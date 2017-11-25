police terror

High Court orders SIT to investigate case of Odisha men allegedly framed by Chhattisgarh police

The families of Niranjan Dash and Durjoti Mohankudo petitioned the court that the police kidnapped them and slapped them with false charges of aiding Maoists.

by 
Gagan Dash with his parents at their home in Telia village, Jeypore, Odisha. | Sharanya Nayak

Last week, the Chhattisgarh High Court ordered the constitution of a Special Investigation Team to ascertain the truth behind the controversial arrests of Niranjan Dash and Durjoti Mohankudo, two friends from Odisha, on charges of supplying explosives to Maoists in Chhattisgarh.

In a petition before the court, the families of both men have alleged that the Chhattisgarh police abducted the men from Nuagaon in Odisha on July 28, 2016, only to later claim that they were arrested from the Nagarnar thana in Chhattisgarh and then charge them falsely.

Dash and Mohankudo have been booked under the Explosives Act as well as sections of the Chhattisgarh State Public Security Act, 2005. They have been in prison for the last 15 months, and are currently lodged in Jagdalpur jail.

The court has directed that the Special Investigation Team comprise two senior police officers from both states. It said, however, that the officers must be “unconnected in the matters relating to the police stations of Nagarnar [in Chhattisgarh] or Kotpad [in Odisha].”

Dash’s family has welcomed the court’s decision, but with some trepidation as the matter will now be handled by the very police departments against whom the complaint has been lodged.

“We would have rather had an independent investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation or National Investigation Agency,” said Gagan Dash, the brother of Niranjan Dash, and petitioner in the case. “But before we petition for a review of the order, our first priority is to have both Niranjan and Durojit out on bail as their wives and little children are finding it difficult to deal with the situation any longer.”

The story so far

Niranjan Dash, 32, a resident of Telia village in Jeypore, in Odisha’s Koraput district, is employed with a private firm, while Durojit Mohankudo, 45, has worked as a peon with the Jeypore Municipal Corporation for the last 16 years.

According to their families, the two friends travelled on a motorcycle to Nuagaon on a personal visit in July last year when they were accosted by armed men in two SUVs, abducted and brought to Nagarnar thana in the neighbouring state, and charged with aiding Maoists.

When the men failed to return home, their families approached the police in Kotpad thana of Odisha’s Korput district but were met with nonchalance, forcing them to approach the Koraput district court. On August 10, 2016, a Judicial Magistrate, First Class, directed the Kotpad thana to record the statement of the villagers from Nuagaon who witnessed the abduction as well as to register an offence of kidnapping against the thana in-charge at Nagarnar, Chhattisgarh. The families say that they were subsequently threatened by emissaries of the Chhattisgarh police, who warned them to withdraw the case. In September, they filed a writ petition in the Odisha High Court. The following month, the High Court dismissed the plea as the matter did not fall in its jurisdiction. The distressed families then moved a Special Leave Petition with the Supreme Court, which, on December 7 last year, permitted the petitioners to approach the Chhattisgarh High Court. The family filed a writ petition before the High Court in Bilaspur on December 20 in which they requested an independent probe into the matter. The High Court directed the police of both Odisha and Chhattisgarh to respond.

The Chhattisgarh police, which responded on April 6, stuck to its version of events. Attempting to justify the arrests of Dash and Mohankudo as part of its efforts to curb the rise of what it called the “urban Maoist network”, it submitted to the court a list of six cases with similar offences – including the arrest of 17 persons – that were registered since 2013 from the neighbouring district of Koraput. However, Scroll.in has found that most of these 17 persons, who were arrested on serious charges of aiding Maoists, were let off by courts for the lack of evidence.

The Odisha police responded via a sworn affidavit filed before the Bilaspur High Court on July 6. The police stated that it could not rule out the “involvement of Chhattisgarh police and its officials of Bastar district pertaining to the crime of forcible kidnapping and abduction” of Dash and Mohankudo, as well as the subsequent efforts of the Chhattisgarh police in “settling the matter” with the families.

Lawyer sceptical

Last week, the High Court ruled that the matter called for a “high level enquiry…to ascertain and find out the truth behind the claims, allegations and the cross-allegations” made by the police in both states.

However, advocate Satish Verma, who represents the families in court, was sceptical of any investigation to be conducted by “senior police officials of Chhattisgarh”. He said that both the Chhattisgarh police and Odisha police were made respondents in the writ petition. “How can any fairness in investigation be expected by the Chhattisgarh police?” he asked.

Verma said that the case called for a higher integrity in investigation and therefore an appeal for an independent investigation would be made with the High Court.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

“My body instantly craves chai and samosa”

German expats talk about adapting to India, and the surprising similarities between the two cultures.

The cultural similarities between Germany and India are well known, especially with regards to the language. Linguists believe that Sanskrit and German share the same Indo-Germanic heritage of languages. A quick comparison indeed holds up theory - ratha in Sanskrit (chariot) is rad in German, aksha (axle) in Sanskrit is achse in German and so on. Germans have long held a fascination for Indology and Sanskrit. While Max Müller is still admired for his translation of ancient Indian scriptures, other German intellectuals such as Goethe, Herder and Schlegel were deeply influenced by Kalidasa. His poetry is said to have informed Goethe’s plays, and inspired Schlegel to eventually introduce formal Indology in Germany. Beyond the arts and academia, Indian influences even found their way into German fast food! Indians would recognise the famous German curry powder as a modification of the Indian masala mix. It’s most popular application is the currywurst - fried sausage covered in curried ketchup.

It is no wonder then that German travellers in India find a quite a lot in common between the two cultures, even today. Some, especially those who’ve settled here, even confess to Indian culture growing on them with time. Isabelle, like most travellers, first came to India to explore the country’s rich heritage. She returned the following year as an exchange student, and a couple of years later found herself working for an Indian consultancy firm. When asked what prompted her to stay on, Isabelle said, “I love the market dynamics here, working here is so much fun. Anywhere else would seem boring compared to India.” Having cofounded a company, she eventually realised her entrepreneurial dream here and now resides in Goa with her husband.

Isabelle says there are several aspects of life in India that remind her of home. “How we interact with our everyday life is similar in both Germany and India. Separate house slippers to wear at home, the celebration of food and festivals, the importance of friendship…” She feels Germany and India share the same spirit especially in terms of festivities. “We love food and we love celebrating food. There is an entire countdown to Christmas. Every day there is some dinner or get-together,” much like how Indians excitedly countdown to Navratri or Diwali. Franziska, who was born in India to German parents, adds that both the countries exhibit the same kind of passion for their favourite sport. “In India, they support cricket like anything while in Germany it would be football.”

Having lived in India for almost a decade, Isabelle has also noticed some broad similarities in the way children are brought up in the two countries. “We have a saying in South Germany ‘Schaffe Schaffe Hausle baue’ that loosely translates to ‘work, work, work and build a house’. I found that parents here have a similar outlook…to teach their children to work hard. They feel that they’ve fulfilled their duty only once the children have moved out or gotten married. Also, my mother never let me leave the house without a big breakfast. It’s the same here.” The importance given to the care of the family is one similarity that came up again and again in conversations with all German expats.

While most people wouldn’t draw parallels between German and Indian discipline (or lack thereof), Germans married to Indians have found a way to bridge the gap. Take for example, Ilka, who thinks that the famed differences of discipline between the two cultures actually works to her marital advantage. She sees the difference as Germans being highly planning-oriented; while Indians are more flexible in their approach. Ilka and her husband balance each other out in several ways. She says, like most Germans, she too tends to get stressed when her plans don’t work out, but her husband calms her down.

Consequently, Ilka feels India is “so full of life. The social life here is more happening; people smile at you, bond over food and are much more relaxed.” Isabelle, too, can attest to Indians’ friendliness. When asked about an Indian characteristic that makes her feel most at home, she quickly answers “humour.” “Whether it’s a taxi driver or someone I’m meeting professionally, I’ve learnt that it’s easy to lighten the mood here by just cracking a few jokes. Indians love to laugh,” she adds.

Indeed, these Germans-who-never-left as just diehard Indophiles are more Indian than you’d guess at first, having even developed some classic Indian skills with time. Ilka assures us that her husband can’t bargain as well as she does, and that she can even drape a saree on her own.

Isabelle, meanwhile, feels some amount of Indianness has seeped into her because “whenever its raining, my body instantly craves chai and samosa”.

Like the long-settled German expats in India, the German airline, Lufthansa, too has incorporated some quintessential aspects of Indian culture in its service. Recognising the centuries-old cultural affinity between the two countries, Lufthansa now provides a rich experience of Indian hospitality to all flyers on board its flights to and from India. You can expect a greeting of Namaste by an all-Indian crew, Indian food, and popular Indian in-flight entertainment options. And as the video shows, India’s culture and hospitality have been internalized by Lufthansa to the extent that they are More Indian Than You Think. To experience Lufthansa’s hospitality on your next trip abroad, click here.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Lufthansa as part of their More Indian Than You Think initiative and not by the Scroll editorial team.