Opinion

The use of National Security Act to keep the Bhim Army’s Chandrashekhar in prison is draconian

Preventive detention has no place in a democracy. In Uttar Pradesh, it is being used in a blatantly partisan manner to target the BJP’s Dalit opponents.

by 

A day after the Allahabad High Court granted bail to Chandrashekhar Azad Ravan the Uttar Padesh government has extended his custody by charging him under the stringent National Security Act.

Chandrashekhar has been accused by the Uttar Pradesh government of fomenting violence in the town of Saharanpur in western Uttar Pradesh. May 9 saw clashes between the Bhim Army, the Dalit rights organisation started by Chandrashekhar, and the Uttar Pradesh police in Saharanpur town. The Bhim Army, in turn, blamed the police for the May 9 violence, denying any role in the riots, which happened as the Dalit organisation was protesting an upper caste attack against Dalit homes four days earlier in Saharanpur district.

Authoritarian move

On Thursday, the Allahabad High Court rubbished the Uttar Pradesh government’s contention that Chandrashekhar had organised the violence. Calling the charges “politically motivated”, the court granted bail to the founder of the Bhim Army in various cases of rioting. Unable to detain Chandrashekhar under the initial charges of rioting, the UP government turned to the draconian NSA, which gives them the powers of preventive detention. The move highlights the undemocratic nature of the NSA as well as the high-handed nature of the BJP administration in the state, which is using the might of the state to snuff out political challengers.

This sudden detention comes even as the Bhim Army claims Chandrashekhar has faced violence in prison, having been assaulted by other prison inmates in July. On October 28, the Bhim Army founder was rushed to the intensive care unit of a hospital in Lucknow after he experienced acute abdominal pain.

Starkly, the upper caste Thakurs who attacked a Dalit hamlet on March 5, setting off this conflict, have faced no punitive action from the administration.

Instead, the BJP government has partisanly attacked the Dalits protesting the attack, first on May 9 by lathicharging activists and then using the NSA on Chandrashekhar.

Undemocratic democracy

Preventive detention is rarely found in any modern democracy across the world today. Yet a number of Indian laws have it, the most prominent of which is the NSA, a Union law passed in 1980 by the Indira Gandhi government. Under the NSA, the government can detain a citizen for as long as it wants. Moreover, the detention is out of reach of the judiciary. Only an advisory board, set up by the government itself, can review the detention. In addition, the accused is not even allowed to hire a lawyer to defend himself. The board can, if it so wants, function in secret, refusing to publish any justification for its orders.

In its structure, the NSA is rather similar to the British Raj’s Rowlatt Act which also denied those detained access to courts or lawyers, leading to them being described as “no vakil, no appeal, no daleel” in Hindi. No lawyers, no appeals, no arguments. Unfortunately, the draconian practice of preventive detention did not go away with the transfer of power to Indian hands. Within three years of independence, the Jawaharlal Nehru government passed the Preventive Detention Act. Later, the Maintenance of Internal Security Act – used extensively during the Emergency – would also allow for preventive detention to then by replaced by the NSA. There are also a variety of state laws such as the Goonda Acts which allow for preventive detention.

Curious law

The imprisonment of citizens even before they have broken the law is bizarre and contravenes logic and natural justice. Unsurprisingly, it is often misused against the weak and by governments to serve narrow partisan goals rather than in the service of law and order.

In the case of Chandrashekhar, the organisation he founded, the Bhim Army, has challenged caste oppression in western Uttar Pradesh, taking on the powerful Thakur caste (Chief Minister Adityanath is a Thakur). If Chandrashekar had indeed broken the law by inciting violence on May 9, the government should prosecute him under the relevant laws. But to keep Chandrashekhar in prison without any charge shows up the UP government as authoritarian and unable to deal with democratic dissent.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Inspiration for the lazy, the casual and the gourmet home chefs alike

Discover, or rediscover the daily delight in food, one ingredient at a time.

It is known that home chefs can be arranged in a pyramid - the lazy ones at the bottom, the casual cooks in the middle and the gourmet experts at the top. While the challenges differ with each level, great solutions exist to make every meal an experience, regardless of the kind of cook you are. This guide to creating delightful food has something for everyone.

The lazy, hassled home chefs

You can ease into cooking by putting together meals that require minimal technique. Salads are a good place to start. Experiment with seasonal and exotic fruits and vegetables, tender vegetables and herbs, and artisanal breads as sides for a fresh, healthy and surprisingly gourmet experience.

Don’t be dismayed if you’re a non-vegetarian. There are still meals that require next-to-no prep. Think sausages that can easily be fried or grilled and cold cuts that pack a flavour punch. Health-conscious people can look for additive-free, preservative-free meat, bromate free bread and produce from free-range farms for assurance of quality. For variety, you can even put together a great Middle Eastern platter with fresh hummus and other dips.

For the casual cooks looking to impress

So, you can cook a decent meal but are looking to give your food that X-factor? To liven up regular dishes, experiment with superfoods which make your meals nutritious and novel. Try combinations like oats chila, quinoa or couscous upmas or a sprinkle of chia seeds in your breakfast pudding. Look for quality imports and efficient distribution for maximum retention of nutrients in superfoods.

Skilled enough to host people? An upgrade from basic ingredients is the most visible sign of your culinary progression. Experiment with exotic herbs like parsley, rosemary and sage as garnishing for intriguing flavours in your soups and salads. For lip-smacking desserts, use exotic fruits like kiwi, dragon fruit, acai berries and rambutan – your guests will be delighted.

For the perfectionist gourmet chefs

You’re quite the culinary expert in your circles, but want to leap to the next level? At the core of a successful gourmet creation lie the best ingredients. Seek a delicatessen which gives you only the freshest and most diverse range of ingredients. You’ll notice the difference in flavours as you move from garlic powder to actual garlic, and from chilli powder to real paprika in your preparations.

From the basic to the exotic, whatever ingredients you seek to implement the tips we just gave you are available at Godrej Nature’s Basket, the best store for fresh, quality ingredients. As the video below shows, their online and offline stores source and serves a wide variety of foods - fruits & vegetables, authentic delicatessen, the finest meats, irresistible bakery products, ready-to-cook sauces, healthy snacks and more.

Play

Health-conscious people can also be assured of unmatched quality. You can choose from pesticide free offerings, organic fruits and vegetables, steroid-free meats, first catch of the day fish and seafood, bromate free bread and the best dairy and cheese from all over the world.

With their collection of hors d’oeuvre, artisanal breads, confectionary and desserts, there’s really no limit to what you can achieve daily in your kitchen. What’s more, all these high-quality products come at great, affordable prices.

To elevate your cooking and discover a world where food is a delight every day, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Godrej Nature’s Basket and not by the Scroll editorial team.