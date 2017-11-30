Bankruptcy Code

The amendment to the bankruptcy code may only worsen India’s bad loans problem

It bars any promoter that has run up defaults for a year or longer from bidding to repurchase their own assets that are being auctioned.

by 
Reuters

On paper, India has a strong, coherent legal system, with a framework derived from the British. Every member of the Commonwealth, more or less, has a similar legal system. This gives overseas investors comfort when it comes to dipping their toes into the Indian economy.

But problems arise in practice when there is any contractual dispute or any attempt to enforce the code. That is because the justice system is very, very slow. Cases can be held up forever even when the creditor has a watertight case. This is one reason why bad debts have piled up.

India’s new Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, which became law in 2016, plugs this gap by setting strict time limits for the resolution of debt defaults. Once a case is accepted by the National Company Law Tribunal under the new code, an Insolvency Resolution Professional is appointed and this liquidator puts together a plan for resolution within a maximum of 270 days for corporate defaults. The law gives banks the right to take over the ownership of a defaulting company and sell it to recover their dues.

This process gives Indian bankers a lever to coerce defaulters by offering them the choice between paying up, or suffering bankruptcy and the loss of the company. That is a normal situation under most global bankruptcy laws – it is part of the debt contract.

In India, an interesting factor is that operational creditors have started using the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code. The firm in question owes these creditors some payment arising from a transaction related to the firm’s operations – for instance, the suppliers of goods or services. Reliance Communications is one company that has been targeted in this fashion. However, when suppliers start using a law intended to empower lenders, it could create problems for a profitable company that has a working capital issue. Such cases could also clog up the National Company Law Tribunal since suppliers not paid on time is a much more common problem.

Unrecoverable assets

One practical problem with the bankruptcy law is that a fair proportion of Indian non-performing assets are simply unrecoverable. The loans were made to infrastructure projects that did not become operational, or turned unviable for some reason. For example, the portfolio of non-performing assets of Indian banks contains half-built roads, and thermal power plants that have been mothballed because they run on expensive gas. There are no buyers for these assets and the companies in question have no revenues.

Even if operational assets are taken over and sold, a very large proportion of claimed debt may turn out to be unrecoverable. It is normal to see 40% to 50% discounts on claims. In at least one Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code case, the “haircut”, as these discounts are known, amounted to 94% of the claimed value of non-performing assets. What is more, the defaulting promoter bought back the assets. Given such deep discounts, the banks may prefer to attempt a private settlement. This is especially true when the loans are from a consortium of lenders, some of whom are unwilling to accept big haircuts.

A landmark law

Make no mistake, the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code is a huge step forward. Given the mountain of non-performing assets in the Indian banking system, it is foundational. Impaired assets, which include non-performing assets as well as restructured loans, are now estimated to be at $207 billion and rising – that is close to 10% of India’s gross domestic product. No country can afford to have that much capital clogged up in roads to nowhere.

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code will enable the recovery of as much of the outstanding dues as is possible. About $31 billion worth of claimed defaults are up in front of the National Company Law Tribunal in 12 large bankruptcy claims. Even after the lion’s share of big non-performing assets are resolved, the banks will need huge amounts of money to recapitalise.

At least $180 billion of those impaired assets are held by public-sector banks. So far, the government has committed only to $32 billion worth of recapitalisation to these banks. That is about one-sixth of the impaired assets. The plan involves an extremely convoluted process and assumes at least Rs 58,000 crores (about $8.9 billion) will come in from the market. If there are massive haircuts, more capital will be required to maintain capital adequacy norms.

Controversial amendment

A recent amendment by an ordinance tweaks the law in a controversial fashion. It bars any promoter that has run up defaults for a year or longer from bidding to repurchase their own assets that are being auctioned. An earlier format of the amendment only proposed to debar wilful defaulters – that is, entities that had refused to service their debts despite possessing the ability to do so. This nuance allowed non-wilful defaulters off the hook and gave them a chance to raise funding and buy back their firms.

The new and harsher concept sounds good at first sight: punish anybody who has defaulted and thus send out a message that acts as a deterrent to prevent future defaults. Presumably this is the signal that the political establishment wants to send out to the voter.

However, life is rarely this simple. First, assume that a bankruptcy has occurred in a running, or at the least viable, business and there are productive assets to be sold off. The assets would be auctioned to the highest bidder. This would have to be a strategic sale. Only people knowledgeable about that specific sector and prepared to tackle the challenge of running a bankrupt firm will be interested.

There are very few entities capable of operating at large scales in any given sector. If we force the defaulting promoters out of the auction, the bids will be lower for sure. Then, the creditors take larger haircuts and in turn, the shareholders absorb larger losses. Recapitalisation then requires more funding and that is coming out of taxpayers’ pockets since the government is the majority shareholder in most of the affected banks.

There may have been other more reasonable ways to signal that the government was prepared to crack down on non-performing assets. Above all, no deterrent will work unless public sector banks are allowed to do due diligence and disburse loans on sound commercial lines.

This amendment would affect the 12 cases referred to above in terms of competitive bidding. Let us see how big the haircuts turn out to be. We also need to see if the deterrent actually works. That will only be perceptible in the future, when we can assess defaults on loans made after the ordinance.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Uninterrupted power supply during natural disasters can be a reality

The right material can protect electricity poles from getting damaged even during natural disasters.

Shutterstock

According to a UN report, natural disasters in the last decade have occurred almost twice as often compared to two decades ago, with Asia being the hardest hit. The report reveals that the number of such events had gone up 14% annually between 2005 and 2015 compared to the period 1995-2014. Such findings have driven countries like UK and USA to accelerate their resilience building measures. ‘Resilience’ implies preparedness and having a robust coping mechanism to deal with the damage wrought by hurricanes, earthquakes, floods and other violent natural events. The United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNISDR) has even launched a campaign called Making Cities Resilient which suggests, among other things, increasing the resilience of infrastructure for crucial services including electrical power, transport, healthcare and telecommunications.

India’s vulnerability to natural disasters

The UN report lists India as third among the countries hit by the highest number of weather related disasters in the past decade. The Centre for Research on the Epidemiology of Disasters in its Annual Disaster Review for 2014 also listed India among the five countries most frequently hit by natural disasters.

According to the National Cyclone Risk Mitigation Project, almost 5,700 kilometers of India’s 7,500 kilometers of coastline are highly vulnerable to the impact of tropical cyclones and related meteorological hazards. Research by Verisk Maplecroft also shows that 82% of the population in India are exposed to natural hazards, compared with 50% of the population in China.

What is also disturbing is the increased vulnerability of populous Indian cities to the effects of these natural disasters, caused by growing population density, haphazard construction activities and inadequate preparedness. The recent Mumbai floods which crippled the city in August 2017, for example, were exacerbated by the city’s out-of-date drainage system and unbridled construction over the city’s natural nullahs, which otherwise could have effectively drained excess water. A report on World Disasters by the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), lists Mumbai among the 10 most vulnerable cities in terms of floods and earthquakes. A survey shows that, on an average, 21 Indian cities scored between 2.5 to 4 points out of 10 on governance parameters that measure preparedness for disasters.

Regions like the North East in India are particularly susceptible to natural disturbances like earthquakes, floods and landslides. According to the National Flood Commission, Assam, for example, accounts for 9.4% of the total flood prone area in the country. The commission estimated that due to floods, Assam suffered a loss of Rs, 3,100 crores in the past five decades. The whole of Brahmaputra Valley in Assam is in fact considered one of the most hazard prone regions in the country, with more than 40% of its land (3.2 million hectares) being susceptible to flood damage.

All these point to the need for resilience building measures, particularly to protect crucial infrastructure like electrical power – one of the first casualties during a natural disaster. For example, when Hurricane Sandy struck the US East Coast in 2012, about 2,427 utility poles were toppled or broken, reportedly shutting off power to more than 8.5 million households. Back home, when Cyclone Wardah hit Chennai in December 2015, power supply was disrupted in the city and its neighbouring districts of Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur. Reports said thousands of concrete poles just collapsed and reportedly 32,000 poles had to be replaced in the three districts. Government officials were even quoted as saying that the estimated loss from uprooted poles alone was about Rs 65 crore. Inability of electricity poles (also called utility poles) to withstand strong winds contributes significantly to the disruption of power supply during such natural occurrences.

So how can critical infrastructure like electricity poles be saved during a disaster like a cyclone? One way could be to use better-suited material.

Ensuring power supply during natural contingencies

When typhoon Rammasun hit Guangdong in China, more than 70,000 concrete and metal poles collapsed. Earlier, in the aftermath of the massive Chuetsu earthquake in Japan in 2004, about 3,400 utility poles supporting communication cables were broken or toppled.

A post-event assessment revealed that many of the damaged poles were concrete. Concrete poles are comparatively difficult to repair or replace because of their weight and dependence on heavy machinery to install them. Besides, concrete has low tensile strength and often requires the use of materials like steel for reinforcement. When moisture seeps in through cracks in the concrete, the steel reinforcement rusts leading to further deterioration of the concrete pole.

There have been other instances of concrete and metal poles being completely destroyed by natural forces. In tornadoes that ripped through Florida in the late 90s for example, even 100-foot spun concrete transmission poles tested to withstand 250 mph winds, toppled. Ice storms such as the 1998 North American Ice Storm caused over a 1,000 steel towers to collapse under the accumulated weight of the ice. Some of these incidents led to the continued use of wood as a preferred material for utility poles. But environmental concerns emerged due to the use of certain chemicals for treatment of the wooden poles. Additionally, wooden poles are also vulnerable to natural disasters - in the earlier mentioned ice storm, over 30,000 wooden poles were found to have collapsed in addition to the steel ones. In the last few years, research has been conducted into the use of various other materials for utility poles even as wood, steel and concrete remained popular choices. But while all of them have their advantages, they also come with distinct disadvantages.

Concrete, for example, is strong, fire resistant and termite/rot proof, but has as previously mentioned, other disadvantages. Galvanized steel offers similar advantages as concrete, while also being lighter. However, it is also expensive, energy intensive to make, and hazardous since it conducts electricity. Wood, traditionally a popular material for utility poles, is also prone to decay and termite attacks, besides having low resistance to fire when unprotected.

All these factors have led to the development of new materials such as fibre reinforced polymer (FRP), which have proved to offer durability even during high intensity typhoons. For example, in the Rammasun typhoon mentioned earlier, a group of FRP utility poles were found to stand firm even when exposed to strong winds. These poles are made of a special kind of high-strength, high-flexibility polyurethane (PU) composite material called ‘Elastolit®’ developed by BASF. The poles have a strength that is easily 10 times greater than their weight and are only 250 kg, making them easy to transport and install them virtually anywhere. They are more durable and resilient than concrete poles, can withstand severe weather conditions and can also be optimized for specific conditions.

As in the case of Guangdong in China, replacing concrete poles with these FRP poles in areas facing high exposure to natural disasters in India has the potential to reduce the disruption caused to power supply during such events. To know more about BASF’s initiatives in this regard, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of BASF and not by the Scroll editorial team.