Assembly elections

A new opinion poll puts BJP and Congress neck-and-neck in Gujarat

The Congress jumped from 29% of projected vote share in August to 43% by November.

by 

Despite the disaffection against the Bharatiya Janata Party, despite the anti-incumbency after more than 20 years in power, despite the after-effects of demonetisation and the Goods and Services Tax, despite the emergence of Patidar, OBC and Dalit leaders outside the BJP fold and despite the unusually successful Congress campaign, few are willing to predict a loss for the saffron party in Gujarat. A new opinion poll by CSDS-Lokniti released on Monday does not say the BJP is losing either, but it does put the vote share of both parties at 43%, promising the most interesting election in the state in decades.

“The electoral race in Gujarat between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Indian National Congress could well be headed for a photo finish,” the Lokniti team said in a press release. “The Congress’s recovery in the State has been nothing short of stunning... The challenge now for the Congress is to not let this momentum slip away in the last few days of campaigning.”

The survey, conducted from November 23 to November 30 among 3,655 voters in 200 locations, projects a 43% vote share for both the BJP and the Congress. The fact that the two parties are even close to each other is massive, in a state where the vote share gap of around 4 percentage points has remained consistent for nearly two decades now.

But the figures are even more impressive considering how far the Congress has come in the last few months, and how much the BJP has fallen. CSDS-Lokniti’s own survey from August this year showed a huge difference, with the BJP likely to get 59% of the vote share and Congress just 29%. Between August and November, Congress has picked up 14 percentage points while the BJP has lost 16.

Even if that huge vote share gain for the Congress does not translate into an equal number of seats, it would still be a massive achievement – one that would seriously dent the BJP’s image and alter calculations for what happens hereon. Both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah hail from Gujarat, and until recently it was presumed that the state was practically theirs to take.

Yet, according to CSDS-Lokniti, enough issues have cropped up, which a substantial number of voters feel are serious enough to punish the ruling party over. “Economic hardship being faced by voters is in fact a big reason for the Congress’s rise. When asked about the financial condition of their household, over half the voters (56%) said their total household income was not enough to meet their needs,” the release said. “This sentiment was found to be prevailing across nearly all castes and communities and perhaps explains the Congress’s improved performance among communities that have traditionally not voted for it.”

This unhappiness over Modi’s governance is specifically spelled out: The survey found that satisfaction with Modi’s administration has fallen from 67% in August to just 47% now. Similarly, satisfaction with the Vijay Rupani government has also nosedived, going from 69% in August to 53% now.

“Also a matter of concern for the BJP should be the finding that three in every five voters now believe that the Narendra Modi government has failed in bringing Achhe Din as opposed to one in every two in October,” the release said. “It seems that India’s rise in World Bank’s ease of doing business ranking, Moody’s ratings upgrade for the Indian economy, and the concessions given by the government with regard to GST, have not really improved voters’s perception of Modi’s performance.”

Not everyone is convinced of course. Other opinion polls carried out between October and November have wildly varying numbers. Where Lokniti-CSDS found the two parties neck and neck, the India Today-Axis poll puts the difference in vote share as being 10 percent page points, with BJP ahead at 48%. TimesNow-VMR went even further, predicting a 52% vote share for the BJP while the Congress hauls in just 37% of the vote.

Any significant increase in the Congress share of both votes and seats, would however be a huge signal. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said just last week that the BJP winning even two fewer seats than the previous election will “stir questions”. Party president Amit Shah had set an ambitious target of 150 seats out of the 182 total in the Assembly. The BJP currently controls 120. If the CSDS-Lokniti survey is to be believed, and if the Congress continues to build on this momentum, the BJP can put aside hopes of a massive majority and will have to hope it wins enough votes to remain in power.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Changing the conversation around mental health in rural India

Insights that emerged from discussions around mental health at a village this World Mental Health Day.

TLLLF

Questioning is the art of learning. For an illness as debilitating as depression, asking the right questions is an important step in social acceptance and understanding. How do I open-up about my depression to my parents? Can meditation be counted as a treatment for depression? Should heartbreak be considered as a trigger for deep depression? These were some of the questions addressed by a panel consisting of the trustees and the founder of The Live Love Lough Foundation (TLLLF), a platform that seeks to champion the cause of mental health. The panel discussion was a part of an event organised by TLLLF to commemorate World Mental Health Day.

According to a National Mental Health Survey of India 2015-16, conducted by the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS), common mental disorders including depression, anxiety disorders and substance use disorders affect nearly 10% of the population, with 1 in 20 people in India suffering from depression. The survey reported a huge treatment gap, a problem that is spread far and wide across urban and rural parts of the country.

On 10th of October, trustees of the foundation, Anna Chandy, Dr. Shyam Bhat and Nina Nair, along with its founder, Deepika Padukone, made a visit to a community health project centre in Devangere, Karnataka. The project, started by The Association of People with Disability (APD) in 2010, got a much-needed boost after partnering with TLLLF 2 years ago, helping them reach 819 people suffering from mental illnesses and spreading its program to 6 Taluks, making a difference at a larger scale.

Play

During the visit, the TLLLF team met patients and their families to gain insights into the program’s effectiveness and impact. Basavaraja, a beneficiary of the program, spoke about the issues he faced because of his illness. He shared how people used to call him mad and would threaten to beat him up. Other patients expressed their difficulty in getting access to medical aid for which they had to travel to the next biggest city, Shivmoga which is about 2 hours away from Davangere. A marked difference from when TLLLF joined the project two years ago was the level of openness and awareness present amongst the villagers. Individuals and families were more expressive about their issues and challenges leading to a more evolved and helpful conversation.

The process of de-stigmatizing mental illnesses in a community and providing treatment to those who are suffering requires a strong nexus of partners to make progress in a holistic manner. Initially, getting different stakeholders together was difficult because of the lack of awareness and resources in the field of mental healthcare. But the project found its footing once it established a network of support from NIMHANS doctors who treated the patients at health camps, Primary Healthcare Centre doctors and the ASHA workers. On their visit, the TLLLF team along with APD and the project partners discussed the impact that was made by the program. Were beneficiaries able to access the free psychiatric drugs? Did the program help in reducing the distance patients had to travel to get treatment? During these discussions, the TLLLF team observed that even amongst the partners, there was an increased sense of support and responsiveness towards mental health aid.

The next leg of the visit took the TLLLF team to the village of Bilichodu where they met a support group that included 15 patients and caregivers. Ujjala Padukone, Deepika Padukone’s mother, being a caregiver herself, was also present in the discussion to share her experiences with the group and encouraged others to share their stories and concerns about their family members. While the discussion revolved around the importance of opening up and seeking help, the team brought about a forward-looking attitude within the group by discussing future possibilities in employment and livelihood options available for the patients.

As the TLLLF team honoured World Mental Health day, 2017 by visiting families, engaging with support groups and reviewing the successes and the challenges in rural mental healthcare, they noticed how the conversation, that was once difficult to start, now had characteristics of support, openness and a positive outlook towards the future. To continue this momentum, the organisation charted out the next steps that will further enrich the dialogue surrounding mental health, in both urban and rural areas. The steps include increasing research on mental health, enhancing the role of social media to drive awareness and decrease stigma and expanding their current programs. To know more, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of The Live Love Laugh Foundation and not by the Scroll editorial team.