urban spaces

Why were Mumbai’s building lifts not allowed to go up to the terrace so far?

The city’s municipal corporation has announced a new rule that will allow buildings to extend elevator facilities to terraces, to improve accessibility.

by 

In Mumbai and many other Indian cities, terraces atop buildings are not typically accessible easily. In buildings that have lifts, the elevators only go up to the topmost floor, so people need to climb at least one flight of stairs to access the terrace – a tedious task for the elderly and for people with disabilities. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is now set to change that by allowing lifts in residential buildings to go all the way up to the terrace.

On November 21, the corporation cleared a proposal allowing builders and housing societies to install lifts up to the terrace of a building so that this space can be easily used as recreational areas in a city starved of open spaces. The change will be reflected in Mumbai City’s Development Plan for 2034, which is currently undergoing revisions.

Civic officials have claimed that this new norm will be applicable to both new and existing buildings, and existing buildings must be certified for structural stability.

The residents of Mumbai have been demanding lift access to terraces for a long time, and several housing society groups have welcomed the new rule with considerable excitement. However, even as details about the new norm are yet to be released, one question has puzzled citizens: why have authorities not allowed elevators to go up to the terrace in Mumbai’s buildings all these years?

A question of height

At the office of the chief engineer in charge of the Development Plan in the municipal corporation, officials are not clear about the reason themselves. In one news report, an official claimed this was because of an “ambiguity in the Development Control Rules”. Another official told this correspondent: “First we were not giving permission, but now we think that the terrace can be used for recreational activities by the disabled and old people.”

Officers in Mumbai’s Public Works Department gave more specific reasons for not allowing lifts up to the terrace. “The corporation gives permission to construct buildings according to their height, and a lift machine room on top of a terrace would increase the building height by several feet,” said an official in the Public Works Department’s lift inspection office who did not wish to be identified.

The height of a building is determined by the Floor Space Index that civic authorities allow in different zones in Mumbai. This refers to the ratio of the building’s total floor area to the size of the plot it is built on, and the higher the Floor Space Index, the taller a building can be. Typically, a building lift requires at least 21 feet of extra space above the main lift shaft, to house the lift’s motor room.

“If the lift is allowed up to the terrace, the motor room would project further higher, and would modify the height limits granted to the building,” said Pankaj Joshi, an architect and director of the Urban Design Research Institute, an urban planning think-tank in Mumbai. “To extend the lift up to the terrace, the builder would also need to create a closed lobby area to prevent water leakage in the lift shaft. This too would add to FSI.”

With its new norm allowing lifts up to the terrace level, the municipal corporation seems to have side-stepped this problem with ease. According to civic officials, lift construction on the terrace will be considered FSI-free, and specific height restrictions will apply only if a building falls within the city’s aviation zone.

Fear of misuse

Architects believe that another reason why Mumbai’s civic authorities have not allowed lifts up to the terrace so far is the fear that citizens will misuse the terrace space. “The corporation is probably worried that the terraces will be exploited to create additional housing units,” said Hussain Indorewala, an architect from the Kamla Raheja Vidyanidhi Institute for Architecture in Mumbai. “Since the corporation is selling FSI, they would not want it to be exploited.”

However, with the new lift construction norms, the municipal corporation of Mumbai has included a clause that prohibits any construction work on the terrace, to ensure that it is only used as a recreational space.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

“My body instantly craves chai and samosa”

German expats talk about adapting to India, and the surprising similarities between the two cultures.

The cultural similarities between Germany and India are well known, especially with regards to the language. Linguists believe that Sanskrit and German share the same Indo-Germanic heritage of languages. A quick comparison indeed holds up theory - ratha in Sanskrit (chariot) is rad in German, aksha (axle) in Sanskrit is achse in German and so on. Germans have long held a fascination for Indology and Sanskrit. While Max Müller is still admired for his translation of ancient Indian scriptures, other German intellectuals such as Goethe, Herder and Schlegel were deeply influenced by Kalidasa. His poetry is said to have informed Goethe’s plays, and inspired Schlegel to eventually introduce formal Indology in Germany. Beyond the arts and academia, Indian influences even found their way into German fast food! Indians would recognise the famous German curry powder as a modification of the Indian masala mix. It’s most popular application is the currywurst - fried sausage covered in curried ketchup.

It is no wonder then that German travellers in India find a quite a lot in common between the two cultures, even today. Some, especially those who’ve settled here, even confess to Indian culture growing on them with time. Isabelle, like most travellers, first came to India to explore the country’s rich heritage. She returned the following year as an exchange student, and a couple of years later found herself working for an Indian consultancy firm. When asked what prompted her to stay on, Isabelle said, “I love the market dynamics here, working here is so much fun. Anywhere else would seem boring compared to India.” Having cofounded a company, she eventually realised her entrepreneurial dream here and now resides in Goa with her husband.

Isabelle says there are several aspects of life in India that remind her of home. “How we interact with our everyday life is similar in both Germany and India. Separate house slippers to wear at home, the celebration of food and festivals, the importance of friendship…” She feels Germany and India share the same spirit especially in terms of festivities. “We love food and we love celebrating food. There is an entire countdown to Christmas. Every day there is some dinner or get-together,” much like how Indians excitedly countdown to Navratri or Diwali. Franziska, who was born in India to German parents, adds that both the countries exhibit the same kind of passion for their favourite sport. “In India, they support cricket like anything while in Germany it would be football.”

Having lived in India for almost a decade, Isabelle has also noticed some broad similarities in the way children are brought up in the two countries. “We have a saying in South Germany ‘Schaffe Schaffe Hausle baue’ that loosely translates to ‘work, work, work and build a house’. I found that parents here have a similar outlook…to teach their children to work hard. They feel that they’ve fulfilled their duty only once the children have moved out or gotten married. Also, my mother never let me leave the house without a big breakfast. It’s the same here.” The importance given to the care of the family is one similarity that came up again and again in conversations with all German expats.

While most people wouldn’t draw parallels between German and Indian discipline (or lack thereof), Germans married to Indians have found a way to bridge the gap. Take for example, Ilka, who thinks that the famed differences of discipline between the two cultures actually works to her marital advantage. She sees the difference as Germans being highly planning-oriented; while Indians are more flexible in their approach. Ilka and her husband balance each other out in several ways. She says, like most Germans, she too tends to get stressed when her plans don’t work out, but her husband calms her down.

Consequently, Ilka feels India is “so full of life. The social life here is more happening; people smile at you, bond over food and are much more relaxed.” Isabelle, too, can attest to Indians’ friendliness. When asked about an Indian characteristic that makes her feel most at home, she quickly answers “humour.” “Whether it’s a taxi driver or someone I’m meeting professionally, I’ve learnt that it’s easy to lighten the mood here by just cracking a few jokes. Indians love to laugh,” she adds.

Indeed, these Germans-who-never-left as just diehard Indophiles are more Indian than you’d guess at first, having even developed some classic Indian skills with time. Ilka assures us that her husband can’t bargain as well as she does, and that she can even drape a saree on her own.

Isabelle, meanwhile, feels some amount of Indianness has seeped into her because “whenever its raining, my body instantly craves chai and samosa”.

Like the long-settled German expats in India, the German airline, Lufthansa, too has incorporated some quintessential aspects of Indian culture in its service. Recognising the centuries-old cultural affinity between the two countries, Lufthansa now provides a rich experience of Indian hospitality to all flyers on board its flights to and from India. You can expect a greeting of Namaste by an all-Indian crew, Indian food, and popular Indian in-flight entertainment options. And as the video shows, India’s culture and hospitality have been internalized by Lufthansa to the extent that they are More Indian Than You Think. To experience Lufthansa’s hospitality on your next trip abroad, click here.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Lufthansa as part of their More Indian Than You Think initiative and not by the Scroll editorial team.