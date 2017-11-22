Swachh Bharat

Swachh Bharat spent Rs 530 crore on publicity in three years – but little on grassroots awareness

An RTI application has found the scheme’s publicity budget is directed at TV and print ads.

by 
HT Photo

India has spent close to Rs 530 crore on promoting the Swachh Bharat (Clean India) Mission in the media since the programme was announced in 2014, government data accessed through a Right to Information application shows.

The expenditure on advertising and promoting the campaign is equivalent to the entire annual budgets of some small schemes such as the North East development fund of the Ministry for Small and Medium Enterprises. The campaign attracts the highest Central government advertising expenditure, almost 15 times more than the much hyped Beti Bachao Beti Padhao Scheme.

The main objective of the Swachh Bharat campaign is to make India open defecation-free by October 2, 2019, by building close to 12 crore toilets covering 1 crore households. Its other goals include cleaning up streets and other public infrastructure, achieving 100% door-to-door waste collection, building solid-waste management plants in each town, and persuading Indians to adopt better sanitation practices.

This year, the campaign received a total budgetary allocation of Rs 16,248 crore, nearly double the Rs 9,000 crore it was allotted last year. As of October, the Centre had spent Rs 37 crore on publicity for Swachh Bharat for this year.

A review of the response to the Right to Information application, whose applicant did not want to be identified, shows that Swachh Bharat’s advertising expenses are part of the “Information, Education and Communication” component of the scheme. In addition to funding general advertising, this section aims to educate citizens and municipal officials about the scheme and the benefits of sanitation.

However, most of the Information, Education and Communication spending detailed in the Right to Information response seems to be directed at print, radio and television advertisements. Swachh Bharat campaign director Yugal Joshi told Scroll.in in an email interview that no part of the Central allocation is used for grassroots-level awareness campaigns. Responsibility for this task has fallen to the scheme’s development partners such as Unicef, he said.

Manoj Kumar Jha, who heads Delhi University’s Social Work Department, said the campaign is more focussed on spectacle and how it is portrayed in the media than on changing ground realities. “Forget doing it, the government could not in the last 70 years imagine facing the crude realities [of manual scavenging] and even change [people of] which caste went down in the sewers to clean them,” he said.

Misguided spending?

Commentators say that Swachh Bharat’s main thrust so far has been in the area of building toilets. Its rural arm, Swachh Bharat Gramin, has built 5.3 crore toilets till date, according to its website. Swachh Bharat Urban has constructed around 34 lakh toilets. However, an investigation by The Caravan magazine found that many of these newly built toilets are poorly maintained or have been vandalised.

Even then, more toilets need to be constructed. According to a study by the Centre for Science and Environment, as of October last year, the government had a target of building 8.2 crore more toilets by 2019 – that is, around 23 lakh toilets a month or 56 every minute.

Despite the emphasis on constructing toilets, the goal of ending open defecation is still some way from being achieved. In rural India, only 272,235 villages, or 45% of the total, have been declared open defecation-free. According to the “State of the World’s Toilets 2017” report released last week by a non-governmental agency called WaterAid, more than 732 million Indians still defecate in the open or in unsafe and unhygienic toilets.

In addition, manual scavenging – the outlawed practice of disposing excreta by hand – continues to be widespread. Open strips of land in urban and rural areas are still used as open toilets, and municipal employees or contract workers hired by the civic bodies clean these with their bare hands and without any protective equipment. Since manual scavenging is illegal, there are no official records on it. But the Safai Karmachari Andolan, which has called for an end to the practice, said in 2016 that over 1,300 people had died cleaning sewers and septic tanks in the past two years. The 2011 Census estimated that 8 lakh people are engaged in manual scavenging.

Among other problems, researchers from the Centre for Policy Research’s Accountability Initiative said there was a lack of coordination between the Centre and states in planning and evaluating the mission.

The study by the Centre for Science and Environment, meanwhile, noted that a lack of government data and third-party audits was hindering the scheme. The Swachh Bharat guidelines recommend a yearly audit of nationwide expenses on the campaign. But media reports say few of these have been conducted and as a result, the World Bank is yet to release the $1.5 billion (approximately Rs 10,000 crore) it had committed to the mission in 2015.

However, Swachh Bharat campaign director Joshi said that a national survey covering 90,000 households across all states was underway as part of the agreement with the World Bank, and would be completed by January. He also said the government was “confident of achieving an Open Defecation Free Rural India by October 2, 2019”.

Among its accomplishments, the Swachh Bharat campaign claims to have achieved 100% door-to-door waste collection in 44,650 wards out of a targeted 82,725 in urban areas.

This year, the Swachh Bharat Mission had spent Rs 37 crore on publicity as of October. (Credit: HT)
This year, the Swachh Bharat Mission had spent Rs 37 crore on publicity as of October. (Credit: HT)

Creating awareness

In 2015, the Comptroller and Auditor General of India had criticised Swachh Bharat’s predecessor Nirmal Bharat for not giving the Information, Education and Communication component – vital to creating “awareness about the benefits of sanitation and hygiene” – enough importance. “IEC [Information, Education and Communication] activities were not taken up with the strategic importance to the scheme but rather as an administrative exercise for fund utilisation,” the audit report had observed.

It isn’t clear whether the Swachh Bharat campaign will be able to allay the auditor’s fears, given that the projected Information, Education and Communication expenses for the programme are just 3% of its budget.

However, Joshi said that the government is now focusing more on non-advertising Information, Education and Communication. This includes instructing and training citizens and municipal workers on better sanitation techniques. He added that the states are supposed to spend 5% of their budgets on this component, which includes advertising as well as awareness and training programmes.

“As per a recent order issued by the ministry [of water and sanitation], spending the stipulated amount by states on IEC is now a pre-condition for release of funds to states,” he said. Joshi said states had ramped up their Information, Education and Communication spending after this order.

He added: “… Apart from the money spent by states on IEC, the ministry and states mobilise tremendous support from development partners and carry out IEC activities through them, which don’t reflect in the official IEC spending.”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

“My body instantly craves chai and samosa”

German expats talk about adapting to India, and the surprising similarities between the two cultures.

The cultural similarities between Germany and India are well known, especially with regards to the language. Linguists believe that Sanskrit and German share the same Indo-Germanic heritage of languages. A quick comparison indeed holds up theory - ratha in Sanskrit (chariot) is rad in German, aksha (axle) in Sanskrit is achse in German and so on. Germans have long held a fascination for Indology and Sanskrit. While Max Müller is still admired for his translation of ancient Indian scriptures, other German intellectuals such as Goethe, Herder and Schlegel were deeply influenced by Kalidasa. His poetry is said to have informed Goethe’s plays, and inspired Schlegel to eventually introduce formal Indology in Germany. Beyond the arts and academia, Indian influences even found their way into German fast food! Indians would recognise the famous German curry powder as a modification of the Indian masala mix. It’s most popular application is the currywurst - fried sausage covered in curried ketchup.

It is no wonder then that German travellers in India find a quite a lot in common between the two cultures, even today. Some, especially those who’ve settled here, even confess to Indian culture growing on them with time. Isabelle, like most travellers, first came to India to explore the country’s rich heritage. She returned the following year as an exchange student, and a couple of years later found herself working for an Indian consultancy firm. When asked what prompted her to stay on, Isabelle said, “I love the market dynamics here, working here is so much fun. Anywhere else would seem boring compared to India.” Having cofounded a company, she eventually realised her entrepreneurial dream here and now resides in Goa with her husband.

Isabelle says there are several aspects of life in India that remind her of home. “How we interact with our everyday life is similar in both Germany and India. Separate house slippers to wear at home, the celebration of food and festivals, the importance of friendship…” She feels Germany and India share the same spirit especially in terms of festivities. “We love food and we love celebrating food. There is an entire countdown to Christmas. Every day there is some dinner or get-together,” much like how Indians excitedly countdown to Navratri or Diwali. Franziska, who was born in India to German parents, adds that both the countries exhibit the same kind of passion for their favourite sport. “In India, they support cricket like anything while in Germany it would be football.”

Having lived in India for almost a decade, Isabelle has also noticed some broad similarities in the way children are brought up in the two countries. “We have a saying in South Germany ‘Schaffe Schaffe Hausle baue’ that loosely translates to ‘work, work, work and build a house’. I found that parents here have a similar outlook…to teach their children to work hard. They feel that they’ve fulfilled their duty only once the children have moved out or gotten married. Also, my mother never let me leave the house without a big breakfast. It’s the same here.” The importance given to the care of the family is one similarity that came up again and again in conversations with all German expats.

While most people wouldn’t draw parallels between German and Indian discipline (or lack thereof), Germans married to Indians have found a way to bridge the gap. Take for example, Ilka, who thinks that the famed differences of discipline between the two cultures actually works to her marital advantage. She sees the difference as Germans being highly planning-oriented; while Indians are more flexible in their approach. Ilka and her husband balance each other out in several ways. She says, like most Germans, she too tends to get stressed when her plans don’t work out, but her husband calms her down.

Consequently, Ilka feels India is “so full of life. The social life here is more happening; people smile at you, bond over food and are much more relaxed.” Isabelle, too, can attest to Indians’ friendliness. When asked about an Indian characteristic that makes her feel most at home, she quickly answers “humour.” “Whether it’s a taxi driver or someone I’m meeting professionally, I’ve learnt that it’s easy to lighten the mood here by just cracking a few jokes. Indians love to laugh,” she adds.

Indeed, these Germans-who-never-left as just diehard Indophiles are more Indian than you’d guess at first, having even developed some classic Indian skills with time. Ilka assures us that her husband can’t bargain as well as she does, and that she can even drape a saree on her own.

Isabelle, meanwhile, feels some amount of Indianness has seeped into her because “whenever its raining, my body instantly craves chai and samosa”.

Like the long-settled German expats in India, the German airline, Lufthansa, too has incorporated some quintessential aspects of Indian culture in its service. Recognising the centuries-old cultural affinity between the two countries, Lufthansa now provides a rich experience of Indian hospitality to all flyers on board its flights to and from India. You can expect a greeting of Namaste by an all-Indian crew, Indian food, and popular Indian in-flight entertainment options. And as the video shows, India’s culture and hospitality have been internalized by Lufthansa to the extent that they are More Indian Than You Think. To experience Lufthansa’s hospitality on your next trip abroad, click here.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Lufthansa as part of their More Indian Than You Think initiative and not by the Scroll editorial team.