Two individuals, with sombre faces, are immersed in conversation in a sunlit classroom. This image is the theme across WHO’s 2017 campaign ‘Depression: let’s talk’ that aims to encourage people suffering from depression or anxiety to seek help and get assistance. The fact that depression is the theme of World Health Day 2017 indicates the growing global awareness of mental health. This intensification of the discourse on mental health unfortunately coincides with the global rise in mental illness. According to the latest estimates from WHO, more than 300 million people across the globe are suffering from depression, an increase of 18% between 2005 and 2015.

In India, the National Mental Health Survey of India, 2015-16, conducted by the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) revealed the prevalence of mental disorders in 13.7% of the surveyed population. The survey also highlighted that common mental disorders including depression, anxiety disorders and substance use disorders affect nearly 10% of the population, with 1 in 20 people in India suffering from depression. Perhaps the most crucial finding from this survey is the disclosure of a huge treatment gap that remains very high in our country and even worse in rural areas.

According to the National Mental Health Programme, basic psychiatric care is mandated to be provided in every primary health centre – the state run rural healthcare clinics that are the most basic units of India’s public health system. The government provides basic training for all primary health centre doctors, and pays for psychiatric medication to be stocked and available to patients. Despite this mandate, the implementation of mental health services in rural parts of the country continues to be riddled with difficulties:

Attitudinal barriers

In some rural parts of the country, a heavy social stigma exists against mental illness – this has been documented in many studies including the NIMHANS study mentioned earlier. Mental illness is considered to be the “possession of an evil spirit in an individual”. To rid the individual of this evil spirit, patients or family members rely on traditional healers or religious practitioners. Lack of awareness on mental disorders has led to further strengthening of this stigma. Most families refuse to acknowledge the presence of a mental disorder to save themselves from the discrimination in the community.

Lack of healthcare services

The average national deficit of trained psychiatrists in India is estimated to be 77% (0.2 psychiatrists per 1,00,000 population) – this shows the scale of the problem across rural and urban India. The absence of mental healthcare infrastructure compounds the public health problem as many individuals living with mental disorders remain untreated.

Economic burden

The scarcity of healthcare services also means that poor families have to travel great distances to get good mental healthcare. They are often unable to afford the cost of transportation to medical centres that provide treatment.

After focussed efforts towards awareness building on mental health in India, The Live Love Laugh Foundation (TLLLF), founded by Deepika Padukone, is steering its cause towards understanding mental health of rural India. TLLLF has joined forces with The Association of People with Disability (APD), a non-governmental organisation working in the field of disability for the last 57 years to work towards ensuring quality treatment for the rural population living with mental disorders.

APD’s intervention strategy starts with surveys to identify individuals suffering from mental illnesses. The identified individuals and families are then directed to the local Primary Healthcare Centres. In the background, APD capacity building programs work simultaneously to create awareness about mental illnesses amongst community workers (ASHA workers, Village Rehabilitation Workers and General Physicians) in the area. The whole complex process involves creating the social acceptance of mental health conditions and motivating them to approach healthcare specialists.

Participants of the program.
When mental health patients are finally free of social barriers and seeking help, APD also mobilises its network to make treatments accessible and affordable. The organisation coordinates psychiatrists’ visits to camps and local healthcare centres and ensures that the necessary medicines are well stocked and free medicines are available to the patients.

We spent a lot of money for treatment and travel. We visited Shivamogha Manasa and Dharwad Hospital for getting treatment. We were not able to continue the treatment for long as we are poor. We suffered economic burden because of the long- distance travel required for the treatment. Now we are getting quality psychiatric service near our village. We are getting free medication in taluk and Primary Healthcare Centres resulting in less economic stress.

— A parent's experience at an APD treatment camp.

In the two years TLLLF has partnered with APD, 892 and individuals with mental health concerns have been treated in the districts of Kolar, Davangere, Chikkaballapur and Bijapur in Karnataka. Over 4620 students participated in awareness building sessions. TLLLF and APD have also secured the participation of 810 community health workers including ASHA workers in the mental health awareness projects - a crucial victory as these workers play an important role in spreading awareness about health. Post treatment, 155 patients have resumed their previous occupations.

To mark World Mental Health Day, 2017, a team from TLLLF lead by Deepika Padukone visited program participants in the Davengere district.

Sessions on World Mental Health Day, 2017.
In the face of a mental health crisis, it is essential to overcome the treatment gap present across the country, rural and urban. While awareness campaigns attempt to destigmatise mental disorders, policymakers need to make treatment accessible and cost effective. Until then, organisations like TLLLF and APD are doing what they can to create an environment that acknowledges and supports people who live with mental disorders. To know more, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of The Live Love Laugh Foundation and not by the Scroll editorial team.