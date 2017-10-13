economic growth

India’s economic slowdown: Finance Ministry admits GDP growth could continue to fall

Ministry officials pointed to an IMF forecast which suggested India will only achieve 8% GDP growth in 2022.

by 

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Tuesday announced what he called an “unprecedented” plan to pump in Rs 2.11 lakh crore into public sector banks with the aim of helping tide over the Non-Performing Assets problem that has weighed them down for much of the last decade. As part of the announcement, a number of officials from the Finance Ministry also gave presentations on the state of the economy and the amount of money the government was pumping into infrastructure.

As part of that presentation, the Secretary of the Department of Economic Affairs Subhash Chandra Garg talked about a number of economic indicators, pointing out that foreign exchange reserves are in a comfortable place, that inflation has fallen and that India has remained on track to reduce its current account deficit.

He also brought up the question of the Gross Domestic Product, which has been a thorny one for the government of late, especially after the numbers from the first quarter of fiscal year 2017-’18, which was the sixth consecutive quarter of slowing growth for India.

The numbers caused much consternation at the time, since it was coupled with news of the failure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s demonetisation plan and concerns about the rollout of the Goods and Services Tax. Many took this as proof that the Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled government has slipped up in its management of the economy, which appears to have been hit by several shocks.

The government and leaders from the BJP, however, disagreed. BJP President Amit Shah had said the numbers were only due to “technical reasons”. Prime Minister Narendra Modi tried to point out that the GDP was often much worse during the previous United Progressive Alliance government. Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar said that the dowturn is over and GDP growth will bounce back in the next couple of quarters.

Garg, while giving his presentation, did not toe this line.

Garg’s graph, shown above, includes the Chief Statistical Office’s GDP figures for the last few years, showing a steep drop in the past year. Even more significantly, the graph uses the International Monetary Fund’s forecast for India’s GDP growth over the next few years. Garg specifically mentioned this in his presentation, calling it an independent view of the economy.

This IMF forecast, as endorsed now by the finance ministry, is a lot less optimistic than the government’s claims about the economy so far. For starters, it suggests that the GDP growth will continue to drop, bottoming out at just over 6.5% annual at the end of fiscal year 2018-’19. Following that it will start to revive, but will continue to be gradual. Indeed, the graph doesn’t show a recovery to 8% growth – which was achieved in 2016 – until Fiscal Year 2021-’22.

The legend going along with the graph calls it a “temporary economic slowdown bottoming out” and insists that the GDP is projected to grow much faster in times to come. But if the finance ministry does indeed endorse the IMF forecast, that suggests it will be sometime before India gets back to truly high growth numbers – and more than half a decade before double-digit growth is even on the cards.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Watch Ruchir's journey: A story that captures the impact of accessible technology

Accessible technology has the potential to change lives.

“Technology can be a great leveller”, affirms Ruchir Falodia, Social Media Manager, TATA CLiQ. Out of the many qualities that define Ruchir as a person, one that stands out is that he is an autodidact – a self-taught coder and lover of technology.

Ruchir’s story is one that humanises technology - it has always played the role of a supportive friend who would look beyond his visual impairment. A top ranker through school and college, Ruchir would scan course books and convert them to a format which could be read out to him (in the absence of e-books for school). He also developed a lot of his work ethos on the philosophy of Open Source software, having contributed to various open source projects. The access provided by Open Source, where users could take a source code, modify it and distribute their own versions of the program, attracted him because of the even footing it gave everyone.

That is why I like being in programming. Nobody cares if you are in a wheelchair. Whatever be your physical disability, you are equal with every other developer. If your code works, good. If it doesn’t, you’ll be told so.

— Ruchir.

Motivated by the objectivity that technology provided, Ruchir made it his career. Despite having earned degree in computer engineering and an MBA, friends and family feared his visual impairment would prove difficult to overcome in a work setting. But Ruchir, who doesn’t like quotas or the ‘special’ tag he is often labelled with, used technology to prove that differently abled persons can work on an equal footing.

As he delved deeper into the tech space, Ruchir realised that he sought to explore the human side of technology. A fan of Agatha Christie and other crime novels, he wanted to express himself through storytelling and steered his career towards branding and marketing – which he sees as another way to tell stories.

Ruchir, then, migrated to Mumbai for the next phase in his career. It was in the Maximum City that his belief in technology being the great leveller was reinforced. “The city’s infrastructure is a challenging one, Uber helped me navigate the city” says Ruchir. By using the VoiceOver features, Ruchir could call an Uber wherever he was and move around easily. He reached out to Uber to see if together they could spread the message of accessible technology. This partnership resulted in a video that captures the essence of Ruchir’s story: The World in Voices.

Play

It was important for Ruchir to get rid of the sympathetic lens through which others saw him. His story serves as a message of reassurance to other differently abled persons and abolishes some of the fears, doubts and prejudices present in families, friends, employers or colleagues.

To know more about Ruchir’s journey, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Uber and not by the Scroll editorial team.