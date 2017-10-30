The Daily Fix

The Daily Fix: To protect his credibility, Modi must address allegations about Rafale fighter deal

Everything you need to know for the day (and a little more).

by 
Bertrand Langlois/AFP

The Big Story: Credibility at stake

On Tuesday, Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi claimed that the Centre had been reluctant to call for the winter session of Parliament because it wanted to avoid questions about the renegotiated deal to buy Rafale jets. The deal for 36 fighter jets, announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a state visit to France in 2015, is slowly threatening to undermine the Bharatiya Janata Party’s claim to being free of corruption.

At the heart of the controvery is a 2012 agreement with the French aviation company Dassault to buy 126 Rafale fighter jets that had been finalised by the previous Congress-led United Progressive Alliance regime. The Modi government scrapped this deal and struck a new one to acquire 36 Rafale fighters through a government-to-government arrangement with France. The Congress has alleged corruption, claiming that the cost per fighter has increased dramatically. It also contends that the new deal has been structured to benefit industrialist Anil Ambani’s Reliance Defence. The deal signed by the Congress government had made the state-run Hindustan Aeronautical Limited the defence partner. The new deal will be a joint-venture between Dassault and Reliance Defence.

A two-part investigation by Business Standard has raised disturbing questions about the arbitrariness with which the agreement was reached. It seems clear from the statements of Manohar Parrikar, who was defence minister at the time, that Modi struck the deal without first clearing it in the Cabinet and the Cabinet Committee for Security, the highest decision-making body consisting of senior ministers. Approval by the Cabinet Committee for Security is essential under the Defence Procurement Procedure that guides all defence deals. “Modiji took the decision, I back it up,” Parikar told Doordarshan on April 13, 2015. The deal was possibly been cleared post-facto, as per the assertions of the present Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who has dismissed allegations that anything was amiss.

The Centre has blamed the Congress regime for the manner in which the new deal was reached. The BJP government has said that the Congress administration dragged its feet on the agreement for 10 years, putting India’s defence capabilities under severe pressure. The new deal to buy 36 fighters instead of 126 will fill the gap as soon as possible, keeping geo-political interests in mind, the government has asserted.

But the new deal is for all practical reasons a single-vendor agreement. Unlike during the Congress regime, there was no competitive bidding. In fact, the second-lowest bidder in the previous agreement, Eurofighter, also cleared the Indian Air Force technical assessment in 2010 and had indicated that it was ready to apply for a fresh bid.

It isn’t clear why the BJP government rushed into a deal without a bidding process, which could have reduced the cost of the jets. In fact, the Centre has still not revealed the exact price per jet in the new agreement. NDTV attributed the government’s inability to reveal the price to a confidentiality clause in the agreement. But this is still not an official position.

Most of all, the controversy involves the violation of institutions and due process by the Prime Minister’s Office. If Modi did actually sign the deal without prior sanction from the Cabinet and the Cabinet Committee for Security, this would constitute clear overreach. Such clearances were made mandatory to curb the discretionary powers of the Prime Minister’s Office and act as a crucial check and balance in deals that involved crores of rupees of public money. Full disclosure is vital if the government cares for its credibility.

The Big Scroll

  • The Rafale deal is a perfect case study in what is wrong with India’s defence planning and purchases.  

Punditry

  1. Simultaneous elections proposal goes against basic principles of the Indian Constitution, says Suhash Palsikar in Indian Express. 
  2. MK Narayanan in The Hindu writes that having one set of nations ranged against China is not going to be easy in the prevailing circumstances. 
  3.   Success in tackling Delhi’s air pollution could provide a template for making other cities liveable – an essential requirement for attracting investment and generating quality jobs, says Montek Singh Ahluwalia in Mint. 

Giggles

Don’t miss

Madhya Pradesh’s new scheme to protect farmers against fall of crop prices stumbles at the start, reports Mridula Chari.

“Under the scheme the government continues to use the minimum support price as a guide. But it does not buy the produce from the farmer. Instead it partly compensates the farmer for the difference between the prevailing market prices and the minimum support price it declares. The compensation is based on the average sale price of the specific crop in Madhya Pradesh and two other neighbouring states, calculated at the end of the season. The most the state is required to pay farmers is the difference between the average sales price of a commodity and the minimum support price.” 

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

“My body instantly craves chai and samosa”

German expats talk about adapting to India, and the surprising similarities between the two cultures.

The cultural similarities between Germany and India are well known, especially with regards to the language. Linguists believe that Sanskrit and German share the same Indo-Germanic heritage of languages. A quick comparison indeed holds up theory - ratha in Sanskrit (chariot) is rad in German, aksha (axle) in Sanskrit is achse in German and so on. Germans have long held a fascination for Indology and Sanskrit. While Max Müller is still admired for his translation of ancient Indian scriptures, other German intellectuals such as Goethe, Herder and Schlegel were deeply influenced by Kalidasa. His poetry is said to have informed Goethe’s plays, and inspired Schlegel to eventually introduce formal Indology in Germany. Beyond the arts and academia, Indian influences even found their way into German fast food! Indians would recognise the famous German curry powder as a modification of the Indian masala mix. It’s most popular application is the currywurst - fried sausage covered in curried ketchup.

It is no wonder then that German travellers in India find a quite a lot in common between the two cultures, even today. Some, especially those who’ve settled here, even confess to Indian culture growing on them with time. Isabelle, like most travellers, first came to India to explore the country’s rich heritage. She returned the following year as an exchange student, and a couple of years later found herself working for an Indian consultancy firm. When asked what prompted her to stay on, Isabelle said, “I love the market dynamics here, working here is so much fun. Anywhere else would seem boring compared to India.” Having cofounded a company, she eventually realised her entrepreneurial dream here and now resides in Goa with her husband.

Isabelle says there are several aspects of life in India that remind her of home. “How we interact with our everyday life is similar in both Germany and India. Separate house slippers to wear at home, the celebration of food and festivals, the importance of friendship…” She feels Germany and India share the same spirit especially in terms of festivities. “We love food and we love celebrating food. There is an entire countdown to Christmas. Every day there is some dinner or get-together,” much like how Indians excitedly countdown to Navratri or Diwali. Franziska, who was born in India to German parents, adds that both the countries exhibit the same kind of passion for their favourite sport. “In India, they support cricket like anything while in Germany it would be football.”

Having lived in India for almost a decade, Isabelle has also noticed some broad similarities in the way children are brought up in the two countries. “We have a saying in South Germany ‘Schaffe Schaffe Hausle baue’ that loosely translates to ‘work, work, work and build a house’. I found that parents here have a similar outlook…to teach their children to work hard. They feel that they’ve fulfilled their duty only once the children have moved out or gotten married. Also, my mother never let me leave the house without a big breakfast. It’s the same here.” The importance given to the care of the family is one similarity that came up again and again in conversations with all German expats.

While most people wouldn’t draw parallels between German and Indian discipline (or lack thereof), Germans married to Indians have found a way to bridge the gap. Take for example, Ilka, who thinks that the famed differences of discipline between the two cultures actually works to her marital advantage. She sees the difference as Germans being highly planning-oriented; while Indians are more flexible in their approach. Ilka and her husband balance each other out in several ways. She says, like most Germans, she too tends to get stressed when her plans don’t work out, but her husband calms her down.

Consequently, Ilka feels India is “so full of life. The social life here is more happening; people smile at you, bond over food and are much more relaxed.” Isabelle, too, can attest to Indians’ friendliness. When asked about an Indian characteristic that makes her feel most at home, she quickly answers “humour.” “Whether it’s a taxi driver or someone I’m meeting professionally, I’ve learnt that it’s easy to lighten the mood here by just cracking a few jokes. Indians love to laugh,” she adds.

Indeed, these Germans-who-never-left as just diehard Indophiles are more Indian than you’d guess at first, having even developed some classic Indian skills with time. Ilka assures us that her husband can’t bargain as well as she does, and that she can even drape a saree on her own.

Isabelle, meanwhile, feels some amount of Indianness has seeped into her because “whenever its raining, my body instantly craves chai and samosa”.

Like the long-settled German expats in India, the German airline, Lufthansa, too has incorporated some quintessential aspects of Indian culture in its service. Recognising the centuries-old cultural affinity between the two countries, Lufthansa now provides a rich experience of Indian hospitality to all flyers on board its flights to and from India. You can expect a greeting of Namaste by an all-Indian crew, Indian food, and popular Indian in-flight entertainment options. And as the video shows, India’s culture and hospitality have been internalized by Lufthansa to the extent that they are More Indian Than You Think. To experience Lufthansa’s hospitality on your next trip abroad, click here.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Lufthansa as part of their More Indian Than You Think initiative and not by the Scroll editorial team.