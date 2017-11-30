LITERATURE FESTIVALS

Seven writers we’re most excited about (so far) at the Jaipur Literature Festival 2018

The first list of sixty speakers has been announced for next year’s festival, to be held from January 25 to January 29.

by 

There’s less than two months to go to the 2018 edition of the Jaipur Literature Festival. With over 250 speakers scheduled over five day, between January 25 and January 29, the festival has just released the names of its first batch of 60 speakers from India and across the world. While the remaining speakers will be announced over the next few week, here are seven speakers whom we’re already excited about.

Rupi Kaur

The poet and illustrator continues to polarise the literary crowd with her short, social media-friendly poems, but she shows no sign of slowing down any time soon. Her performances and readings draw crowds that pop stars would be envious of, and she seems to tour just as extensively as them. Kaur’s second book of poetry, The Sun and Her Flowers has received mixed reviews, much like everything that the Toronto-born writer does, but there’s no denying that millions of people identify with her bite-sized poems. Is she the voice of a new generation of poetry? We’re keen to find out.

Michael Ondaatje

Literary heavyweight Michael Ondaatje will be making his second appearance at the festival this year – the Sri Lanka-born Canadian writer last came to Jaipur for the 2012 edition. His most recent novel, The Cat’s Table was published in 2011, but Ondaatje remains best-known for his Man Booker Prize winning novel The English Patient. Apart from his insights on publishing, the process of writing and how he happened to have a spider species named after him, perhaps Ondaatje will let us know when we can expect to read his next book.

Sujatha Gidla

When Sujatha Gidla set out to unravel her family’s history and trace their – as well as her own – experience of being Dalit in India, she quickly realised it needed to form a book. Ants Among Elephants, remains one of the most striking books to have been published this year, challenging the traditional narrative of post-Independence India through the personal story of one family whose lives and politics are determined by their caste identity. Gidla, who currently works as a conductor on the New York City Subway, speaks extensively about the persistence of caste on social media and in interviews. The writer draws attention to the innumerable instances of caste atrocities and discrimination in the country as a response to the oft-repeated question:But where is caste in modern India?

Michael Rezendes

Michael Rezendes is a seasoned journalist who won the Pulitzer Prize for Public Service for his investigative journalism as a member of the Spotlight team at the Boston Globe. The Portugal-American journalist’s reporting revealed the shocking cover-up of the molestation of over 100 children in the Catholic Church by senior church officials. He co-authored a book on the investigation titled Betrayal: The Crisis in the Catholic Church and the scope and impact of the team’s investigation was immortalised in the Academy Award winning movie Spotlight. In the current climate of gags on the media and “fake news”, Rezendes’s views promise to be more relevant than ever.

Amy Tan

The American writer is widely recognised for her first novel The Joy Luck Club, which was published in 1989 and tells the story of four Chinese American immigrant families in San Francisco. The book established Tan as a voice for the Chinese American experience even as she was criticised by some for propagating Asian stereotypes in her writing. An award-winning writer of other successful novels, such as The Kitchen God’s Wife and The Bonesetter’s Daughter, Tan is also a professor of creative writing and will, we hope, spark an illuminating debate on identity, representation and the ownership of cultural heritage. Or she’ll tell us what it was like to be part of a rock band with Stephen King.

Manoranjan Bapari

While the Jaipur Literature Festival is heralded for bringing international authors to India, it also plays host to some of the most interesting writers in India as well – such as Manoranjan Bapari. Bapari is widely considered to be one of the most celebrated writers of Dalit literature in Bengali. The author of several novels and over 100 short stories was first published by Mahasweta Devi in her journal Bartika. A former Naxalite and rickshaw puller, Byapari’s writing draws from his own life as well as the politics of his times.

Neil Gaiman (with luck)

While Neil Gaiman’s name isn’t technically part of the list of 60 speakers released by the festival, the closing day of last year’s edition revealed that the master of fantasy will be making an appearance in Jaipur in 2018. He’s been on the JLF wishlist of many readers for years now who may finally get a chance to hear and interact with the author of the Sandman series and American Gods.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

The perpetual millennial quest for self-expression just got another boost

Making adulting in the new millennium easier, one step at a time.

Created using Imgflip

Having come of age in the Age of the Internet, millennials had a rocky start to self-expression. Indeed, the internet allowed us to personalise things in unprecedented fashion and we really rose to the occasion. The learning curve to a straightforward firstname.surname@___mail.com email address was a long one, routed through cringeworthy e-mail ids like coolgal1234@hotmail.com. You know you had one - making a personalised e-mail id was a rite of passage for millennials after all.

Declaring yourself to be cool, a star, a princess or a hunk boy was a given (for how else would the world know?!). Those with eclectic tastes (read: juvenile groupies) would flaunt their artistic preferences with an elitist flair. You could take for granted that bitbybeatlemania@hotmail.com and hpfan@yahoo.com would listen to Bollywood music or read Archie comics only in private. The emo kids, meanwhile, had to learn the hard way that employers probably don’t trust candidates with e-mail ids such as depressingdystopian@gmail.com.

Created using Imgflip
Created using Imgflip

And with chat rooms, early millennials had found a way to communicate, with...interesting results. The oldest crop of millennials (30+ year olds) learnt to deal with the realities of adolescent life hunched behind anonymous accounts, spewing their teenage hormone-laden angst, passion and idealism to other anonymous accounts. Skater_chick could hide her ineptitude for skating behind a convincing username and a skateboard-peddling red-haired avatar, and you could declare your fantasies of world domination, armed with the assurance that no one would take you seriously.

With the rise of blogging, millennial individualism found a way to express itself to millions of people across the world. The verbosity of ‘intellectual’ millennials even shone through in their blog URLs and names. GirlWhoTravels could now opine on her adventures on the road to those who actually cared about such things. The blogger behind scentofpetunia.blogspot.com could choose to totally ignore petunias and no one would question why. It’s a tradition still being staunchly upheld on Tumblr. You’re not really a Tumblr(er?) if you haven’t been inspired to test your creative limits while crafting your blog URL. Fantasy literature and anime fandoms to pop-culture fanatics and pizza lovers- it’s where people of all leanings go to let their alter ego thrive.

Created using Imgflip
Created using Imgflip

Then of course social media became the new front of self-expression on the Internet. Back when social media was too much of a millennial thing for anyone to meddle with, avatars and usernames were a window into your personality and fantasies. Suddenly, it was cool to post emo quotes of Meredith Grey on Facebook and update the world on the picturesque breakfast you had (or not). Twitter upped the pressure by limiting expression to 140 characters (now 280-have you heard?) and the brevity translated to the Twitter handles as well. The trend of sarcasm-and-wit-laden handles is still alive well and has only gotten more sophisticated with time. The blogging platform Medium makes the best of Twitter intellect in longform. It’s here that even businesses have cool account names!

Self-expression on the Internet and the millennials’ love for the personalised and customised has indeed seen an interesting trajectory. Most millennial adolescents of yore though are now grownups, navigating an adulting crisis of mammoth proportions. How to wake up in time for classes, how to keep the boss happy, how to keep from going broke every month, how to deal with the new F-word – Finances! Don’t judge, finances can be stressful at the beginning of a career. Forget investments, loans and debts, even matters of simple money transactions are riddled with scary terms like beneficiaries, NEFT, IMPS, RTGS and more. Then there’s the quadruple checking to make sure you input the correct card, IFSC or account number. If this wasn’t stressful enough, there’s the long wait while the cheque is cleared or the fund transfer is credited. Doesn’t it make you wish there was a simpler way to deal with it all? If life could just be like…

Created using Imgflip
Created using Imgflip

Lo and behold, millennial prayers have been heard! Airtel Payments Bank, India’s first, has now integrated UPI on its digital platform, making banking over the phone easier than ever. Airtel Payments Bank UPI, or Unified Payment Interface, allows you to transfer funds and shop and pay bills instantly to anyone any time without the hassles of inputting any bank details – all through a unique Virtual Payment Address. In true millennial fashion, you can even create your own personalised UPI ID or Virtual Payment Address (VPA) with your name or number- like rhea@airtel or 9990011122@airtel. It’s the smartest, easiest and coolest way to pay, frankly, because you’re going to be the first person to actually make instant, costless payments, rather than claiming to do that and making people wait for hours.

To make life even simpler, with the My Airtel app, you can make digital payments both online and offline (using the Scan and Pay feature that uses a UPI QR code). Imagine, no more running to the ATM at the last minute when you accidentally opt for COD or don’t have exact change to pay for a cab or coffee! Opening an account takes less than three minutes and remembering your VPA requires you to literally remember your own name. Get started with a more customised banking experience here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Airtel Payments Bank and not by the Scroll editorial team.