EDUCATION MATTERS

In a Meo Muslim village in Rajasthan, education has opened up new possibilities for girls

Breaking long-held taboos and gender biases, girls of conservative Meo Muslim community in Alwar have convinced their parents to put them into school.

by 
Girls of conservative Meo Muslim community in Thekra are now getting educated. | Tarun Kanti Bose

Thekra in Rajasthan has a predominance of Meo Muslims who are believed to have settled in the village 240 years ago. Girls of Thekra have broken taboos and gender biases and compelled their illiterate parents to enroll them in school.

Literacy among Meo children, especially girls, has been dismally low. Initiatives by a few villagers and constant awareness drives by the functionaries of a local NGO have helped in creating an enabling environment for the girls to study, curbing dropouts and preventing them from other discriminations. Female literacy of Thekra, which was 39% as per the 2011 Census, has risen to 60%.

The village in the Mewat region of Alwar district has a population of over 2,000, where Meo Muslims live amicably with Dalits, who comprise 10% of the population. Nestled in the semi-arid zone of Rajasthan where groundwater level has dropped down to 1,500 ft, villagers grow onion, bajra, mustard and gram. Apart from farming, the villagers are into cattle-rearing.

According to Fakhruddin, a resident, the majority of the boys in the village were busy grazing cattle or taking care of their siblings, shunning studies. “Till 2003, children of our village had to walk a kilometer and cross the railway track to go to school,” 53-year-old Ali Sher told VillageSquare.in.“Two boys of a family died in an accident while crossing the track. Then boys of our village dropped out of school as their parents were scared to send them to the school.” The literacy status started to change in 2004, when Matsya Mewat Shiksha evam Vikas Sansthan, a local NGO, persuaded the villagers to open a school.

Adaptive education

“The changes that you see today have been possible due to MMSVS [Matsya Mewat Shiksha evam Vikas],” said Fakhruddin. “When they started their work, nobody believed them. Maulana Hanif helped in developing a congenial environment.”

Maulana Hanif, a progressive cleric and president of the NGO, agreed that there was a lot of resistance initially. But he and his functionaries persisted without losing hope. “I told the villagers that along with dini talim (religious education), children need buniyadi talim(basic education) and duniyavi talim (formal education) also,” he said. “It struck a positive chord.”

While villagers like Ali Sher, Fakhruddin and Ali Mohammad supported the initiative, many opposed it. But they too became supportive after seeing the results.

Ali Sher provided a room and a veranda to open the Dr Ved Kumari Smriti Vidyalaya. Illiterate but articulate, he said, “I was convinced as their focus was more on education of girl children. My eldest daughter, Imrana was among the first batch of learners.” When boys started coming to the school, the shift was planned in such a manner that they did not miss the responsibility of grazing their cattle.

The teachers went on a door-to-door campaign. Then girls also started coming. Boys were charged Rs 20 as monthly fee and girls Rs 10. Now girls in the school outnumber boys. The impact of the school being evident, Ali Sher donated 6 biswa (49.17 acre) of land to Matsya Mewat Shiksha evam Vikas in 2006, to construct a building for the school.

Empowering girls

Education has played a big role in the lives of women of Thekra. “The school has changed the lives of many of the girls in our village,” said Ali Sher.

The local school in Thekra village has led to a considerable increase in female literacy. Photo credit: Tarun Kanti Bose.
The local school in Thekra village has led to a considerable increase in female literacy. Photo credit: Tarun Kanti Bose.

“I have always encouraged my daughters to study and build their careers. My husband, a peddler selling clothes, never interfered,” said 55-year-old Mishri. However, her sons objected to schooling the girls. When Mishri failed to convince them, she snapped all ties with her sons. Such is Mishri’s conviction about educating girls. “Not only did I get my daughters educated but I got my granddaughters admitted in the village school,” she told VillageSquare.in with pride.

Acknowledging Mishri’s role, her 22-year-old daughter Alvida said, “My ammi has been a pillar of strength. We are four girls. Ammi has always encouraged us to study and carve a niche for ourselves.”

After completing her graduation, she is doing BEd. Her older sister 24-year-old Akhtari acknowledges that it was her education that came to her help in her hour of desperation. “When my husband deserted me I could be independent,” she told VillageSquare.in. “Since I had completed Class 12, I could get a job in Swachh Bharat Mission and earn my livelihood.”

Vakila was married after she passed the Class 10 board exams, to a boy much younger, who had studied only up to Class 6. She rejected her marriage and refused to go to her parents-in-law’s house. She continued her studies and now she is a teacher who is financially independent.

Giving wing to dreams

The first batch of learners as well as the successive batches has shown their mettle in different fields. Warisha, who was among the first batch of learners, was selected by Terres Des Hommes, a children’s rights organisation, to represent India at the World Social Forum in 2007 at Nairobi. But unfortunately, Warisha could not go since she did not have a passport.

Ali Sher recounts the patience with which the teachers handle children, instilling confidence in them. His eldest daughter, one of the first batch of students of the school, passed Class 8 in the village. When the government school refused to enroll her, she took the exam and cleared the board exam with good marks.

The school has not only helped girl children but even women who had dropped out of school due to early marriage, as in the case of 30-year-old Farmina, who passed Class 8 in 2012 under the bridge course. “Seeing my commitment towards studies, my husband Fakhruddin enrolled me in the center run by MMSVS. My husband, though illiterate has always been supportive,” Farmina told VillageSquare.in.

Undeterred by taunts and derogatory remarks of her extended family, she studied and passed Class 8 board exams and plans to appear for Class 10 board exams too. Besides supporting her, her husband motivates villagers to send their daughters to school. “After passing Class 8, my confidence level has increased. I contested the panchayat elections and I became chairperson of the panchayat samiti,” she informed VillageSquare.in with pride.

Ali Sher’s younger daughter Shabana, studying in Class 11 at SMD Government Girls’ School, Alwar, credits her schooling at Ved Kumar Smriti Vidyalaya for her high marks in Class 10 exams. She stays in a hostel. She has taken science stream as she aspires to be a doctor. “Though it’s difficult to crack the medical entrance exams, if I’m able to, I can serve my community, which has not produced any doctor,” she told VillageSquare.in.

Progressive changes

In a conservative milieu, where girls were confined within the walls of the house, now they move freely and travel to Alwar, Jaipur and other cities for studies. Meo girls have started working in Gurgaon, Delhi and Bangalore. But the most important outcome of educating Meo Muslim children is ending child marriages in the village.

The awakening brought among the Meo Muslims has produced desirable results but to make it sustainable it needs support from the Government too, which seems to be passing on its responsibilities to private players.

Tarun Kanti Bose is a New Delhi-based journalist.

This article first appeared on Village Square.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Why do Gujaratis eat sweet-ish food, or Maharashtrians like coarse rotis? And what is Chettinad masala?

The fascinating answer lies in breaking down Indian food to its most basic ingredients.

Pexels

Indian cuisine is a meta-identity, formed by the coming together of ‘mini-cuisines’ from all over the country. Consequently, it inspires extreme emotions from people who have grown up eating spectacular home food staple to their place of origin. It isn’t unusual to find a Tamilian despair over lack of decent sambar in Delhi or a UP purist scoffing at fast food kebabs. Exploring the various influences and ingredients in Indian food makes for a fascinating (and long) journey.

In Gujarat, familiar offerings such as kadhi and daal tend to have a comparatively sweet flavour due to the reliance on jaggery to counter the saltiness that permeates the coastal state. For balance, some coastal ingredients are used as seasoning, especially lime, tamarind and kokum - a plant native to the Western Ghats. Kokum also features in the Konkani cuisines of Goa and coastal Maharashtra. Sol kadhi, a uniquely Konkan twist on the conventional kadhi comes loaded with sour kokum. In Varadi cuisine, found in the Vidarbha district of Maharashtra, the unique goda masala rules along with bhakri - a coarser roti made of jowar, bajra and other millets found in this dry, drought-prone region.

In Rajasthan, the cuisine has developed to help sustain oneself in the inhospitable climate. In the desert belt (Jaisalmer, Barmer and Bikaner), milk, buttermilk and ghee are given noticeable preference in cooking methods over the scarcely available water. Oil-based dishes and use of chillies as seasoning are still prevalent as they reduce the need of water and preservatives.

In Madhya Pradesh, the fiery Malwa cuisine of the erstwhile kingdom of Malwa still survives. With a legacy rooted in the royal kitchens of Indore, Gwalior and Ratlam, this cuisine is rich in ingredients such as saffron, nuts and dried fruits. The Afghani influences grow stronger as one approaches the Bhopal region and find their peak in the Mughlai cuisine of the northern plains. This cuisine derives its richness from dried fruits and nuts and aromatic spices such as nutmeg.

Further north, the pahari cuisine of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand makes extensive use of lentils, rice and pulses in their meat preparations as fruits and vegetables are not widely available. Kashmiri cuisine, meanwhile, is marked by the ample use of spices like cinnamon, cardamom, cloves and saffron, which is native to the region.

As one moves to the east, rice begins to dominate the plate. In Bengal, the use of panchphoron – a collection of white cumin, mustard, fennel and fenugreek seeds - is almost sacrosanct. Sweets - the biggest culinary export of eastern India - are mostly made using milk and dairy products. Exotic vegetables such as dhekia, the citrusy fragrance of lime and lemon and the sweet smell of native rice species make Assamese dishes taste quite distinct from its neighbours’.

Turning south, one can catch the aroma of a variety of spices. Andhra cuisine, believed to be among the hottest in the country, makes extensive use of chillies, tamarind and coconut. The neighbouring Telangana, in comparison, shows more Mughlai influences. The Chettinad cuisine of Tamil Nadu keeps up the fiery trend with its Chettinad masala - made of locally found spices such as milagai (red chillies), star anise, fennel, bay leaf etc.

Kerala’s cuisine, as one would expect from the Land of Spices, makes considerable use of black pepper, cardamom, clove, ginger, and cinnamon. Tamarind is frequently used in north Kerala, where sour sauces and gravies are highly popular. Grown in abundance, coconut is used as a thickening and flavouring agent, while rice and tapioca are the main starchy ingredients in Malabari cuisine of coastal Kerala.

As we circumnavigate India looking for culinary influences, a set of common ingredients appears again and again. Staples like rice, atta and daal as well as spices like chilli, pepper, cardamom and ginger are combined in multiple ways for diverse results. Golden Harvest now brings to Indians all over the country these fresh and truly Indian ingredients that will enable anyone to capture the essence of home in their cooking, no matter where in the country they may be. As a Rs 1000+crore brand from Future Consumer Ltd., Golden Harvest understands like no one else that that there is no feeling like that of bhar pet pyaar i.e. a full stomach, satisfied with the food you love, made with love. Available at all Big Bazaar, Easyday, Nilgiris and Foodhall stores, the Golden Harvest range comprises 70 varieties of rice (basmati, sona masoori, ambemohar and more), 10 varieties of chillies and chilli powders, 40 different spices, 25 kinds of flours, 50 varieties of pulses, 25 varieties of other cereals and 20 kinds of sugar, salt and jaggery! Fancy Hyderabadi Biryani or pulao, Punjabi dal or sambhar, Golden Harvest has all you need to cook up a feast.

Play

Be it seasoning, tempering, stuffing or garnishing, you can get the right ingredients from Golden Harvest’s range for that elusive homely taste that leaves you feeling full and satisfied. For beautiful stories of bhar pet pyaar in action and mouth watering pictures and videos of food, check out Golden Harvest on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. Explore the mind-boggling variety of Indian culinary ingredients with Golden Harvest, here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Golden Harvest and not by the Scroll editorial team.