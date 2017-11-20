Breathless in Delhi

‘Farming is a waste of labour’: In Delhi’s foul air, crops wilt and turn black

Plants have become increasingly stained and dirty, says Gauri, whose family has a farm on the Yamuna banks.

by 
Sharanya Deepak

On October 21, five-year-old Ravi thought a great smoke was going to steal his goats. “He was afraid it was a monster that had come to take them away,” his 14-year-old sister Gauri said, referring to the heavy blanket of smog hanging over the farmlands on the banks of the Yamuna river in East Delhi where the siblings live with their family.

The farms lie on one side of the busy Noida Link Road. Like the rest of the National Capital Region, pollution levels here peaked in the post-Diwali period. But through most of the year too, the area is shrouded in a haze of construction dust and emissions from passing vehicles.

Work on the Barapullah flyover connecting East Delhi and South Delhi and a new Metro line has been underway for several years now. “Three years ago, they started building a big bridge on our land,” said Gauri, referring to the Barapullah flyover. “We were not given any notice, no one told us what was going to happen. They just started building and destroyed our lands.”

She added, “We had more than 10 farms earlier, and now we have just two or three.”

The pollution has taken a toll on her family’s health and livelihood. Gauri’s mother has been in bed with a wracking cough for a week. And the spinach and methi (fenugreek) they had grown on their farm turned black because of the foul air and had to be thrown away. “The leaves we grow have become increasingly stained and dirty, but this year they just went black and burned,” Gauri said, adding that two month’s worth of work had gone to waste.

She said, “My father says he never saw anything like this when he was young.”

Gauri says her family invested a chunk of their savings in their farm but have made little profit.
Gauri says her family invested a chunk of their savings in their farm but have made little profit.

Dirty Yamuna

There are many families like Gauri’s who farm on the banks of the Yamuna. Because of the pollution, almost all of them have experienced burning eyes, respiratory ailments and destroyed crops.

They also know it is not just the air around them that is toxic. The frothing waters of the Yamuna, filled with dirt and chemical effluent from nearby industries, has caused considerable damage to their crops for years. But in the absence of irrigation facilities, they have no other source of water for their crops.

While Gauri’s father and other older members of the farming community still hold the river sacred, the younger generation sees it as nothing but a dirty drain. They also see no future in farming.

“Everyone says the river is supposed to protect us, but instead it makes our life difficult,” said Gauri. “I will change my profession when I am older. Farming here is a waste of labour, time and money.”

This is also the place where Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s Art of Living Foundation organised its extravagant World Culture Festival last year. A committee set up by the National Green Tribunal said the three-day event had levelled the ground and made it almost devoid of vegetation. They assessed the damage to the floodplains would take at least 10 years and Rs 42 crores to fix.

Construction of a flyover and a Metro line has destroyed many farms on the Yamuna floodplains near the Noida Link Road.
Construction of a flyover and a Metro line has destroyed many farms on the Yamuna floodplains near the Noida Link Road.

‘People forget we live here’

The farming families say no one has come forward to help them fight the pollution that deeply affects their lives. According to Gauri, there were rumours earlier that state-run water tanks would come to clean the plants, but none have arrived so far.

“My father said they sprayed the trees somewhere inside the city where the rich live,” she said. “But it is us who need it more than them.”

These lands were once considered an investment by farmers from neighbouring Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. Gauri’s family, too, invested a chunk of their savings when they moved here from their village in Uttar Pradesh. But they have made little profit in the past decade.

“I keep telling my father we should go back, or at least switch to doing something else, but he does not listen,” she said.

Last week, government agencies declared an air pollution emergency and instructed people to stay indoors. But the farmers say such instructions mean little to them as their lives and livelihoods exist outside closed walls.

Gauri said, “It is like people forget that we live here. They think because Delhi is a big city, farmers probably do not exist. They do not think about the food they eat, where it comes from, who is behind it, and what they must do to help them.”

All photographs by Sharanya Deepak.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

“My body instantly craves chai and samosa”

German expats talk about adapting to India, and the surprising similarities between the two cultures.

The cultural similarities between Germany and India are well known, especially with regards to the language. Linguists believe that Sanskrit and German share the same Indo-Germanic heritage of languages. A quick comparison indeed holds up theory - ratha in Sanskrit (chariot) is rad in German, aksha (axle) in Sanskrit is achse in German and so on. Germans have long held a fascination for Indology and Sanskrit. While Max Müller is still admired for his translation of ancient Indian scriptures, other German intellectuals such as Goethe, Herder and Schlegel were deeply influenced by Kalidasa. His poetry is said to have informed Goethe’s plays, and inspired Schlegel to eventually introduce formal Indology in Germany. Beyond the arts and academia, Indian influences even found their way into German fast food! Indians would recognise the famous German curry powder as a modification of the Indian masala mix. It’s most popular application is the currywurst - fried sausage covered in curried ketchup.

It is no wonder then that German travellers in India find a quite a lot in common between the two cultures, even today. Some, especially those who’ve settled here, even confess to Indian culture growing on them with time. Isabelle, like most travellers, first came to India to explore the country’s rich heritage. She returned the following year as an exchange student, and a couple of years later found herself working for an Indian consultancy firm. When asked what prompted her to stay on, Isabelle said, “I love the market dynamics here, working here is so much fun. Anywhere else would seem boring compared to India.” Having cofounded a company, she eventually realised her entrepreneurial dream here and now resides in Goa with her husband.

Isabelle says there are several aspects of life in India that remind her of home. “How we interact with our everyday life is similar in both Germany and India. Separate house slippers to wear at home, the celebration of food and festivals, the importance of friendship…” She feels Germany and India share the same spirit especially in terms of festivities. “We love food and we love celebrating food. There is an entire countdown to Christmas. Every day there is some dinner or get-together,” much like how Indians excitedly countdown to Navratri or Diwali. Franziska, who was born in India to German parents, adds that both the countries exhibit the same kind of passion for their favourite sport. “In India, they support cricket like anything while in Germany it would be football.”

Having lived in India for almost a decade, Isabelle has also noticed some broad similarities in the way children are brought up in the two countries. “We have a saying in South Germany ‘Schaffe Schaffe Hausle baue’ that loosely translates to ‘work, work, work and build a house’. I found that parents here have a similar outlook…to teach their children to work hard. They feel that they’ve fulfilled their duty only once the children have moved out or gotten married. Also, my mother never let me leave the house without a big breakfast. It’s the same here.” The importance given to the care of the family is one similarity that came up again and again in conversations with all German expats.

While most people wouldn’t draw parallels between German and Indian discipline (or lack thereof), Germans married to Indians have found a way to bridge the gap. Take for example, Ilka, who thinks that the famed differences of discipline between the two cultures actually works to her marital advantage. She sees the difference as Germans being highly planning-oriented; while Indians are more flexible in their approach. Ilka and her husband balance each other out in several ways. She says, like most Germans, she too tends to get stressed when her plans don’t work out, but her husband calms her down.

Consequently, Ilka feels India is “so full of life. The social life here is more happening; people smile at you, bond over food and are much more relaxed.” Isabelle, too, can attest to Indians’ friendliness. When asked about an Indian characteristic that makes her feel most at home, she quickly answers “humour.” “Whether it’s a taxi driver or someone I’m meeting professionally, I’ve learnt that it’s easy to lighten the mood here by just cracking a few jokes. Indians love to laugh,” she adds.

Indeed, these Germans-who-never-left as just diehard Indophiles are more Indian than you’d guess at first, having even developed some classic Indian skills with time. Ilka assures us that her husband can’t bargain as well as she does, and that she can even drape a saree on her own.

Isabelle, meanwhile, feels some amount of Indianness has seeped into her because “whenever its raining, my body instantly craves chai and samosa”.

Like the long-settled German expats in India, the German airline, Lufthansa, too has incorporated some quintessential aspects of Indian culture in its service. Recognising the centuries-old cultural affinity between the two countries, Lufthansa now provides a rich experience of Indian hospitality to all flyers on board its flights to and from India. You can expect a greeting of Namaste by an all-Indian crew, Indian food, and popular Indian in-flight entertainment options. And as the video shows, India’s culture and hospitality have been internalized by Lufthansa to the extent that they are More Indian Than You Think. To experience Lufthansa’s hospitality on your next trip abroad, click here.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Lufthansa as part of their More Indian Than You Think initiative and not by the Scroll editorial team.