Kashmir Report

A shattered kidney and gall bladder: Pellet guns grievously injure a Kashmiri schoolboy

Even as the state government considers jobs for civilians hurt by shot guns, 17-year-old Zahid Ahmad was shot at close range in Srinagar on Friday.

by 

While the Jammu and Kashmir government contemplates giving jobs, training and compensation to civilians injured by pellet guns, the weapons have claimed new victims. In Srinagar on November 24, 17-year-old Zahid Ahmad was shot at close quarters by security forces with shot guns. On Sunday, his parents and relatives gathered outside the Press Enclave in Srinagar to register their protest against the incident.

Manzoor Ahmad, Zahid’s father, held a sign depicting his son’s examination hall slip and pictures of his injuries. According to the family, he had left home on Friday to write his Class 11 examinations. An upset Manzoor Ahmad said that Zahid “was an innocent child. Anyone can make mistakes but he is a minor. He was hit at close range with such cruelty.”

Zahid Ahmad’s mother was in tears. “He was not an unemployed boy,” she said. “He was also working with his uncle as a carpenter. He was studying but also working to help make ends meet. He left home to give his exam, we don’t know how this happened”.

A ‘shattered kidney and gall bladder’

Zahid Ahmad was lying still on a bed in a dimly lit ward of the Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital in Srinagar. Barely able to speak, he struggled to say that he had left after an examination at the MP School in the Babdem area on Friday and was making his way towards his home in the Zinmar locality, both in Srinagar’s old town. “There were boys and the police were passing by. I was hit by pellets and I fell there,” Zahid said, adding that he was hit at very close range.

After spraying pellets at him, Zahid alleged, the policemen had also beaten him. Shortly after that, two passers-by took Zahid to the hospital on a scooter. “Then some boys came and the police told them to pick me up,” he said. “Two boys picked me and took me to hospital. I don’t know what happened after that.”

Zahid said that the stone pelters who were the alleged target of the police were on the other side of the road from him. The police could not be reached for their version of their events.

The pellet gunshot wound in his lower right abdomen region has severely damaged his vital organs. According to Saleem Tak, the medical superintendent of the hospital, the impact has “shattered his kidney and gall bladder”. Tak said that though he was yet to receive written medical reports from the concerned surgeon, it was conveyed to them that Ahmad’s gall bladder has been removed. So far, the family has not told Zahid of the extent of his injuries.

That Friday, Manzoor Ahmad said he had gone for prayers at the Dargah shrine in Hazratbal when he received a call from his brother around 4 pm. “But I did not answer,” he said. “Later I called him and he told me that Zahid has been hit with pellets, reach SMHS.”

Manzoor Ahmad got to the hospital an hour later. “By the time I reached he was in the operation theatre,” he said. “The operation ended by 11 pm and doctors said that his kidneys were damaged. He had bled so much that he only had three pints of blood left in his body.”

Manzoor Ahmad is a labourer. Both his sons, he said, were studying and working part-time to help support the family. “We had no idea he was so badly injured,” his wife said. “What did they leave him with? What will he do now, how will he work or study? We are labourers, how will we bear his expenses?”

Despite deflectors

The use of pellet guns have been cause for popular anger against the state in the Valley. According to data available with the State Human Rights Commission, 2,524 people were injured by pellets in eight of the Valley’s 10 districts in the unrest that followed the killing of militant Burhan Wani last July. A number of them had eye and “full body” injuries.

In March this year the Central Reserve Police Force had announced that it would attach deflectors to its shotguns to minimise injuries. These devices, it claimed, would allow the pellets they fire to be aimed lower and would minimise upper body injuries. In October, the Central Reserve Police Force reportedly sent 21,000 plastic bullets, apparently “less lethal” than metal bullets, for use in Kashmir.

Despite the use of deflectors and assurances of restraint by the security forces, pellet guns continue to cause grievous injuries. In August, 16-year-old Faizan Sheikh, a resident of Nawab Bazar in downtown Srinagar, was hit by pellets a second time. Four months ago, he had suffered injuries and visual impairment in his right eye. This time, they hit his left eye.

In March, the Supreme Court asked the government to consider alternative means of crowd control. It had also expressed concern over the number of minors injured in the protests in Kashmir. Human rights organisations have repeatedly called for a ban on the use of pellets but they persist in the arsenal of security forces.

Sponsored Content BY 

“My body instantly craves chai and samosa”

German expats talk about adapting to India, and the surprising similarities between the two cultures.

The cultural similarities between Germany and India are well known, especially with regards to the language. Linguists believe that Sanskrit and German share the same Indo-Germanic heritage of languages. A quick comparison indeed holds up theory - ratha in Sanskrit (chariot) is rad in German, aksha (axle) in Sanskrit is achse in German and so on. Germans have long held a fascination for Indology and Sanskrit. While Max Müller is still admired for his translation of ancient Indian scriptures, other German intellectuals such as Goethe, Herder and Schlegel were deeply influenced by Kalidasa. His poetry is said to have informed Goethe’s plays, and inspired Schlegel to eventually introduce formal Indology in Germany. Beyond the arts and academia, Indian influences even found their way into German fast food! Indians would recognise the famous German curry powder as a modification of the Indian masala mix. It’s most popular application is the currywurst - fried sausage covered in curried ketchup.

It is no wonder then that German travellers in India find a quite a lot in common between the two cultures, even today. Some, especially those who’ve settled here, even confess to Indian culture growing on them with time. Isabelle, like most travellers, first came to India to explore the country’s rich heritage. She returned the following year as an exchange student, and a couple of years later found herself working for an Indian consultancy firm. When asked what prompted her to stay on, Isabelle said, “I love the market dynamics here, working here is so much fun. Anywhere else would seem boring compared to India.” Having cofounded a company, she eventually realised her entrepreneurial dream here and now resides in Goa with her husband.

Isabelle says there are several aspects of life in India that remind her of home. “How we interact with our everyday life is similar in both Germany and India. Separate house slippers to wear at home, the celebration of food and festivals, the importance of friendship…” She feels Germany and India share the same spirit especially in terms of festivities. “We love food and we love celebrating food. There is an entire countdown to Christmas. Every day there is some dinner or get-together,” much like how Indians excitedly countdown to Navratri or Diwali. Franziska, who was born in India to German parents, adds that both the countries exhibit the same kind of passion for their favourite sport. “In India, they support cricket like anything while in Germany it would be football.”

Having lived in India for almost a decade, Isabelle has also noticed some broad similarities in the way children are brought up in the two countries. “We have a saying in South Germany ‘Schaffe Schaffe Hausle baue’ that loosely translates to ‘work, work, work and build a house’. I found that parents here have a similar outlook…to teach their children to work hard. They feel that they’ve fulfilled their duty only once the children have moved out or gotten married. Also, my mother never let me leave the house without a big breakfast. It’s the same here.” The importance given to the care of the family is one similarity that came up again and again in conversations with all German expats.

While most people wouldn’t draw parallels between German and Indian discipline (or lack thereof), Germans married to Indians have found a way to bridge the gap. Take for example, Ilka, who thinks that the famed differences of discipline between the two cultures actually works to her marital advantage. She sees the difference as Germans being highly planning-oriented; while Indians are more flexible in their approach. Ilka and her husband balance each other out in several ways. She says, like most Germans, she too tends to get stressed when her plans don’t work out, but her husband calms her down.

Consequently, Ilka feels India is “so full of life. The social life here is more happening; people smile at you, bond over food and are much more relaxed.” Isabelle, too, can attest to Indians’ friendliness. When asked about an Indian characteristic that makes her feel most at home, she quickly answers “humour.” “Whether it’s a taxi driver or someone I’m meeting professionally, I’ve learnt that it’s easy to lighten the mood here by just cracking a few jokes. Indians love to laugh,” she adds.

Indeed, these Germans-who-never-left as just diehard Indophiles are more Indian than you’d guess at first, having even developed some classic Indian skills with time. Ilka assures us that her husband can’t bargain as well as she does, and that she can even drape a saree on her own.

Isabelle, meanwhile, feels some amount of Indianness has seeped into her because “whenever its raining, my body instantly craves chai and samosa”.

Like the long-settled German expats in India, the German airline, Lufthansa, too has incorporated some quintessential aspects of Indian culture in its service. Recognising the centuries-old cultural affinity between the two countries, Lufthansa now provides a rich experience of Indian hospitality to all flyers on board its flights to and from India. You can expect a greeting of Namaste by an all-Indian crew, Indian food, and popular Indian in-flight entertainment options. And as the video shows, India’s culture and hospitality have been internalized by Lufthansa to the extent that they are More Indian Than You Think. To experience Lufthansa’s hospitality on your next trip abroad, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Lufthansa as part of their More Indian Than You Think initiative and not by the Scroll editorial team.