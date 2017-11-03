under the scanner

Popular Front of India: A peek into the Kerala Muslim organisation the government threatens to ban

The group with influence in South India is accused of indulging in forced religious conversions and political violence.

by 
Popular Front of India

On October 31, Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told journalists in Delhi that his government would consider banning the Popular Front of India – a Muslim organisation that describes itself on its Facebook page as working for equal rights, freedom, justice and security for all Indians – if the National Investigative Agency came up with more evidence of anti-national activities against it.

He was reacting to India Today channel’s sting operation purportedly showing the group’s alleged involvement in forced religious conversions, which Prasad termed as a “serious national issue”.

On Thursday, the Kerala Police chief ordered an investigation into the allegation that the Popular Front was getting foreign funds to carry out religious conversions.

The prospect of being proscribed has been hanging over the organisation for some months now.

A report in September claimed the National Investigative Agency had asked for the group to be banned for its alleged involvement in four matters – chopping off a college professor’s hand in Kerala, organising arms training camps in the same state, murdering an RSS leader in Bengaluru, and planning to carry out terror attacks in South India.

The organisation was catapulted on the national stage in 2010 when it was accused of the assault on TJ Joseph, a professor of Malayalam at Newman College in Thodupuzha in Kerala, in which his hand was hacked off, allegedly for insulting Prophet Mohammed in a question paper he had set for his students.

The Popular Front had refuted the charges. “We condemned the hand chopping incident and made it clear several times that the organisation was not involved in it,” said Nasarudheen Elamaram, the group’s Kerala state secretary. “The court verdict too said there was no evidence to prove that the attack was planned and carried out with the knowledge of the leadership.”

In October, the Popular Front submitted memorandums to the central home ministry, the National Security Adviser and the National Investigative Agency, expressing concern over reports that the organisation’s activities would be restricted. In an interview, its chairman, E Aboobacker, said “Popular Front of India is a law obeying and peaceful organisation working for empowerment of the marginalised communities, which is a national and democratic cause.”

The home ministry has not taken any action against the organisation so far.

Strong network

The Popular Front of India came into being in Kozhikode, Kerala in 2006 with the merger of three groups – Kerala’s National Development Front, Karnataka’s Forum for Dignity and Tamil Nadu’s Manitha Neethi Pasarai. In 2009, the Popular Front absorbed five more organisations – Citizen’s Forum in Goa, Community Social and Educational Society in Rajasthan, Nagarik Adhikar Suraksha Samiti in West Bengal, Lilong Social Forum in Manipur, Association of Social Justice in Andhra Pradesh.

Today, the organisation claims to have more than five lakh members, and a strong presence in Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan.

The Popular Front has a political arm, the Social Democratic Party of India, and a trade union, the Social Democratic Trade Union. The National Women’s Front is the organisation’s women’s wing, Campus Front of India is the students’ wing while All India Imam’s Council is the religious scholars’ unit. In Kerala, it runs the Markazul Hidaya Satya Sarani Educational and Charitable Trust, popularly known as Satya Sarani, in Manjeri, Malappuram.

The Social Democratic Party of India finished third in the bye-election to Vengara Assembly constituency in Malappuram in October, pushing the Bharatiya Janata Party to the fourth place.

In 2010, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) had asked the public to be cautious of the anti-national activities of the Popular Front of India, which used places of worship for furthering its agenda.

Running war

In the last few years, Kerala and Karnataka have regularly witnessed violent clashes between workers of the Popular Front of India and those of the Sangh Parivar.

Most recently, on August 24, 2017, a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh worker named Vipin was killed in Malappuram district. Vipin was an accused in the murder of a man named Faisal, who had been killed on November 19, 2016, apparently for converting to Islam. All accused in what is believed to be the retaliatory killing of Vipin are workers of the Popular Front.

In Karnataka, a Social Democratic Party of India worker named Ashraf Kalai was murdered on June 21, 2017 in Dakshina Kannada district. In the “retaliatory attack” on July 4, RSS worker Sarath Madivala was killed.

In Kerala, though, the Sangh Parivar hasn’t made its clashes with the Popular Front a big issue. Instead, it accuses the Muslim organisation of running religious conversion centres.

Hadiya link

India Today chose to air its sting operation on October 30, a day after the Supreme Court ordered for Hadiya, a 24-year-old Kerala woman who has converted to Islam and married a Muslim man, to be produced before it to ascertain whether she married of her free will. Hadiya was known as Akhila Ashokan before she formally embraced Islam on July 25, 2016.

There were allegations she was forcibly converted by the members of the Popular Front. But Hadiya herself stated in an affidavit that she had been following Islam since 2015. A year later, she joined Satya Sarani for a 50-day course to learn Islamic rituals.

Hadiya married Shafin Jahan on December 19, 2016. But in May this year, the Kerala High Court nullified the marriage and directed the police to take her to her parents’ home in Vaikom in Kottayam district. Jahan then appealed in the Supreme Court. Hadiya is now expected to make her wish clear when she appears before the apex court on November 27.

In the tape broadcast by India Today, National Women’s Front’s president Sainaba is purportedly heard saying those who go to Satya Sarani move out “only after embracing Islam”, implying forced conversions.

Sainaba has since accused the channel of “editing a long conversation for fabricating evidences against Popular Front of India”. “It happened about one month back,” she said in a statement on Wednesday, referring to her conversation with the undercover reporters. “It lasted for one-and-a-half hours. But the questions and answers were edited intentionally to hunt me.”

Elamaram said the allegations against the Popular Front of conducting forced conversions were part of a conspiracy to ban it. “We are the only organisation that fights the Sangh Parivar ideologically and that is the reason for these concerted efforts to tarnish us,” he claimed. “We have not been involved in any anti-national activities. We are an organisation that works for uplifting oppressed communities in India. I hope the government won’t ban the Popular Front of India.”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Removing the layers of complexity that weigh down mental health in rural India

Patients in rural areas of the country face several obstacles to get to treatment.

TLLLF

Two individuals, with sombre faces, are immersed in conversation in a sunlit classroom. This image is the theme across WHO’s 2017 campaign ‘Depression: let’s talk’ that aims to encourage people suffering from depression or anxiety to seek help and get assistance. The fact that depression is the theme of World Health Day 2017 indicates the growing global awareness of mental health. This intensification of the discourse on mental health unfortunately coincides with the global rise in mental illness. According to the latest estimates from WHO, more than 300 million people across the globe are suffering from depression, an increase of 18% between 2005 and 2015.

In India, the National Mental Health Survey of India, 2015-16, conducted by the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) revealed the prevalence of mental disorders in 13.7% of the surveyed population. The survey also highlighted that common mental disorders including depression, anxiety disorders and substance use disorders affect nearly 10% of the population, with 1 in 20 people in India suffering from depression. Perhaps the most crucial finding from this survey is the disclosure of a huge treatment gap that remains very high in our country and even worse in rural areas.

According to the National Mental Health Programme, basic psychiatric care is mandated to be provided in every primary health centre – the state run rural healthcare clinics that are the most basic units of India’s public health system. The government provides basic training for all primary health centre doctors, and pays for psychiatric medication to be stocked and available to patients. Despite this mandate, the implementation of mental health services in rural parts of the country continues to be riddled with difficulties:

Attitudinal barriers

In some rural parts of the country, a heavy social stigma exists against mental illness – this has been documented in many studies including the NIMHANS study mentioned earlier. Mental illness is considered to be the “possession of an evil spirit in an individual”. To rid the individual of this evil spirit, patients or family members rely on traditional healers or religious practitioners. Lack of awareness on mental disorders has led to further strengthening of this stigma. Most families refuse to acknowledge the presence of a mental disorder to save themselves from the discrimination in the community.

Lack of healthcare services

The average national deficit of trained psychiatrists in India is estimated to be 77% (0.2 psychiatrists per 1,00,000 population) – this shows the scale of the problem across rural and urban India. The absence of mental healthcare infrastructure compounds the public health problem as many individuals living with mental disorders remain untreated.

Economic burden

The scarcity of healthcare services also means that poor families have to travel great distances to get good mental healthcare. They are often unable to afford the cost of transportation to medical centres that provide treatment.

After focussed efforts towards awareness building on mental health in India, The Live Love Laugh Foundation (TLLLF), founded by Deepika Padukone, is steering its cause towards understanding mental health of rural India. TLLLF has joined forces with The Association of People with Disability (APD), a non-governmental organisation working in the field of disability for the last 57 years to work towards ensuring quality treatment for the rural population living with mental disorders.

APD’s intervention strategy starts with surveys to identify individuals suffering from mental illnesses. The identified individuals and families are then directed to the local Primary Healthcare Centres. In the background, APD capacity building programs work simultaneously to create awareness about mental illnesses amongst community workers (ASHA workers, Village Rehabilitation Workers and General Physicians) in the area. The whole complex process involves creating the social acceptance of mental health conditions and motivating them to approach healthcare specialists.

Participants of the program.
Participants of the program.

When mental health patients are finally free of social barriers and seeking help, APD also mobilises its network to make treatments accessible and affordable. The organisation coordinates psychiatrists’ visits to camps and local healthcare centres and ensures that the necessary medicines are well stocked and free medicines are available to the patients.

We spent a lot of money for treatment and travel. We visited Shivamogha Manasa and Dharwad Hospital for getting treatment. We were not able to continue the treatment for long as we are poor. We suffered economic burden because of the long- distance travel required for the treatment. Now we are getting quality psychiatric service near our village. We are getting free medication in taluk and Primary Healthcare Centres resulting in less economic stress.

— A parent's experience at an APD treatment camp.

In the two years TLLLF has partnered with APD, 892 and individuals with mental health concerns have been treated in the districts of Kolar, Davangere, Chikkaballapur and Bijapur in Karnataka. Over 4620 students participated in awareness building sessions. TLLLF and APD have also secured the participation of 810 community health workers including ASHA workers in the mental health awareness projects - a crucial victory as these workers play an important role in spreading awareness about health. Post treatment, 155 patients have resumed their previous occupations.

To mark World Mental Health Day, 2017, a team from TLLLF lead by Deepika Padukone visited program participants in the Davengere district.

Sessions on World Mental Health Day, 2017.
Sessions on World Mental Health Day, 2017.

In the face of a mental health crisis, it is essential to overcome the treatment gap present across the country, rural and urban. While awareness campaigns attempt to destigmatise mental disorders, policymakers need to make treatment accessible and cost effective. Until then, organisations like TLLLF and APD are doing what they can to create an environment that acknowledges and supports people who live with mental disorders. To know more, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of The Live Love Laugh Foundation and not by the Scroll editorial team.