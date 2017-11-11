The Daily Fix

The Weekend Fix: How Aadhaar is making citizens more vulnerable, plus nine more reads

Everything you need to know for the day (and a little more).

by 
Image credit: PTI

Weekend Reads

  1. “In terms of creative expression in general, be it a novel or cinema or a painting, there must be space for it. You can of course start discussions on the matter, but no form of artistic creation should be stopped or banned,” Perumal Murugan, the celebrated author, is interviewed in the Indian Express.
  2. You cannot make citizens safer by making them more vulnerable, write Nikhil Pahwa and Anand V in the Economic Times, saying that Aadhaar is claiming to do just that.
  3. Karthik Venkatesh in Mint tells the story of Dakhani, a unique mix of Urdu and South Indian languages that has had to battle northern disdain and state linguistic reorganisation while continuing to remain relevant.
  4. Mary Kom led the way for Indian boxing, despite administrative infighting and bureaucratic malaise. But now, Shamya Dasgupta says in Blink that the federation has a new leader and the new crop of boxers is excited for what comes next.
  5. KV Aditya Bharadwaj in the Hindu writes about Bharatavani, an online platform that is collecting material from dozens of Indian languages and making it easier for people to access them.
  6. “Since December 1992, pillars for a temple are being quietly chiselled, while the RSS has been carving out the structure of a Hindu India – brick by brick,” writes Pralay Kanungo in Outlook.
  7. Leena Gita Raghunath in the Caravan tells us how Malayalam cinema’s only female superstar got back to work.
  8. In California Sunday, Elizabeth Weil wrote an essay about what it is like to raise a teenage daughter. Then her daughter, Hannah H Duane annotated the piece.
  9. Hannah Beech in the New York Times tells the story of how the Myanmar state is systematically eradicating the Rohingyas’ past.
  10. In the Washington Post, Robert Costa, Carol D. Leonnig and Josh Dawsey give us a look inside the investigation that has kept US President Donald Trump’s White House on tenterhooks.

Subscribe to “The Daily Fix” by either downloading Scroll’s Android app or opting for it to be delivered to your mailbox. For the rest of the day’s headlines do click here.

If you have any concerns about our coverage of particular issues, please write to the Readers’ Editor at readerseditor@scroll.in

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

If YOLO is your mantra, get ready to live it the right way

So much to do, so little time!

Carpe Diem! We are a part of the generation that truly knows how to live by those words. We understand the value of everyday and believe that life should be lived in the moment. We fear nothing, except maybe the fear of missing out. We live for an adrenalin rush that keeps us young and makes us feel alive. And what makes this spirit more powerful is that it has captured our collective pulse and has created a refreshed way of life.

Planning for the future has never been our forte, our strength lies more in fuelling our wanderlust and collecting memorable experiences. We love our independence, our freedom of expression and thrive on an ambition of pursuing many passions. How do we keep this spirit alive without letting the rigours of life weigh it down? Maybe it’s time we take a break from seizing the day and pause to look ahead.

Start by making a simple vision board and include all that you want your life to be. Do you dream of sailing across the world or sharing your ideas through your own YouTube channel? Do you see yourself travelling the entire world as a blogger or starting your own café frequented by artists and musicians? Whatever life goals you put down on your vision board can be achieved with determination, passion and a little bit of planning.

Five years ago, IDFC Mutual Fund initiated the conversation on planning in advance for what you might need in the future through the movie ‘One Idiot’. The protagonist of the movie “Bugs Uncle”, enlightened many young Indians about the importance of planning their lives and finances.

Bugs Uncle has returned to once again share his wisdom with the youth and provide a fresh perspective on life. The movie ‘Return of One Idiot’ - an Amole Gupte film and an IDFC MF initiative, shows us how, if we don’t pause for a moment and care to define our future, it’ll lead us down a road none of us wants to visit. And while it’s completely understandable something so far away is tough to think about now, it’s something we shouldn’t neglect either. Watch Bugs Bhargava give you his insights on life in the video below.

Play
Return of One Idiot - An Amole Gupte Film and an IDFC MF Initiative : An IDFC Mutual Fund Investor Awareness Initiative

To know more on how to start a habit of saving and investing, and to learn how to plan your life, join the webinar here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of IDFC Mutual Fund and not by the Scroll editorial team.