For most Indian travellers, the duty-free alcohol store is the top destination

Indians’ obsession with picking up alcohol at its international airports might lead to a quadrupling of the duty-free market to over $800 million by 2025.

Angie Garrett

This market, estimated at $200 million in the country, is set to grow at a compounded annual growth rate of 20% till 2025, a report by Bengaluru-headquartered RedSeer Consulting says.

The growth will mainly be fueled by “rising spending power of the middle class, increasing foreign tourist arrivals, and (the) high growth phase of Indian airports,” the report said.

Considering that out of 42 international airports in India, duty-free zones exist in only 17 – four private ones and 13 under the Airport Authority of India – there is immense scope for duty-free retail to grow.

Diversifying buying habits

Alcohol sales have been the star of the show with 80% of revenue in this segment coming from wines, spirits, and more.

However, it may not be as skewed towards alcohol in the future, Shubham Anand, head of retail-consumer packaged goods (CPG) at RedSeer, told Quartz. Although liquor will hold strong, “consumers of chocolate and other confectionery, consumers of cosmetics, will increase. The basket mix will change,” Anand said.

Electronics, which logs next to no sales right now, is likely to still remain out of the picture “due to international competition, high rent, and space constraint,” RedSeer noted. Other markets in southeast Asia, like Dubai and Thailand, offer far more competitive deals on hardware, Anand added.

Top destinations for duty-free

Currently, New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport, the country’s largest duty-free retail space with over a 1,000 brands and more than 43,000 products, leads with Rs 300 crore in sales, as per RedSeer’s estimates. Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport follows with Rs 250 crore.

While other hotspots may emerge, dethroning the top two is next to impossible given the sheer volumes. Indira Gandhi International Airport and Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport each handle a whopping 55 million and 45 million passengers respectively annually. These airports also see the most number of vacationers and business travelers as opposed to, say, a city like Chennai, used by many west Asia-bound blue-collar workers with lesser spending power.

The pecking order is as follows:

Finding the foreigners

Since India is not a connecting hub, most duty-free customers – over 80% of them – are Indians themselves. Pre-ordering, wherein people place orders before travelling overseas and have it delivered on their way back, is the most popular shopping method.

However, as an element of standardisation spreads, with players like GMR and Flemingo setting shop across airports, the scales may tilt away from Indians. “These top duty-free retailers bring an interesting mix of products with compelling offers,” RedSeer’s Anand, a consultant for the Airport Authority of India on generating non-aero revenue across airports, said.

Another way to lure more foreign buyers on their way back from India is to introduce indigenous brands. “In the Mumbai airport, Amrapalli jewellery is selling, Indian artifacts are selling...when tourists start spending more on these, sales would increase,” said Anand. At the moment, these will just count as travel retail and non-duty free. But the government could make such Indian products tax- and duty-free, he added.

This article first appeared on Quartz.

“My body instantly craves chai and samosa”

German expats talk about adapting to India, and the surprising similarities between the two cultures.

The cultural similarities between Germany and India are well known, especially with regards to the language. Linguists believe that Sanskrit and German share the same Indo-Germanic heritage of languages. A quick comparison indeed holds up theory - ratha in Sanskrit (chariot) is rad in German, aksha (axle) in Sanskrit is achse in German and so on. Germans have long held a fascination for Indology and Sanskrit. While Max Müller is still admired for his translation of ancient Indian scriptures, other German intellectuals such as Goethe, Herder and Schlegel were deeply influenced by Kalidasa. His poetry is said to have informed Goethe’s plays, and inspired Schlegel to eventually introduce formal Indology in Germany. Beyond the arts and academia, Indian influences even found their way into German fast food! Indians would recognise the famous German curry powder as a modification of the Indian masala mix. It’s most popular application is the currywurst - fried sausage covered in curried ketchup.

It is no wonder then that German travellers in India find a quite a lot in common between the two cultures, even today. Some, especially those who’ve settled here, even confess to Indian culture growing on them with time. Isabelle, like most travellers, first came to India to explore the country’s rich heritage. She returned the following year as an exchange student, and a couple of years later found herself working for an Indian consultancy firm. When asked what prompted her to stay on, Isabelle said, “I love the market dynamics here, working here is so much fun. Anywhere else would seem boring compared to India.” Having cofounded a company, she eventually realised her entrepreneurial dream here and now resides in Goa with her husband.

Isabelle says there are several aspects of life in India that remind her of home. “How we interact with our everyday life is similar in both Germany and India. Separate house slippers to wear at home, the celebration of food and festivals, the importance of friendship…” She feels Germany and India share the same spirit especially in terms of festivities. “We love food and we love celebrating food. There is an entire countdown to Christmas. Every day there is some dinner or get-together,” much like how Indians excitedly countdown to Navratri or Diwali. Franziska, who was born in India to German parents, adds that both the countries exhibit the same kind of passion for their favourite sport. “In India, they support cricket like anything while in Germany it would be football.”

Having lived in India for almost a decade, Isabelle has also noticed some broad similarities in the way children are brought up in the two countries. “We have a saying in South Germany ‘Schaffe Schaffe Hausle baue’ that loosely translates to ‘work, work, work and build a house’. I found that parents here have a similar outlook…to teach their children to work hard. They feel that they’ve fulfilled their duty only once the children have moved out or gotten married. Also, my mother never let me leave the house without a big breakfast. It’s the same here.” The importance given to the care of the family is one similarity that came up again and again in conversations with all German expats.

While most people wouldn’t draw parallels between German and Indian discipline (or lack thereof), Germans married to Indians have found a way to bridge the gap. Take for example, Ilka, who thinks that the famed differences of discipline between the two cultures actually works to her marital advantage. She sees the difference as Germans being highly planning-oriented; while Indians are more flexible in their approach. Ilka and her husband balance each other out in several ways. She says, like most Germans, she too tends to get stressed when her plans don’t work out, but her husband calms her down.

Consequently, Ilka feels India is “so full of life. The social life here is more happening; people smile at you, bond over food and are much more relaxed.” Isabelle, too, can attest to Indians’ friendliness. When asked about an Indian characteristic that makes her feel most at home, she quickly answers “humour.” “Whether it’s a taxi driver or someone I’m meeting professionally, I’ve learnt that it’s easy to lighten the mood here by just cracking a few jokes. Indians love to laugh,” she adds.

Indeed, these Germans-who-never-left as just diehard Indophiles are more Indian than you’d guess at first, having even developed some classic Indian skills with time. Ilka assures us that her husband can’t bargain as well as she does, and that she can even drape a saree on her own.

Isabelle, meanwhile, feels some amount of Indianness has seeped into her because “whenever its raining, my body instantly craves chai and samosa”.

Like the long-settled German expats in India, the German airline, Lufthansa, too has incorporated some quintessential aspects of Indian culture in its service. Recognising the centuries-old cultural affinity between the two countries, Lufthansa now provides a rich experience of Indian hospitality to all flyers on board its flights to and from India. You can expect a greeting of Namaste by an all-Indian crew, Indian food, and popular Indian in-flight entertainment options. And as the video shows, India’s culture and hospitality have been internalized by Lufthansa to the extent that they are More Indian Than You Think. To experience Lufthansa’s hospitality on your next trip abroad, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Lufthansa as part of their More Indian Than You Think initiative and not by the Scroll editorial team.