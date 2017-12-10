The Daily Fix
The Weekend Fix: The Rajasthan murder embodies the indoctrination of hate and nine other reads
Everything you need to know for the day (and little more).
We welcome your comments at
letters@scroll.in.
- In the Indian Express, Kavita Srivastava writes the Rajasthan killing filmed on camera reveals the indoctrination of hate.
- United State President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem is a stab in the heart of the peace process, writes Stanly Johny in the Hindu.
- The Babri demolition 25 years ago marked the start of an era of impunity, argues Mukul Kesavan in the Telegraph.
- The Rajasthan murder is the result of indulging vicious reality shows, says Sandip Roy in the Economic Times.
- From the usual identity politics, Gujaratis have moved on to bread-and-butter issues these elections, argues Poornima Joshi in the Hindu BLInk.
- Lata Jha writes in the Mint on Sunday that behind the boom of Indian television there are signs of an industry in the throes of change.
- Also in the Indian Express, Manoj CG explains how the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh elections will be a moment of reckoning for Rahul Gandhi.
- Jared Kushner is wreaking havoc in the Middle East, writes Moustafa Bayoumi in the Guardian.
- Months after the Islamic State was driven out of Marawi, Filipinos living in the city seethe amid the ruins, reports Emily Rauhala in the Washington Post.
- Europe’s plan to end its migrant crisis is failing, says Jake Halpern in the New Yorker.