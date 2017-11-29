BOOK EXCERPT

Trinamool Congress’s Derek O’Brien explains a strategy for beating the BJP in 2019

An excerpt from the MP’s book on his life and times in Parliament.

by 
Derek O'Brien | facebook

The conclave of opposition parties that took place in Chennai on the occasion of the ninety-fourth birthday of senior DMK leader M Karunanidhi was the second in a month. The first meeting in Delhi had been attended by Mamata Banerjee. I represented my party in Chennai for the second meeting.

The irony was that my previous visit to Chennai had been on a sad day, to attend the funeral of then Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. This was a more relaxed visit and the mood was upbeat. Such is political life – or perhaps life itself.

And it was not all politics. The birthday celebrations of the grand old patriarch of Tamil Nadu evoked genuine happiness. I experienced southern hospitality at its finest, as did so many of my colleagues from other parties. We were all received with a cardamom garland, a first for me. Like at the earlier Delhi meeting, a gamut of parties, from the Trinamool to the National Conference, from the Congress to the Left, were present in Chennai. Nitish Kumar, the JD (U) president and chief minister of Bihar, emphatically declared that he had come with the good wishes of Lalu Yadav of the RJD, who couldn’t make it because of high fever. (The months between the summer and the monsoons were only a few; time enough for Nitish Kumar to turn his back on the mandate given to the Mahagathbandhan and sheepishly embrace his old ally.)

The informal buzz in the air throughout the birthday celebration was the prospect of a joint candidate for the presidency.

We, in the opposition, were keen to arrive at a choice by consensus. But to make this a reality the government would have to announce the name of its candidate first, and clear his or her credentials. This never happened. Instead, the government sent three senior ministers on a just-for-show-mission that pretended to bring the opposition on board. (Messrs M&S keep their cards so close to their chest, no one else at the table matters. So, when the BJP waxes eloquent on inner-party democracy, one can only smirk in scorn.)

A lot happens on the opposition front in the months between sessions of Parliament. Parliament was to meet next for the monsoon session. In the interim, these conclaves had become events for the parliamentary members of various opposition parties to meet and coordinate. The only party missing was the AAP, but I knew that it was with us in spirit. Arvind Kejriwal’s party is a strong voice of the opposition. (The Congress must not allow Delhi politics to get in the way, and must be gracious enough to invite the AAP when the opposition meets on a “national stage”.)

In the last week of August 2017, the third opposition conclave took place in Patna.

It was hosted by Lalu Yadav, who took the lead role. Mamata Banerjee was the star attraction. Lalu’s sons, Tejaswi and Tejpratap, have their contrasting styles but seem to have inherited the genes for connecting with the grass roots in Bihar. Akhilesh Yadav of the SP was there too. The crowd at the historic Gandhi maidan in Patna would have given turncoat Nitish Kumar more than a few sleepless nights. The BJP, too, squirmed. People have a habit of punishing you when you betray them.

The idea was to work together, especially as regional parties (even though Trinamool has now earned the status of a National Party from the Election Commission). The government is trying to write a false narrative around a ten-letter word: corruption. We, the opposition, must set the narrative right with another ten-letter word: competence. On the competence quotient (CQ), the BJP can’t win. This could be the common ground for 2019 (or, for that matter, even 2018. Don’t rule out an early election).

This is the narrative which the opposition has to set, without any distractions, so that we can present the people of India an alternative to this prejudiced and underperforming government. This common, constructive agenda would need to be communicated using different languages, different idioms, different political leaders, to ensure that the BJP is made to fight twenty-nine different elections in twenty-nine different states. I am convinced that they are beatable.

It is appropriate that the conclaves of the opposition began in Delhi, located in the north of the country, before moving south to Chennai and then east to Patna. This reflects the diversity of India that the opposition represents. A diversity the BJP can never come to symbolise.

Excerpted with permission from Inside Parliament: Views From The Front Row, Derek O’Brien, HarperCollins India.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Making two-wheelers less polluting to combat air pollution in India

Innovations focusing on two-wheelers can make a difference in facing the challenges brought about by climate change.

Shutterstock

Two-wheelers are the lifeline of urban Asia, where they account for more than half of the vehicles owned in some countries. This trend is amply evident in India, where sales in the sub-category of mopeds alone rose 23% in 2016-17. In fact, one survey estimates that today one in every three Indian households owns a two-wheeler.

What explains the enduring popularity of two-wheelers? In one of the fastest growing economies in the world, two-wheeler ownership is a practical aspiration in small towns and rural areas, and a tactic to deal with choked roads in the bigger cities. Two-wheelers have also allowed more women to commute independently with the advent of gearless scooters and mopeds. Together, these factors have led to phenomenal growth in overall two-wheeler sales, which rose by 27.5% in the past five years, according to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM). Indeed, the ICE 2016 360 survey says that two-wheelers are used by 37% of metropolitan commuters to reach work, and are owned by half the households in India’s bigger cities and developed rural areas.

Amid this exponential growth, experts have cautioned about two-wheelers’ role in compounding the impact of pollution. Largely ignored in measures to control vehicular pollution, experts say two-wheelers too need to be brought in the ambit of pollution control as they contribute across most factors determining vehicular pollution - engine technology, total number of vehicles, structure and age of vehicles and fuel quality. In fact, in major Indian cities, two-thirds of pollution load is due to two-wheelers. They give out 30% of the particulate matter load, 10 percentage points more than the contribution from cars. Additionally, 75% - 80% of the two-wheelers on the roads in some of the Asian cities have two-stroke engines which are more polluting.

The Bharat Stage (BS) emissions standards are set by the Indian government to regulate pollutants emitted by vehicles fitted with combustion engines. In April 2017, India’s ban of BS III certified vehicles in favour of the higher BS IV emission standards came into effect. By April 2020, India aims to leapfrog to the BS VI standards, being a signatory to Conference of Parties protocol on combating climate change. Over and above the BS VI norms target, the energy department has shown a clear commitment to move to an electric-only future for automobiles by 2030 with the announcement of the FAME scheme (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles in India).

The struggles of on-ground execution, though, remain herculean for automakers who are scrambling to upgrade engine technology in time to meet the deadlines for the next BS norms update. As compliance with BS VI would require changes in the engine system itself, it is being seen as one of the most mammoth R&D projects undertaken by the Indian automotive industry in recent times. Relative to BS IV, BS VI norms mandate a reduction of particulate matter by 82% and of oxides of nitrogen (NOx) by 68%.

Emission control in fuel based two-wheelers can be tackled on several fronts. Amongst post-emission solutions, catalytic converters are highly effective. Catalytic converters transform exhaust emissions into less harmful compounds. They can be especially effective in removing hydrocarbons, nitrous oxides and carbon monoxide from the exhaust.

At the engine level itself, engine oil additives are helpful in reducing emissions. Anti-wear additives, friction modifiers, high performance fuel additives and more lead to better performance, improved combustion and a longer engine life. The improvement in the engine’s efficiency as a result directly correlates to lesser emissions over time. Fuel economy of a vehicle is yet another factor that helps determine emissions. It can be optimised by light weighting, which lessens fuel consumption itself. Light weighting a vehicle by 10 pounds can result in a 10-15-pound reduction of carbon dioxide emissions each year. Polymer systems that can bear a lot of stress have emerged as reliable replacements for metals in automotive construction.

BASF, the pioneer of the first catalytic converter for automobiles, has been at the forefront of developing technology to help automakers comply with advancing emission norms while retaining vehicle performance and cost-efficiency. Its new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility at Mahindra World City near Chennai is equipped to develop a range of catalysts for diverse requirements, from high performance and recreational bikes to economy-oriented basic transportation. BASF also leverages its additives expertise to provide compounded lubricant solutions, such as antioxidants, anti-wear additives and corrosion inhibitors and more. At the manufacturing level, BASF’s R&D in engineered material systems has led to the development of innovative materials that are much lighter than metals, yet just as durable and strong. These can be used to manufacture mirror brackets, intake pipes, step holders, clutch covers, etc.

With innovative solutions on all fronts of automobile production, BASF has been successfully collaborating with various companies in making their vehicles emission compliant in the most cost-effective way. You can read more about BASF’s innovations in two-wheeler emission control here, lubricant solutions here and light weighting solutions here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of BASF and not by the Scroll editorial team.