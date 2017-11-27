Opinion

Gujarat bishop’s plea to save India from nationalist forces is an act of citizenship we must support

The Election Commission has asked Thomas Macwan to explain his letter calling for prayers for the victory of ‘humane leaders faithful to the Constitution’.

by 
via Facebook

As a child, I remember my father making me stand in front of convex and concave mirrors so that I could understand the joy and laughter of both the self and of physics. The exaggerations in front of me were unbelievable and watching a bloated self and then a constricted one was always a moment of discovery and surprise. I returned repeatedly for the gift of that experience and the understanding it provided.

As I grew up, I realised that physics gave me a sense of order and then sensed that the disorders of politics were of a different kind. I remembered this insight as I read reports of the Thomas Macwan incident and the hysteria and hyperbole that accompanied it. In a pastoral letter dated November 21, the archbishop of Gandhinagar called for prayers to “save our country from nationalist forces” and for the victory of humane leaders “faithful to the Indian Constitution” in the Gujarat Assembly elections in December. It prompted the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Sudanshu Mittal to demand his arrest for inciting religious hatred. Macwan later clarified that his appeal was not against or in favour of any party.

I also realised it was not just the text of Macwan’s letter that was made problematic but the very presence of the man. Macwan is a Christian, an archbishop writing on the state of current politics. As a Christian, as a minority, as a suspected missionary, the BJP would have changed his sane letter into a red letter day of exaggerations. One also senses that unless the BJP creates storms out of these teacups of sanity, it cannot sustain the tsunami of the communal mind, especially before elections. A simple act of citizenship and caring is construed as an intrusion into politics. The minority becomes alien when it criticises the current political state or appeals to the Constitution.

The archbishop was expressing a worry that many critics have, that majoritarianism has become a substitute for nationalism, and patriotism and citizenship have become terms the BJP will define. When majoritarianism becomes nationalism, the minorities have to be concerned. The nationalism Macwan refers to threatens democracy and the Constitution. Beyond the logic of number, Hindutva patriotism has no sanctity. It is brutal, it is jingoistic, and like a macabre Alice, it uses words to say whatever it means.

Faith in the Constitution

The critics do not understand the pathos and irony of the letter. The nationalism of our fathers was a unifying force, a source of diversity, where differences added to the power of the idea. It was a nationalism where diversity went hand in hand with liberty and equality, which dreamt of a democracy that went beyond the brute power of electoral demography. There is power and irony when Macwan states that “nationalist forces are taking over the country”, as the tragedy and the irony is complete when the majority becomes the nation. It is an ethnic cleansing through concepts because by definition it excludes minorities and dissent and pretends to sanitise a world of violence.

Macwan’s text is, therefore, one of concern, care and courage. It is not a parochial note of an archbishop writing to his flock. The good shepherd is not warning just his sheep. He is warning the nation of the wolf packs of jingoism overrunning the country. His letter is sane, rational and constitutional. His is an act of citizenship that needs to be defended against the inquisitorial vigilantism haunting our country. In fact, his critics seem envious of his choice of words and language. Macwan does not take the high ground, he appeals to the common ground, to the openness of the public and the Constitution. It is his critics who take the hysterical high ground, desperate for an act of television lynching.

Many people miss a subtle point. Macwan acknowledges religion and belief but he talks of faith in the Constitution, which is a faith in democracy. His is an appeal to citizens emphasising the coming election and the difference it could make in their lives. Here is a man who wagers on democracy, even when the odds are against him. It is an act of faith, a statement of hope that his critics – used to political lynch squads and mob jingoism – are not familiar with, a singular man standing up for his way of life and its truth.

Act of prayer

Macwan understands a more creative sense of secularism. He is not referring to the emptying out of religion. His is a dialogic pluralism between his Christianity seeking justice and solidarity and the Constitution and democracy as similar quests for the human and the humane. He believes in prayer and he emphasises that faith and prayer can move majoritarianian mountains. Like Mahatma Gandhi, he believes in the power of prayer and in the courage of conviction. Prayer creates history, he says. Prayer overthrew authoritarian regimes. But he does not stand by prayer alone. He demands courage and citizenship, he demands a greater involvement with democracy where every vote is an act of faith in that great text we call the Constitution.

He also stands up to his responsibilities when he cites the innumerable times the Church has been attacked or vandalised. He is appealing to the public and the Constitution, where his faith in secularism is impressive, when secularism has become an empty act of political correctness, a hypocrisy of table manners pretending to favour the minority. Note that his refrain is not minoritarian, it is openly, secularly constitutional. What threatens his critics is two-fold – a critique of majoritarianism as an ersatz nationalism and a public act of faith in the Constitution. It is a gift of citizenship one must be grateful for and defend at a time when Indians are giving in to jingoism. His is not an appeal to a party; if he is partisan, it is in his loyalty to the Constitution, appealing to conscience and citizenship. One cannot ask for more from this act of prayer and its candid critique of current politics. It shows truth can stand up to hyperboles. Thank you, Citizen Macwan.

Shiv Visvanathan is Professor, Jindal Global Law School, and Director, Centre for the Study of Knowledge Systems, OP Jindal Global University.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

“My body instantly craves chai and samosa”

German expats talk about adapting to India, and the surprising similarities between the two cultures.

The cultural similarities between Germany and India are well known, especially with regards to the language. Linguists believe that Sanskrit and German share the same Indo-Germanic heritage of languages. A quick comparison indeed holds up theory - ratha in Sanskrit (chariot) is rad in German, aksha (axle) in Sanskrit is achse in German and so on. Germans have long held a fascination for Indology and Sanskrit. While Max Müller is still admired for his translation of ancient Indian scriptures, other German intellectuals such as Goethe, Herder and Schlegel were deeply influenced by Kalidasa. His poetry is said to have informed Goethe’s plays, and inspired Schlegel to eventually introduce formal Indology in Germany. Beyond the arts and academia, Indian influences even found their way into German fast food! Indians would recognise the famous German curry powder as a modification of the Indian masala mix. It’s most popular application is the currywurst - fried sausage covered in curried ketchup.

It is no wonder then that German travellers in India find a quite a lot in common between the two cultures, even today. Some, especially those who’ve settled here, even confess to Indian culture growing on them with time. Isabelle, like most travellers, first came to India to explore the country’s rich heritage. She returned the following year as an exchange student, and a couple of years later found herself working for an Indian consultancy firm. When asked what prompted her to stay on, Isabelle said, “I love the market dynamics here, working here is so much fun. Anywhere else would seem boring compared to India.” Having cofounded a company, she eventually realised her entrepreneurial dream here and now resides in Goa with her husband.

Isabelle says there are several aspects of life in India that remind her of home. “How we interact with our everyday life is similar in both Germany and India. Separate house slippers to wear at home, the celebration of food and festivals, the importance of friendship…” She feels Germany and India share the same spirit especially in terms of festivities. “We love food and we love celebrating food. There is an entire countdown to Christmas. Every day there is some dinner or get-together,” much like how Indians excitedly countdown to Navratri or Diwali. Franziska, who was born in India to German parents, adds that both the countries exhibit the same kind of passion for their favourite sport. “In India, they support cricket like anything while in Germany it would be football.”

Having lived in India for almost a decade, Isabelle has also noticed some broad similarities in the way children are brought up in the two countries. “We have a saying in South Germany ‘Schaffe Schaffe Hausle baue’ that loosely translates to ‘work, work, work and build a house’. I found that parents here have a similar outlook…to teach their children to work hard. They feel that they’ve fulfilled their duty only once the children have moved out or gotten married. Also, my mother never let me leave the house without a big breakfast. It’s the same here.” The importance given to the care of the family is one similarity that came up again and again in conversations with all German expats.

While most people wouldn’t draw parallels between German and Indian discipline (or lack thereof), Germans married to Indians have found a way to bridge the gap. Take for example, Ilka, who thinks that the famed differences of discipline between the two cultures actually works to her marital advantage. She sees the difference as Germans being highly planning-oriented; while Indians are more flexible in their approach. Ilka and her husband balance each other out in several ways. She says, like most Germans, she too tends to get stressed when her plans don’t work out, but her husband calms her down.

Consequently, Ilka feels India is “so full of life. The social life here is more happening; people smile at you, bond over food and are much more relaxed.” Isabelle, too, can attest to Indians’ friendliness. When asked about an Indian characteristic that makes her feel most at home, she quickly answers “humour.” “Whether it’s a taxi driver or someone I’m meeting professionally, I’ve learnt that it’s easy to lighten the mood here by just cracking a few jokes. Indians love to laugh,” she adds.

Indeed, these Germans-who-never-left as just diehard Indophiles are more Indian than you’d guess at first, having even developed some classic Indian skills with time. Ilka assures us that her husband can’t bargain as well as she does, and that she can even drape a saree on her own.

Isabelle, meanwhile, feels some amount of Indianness has seeped into her because “whenever its raining, my body instantly craves chai and samosa”.

Like the long-settled German expats in India, the German airline, Lufthansa, too has incorporated some quintessential aspects of Indian culture in its service. Recognising the centuries-old cultural affinity between the two countries, Lufthansa now provides a rich experience of Indian hospitality to all flyers on board its flights to and from India. You can expect a greeting of Namaste by an all-Indian crew, Indian food, and popular Indian in-flight entertainment options. And as the video shows, India’s culture and hospitality have been internalized by Lufthansa to the extent that they are More Indian Than You Think. To experience Lufthansa’s hospitality on your next trip abroad, click here.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Lufthansa as part of their More Indian Than You Think initiative and not by the Scroll editorial team.