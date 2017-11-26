Book review

Giving birth or taking care? This novel raises troubling questions about parenthood

Celeste Ng’s striking second novel ‘Little Fires Everywhere’ asks what maternal love really is.

by 
Courtesy celesteng.com

Celeste Ng’s first novel, Everything I Never Told You, a literary thriller about the drowning of a Chinese-American teenage girl in Ohio, became a New York Times bestseller and won half a dozen literary prizes including Amazon Book of the Year 2014. Her second, highly-anticipated novel, Little Fires Everywhere, is set in the neighbourhood where Ng grew up.

Like her first book, this one focuses on teenagers, siblings and race in contemporary America. But Ng doesn’t stop there – she takes on an impressive cast of characters to tackle uncomfortable issues of parenting, surrogacy, biological motherhood, white parents raising adopted children of a different race, maternal figures, and morality.

Sometimes, I want to love a book before I’ve even cracked open its spine. I want, more than anything else from a book, to be self-aware – to know its contours well enough to see them clearly. Though I read Celeste Ng’s Little Fires Everywhere from cover to cover in one sitting, I felt astonished at what the book seemed to ask for from the reader, from the characters – forgiveness and empathy. I wasn’t capable of even comprehending that ask at the close of the book, let alone actually capable of fulfilling it.

Lighting the fires

Little Fires Everywhere is set in Shaker Heights, Cleveland, USA. The town is systematically planned to ensure efficiency, safety and order. Children don’t have to cross a major intersection to reach their school – that’s the kind of community Shaker Heights wants to be. The Richardsons are an old-time family in these parts. Elena Richardson, the sturdy, loving matriarch of the clan, grew up in Shaker Heights and brings her college boyfriend back to her town. Their eventual marriage and successful careers lead to four children – Lexie, Trip, Moody, and Izzy.

The novel opens with the Richardsons’ house burning as the family, sans Izzy who has vanished, watch from across the street. Izzy is assumed to be the culprit, but why? This is the question that dominates the book, which traces the months leading up to the fire.

Rewind a few months, and Mia and Pearl Warren, mother and teenage daughter, arrive in Shaker Heights in a car that holds all of their belongings. They rent an apartment from the Richardsons, and an inescapable sequence of events is set in motion.

Pearl and Moody start a tentative, transformative friendship that soon envelops the other Richardson children. Izzy is drawn to the subversive idea of Mia – the artistic and carefree single mother becomes a haven for Izzy whose antics have long frustrated her own mother. Izzy becomes an apprentice to Mia. On the surface, she studies photography with Mia, but at a deeper, more disconcerting level she is slowly and selectively adapting Mia’s philosophy without accounting for the difference in their age or circumstances.

Both Elena and Mia are silently uncomfortable with the other’s influence on their children. Pearl spends most afternoons at the Richardsons, wearing their castoffs and watching their favourite TV dailies. Old family friends of the Richardsons adopt a Chinese infant from the foster care system.

The resurfacing of the birth mother ignites an ugly, length court battle on which Elena and Mia fiercely disagree. As Mr Richardson chooses to represent their family friends in court, and Mia sides with the birth mother, the slow collision of two families with different experiences of and opinions on money, purpose, and parenting become tragically inevitable.

Troubling questions

The court case troubles the murky waters of right and wrong, of the legal basis on which to decide whether a child’s mother can change her mind after giving the child for adoption, and of much else. I wrote the review several days after reading the book because I was distressed by the questions the novel raises. Can white parents make suitable parents for Asian children? What piece of culture will remain missing from the lives of those adopted children? Should negligent parents who abandon their children be given a second chance?

Nicole Chung is a Korean adoptee with white parents who has written articulately about the deep loss she felt for her birth family here. This is Us, a popular TV show on air now, looks thoughtfully at the childhood of a black son of white parents who makes a mark in his notebook every time he meets a new black person. Ng’s first book was compelling because it made us look anew at family, ambition, academic pressure and growing up in upsetting, confrontational ways. Her second was distressing because it poked at my comfortable boundaries between right and wrong. As I read, every bone in my body protested, “Surely the parents who bring you up are your only true family. Ng must have got this wrong.” But chipping away at that discomfort in the past few days, I was driven to think and read more widely on the subject.

Ng’s world constantly veers between planned order and instinct, rules and passion, and chosen motherhood and umbilical motherhood. The last two draw from the bottomless well literature paints maternal love as. Is one preferable to the other? Is Mia a good mother to Pearl? Is Izzy in need of a different kind of parental love? After you read Everything I Never Told You, you’ll know Ng doesn’t believe in easy answers or in solving the mystery for you.

As always, Ng’s prose is clear, devoid of rambling or diversion, and stunning in its ability to draw three-dimensional characters. The plot does occasionally squeak under the weight of the thorny but crucial questions she puts forward. With her first, she took away pieces of the certainty we’ve come to depend upon in thrillers. In her second, she does away with certainty entirely.

Little Fires Everywhere, Celeste Ng, Penguin.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

“My body instantly craves chai and samosa”

German expats talk about adapting to India, and the surprising similarities between the two cultures.

The cultural similarities between Germany and India are well known, especially with regards to the language. Linguists believe that Sanskrit and German share the same Indo-Germanic heritage of languages. A quick comparison indeed holds up theory - ratha in Sanskrit (chariot) is rad in German, aksha (axle) in Sanskrit is achse in German and so on. Germans have long held a fascination for Indology and Sanskrit. While Max Müller is still admired for his translation of ancient Indian scriptures, other German intellectuals such as Goethe, Herder and Schlegel were deeply influenced by Kalidasa. His poetry is said to have informed Goethe’s plays, and inspired Schlegel to eventually introduce formal Indology in Germany. Beyond the arts and academia, Indian influences even found their way into German fast food! Indians would recognise the famous German curry powder as a modification of the Indian masala mix. It’s most popular application is the currywurst - fried sausage covered in curried ketchup.

It is no wonder then that German travellers in India find a quite a lot in common between the two cultures, even today. Some, especially those who’ve settled here, even confess to Indian culture growing on them with time. Isabelle, like most travellers, first came to India to explore the country’s rich heritage. She returned the following year as an exchange student, and a couple of years later found herself working for an Indian consultancy firm. When asked what prompted her to stay on, Isabelle said, “I love the market dynamics here, working here is so much fun. Anywhere else would seem boring compared to India.” Having cofounded a company, she eventually realised her entrepreneurial dream here and now resides in Goa with her husband.

Isabelle says there are several aspects of life in India that remind her of home. “How we interact with our everyday life is similar in both Germany and India. Separate house slippers to wear at home, the celebration of food and festivals, the importance of friendship…” She feels Germany and India share the same spirit especially in terms of festivities. “We love food and we love celebrating food. There is an entire countdown to Christmas. Every day there is some dinner or get-together,” much like how Indians excitedly countdown to Navratri or Diwali. Franziska, who was born in India to German parents, adds that both the countries exhibit the same kind of passion for their favourite sport. “In India, they support cricket like anything while in Germany it would be football.”

Having lived in India for almost a decade, Isabelle has also noticed some broad similarities in the way children are brought up in the two countries. “We have a saying in South Germany ‘Schaffe Schaffe Hausle baue’ that loosely translates to ‘work, work, work and build a house’. I found that parents here have a similar outlook…to teach their children to work hard. They feel that they’ve fulfilled their duty only once the children have moved out or gotten married. Also, my mother never let me leave the house without a big breakfast. It’s the same here.” The importance given to the care of the family is one similarity that came up again and again in conversations with all German expats.

While most people wouldn’t draw parallels between German and Indian discipline (or lack thereof), Germans married to Indians have found a way to bridge the gap. Take for example, Ilka, who thinks that the famed differences of discipline between the two cultures actually works to her marital advantage. She sees the difference as Germans being highly planning-oriented; while Indians are more flexible in their approach. Ilka and her husband balance each other out in several ways. She says, like most Germans, she too tends to get stressed when her plans don’t work out, but her husband calms her down.

Consequently, Ilka feels India is “so full of life. The social life here is more happening; people smile at you, bond over food and are much more relaxed.” Isabelle, too, can attest to Indians’ friendliness. When asked about an Indian characteristic that makes her feel most at home, she quickly answers “humour.” “Whether it’s a taxi driver or someone I’m meeting professionally, I’ve learnt that it’s easy to lighten the mood here by just cracking a few jokes. Indians love to laugh,” she adds.

Indeed, these Germans-who-never-left as just diehard Indophiles are more Indian than you’d guess at first, having even developed some classic Indian skills with time. Ilka assures us that her husband can’t bargain as well as she does, and that she can even drape a saree on her own.

Isabelle, meanwhile, feels some amount of Indianness has seeped into her because “whenever its raining, my body instantly craves chai and samosa”.

Like the long-settled German expats in India, the German airline, Lufthansa, too has incorporated some quintessential aspects of Indian culture in its service. Recognising the centuries-old cultural affinity between the two countries, Lufthansa now provides a rich experience of Indian hospitality to all flyers on board its flights to and from India. You can expect a greeting of Namaste by an all-Indian crew, Indian food, and popular Indian in-flight entertainment options. And as the video shows, India’s culture and hospitality have been internalized by Lufthansa to the extent that they are More Indian Than You Think. To experience Lufthansa’s hospitality on your next trip abroad, click here.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Lufthansa as part of their More Indian Than You Think initiative and not by the Scroll editorial team.