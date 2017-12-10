  1. In the Indian Express, Kavita Srivastava writes the Rajasthan killing filmed on camera reveals the indoctrination of hate.
  2. United State President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem is a stab in the heart of the peace process, writes Stanly Johny in the Hindu.
  3. The Babri demolition 25 years ago marked the start of an era of impunity, argues Mukul Kesavan in the Telegraph.
  4. The Rajasthan murder is the result of indulging vicious reality shows, says Sandip Roy in the Economic Times.
  5. From the usual identity politics, Gujaratis have moved on to bread-and-butter issues these elections, argues Poornima Joshi in the Hindu BLInk.
  6. Lata Jha writes in the Mint on Sunday that behind the boom of Indian television there are signs of an industry in the throes of change.
  7. Also in the Indian Express, Manoj CG explains how the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh elections will be a moment of reckoning for Rahul Gandhi.
  8. Jared Kushner is wreaking havoc in the Middle East, writes Moustafa Bayoumi in the Guardian.
  9. Months after the Islamic State was driven out of Marawi, Filipinos living in the city seethe amid the ruins, reports Emily Rauhala in the Washington Post.
  10. Europe’s plan to end its migrant crisis is failing, says Jake Halpern in the New Yorker.