Pakistan unrest

Explainer: Pakistan protests over a ‘clerical mistake’ are really about anti-Ahmedi prejudice

The changed law appeared to relax rules that made it difficult for Ahmedis to take part in elections, but have now been rolled back.

by 
Abdul Majeed/AFP

A few words that govern discrimination against minorities lie at the heart of the protests that have sought to paralyse Pakistan’s capital Islamabad for the last two weeks, turning violent this weekend when the government tried to evict the demonstrators. Late on Saturday, the Pakistan government ordered the Army into Islamabad to clear out protestors from the main highway leading into the capital, after a police operation to do the same led to six dead, hundreds injured and the protests getting larger.

The Army spent Sunday morning and afternoon negotiating terms with the government before it got involved in evicting the protestors, a sign of the tense nature of this religiously charged agitation that – at least on paper – was sparked off by a change in a few words on a government documents.

Who is protesting?

The agitators belong to a number of Islamist parties and outfits in Pakistan, including the Tehreek-i-Khatm-i-Nabuwwat, Tehreek-i-Labaik Ya Rasool Allah and the Sunni Tehreek Pakistan. The groups, which have been protesting for more than two weeks now, are mostly Sunni from the Barelvi school of Islam, which has not usually been as well organised politically as its counterparts from the Deobandi school. The Tehreek-i-Labaik’s leader, Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi, a firebrand cleric who is known to lace “his speeches with four-letter words and choicest Punjabi language abuses” is generally seen as the face of this protest, although there are several other leaders.

What do they want?

The protestors are ostensibly seeking the resignation of Zahid Hamid, Pakistan’s federal law minister. Hamid oversaw the introduction and passage of the Elections Amendment Bill 2017, which governs the electoral process for the country. In particular, Rizvi and other clerics took issue with a few changes in the bill.

First, the amendments altered the text of the form signed by candidates contesting elections in the section pertaining to the finality of Muhammad, the Muslim prophet. Candidates had earlier been expected to “solemnly swear” that they believe in the khatm-e-nabuwwat, which is the idea that Muhammad was Islam’s last prophet and there have not and will not be any more. Instead the form simply asked candidates to say that they “believe” in the finality of Muhammad’s prophethood. This meant that the belief in finality would go from being an affidavit including a statement under oath to simply a declaration.

Additionally, the Bill also omitted two sections of the Conduct of General Elections Order, 2002, both pertaining to Ahmedis, a sect of Muslims who also believe in the prophethood of Mirza Ghulam Ahmad, who founded their sect in 1889. One of those sections had previously allowed any voter’s belief in the finality of prophethood to be challenged. If a person does not sign a declaration regarding this belief, their name will be added to the rolls as a non-Muslim. This clause was deleted.

Why do the protestors have a problem with this?

Pakistan’s political system discriminates against Ahmedis, who were first declared non-Muslims by constitutional amendment in 1974. In 1985, President Zia-ul-Haq introduced separate electorates, giving minorities only token opportunities to take part in elections. In 2002, President Pervez Musharraf restored the joint electorates, but retained the separate religious lists – keeping Ahmedis in the non-Muslim section. So even though they can technically vote and contest elections, they need to do so as non-Muslims, a clause that has prompted the Ahmedi community to boycott polls, saying they will not refute prophet Muhammad just to vote.

Though the government did not say so, the changes to the election law were seen as a relaxation of rules against Ahmedis, even though it was still skewed against the community and used the term Qadiani, which Ahmedis consider a pejorative. Pakistan’s large Sunni Islamist community, however, saw the change as an affront against their version of Islam and a way of appeasing Ahmedis, who are often portrayed as blasphemers.

Will the government change the law?

They already have. Both houses of Pakistan’s National Assembly restored the original text of the forms and brought back the deleted clauses on November 16.

The draft of the changed law had started being distributed online earlier in the year, inspiring plenty of push back. In particular, the Islamist Barelvi groups began building pressure on the government for attempting to appease Ahmedis and what they argued was a dilution of Islamic principles. Ultimately, the government claimed that the changes had been the result of a “clerical error”, promised to revert to the original language of the bill and said that it would inquire into how the changes came into the final text of the bill.

So why are they still protesting? Is there more to this?

It is Pakistan, of course, and that means there is plenty more going on. From the perspective of the Barelvi groups, the issue is yet another chance to help push the national discourse into even more Islamist territory. So they are continuing to demand the resignation of the law minister responsible for the now-rescinded changes, and have added other demands, from the release of extremist clerics to the execution of those accused of blasphemy.

But it is also a weak moment for the government, which not long ago saw its prime minister Nawaz Sharif being forced to step down after the Supreme Court said he was disqualified from office following a verdict in the Panama Papers corruption case. The amended laws actually were very important for Sharif because they included a rule allowing him to remain head of his political party, the Pakistan Muslim Leage (Nawaz), even though he was disqualified from public office.

As always with Pakistan, it is unclear who might also be supporting such an agitation to take advantage of the perceived weakness in government. Now the Army has itself been asked to end the agitation, following orders from the Supreme Court ordering the government to evict the protestors. But the Army is negotiating with the government on how exactly it will go about doing this, and has broadly tried to strike a neutral position on the issue. Writing in The Print, former Pakistan ambassador to the US, Husain Haqqani wrote of rumours “about the prospect of the military acting, not to prop up the beleaguered government, but to replace it with a new experiment of technocrats setting the country right”.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

“My body instantly craves chai and samosa”

German expats talk about adapting to India, and the surprising similarities between the two cultures.

The cultural similarities between Germany and India are well known, especially with regards to the language. Linguists believe that Sanskrit and German share the same Indo-Germanic heritage of languages. A quick comparison indeed holds up theory - ratha in Sanskrit (chariot) is rad in German, aksha (axle) in Sanskrit is achse in German and so on. Germans have long held a fascination for Indology and Sanskrit. While Max Müller is still admired for his translation of ancient Indian scriptures, other German intellectuals such as Goethe, Herder and Schlegel were deeply influenced by Kalidasa. His poetry is said to have informed Goethe’s plays, and inspired Schlegel to eventually introduce formal Indology in Germany. Beyond the arts and academia, Indian influences even found their way into German fast food! Indians would recognise the famous German curry powder as a modification of the Indian masala mix. It’s most popular application is the currywurst - fried sausage covered in curried ketchup.

It is no wonder then that German travellers in India find a quite a lot in common between the two cultures, even today. Some, especially those who’ve settled here, even confess to Indian culture growing on them with time. Isabelle, like most travellers, first came to India to explore the country’s rich heritage. She returned the following year as an exchange student, and a couple of years later found herself working for an Indian consultancy firm. When asked what prompted her to stay on, Isabelle said, “I love the market dynamics here, working here is so much fun. Anywhere else would seem boring compared to India.” Having cofounded a company, she eventually realised her entrepreneurial dream here and now resides in Goa with her husband.

Isabelle says there are several aspects of life in India that remind her of home. “How we interact with our everyday life is similar in both Germany and India. Separate house slippers to wear at home, the celebration of food and festivals, the importance of friendship…” She feels Germany and India share the same spirit especially in terms of festivities. “We love food and we love celebrating food. There is an entire countdown to Christmas. Every day there is some dinner or get-together,” much like how Indians excitedly countdown to Navratri or Diwali. Franziska, who was born in India to German parents, adds that both the countries exhibit the same kind of passion for their favourite sport. “In India, they support cricket like anything while in Germany it would be football.”

Having lived in India for almost a decade, Isabelle has also noticed some broad similarities in the way children are brought up in the two countries. “We have a saying in South Germany ‘Schaffe Schaffe Hausle baue’ that loosely translates to ‘work, work, work and build a house’. I found that parents here have a similar outlook…to teach their children to work hard. They feel that they’ve fulfilled their duty only once the children have moved out or gotten married. Also, my mother never let me leave the house without a big breakfast. It’s the same here.” The importance given to the care of the family is one similarity that came up again and again in conversations with all German expats.

While most people wouldn’t draw parallels between German and Indian discipline (or lack thereof), Germans married to Indians have found a way to bridge the gap. Take for example, Ilka, who thinks that the famed differences of discipline between the two cultures actually works to her marital advantage. She sees the difference as Germans being highly planning-oriented; while Indians are more flexible in their approach. Ilka and her husband balance each other out in several ways. She says, like most Germans, she too tends to get stressed when her plans don’t work out, but her husband calms her down.

Consequently, Ilka feels India is “so full of life. The social life here is more happening; people smile at you, bond over food and are much more relaxed.” Isabelle, too, can attest to Indians’ friendliness. When asked about an Indian characteristic that makes her feel most at home, she quickly answers “humour.” “Whether it’s a taxi driver or someone I’m meeting professionally, I’ve learnt that it’s easy to lighten the mood here by just cracking a few jokes. Indians love to laugh,” she adds.

Indeed, these Germans-who-never-left as just diehard Indophiles are more Indian than you’d guess at first, having even developed some classic Indian skills with time. Ilka assures us that her husband can’t bargain as well as she does, and that she can even drape a saree on her own.

Isabelle, meanwhile, feels some amount of Indianness has seeped into her because “whenever its raining, my body instantly craves chai and samosa”.

Like the long-settled German expats in India, the German airline, Lufthansa, too has incorporated some quintessential aspects of Indian culture in its service. Recognising the centuries-old cultural affinity between the two countries, Lufthansa now provides a rich experience of Indian hospitality to all flyers on board its flights to and from India. You can expect a greeting of Namaste by an all-Indian crew, Indian food, and popular Indian in-flight entertainment options. And as the video shows, India’s culture and hospitality have been internalized by Lufthansa to the extent that they are More Indian Than You Think. To experience Lufthansa’s hospitality on your next trip abroad, click here.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Lufthansa as part of their More Indian Than You Think initiative and not by the Scroll editorial team.