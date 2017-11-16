Gujarat elections

Uniting against ‘common enemy’ BJP, Hardik Patel and Jignesh Mevani to address joint rally on Dec 6

The two will share a stage in Ahmedabad and may also hold meetings together while campaigning in reserved constituencies

by 
Agencies

Dalit activist Jignesh Mevani said on Wednesday that he would campaign together with Patidar leader Hardik Patel for next month’s Gujarat Assembly polls in an effort to unite Patel and Dalit voters against the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Mevani, who made a halt in Delhi on Wednesday en route to Jharkhand for an event, said he would share the stage with Hardik Patel at a rally in Ahmedabad on December 6, the death anniversary of Dalit reformer and architect of India’s Constitution Babasaheb Ambedkar. The two leaders may address other events together before that, campaigning in the state’s reserved areas for scheduled castes and scheduled tribes starting November 26.

Common enemy

So far, Mevani, Patel and Other Backward Classes leader Alpesh Thakor have been working separately among the social groups they represent, their politics often at odds. However, the three are united in their aim to ensure the incumbent BJP government’s defeat in the contest for Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state, which is a battle of prestige for the saffron party. While Thakor has joined the Congress, Mevani and Patel have maintained their distance from mainstream parties, though they have intermittently shown support for the Grand Old Party.

But as the election draws close, the young Dalit and Patidar leaders want to send out the message that they are not working at cross-purposes and that attempts by the BJP to drive a wedge between the two communities will not work.

As convenor of the Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti, Hardik Patel emerged as a powerful leader when he spearheaded the Patel community’s February 2016 agitation seeking OBC status that would get them reservations in education and jobs. Alpesh Thakor’s Kshatriya Thakor Sena, on the other hand, resisted the Patidar demand for inclusion in the OBC category. Mevani, meanwhile, emerged as the face of Dalit resistance in Gujarat after the flogging of four scheduled caste youths by cow protection vigilantes in Una in July 2016 led to a statewide agitation.

Mevani admitted there are social contradictions between the Dalits, the Patels – traditionally a powerful, land-owning caste – and the backward classes but said the communities have set aside their differences to work towards their common goal. “They have all identified the BJP as a common enemy and that this has emerged as a uniting force,” Mevani said. He admitted that these contradictions are bound to resurface but “today, they are all united against the BJP”.

A challenge

Mevani said disenchantment with the ruling BJP government is visible among all sections in Gujarat, from farmers to traders and even health workers. “Everybody has hit the streets...there is all-round level dissatisfaction with this government,” he said. A nervous BJP, according to Mevani, is attempting to deflect attention from the problems of slow growth and inequality and the criticism of the celebrated Gujarat model of development by raking up communal issues or raising extraneous matters like the so-called sex CD that surfaced recently, purportedly showing Hardik Patel with a woman.

He threw an open challenge to Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah and Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani to a public debate on development indices in the state. “Let them name the place and fix a time...we are ready,” Mevani told journalists in Delhi.

Mevani reiterated that he would not not join any political party but will work to defeat the BJP government. Mevani claimed his November 3 meeting with Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi in Gujarat was not to work out a tie-up but to discuss a charter of demands for Dalits, which the Congress agreed to include in its election manifesto.

“We are not campaigning for any party. Our message is clear...vote against the BJP,” he said, indirectly endorsing the Congress as the alternate choice before the people. Mevani maintained that their aim is to see that the BJP does not come back to power in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. But to do so, he said, it is imperative to oust the BJP government from Modi’s home turf.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Children's Day is not for children alone

It’s also a time for adults to revisit their childhood.

Pixabay

Most adults look at childhood wistfully, as a time when the biggest worry was a scraped knee, every adult was a source of chocolate and every fight lasted only till the next playtime. Since time immemorial, children seem to have nailed the art of being joyful, and adults can learn a thing or two about stress-free living from them. Now it’s that time of the year again when children are celebrated for...simply being children, and let it serve as a timely reminder for adults to board that imaginary time machine and revisit their childhood. If you’re unable to unbuckle yourself from your adult seat, here is some inspiration.

Start small, by doodling at the back page of your to-do diary as a throwback to that ancient school tradition. If you’re more confident, you could even start your own comic strip featuring people in your lives. You can caricaturise them or attribute them animal personalities for the sake of humour. Stuck in a boring meeting? Draw your boss with mouse ears or your coffee with radioactive powers. Just make sure you give your colleagues aliases.

Pull a prank, those not resulting in revenue losses of course. Prank calls, creeping up behind someone…pull them out from your memory and watch as everyone has a good laugh. Dress up a little quirky for work. It’s time you tried those colourful ties, or tastefully mismatched socks. Dress as your favourite cartoon characters someday – it’s as easy as choosing a ponytail-style, drawing a scar on your forehead or converting a bath towel into a cape. Even dinner can be full of childish fun. No, you don’t have to eat spinach if you don’t like it. Use the available cutlery and bust out your favourite tunes. Spoons and forks are good enough for any beat and for the rest, count on your voice to belt out any pitch. Better yet, stream the classic cartoons of your childhood instead of binge watching drama or news; they seem even funnier as an adult. If you prefer reading before bedtime, do a reread of your favourite childhood book(s). You’ll be surprised by their timeless wisdom.

A regular day has scope for childhood indulgences in every nook and cranny. While walking down a lane, challenge your friend to a non-stop game of hopscotch till the end of the tiled footpath. If you’re of a petite frame, insist on a ride in the trolley as you about picking items in the supermarket. Challenge your fellow gym goers and trainers to a hula hoop routine, and beat ‘em to it!

Children have an incredible ability to be completely immersed in the moment during play, and acting like one benefits adults too. Just count the moments of precious laughter you will have added to your day in the process. So, take time to indulge yourself and celebrate life with child-like abandon, as the video below shows.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of SBI Life and not by the Scroll editorial team.