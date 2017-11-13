Bonn climate change talks: What the debate about Loss and Damage is about (and why it is so heated)

While 196 countries attempt to negotiate a road map to implementing the Paris Agreement on limiting climate change at the Bonn climate summit, some of the effects of the accumulated greenhouse gas emissions in the atmosphere are already playing out in various parts of the world.

These include both extreme weather events such as hurricanes, floods and heat waves as well as harmful slow-onset events such as salination of freshwater water as seawater creeps inland and increasing droughts. While some countries have the resources to adapt to these changes, others have been struggling to cope with are unable to cope. India with a large coastline and a complex monsoon system has been hit quite hard by these phenomena.

In 2013, all countries agreed that climate change negotiations must address Loss and Damage as a separate pillar of response to the crisis. To this end, the Warsaw International Mechanism on Loss and Damage was established.

In 2015, the US forced the rest of the world to include clauses in the Paris Agreement barring countries from being able to claim compensation for damages from others that continue to emit greenhouse gases at unacceptable levels. Despite this, a separate section on finding solutions to address Loss and Damage did find a place in agreement, which goes into effect from 2020.

With the word compensation being banned from the talks since 2015, developing countries have been pushing the developed world to find new means to finance the damages they suffer from climate change. Some developed countries see this also as a business opportunity for their insurance industries. However, developing countries warn that insurance cannot address the needs of the most vulnerable.

Harjeet Singh, global lead on climate change for the international non-governmental agency ActionAid International, explained the debates about Loss and Damage to Scroll.in as they spark heated debates at the Bonn climate change summit.

In Paris, the developed world forced the rest to say that countries cannot impose liability or seek compensation against loss and damage caused by climate change. But Loss and Damage as an issue is now one main pillar of the Paris Agreement. What is the developing countries’ priorities on Loss and Damage?

The most important issue from our point of view is finance for addressing loss and damage. And finance has been the most divisive issue between developing and developed countries. Developed countries have been ignoring the whole issue of loss and damage finance, and developing countries have been putting a lot of emphasis on this. Loss and damage finance is needed because the lives of people are already getting affected. This has been a very sticky issue and not much progress has been made apart from just repeating the decisions that were taken at the last meeting in Marrakech –

preparing a technical paper that should be prepared by June 2019. So the concern we have is that they have not developed a full-blown work plan of what we need to do now and then, which means for the next two years, apart from the technical papers we don’t see much on the agenda. That’s the main issue. And at the Bonn summit we would like to that to be taken up.

What has happened on it so far and what is going to happen at Bonn?

In 2013, Warsaw International Mechanism on Loss and Damages was launched. To implement the mechanism an executive committee was formed, which has 20 members – 10 from developing countries and 10 from developed, and they meet two-three times a year. But, for the last two years, they have met only twice a year. This year the last meeting was in October. They looked into the issue of developing a comprehensive risk management system against loss and damage caused by climate change. Then they discussed a fiv-year work plan for the mechanism. They also reviewed work on displacement besides several other issues. I would say these three are the most significant issues. But, under pressure from developed countries, under the issue of comprehensive risk management they prioritised focus on providing insurance for those suffer losses and damage because of climate change.

Why is it important from India’s point of view to push for the loss and damages finances to be on the agenda?

From India’s point of view, if you go by the numbers provided by the Indian government on overall climate action, which makes a part of Nationally Determined Contributions (targets under the Paris Agreement), they make a mention of a number of $2 trillion, and this number includes cost of reducing emissions, adaptation and loss and damages. That’s quite a significant shift for India. It has begun talking about loss and damage. As you know, traditionally India has focused much more on mitigation, primarily technology and finance.

But we know many disasters are taking place in India and extreme weather events are getting bigger and worse. We’ve seen massive disasters, extreme weather events like floods in Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh. So, we’ve seen how the intensity and frequency of the extreme weather events is going up. So, when we talk about loss and damage, we talk about what happens when people get impacted by these events. India needs to raise this point more. Indian government is going to do an event on loss and damage along with UNDP on November at Bonn.

Could you explain the debate over financing Loss and Damage and what are your concerns about insurance being the main route to providing this finance?

The major issue is developed countries are not doing substantive discussion on the range of financial instruments that will be required. Whenever they talk about loss and damage finance, they always bring insurance at the forefront. Now insurance has some role to play, for example, if people lose their homes or a life is lost, your family members are able to get some money when person’s life is insured. This also applies to property, so when you lose it, you get some money so you recover faster. But we also need to understand, that insurance works on probability. So if there is a 100% probability that somebody is going to get affected, then insurance doesn’t work. And that 100% probability lies in the challenges of sea-level rise or ocean acidification or increasing pace of desertification or increasing salinity, meaning you lose your crop productivity. So for these there are no instruments clearly available or discussed by this body to say okay we have got a range of instruments, let’s start looking at how they can help the people getting affected. So the challenge is developed countries don’t even want to discuss openly about all these kinds of financial instruments.

We hear of the clearing-house for risk transfer against Loss and Damage being inaugurated at this Bonn summit. What is this exactly?

It is about insurance, so when they say “risk transfer”, the “risk transfer” is largely about insurance. So there, again it’s an irony that the scarce climate finance is being spent on creating a website. Essentially, it is just going to be a website or a portal which connects insurance industry and experts with people who need insurance. And in this case, it would be governments or private sector companies from developing countries.

Let me give you a bit of background: the penetration of insurance is very low in developing countries compared to developed. And majority of re-insurance companies come from the west because that concept has come from the North. And the insurance companies that insure us, they also get insured by investing parts of it in, or paying part of the premium to the re-insurance companies. This clearly means, that if the insurance sector is going to grow, then premiums are going to be increasing even for the insurance companies and the re-insurance companies will finally get benefitted by that. So, it’s in their business interest to promote insurance as a product. That’s the background. That’s why developed countries are always interested to promote insurance as a way to reduce risk. They keep saying reduce risk but it doesn’t reduce your risk, it addresses your risk to some extent.

So what they’ve come up with is a website. Now what we’re saying is, if we’re here to connect private sector with developing countries, then that job could have been done by the private sector itself. Why has this body spent so much time and effort in creating just a platform, which is going to be launched with a lot of fanfare on November 14. And the fear we have is that’s the only big outcome Fiji would see happening or addressing Loss and Damage. Whereas insurance does not cover the entire gammut of climate impacts that we are facing and especially the small island nations are going to face.

Coming to the adaptation fund, what are the key areas of concern? And where do you see that agenda moving in this Bonn Conference of Parties 23?

So, it was decided last year that the decision on adaptation fund will be taken in the next annual meet, which means Conference of Parties 24. Now, officially, that’s when discussions are going to be concluded, but developing countries want to hear intention of developed countries on what’s going to happen. As you know, adaptation fund is part of the Kyoto Protocol. So, the concern being raised is that if Kyoto Protocol will not be there, then how adaptation fund is going to survive. So now the challenge is... see for us, a body has been created which has been functioning really well, it has been moving projects.

If you go to their website, you can clearly see it has funded over 500 projects. We have a system that’s working. On the contrary, the green climate fund, we’re still putting it back together. It has begun approving projects and not even started disbursing money properly to all approved projects. So why do you want to kill an institution that has been developed with a lot of pain and investment. Yes, it’s a legal challenge because the Kyoto Protocol is not going to be around, and we know the umbilical cord between the Kyoto Protocol and the adaptation fund, but these legal challenges can be decided. Conference of Parties is a supreme body to decide. You can actually say that first and foremost we want adaptation fund to remain. Second, yes there are legal challenges and we will fight them off. The issue is the developed countries say that because there are legal challenges, we cannot pre-judge whether adaptation fund is going to stay or not. That’s where the whole intention part comes into play and I think developing countries are going to push harder this time to get some decision on the fate of adaptation fund.

In the Bonn talks, many developing countries have told us that there is a great push towards reducing emissions but less conversation on adapting to inevitable climate change. What do you think?

Yes, I absolutely agree. I think this is where the Fijian Presidency has to shoulder the responsibility of making sure that the agenda is balanced. Fiji in particular, because being a developing country, and one of the most vulnerable developing countries, they have a responsibility to represent the interest of all developing and vulnerable countries. They have to make sure the agenda is balanced and it’s extremely important because now the Paris agreement, balance has been shown, we have several provisions for all issues – mitigation, adaptation and loss and damages. Clearly, these are the three pillars of climate action and we have to have balanced progress across all these issues. Actually, that’s the point I was trying to make earlier, just because you have Warsaw international mechanism on loss and damage as a body outside, that does not mean that we don’t have substantive discussions about the issue at the COP. Because COP is the supreme body which has to take account of everything. I think we should strike a balance across all three issues.