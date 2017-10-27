The Daily Fix

The Daily Fix: The Ryan International School murder case exposes the rot in investigation agencies

Everything you need to know for the day (and a little more).

by 
IANS

The Big Story: Botching it up

Almost two months after a bus conductor was arrested on allegations of sexual assault and murder of a seven-year-old student of the Ryan International School in Gurugram, the sensational case that shook the education system took a dramatic twist on Wednesday. The Central Bureau of Investigation arrested a class 11 student of the same school with the accusation of murdering the child and has now let the bus conductor go.

Media reports state that the CBI has also ruled out sexual assault and has pointed to an alleged confession by the class 11 student. The details of the investigation throw up some shocking questions that point to lethargy and complete disdain for procedures on part of the investigation agencies.

Days after the murder in September, bus conductor Ashok Kumar was picked up by the Haryana police. Leaks to the media through the police said Kumar had confessed to the crime. The case was later transferred to the CBI, which on Wednesday produced the class 11 student in a court, alleging that a newly found closed-circuit television footage established that it was he who pushed the seven-year-old child Pradyuman into the toilet where the body was later recovered. The CBI is also learnt to have told the Juvenile Justice Board that the student has “confessed” to murdering the child, as per media reports.

The investigation clearly reeks of inefficiency and invokes the memory of past cases, such as the sensational Aarushi Talwar-Hemraj murder case of 2008. There seems to be a clear class bias in the manner in which the police go about their investigations. When the Aarushi Talwar murder first came to light, the police on the very first day decided that the Talwars’ domestic worker Hemraj was the clear suspect and launched a manhunt only to be shocked the day next to find his body on the terrace of the same house.

In the current case, the bus conductor was picked up within days, with the Haryana police even suggesting a sexual assault. Two months later, the man has been cleared of the murder charge, though the CBI states that he is still under investigation for crimes such as destroying evidence. The immediate question that arises is: Why would a person who did not commit the murder try to clean the murder scene?

The arrest of the class 11 student raises even more serious questions. Media reports on Wednesday said the CBI “interrogated” him several times in the last few days. Were the parents of the boy given any indication that he was being seen as a suspect? This is a crucial element because such information would help the parents seek legal support for their son. Interrogation by agencies such as the CBI could be intimidating even for an adult offender. It would obviously be more stressful for a minor. And to point to the so-called contradictions in the student’s statements obtained in such a scenario exposes the utter insensitivity of the CBI. The agency has also pointed to a trivial reason as possible motive. The class 11 student apparently wanted examinations postponed. Further, agencies often cite so-called confessions by the accused with scant regard for law, which does not admit such statements in a trial. In this case, the bus conductor has now alleged that the Haryana police forced him to sign a blank paper after arresting him in September.

Investigation agencies should realise that their responsibility is towards the criminal justice system. Rather than thoroughly building a case, these agencies often crumble under media pressure and act in haste to show progress in high-profile cases. This undermines the case and the very idea of justice.

The Big Scroll

  • Delhi schools must now get all their staff certified by police. Will it curb crime against children?  

Punditry

  1. In the Indian Express, historian Ramachandra Guha says the army chief should speak less in public. 
  2. Rastriya Swayamsevak Sangh ideologue S Gurumurthy argues in The Hindu that demonetisation was a fundamental corrective to the economy, much like liberalisation of the 1990s.  
  3. In the New York Times, Thomal L Friedman writes on the ensuing chaos in the Saudi royal family. 

Giggles

Don’t miss

Mridula Chari reports on how Hindutva groups in MP targeted children heading to Mumbai for Bible study.

“The children started to cry, as the activists hustled them out of the train to the railway police office, where media persons, tipped off beforehand that there would be a scene, were waiting. In the skirmish, one of the older boys was struck on the legs. The police did not prevent the crowd from hurting them, he said.” 

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Your home’s air quality is probably twenty times worse compared to the WHO standard

Here’s what you can do about it.

Shutterstock and Pixabay

While the deplorable state of air quality in Indian cities is well known, indoor air quality does not usually come up in the umpteen discussions on pollution. Indoor air pollution is caused by the release and suspension of pollutants indoors in homes, offices etc. It can be just as harmful to health, as it tends to be more concentrated than the air outdoors.

The indoor air pollutants most commonly found in urban India emerge from seemingly harmless day-to-day activities. Invisible volatile organic compounds (VOCs), for example, are released by perfumes, paints, heated plastics, household cleaners, carpets, furniture etc. Upholstery, especially, acts as a trap for VOCs and PM2.5 (fine particulate matter). Long-term exposure to VOCs is known to be detrimental to health - effects range from eye and throat irritation to damage to liver, kidneys and central nervous system.

Living particles (dust mites, mould, mildew, airborne bacteria, pet dander etc.) too permeate the indoor environment. Coupled with tobacco smoke, they are among the major triggers of asthma in children. From mould on shower curtains, pillows, blankets, stuffed animals to pet hair on carpets and floors, these asthma triggers can be found everywhere.

Any and every household product that releases emissions of some kind is potentially polluting. Cooking equipment like a gas stove, for example, can release carbon monoxide and nitrogen dioxide as by-products - common complaints associated with the two are headaches, sustained fatigue and inflammation eyes, nose and throat. Even broken CFLs and tube lights emit small amounts of mercury, a known neurotoxin.

The prospect of tackling indoor pollution can sound intimidating to homeowners. However, there are steps you can take today to help mitigate the levels of indoor pollution in your house. Proper ventilation, regular cleaning of AC filters and adjustment of humidity levels can help reduce the density of pollutants. If your home houses elderly parents, young kids, expecting mothers, someone with a respiratory ailment or even pets whose dander could aggravate health problems, it is essential that you invest in an air purifier. Honeywell’s Air Touch range of air purifiers employ a three-stage purification process which can remove more than 99% of indoor pollutants - including fine pollutants such as PM2.5 (particulate matter). This is crucial because with the daily household activities such as cooking, cleaning and so on, the PM2.5 levels can go up to as much as 500, while the WHO standard cites 25 to be the ideal upper limit. Honeywell’s Air Touch range is comprised of air purifiers that do not release ozone (known to worsen respiratory conditions) as a by-product. One of the products, Air Touch I8 specifically, comes with a real time PM2.5 display that helps you monitor the quality of air you are breathing. You can see the air quality improving as the purifier does its job. Most importantly, the technology is certified from the Indian Medical Academy for preventive health and is recommended for Indian homes by them. To see just how Honeywell’s air purifiers can put you at ease, watch the video below.

Play

To learn more about the technology behind Honeywell’s air purifiers and the range of products on offer, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Honeywell and not by the Scroll editorial team.