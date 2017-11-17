Language Dilemmas

The leading academy for French is up in arms against a movement to make the language less sexist

The gatekeeper of the language, which has only had eight women members (out of 729) since its creation, says inclusive writing puts French in ‘mortal danger’.

by  & 
via Pixabay [Licensed under CC0]

In a recent statement, the Académie française warned that a new set of writing conventions, commonly referred to as “l’écriture inclusive” (inclusive writing), is putting the French language in “mortal danger”.

The controversy, sparked by the introduction of the conventions in a recent primary school manual, has led to front page headlines, TV debates, and twitter spats. Inclusive writing aims to make the French language less sexist.

Traditionally, the norm has been that “the masculine prevails over the feminine”, as all French school children are taught. For example, a group of female party activists will be referred to as “des militantes” (feminine gender), but if one or more males join the group, they will be called “des militants” (masculine gender), thereby masking the female presence in the group. The advocates of inclusive writing propose to make both genders visible, using either the “point médian” (middle dot), so it would be rendered “militant·e·s”, or an epicene noun (both masculine and feminine) such as “les membres du parti” (party members).

They also advocate the systematic feminisation of job titles – even in professions where the masculine is the default form – for example: “un ingénieur” (male) and “une ingénieure” (female) for engineer. Or “un écrivain” (male) and “une écrivaine” (female) for writer (plural: “les écrivain·e·s”). There is also a push to avoid the so-called “generic masculine” whereby man symbolises mankind as a whole: “les droits de l’Homme” (human rights) becomes “les droits humains”.

These recommendations came about when France’s High Council for Equality between Women and Men published a guide in 2015 explicitly encouraging public bodies to adopt a form of communication without gender stereotypes.

Unsurprisingly, however, the Académie française, commonly recognised as the “gatekeeper” of the French language, vehemently opposes inclusive writing.

The Académie does not have the most sparkling record when it comes to gender equality: since its creation in 1635, it has had 729 members – of these, eight have been women (the first of whom was elected only in 1980). They themselves request to be referred to in the masculine form – which the Académie insists is a neuter form when it comes to professions and titles (so, “Madame le Président” rather than “Madame la Présidente”).

But the Académie is not the only opponent of this development, as a quick search of #ecritureinclusive on Twitter will confirm. The minister for Education, for example, has rejected it as on the basis that it adds “a layer of complexity” to and “degrades” the language.

Philosopher Raphaël Enthoven has fuelled the polemic by accusing promoters of inclusive writing of brainwashing people and comparing it to Orwell’s Newspeak. Yet, for supporters of inclusive writing, removing the systemic gender bias in the French language is important, because French is not sexist by chance but rather by design: the feminine has been deliberately sidelined in the process of codifying the language in grammars and dictionaries.

Had Simone de Beavoir been 200 years older, she’d have been une philosophesse, une écrivaine or, at the very least, une écrivaine. Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Had Simone de Beavoir been 200 years older, she’d have been une philosophesse, une écrivaine or, at the very least, une écrivaine. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Author and academic Eliane Viennot observes that feminine terms such as “autrice” (author) or “philosophesse” (philosopher) were in use until the 17th century, when language commentators removed them from dictionaries for their supposed impropriety. She also reminds us that the rule that “the masculine prevails over the feminine” only became compulsory when (mostly male) grammarians argued that language should follow the social order in which they operated.

Thus, in 1767 grammarian Nicolas Beauzée asserted that masculine forms were “nobler” than feminine forms because of the “superiority” of males over females. Advocates of inclusive writing conclude that the rule in itself fosters gender stereotypes in society, as is made apparent by the illustrations chosen in some grammar books.

Traditional roles emphasised by French grammar book. Slate
Traditional roles emphasised by French grammar book. Slate

Most of the resistance to l’écriture inclusive focuses on the point median. The feminisation of professions and job titles, however, has made progress over the past 20 years. When the government first encouraged it, words such as écrivaine were largely rejected as “ugly”. Now, the newly appointed French representative for La Francophonie, author Leïla Slimani, who won the prestigious Prix Goncourt in 2016, proudly presents herself as an “écrivaine”.

While the current prime minister still referred to female members of his cabinet as “Madame LE ministre” when he was appointed in May, he now seems to have adopted the feminine form “Madame LA Ministre” (as this speech shows). The same now goes for the overwhelming majority of French deputies.

In this respect, l’écriture inclusive has two allies. The first is the French used outside of France, which has not been held back by the Académie – Montréal just elected its first “mairesse”, a word which for a long time was reserved for the wife of a mayor. The second is technology – word-processing software such as Microsoft Word will now encourage inclusive writing, in the same way as they allowed previous reform – such as the 1990 spelling reform – to spread.

The 1990 reform proposed to simplify the spelling of about 2,000 words, removing the circumflex accent on many of them in particular. The changes were never enforced but word processors which no longer correct forms such as “connait” (instead of “connaît”) have allowed them to spread.

Likewise, the AFNOR (the French Association for Standardisation) which is designing a new keyboard better suited to the French language has announced that it will include a key for the middle dot.

What is more, a number of media outlets and institutions – such as the prestigious engineering school CNAM – have already announced that they are adopting inclusive writing conventions.

So it would appear that the stance adopted by the Académie française is not shared by all French speakers, perhaps signalling that the cries of “danger” made by les immortel·le·s will go unheeded.

Thomas Godard, Lecturer in French Linguistics, University of Nottingham and Olivia Walsh, Leverhulme Early Career Fellow, University of Nottingham.

This article first appeared on The Conversation.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

The perpetual millennial quest for self-expression just got another boost

Making adulting in the new millennium easier, one step at a time.

Created using Imgflip

Having come of age in the Age of the Internet, millennials had a rocky start to self-expression. Indeed, the internet allowed us to personalise things in unprecedented fashion and we really rose to the occasion. The learning curve to a straightforward firstname.surname@___mail.com email address was a long one, routed through cringeworthy e-mail ids like coolgal1234@hotmail.com. You know you had one - making a personalised e-mail id was a rite of passage for millennials after all.

Declaring yourself to be cool, a star, a princess or a hunk boy was a given (for how else would the world know?!). Those with eclectic tastes (read: juvenile groupies) would flaunt their artistic preferences with an elitist flair. You could take for granted that bitbybeatlemania@hotmail.com and hpfan@yahoo.com would listen to Bollywood music or read Archie comics only in private. The emo kids, meanwhile, had to learn the hard way that employers probably don’t trust candidates with e-mail ids such as depressingdystopian@gmail.com.

Created using Imgflip
Created using Imgflip

And with chat rooms, early millennials had found a way to communicate, with...interesting results. The oldest crop of millennials (30+ year olds) learnt to deal with the realities of adolescent life hunched behind anonymous accounts, spewing their teenage hormone-laden angst, passion and idealism to other anonymous accounts. Skater_chick could hide her ineptitude for skating behind a convincing username and a skateboard-peddling red-haired avatar, and you could declare your fantasies of world domination, armed with the assurance that no one would take you seriously.

With the rise of blogging, millennial individualism found a way to express itself to millions of people across the world. The verbosity of ‘intellectual’ millennials even shone through in their blog URLs and names. GirlWhoTravels could now opine on her adventures on the road to those who actually cared about such things. The blogger behind scentofpetunia.blogspot.com could choose to totally ignore petunias and no one would question why. It’s a tradition still being staunchly upheld on Tumblr. You’re not really a Tumblr(er?) if you haven’t been inspired to test your creative limits while crafting your blog URL. Fantasy literature and anime fandoms to pop-culture fanatics and pizza lovers- it’s where people of all leanings go to let their alter ego thrive.

Created using Imgflip
Created using Imgflip

Then of course social media became the new front of self-expression on the Internet. Back when social media was too much of a millennial thing for anyone to meddle with, avatars and usernames were a window into your personality and fantasies. Suddenly, it was cool to post emo quotes of Meredith Grey on Facebook and update the world on the picturesque breakfast you had (or not). Twitter upped the pressure by limiting expression to 140 characters (now 280-have you heard?) and the brevity translated to the Twitter handles as well. The trend of sarcasm-and-wit-laden handles is still alive well and has only gotten more sophisticated with time. The blogging platform Medium makes the best of Twitter intellect in longform. It’s here that even businesses have cool account names!

Self-expression on the Internet and the millennials’ love for the personalised and customised has indeed seen an interesting trajectory. Most millennial adolescents of yore though are now grownups, navigating an adulting crisis of mammoth proportions. How to wake up in time for classes, how to keep the boss happy, how to keep from going broke every month, how to deal with the new F-word – Finances! Don’t judge, finances can be stressful at the beginning of a career. Forget investments, loans and debts, even matters of simple money transactions are riddled with scary terms like beneficiaries, NEFT, IMPS, RTGS and more. Then there’s the quadruple checking to make sure you input the correct card, IFSC or account number. If this wasn’t stressful enough, there’s the long wait while the cheque is cleared or the fund transfer is credited. Doesn’t it make you wish there was a simpler way to deal with it all? If life could just be like…

Created using Imgflip
Created using Imgflip

Lo and behold, millennial prayers have been heard! Airtel Payments Bank, India’s first, has now integrated UPI on its digital platform, making banking over the phone easier than ever. Airtel Payments Bank UPI, or Unified Payment Interface, allows you to transfer funds and shop and pay bills instantly to anyone any time without the hassles of inputting any bank details – all through a unique Virtual Payment Address. In true millennial fashion, you can even create your own personalised UPI ID or Virtual Payment Address (VPA) with your name or number- like rhea@airtel or 9990011122@airtel. It’s the smartest, easiest and coolest way to pay, frankly, because you’re going to be the first person to actually make instant, costless payments, rather than claiming to do that and making people wait for hours.

To make life even simpler, with the My Airtel app, you can make digital payments both online and offline (using the Scan and Pay feature that uses a UPI QR code). Imagine, no more running to the ATM at the last minute when you accidentally opt for COD or don’t have exact change to pay for a cab or coffee! Opening an account takes less than three minutes and remembering your VPA requires you to literally remember your own name. Get started with a more customised banking experience here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Airtel Payments Bank and not by the Scroll editorial team.