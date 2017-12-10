Opinion

‘Mughlai, dadhi-topi and Babri’: Hindu polarisation is at the heart of BJP’s campaign

The BJP is accusing Congress of attempting to divide society, by which it means just Hindus.

by 
Narinder Nanu/AFP

The closer you get to voting day and the tighter the margin is estimated to be, the more it is likely the Bharatiya Janata Party will try and turn the contest into a communal showdown. This formula proved to be accurate in Bihar, where, after first talking of development, the BJP resorted to advertisements saying their opponents were beef eaters, an ad that was eventually banned by the Election Commission. It was always the case in Uttar Pradesh, of course, where polarisation was the very pitch on which the party ran, culminating in riot-accused Adityanath being declared chief minister. And it is now being applied in Gujarat.

Three weeks ago, the discussions around the polls in that state, the first phase of which took place on Saturday, were about the state of the economy, the demand for Patidar reservations and how the Goods and Services Tax had affected people. Now you are more likely to hear Prime Minister Narendra Modi talk about the Congress’ “Mughlai” mentality and “Aurangzeb Raj”, hear a top BJP leader insist that Rahul Gandhi is a “Babar bhakt and kin of Khilji”. You will hear a BJP leader insist that the number of “dadhi-topi” people must reduce. And you will witness Adityanath, who has been accused in a riots case, praising the karsevaks who violently brought down the Babri Masjid 25 years ago.

None of this is particularly novel or unexpected, but it is important to take note of, especially for those who have always defended the BJP citing their ‘sabka saath sabka vikaas’ development-for-everyone promises, the same sort of folks who wanted to just “give Adityanath a chance”.

Dividing society

Going by the BJP logic, Gujarat should have been a slam-dunk for the party. They have been in power for more than two decades, much of which featured Modi at the helm, which should have been enough time for the great development model to have proved that it takes everyone along. Yet the refrain in the campaign rallies in the last few days appears to be Mughlai, dadhi-topi and Babri.

Amazingly, one of the central pitches of the BJP campaign is that the Congress is the one trying to divide society. What the party actually means is that the Congress is trying to divide the Hindu electorate, having taken note of internal unhappiness among communities like the Patels in rural areas who feel left behind.

The Congress approach is an old one, that has worked for many parties across the country: Build a coalition of communities that are unhappy with the current dispensation and will be arithmetically significant enough to move the needle in a sufficient number of constituencies. The Congress has not been very successful at this in the last two decades in Gujarat, but by bringing Other Backward Class leader Alpesh Thakore, Patidar leader Hardik Patel and Dalit leader Jignesh Mewani on board, it has clearly stitched together something more ambitious.

Hindu vs Muslim

The BJP is attempting to replicate its new “inclusive” model, which involves trying to win the entire Hindu electorate – by demonising everyone else, primarily Muslims. This is an arithmetically simple approach, since Hindus as a block would naturally be larger than any other collection of communities. But it is also hard to achieve, because of the many internal contradictions within such a block, whether on caste or class lines.

This leads to some truly amazing attempts from the BJP to insist that the Congress is the one attempting to divide people. Take, for example, this small snippet from an Adityanath rally: “He [Rahul Gandhi] doesn’t have any issue to speak about in this poll, thus frustration is natural. He is now visiting temples, but he doesn’t know how to sit and pray in a temple… he sits as if he is offering namaz,” the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said in Sayajigunj, according to the Indian Express. “He says he is a ‘janeu dhari’. By saying this, he has divided even Hindu culture. A Hindu is not any caste or creed, it is not religion, but it is cultural identity of India.”

The dog-whistle – “he sits as if he is offering namaz”, meaning the Muslim prayer – is hardly subtle. But the follow-up is truly stunning. While there is much to question in the Congress’ attempt to insist that Gandhi is “janeu dhari”, meaning a high-caste Hindu, it is another thing to insist that this statement divides Hindu society on caste lines, not the very existence of casteism.

Will it work?

We have already seen two different ways this can play out. It was spectacularly successful in Uttar Pradesh, where the BJP has been laying the ground work for years now. It flopped in Bihar, where community bonds seemed to have trumped this attempt at creating a broader Hindu identity.

But in Gujarat something else will be tested: How durable is it? The “Hindu block” is something that Modi and current BJP President Amit Shah built on in that state after the gruesome riots of 2002, and it has been a very successful formula over the last three elections. Indeed, some believe it has been so successful as to make the Muslim vote essentially unimportant, since any attempt to win over that community might end up uniting the much larger Hindu block.

But fissures within such a large group are bound to emerge, and that is what seems to have happened with the Patidars in particular, a dominant caste and community that is nevertheless unhappy with its lot in Gujarat. That the Patidars and a supportive Congress are gaining currency at all is interesting, considering the belief until less than a year ago that the BJP’s efforts in the state had been so successful that its supporter base was essentially unassailable. That image has been dented, but Modi, Shah and the rest of the BJP are attempting to shore upt their defences by forcefully playing the Hindutva card. Will it be enough to keep the BJP in power?

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Uninterrupted power supply during natural disasters can be a reality

The right material can protect electricity poles from getting damaged even during natural disasters.

Shutterstock

According to a UN report, natural disasters in the last decade have occurred almost twice as often compared to two decades ago, with Asia being the hardest hit. The report reveals that the number of such events had gone up 14% annually between 2005 and 2015 compared to the period 1995-2014. Such findings have driven countries like UK and USA to accelerate their resilience building measures. ‘Resilience’ implies preparedness and having a robust coping mechanism to deal with the damage wrought by hurricanes, earthquakes, floods and other violent natural events. The United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNISDR) has even launched a campaign called Making Cities Resilient which suggests, among other things, increasing the resilience of infrastructure for crucial services including electrical power, transport, healthcare and telecommunications.

India’s vulnerability to natural disasters

The UN report lists India as third among the countries hit by the highest number of weather related disasters in the past decade. The Centre for Research on the Epidemiology of Disasters in its Annual Disaster Review for 2014 also listed India among the five countries most frequently hit by natural disasters.

According to the National Cyclone Risk Mitigation Project, almost 5,700 kilometers of India’s 7,500 kilometers of coastline are highly vulnerable to the impact of tropical cyclones and related meteorological hazards. Research by Verisk Maplecroft also shows that 82% of the population in India are exposed to natural hazards, compared with 50% of the population in China.

What is also disturbing is the increased vulnerability of populous Indian cities to the effects of these natural disasters, caused by growing population density, haphazard construction activities and inadequate preparedness. The recent Mumbai floods which crippled the city in August 2017, for example, were exacerbated by the city’s out-of-date drainage system and unbridled construction over the city’s natural nullahs, which otherwise could have effectively drained excess water. A report on World Disasters by the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), lists Mumbai among the 10 most vulnerable cities in terms of floods and earthquakes. A survey shows that, on an average, 21 Indian cities scored between 2.5 to 4 points out of 10 on governance parameters that measure preparedness for disasters.

Regions like the North East in India are particularly susceptible to natural disturbances like earthquakes, floods and landslides. According to the National Flood Commission, Assam, for example, accounts for 9.4% of the total flood prone area in the country. The commission estimated that due to floods, Assam suffered a loss of Rs, 3,100 crores in the past five decades. The whole of Brahmaputra Valley in Assam is in fact considered one of the most hazard prone regions in the country, with more than 40% of its land (3.2 million hectares) being susceptible to flood damage.

All these point to the need for resilience building measures, particularly to protect crucial infrastructure like electrical power – one of the first casualties during a natural disaster. For example, when Hurricane Sandy struck the US East Coast in 2012, about 2,427 utility poles were toppled or broken, reportedly shutting off power to more than 8.5 million households. Back home, when Cyclone Wardah hit Chennai in December 2015, power supply was disrupted in the city and its neighbouring districts of Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur. Reports said thousands of concrete poles just collapsed and reportedly 32,000 poles had to be replaced in the three districts. Government officials were even quoted as saying that the estimated loss from uprooted poles alone was about Rs 65 crore. Inability of electricity poles (also called utility poles) to withstand strong winds contributes significantly to the disruption of power supply during such natural occurrences.

So how can critical infrastructure like electricity poles be saved during a disaster like a cyclone? One way could be to use better-suited material.

Ensuring power supply during natural contingencies

When typhoon Rammasun hit Guangdong in China, more than 70,000 concrete and metal poles collapsed. Earlier, in the aftermath of the massive Chuetsu earthquake in Japan in 2004, about 3,400 utility poles supporting communication cables were broken or toppled.

A post-event assessment revealed that many of the damaged poles were concrete. Concrete poles are comparatively difficult to repair or replace because of their weight and dependence on heavy machinery to install them. Besides, concrete has low tensile strength and often requires the use of materials like steel for reinforcement. When moisture seeps in through cracks in the concrete, the steel reinforcement rusts leading to further deterioration of the concrete pole.

There have been other instances of concrete and metal poles being completely destroyed by natural forces. In tornadoes that ripped through Florida in the late 90s for example, even 100-foot spun concrete transmission poles tested to withstand 250 mph winds, toppled. Ice storms such as the 1998 North American Ice Storm caused over a 1,000 steel towers to collapse under the accumulated weight of the ice. Some of these incidents led to the continued use of wood as a preferred material for utility poles. But environmental concerns emerged due to the use of certain chemicals for treatment of the wooden poles. Additionally, wooden poles are also vulnerable to natural disasters - in the earlier mentioned ice storm, over 30,000 wooden poles were found to have collapsed in addition to the steel ones. In the last few years, research has been conducted into the use of various other materials for utility poles even as wood, steel and concrete remained popular choices. But while all of them have their advantages, they also come with distinct disadvantages.

Concrete, for example, is strong, fire resistant and termite/rot proof, but has as previously mentioned, other disadvantages. Galvanized steel offers similar advantages as concrete, while also being lighter. However, it is also expensive, energy intensive to make, and hazardous since it conducts electricity. Wood, traditionally a popular material for utility poles, is also prone to decay and termite attacks, besides having low resistance to fire when unprotected.

All these factors have led to the development of new materials such as fibre reinforced polymer (FRP), which have proved to offer durability even during high intensity typhoons. For example, in the Rammasun typhoon mentioned earlier, a group of FRP utility poles were found to stand firm even when exposed to strong winds. These poles are made of a special kind of high-strength, high-flexibility polyurethane (PU) composite material called ‘Elastolit®’ developed by BASF. The poles have a strength that is easily 10 times greater than their weight and are only 250 kg, making them easy to transport and install them virtually anywhere. They are more durable and resilient than concrete poles, can withstand severe weather conditions and can also be optimized for specific conditions.

As in the case of Guangdong in China, replacing concrete poles with these FRP poles in areas facing high exposure to natural disasters in India has the potential to reduce the disruption caused to power supply during such events. To know more about BASF’s initiatives in this regard, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of BASF and not by the Scroll editorial team.