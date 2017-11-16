Climate Summit 2017

Bonn climate summit: India and other developing countries score a victory

Developed countries will now need to report what they have done so far to stop climate change.

by 
Paul J Richards/AFP

India, China and other members of the Like-Minded Developing Countries group won a big victory at the Bonn climate change summit on Wednesday. After a week of bitter negotiations, they ensured that developed countries will have to report on what they will do by 2020 to protect the world against climate change.

Since the beginning of the negotiations in the German capital, the developed world, led by the US and the European Union, had refused to submit their commitments in this regard to scrutiny under the UN framework Convention on Climate Change.

In 2010 and 2011, the developed world had promised to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by specific levels. Most developed countries, with the exception of some like the US, committed to do so under the Kyoto Protocol of 1997 – a globally agreed-upon set of rules for rich nations to follow to reduce emissions. The developed countries also committed to provide up to $100 billion in funds by 2020 and transfer green technologies to developing counties. This came to be called as the pre-2020 agenda of the climate change talks.

But at the Bonn talks, India and other developing countries found that this pre-2020 agenda had been dropped from the formal UN negotiations. That meant the developed countries would not be held accountable for their commitments up to 2020.

All the developing countries under the G77+China group of 137 countries accused the rich nations of walking away from their existing commitments even as they asked for all countries to shoulder greater responsibility in future to stave off climate change.

The arguments at Bonn over the pre-2020 agenda led to a grid-lock in negotiations about the drawing up a roadmap for the Paris Agreement, which is to be implemented after 2020.

But on Wednesday the developed countries eventually gave in.

Cutting emissions

All countries principally agreed that the developed nations would report about their emission reduction targets for 2020. They would also have to inform the UN climate change forum about the levels of finance they provide to developing countries by 2020.

The developing countries did one better than achieving just this significant concession from the developed world.

The presidency of Bonn climate talks, Fiji had proposed a process to ratchet up the post-2020 emission reduction targets of all countries – developing and developed by 2018. Its proposal did not acknowledge that under the Paris Agreement, the targets of developing countries post-2020 are linked to three conditions – how well the developed countries perform by 2020 against their obligations, how much of the responsibility they shoulder to reduce emissions after 2020 and how much finance they provide to developing world after 2020 to reduce their emissions.

On Wednesday, the developing countries got Fiji and developed countries to redraw these linkages and conditions. The process to deepen emission reduction cuts by developing countries – called the facilitative dialogue – will now have to necessarily consider how effectively developed countries have done so far against their promises.

“The reality is we know the US is not going to do any more to fight climate change by 2020,” said a senior negotiator from the G77+China group who did not want to be identified. “We are not sure if it will do anything after 2020. The EU will hide behind the US and do as little as possible. What we wanted was at least a record be created of how the developed world failed to live by its existing obligations while asking others to do more. I think the decision today shall ensure that when history is written it will record their failure.”

By several measures, the decision taken on Wednesday asking developed country to report their pre-2020 achievements do not go as far as India, China and other developing countries had initially asked for.

“We wanted a clearer and stronger decision that could force developed countries to meet their existing commitments,” the negotiatior said. “What we got today was a lose framework for them to report their pre-2020 achievements. I do not think it requires them to meet their obligations but it should help create a public record of developed world’s hypocrisy. To work constructively and look ahead we compromised and have agreed to the decision today.”

As a formality, this decision will have to be endorsed by ministers of 196 countries by Friday when the summit end.

“There are two ways to see today’s decision,” said another negotiator from the developing countries block. “One way is to imagine that developing countries were cheated of their rights at the onset of Bonn negotiations. They recovered their rights partially today. The other way to see it is that the game is biased against developing countries. Yet, today they scored a significant victory in the face of systemic adversity.”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Children's Day is not for children alone

It’s also a time for adults to revisit their childhood.

Pixabay

Most adults look at childhood wistfully, as a time when the biggest worry was a scraped knee, every adult was a source of chocolate and every fight lasted only till the next playtime. Since time immemorial, children seem to have nailed the art of being joyful, and adults can learn a thing or two about stress-free living from them. Now it’s that time of the year again when children are celebrated for...simply being children, and let it serve as a timely reminder for adults to board that imaginary time machine and revisit their childhood. If you’re unable to unbuckle yourself from your adult seat, here is some inspiration.

Start small, by doodling at the back page of your to-do diary as a throwback to that ancient school tradition. If you’re more confident, you could even start your own comic strip featuring people in your lives. You can caricaturise them or attribute them animal personalities for the sake of humour. Stuck in a boring meeting? Draw your boss with mouse ears or your coffee with radioactive powers. Just make sure you give your colleagues aliases.

Pull a prank, those not resulting in revenue losses of course. Prank calls, creeping up behind someone…pull them out from your memory and watch as everyone has a good laugh. Dress up a little quirky for work. It’s time you tried those colourful ties, or tastefully mismatched socks. Dress as your favourite cartoon characters someday – it’s as easy as choosing a ponytail-style, drawing a scar on your forehead or converting a bath towel into a cape. Even dinner can be full of childish fun. No, you don’t have to eat spinach if you don’t like it. Use the available cutlery and bust out your favourite tunes. Spoons and forks are good enough for any beat and for the rest, count on your voice to belt out any pitch. Better yet, stream the classic cartoons of your childhood instead of binge watching drama or news; they seem even funnier as an adult. If you prefer reading before bedtime, do a reread of your favourite childhood book(s). You’ll be surprised by their timeless wisdom.

A regular day has scope for childhood indulgences in every nook and cranny. While walking down a lane, challenge your friend to a non-stop game of hopscotch till the end of the tiled footpath. If you’re of a petite frame, insist on a ride in the trolley as you about picking items in the supermarket. Challenge your fellow gym goers and trainers to a hula hoop routine, and beat ‘em to it!

Children have an incredible ability to be completely immersed in the moment during play, and acting like one benefits adults too. Just count the moments of precious laughter you will have added to your day in the process. So, take time to indulge yourself and celebrate life with child-like abandon, as the video below shows.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of SBI Life and not by the Scroll editorial team.