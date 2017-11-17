The Daily Fix

The Daily Fix: Worries about the safety of bank deposits may further erode the economy of trust

Everything you need to know for the day (and a little more).

by 
Indian villagers queue outside a bank as they wait to deposit and exchange 500 and 1000 rupee notes in Hanuman Ganj village on the outskirts of Allahabad | Sanjay Kanojia/AFP

The Big Story: Fear and savings

“This tsunami will wipe out your money lying in the banks,” warned a message that went viral on WhatsApp recently, spreading panic among depositors. It was referring to the new Financial Resolution and Deposit Insurance Bill, 2017, lying with a joint parliamentary committee at present and expected to be tabled during the winter session. Among the more alarming features reported about the bill was a “bail in” clause that would apparently empower banks and regulators to dip into public deposits to rescue floundering financial institutions. The government has now gone into damage control mode, with Finance Minister Arun Jaitley clarifying that the bill would not compromise the rights of depositors, that it would in fact mean additional protections. But the panic comes at a time when public trust in institutions and financial systems is eroding.

Indian financial institutions are currently groaning under the massive weight of non–performing assets, created when banks lend to clients who default on payment. According to estimates put out in the Financial Stability Report of 2017, India has the second highest ratio of non-performing assets among the major economies of the world. The FRDI Bill is among the many measures planned by government to prop up failing banks. It proposes to set up a Resolution Corporation, which would monitor firms, calculate stress and take the appropriate “corrective action”. This body ensures that government would have a larger say in functions previously performed by the Reserve Bank of India and other financial regulators, which could signal another instalment in the turf war between the central bank and the Centre. It also proposes to do away with the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation, a subsidiary of the Reserve Bank of India created in 1971, which insures all kinds of bank deposits up to a limit of Rs 1 lakh.

The contentious “bail-in” clause, which involves the use of depositors’ funds to prop up flailing financial institutions, is in contrast to a bail out, where tax payers’ fund are injected into the system. It emerged as an alternative to the bail out after the financial crisis of 2008, when banks across the world went bust. This bill specifies that it would not apply to insured deposits and several other categories, which implies that the risk profile for ordinary depositors has not changed substantially. But the new bill, as it does away with the Rs 1 lakh limit, does not specify the quantum of deposits that would now be insured. It also formalises the risks associated with depositing money in banks.

While demonetisation had the public scrambling to the banks to ensure that the money they held in currency notes was not wiped out overnight, this bill makes depositors nervous about those very bank accounts. Demonetisation, argued economist Amartya Sen, “undermines bank accounts, it undermines notes, it undermines the entire economy of trust”. It also undermined the credibility of the Reserve Bank of India, which appeared to have toed a political line. That steady erosion of trust has not abated with subsequent financial decisions taken by government. Earlier this year, the implementation of the goods and services tax involved the imposition of a punitive tax regime that raised prices and squeezed small businesses. Later, a skittish government scaled down the tax rates on over 200 items. Given the shocks of the past year, the new bill looks like another piece of caprice from a government which cares little for the ordinary depositor. It has its work cut out in convincing the public otherwise.

The Big Scroll

Jency Jacob, in this article first published in Boomlive.in, takes a look at what we know so far about the bail in clause.

Punditry

  1. In the Indian Express, Upendra Baxi argues that a state of impunity continues for acts of torture, while lawmakers and courts look the other way.
  2. In the Hindu, Faizan Mustafa writes that declaring triple talaq a penal offence does not stand up to the first principles of jurisprudence.
  3. In the Telegraph, Manini Chatterjee has some advice for Rahul Gandhi.

Giggles

Don’t miss...

Anjali Mody on why a British apology for the Jallianwalla Bagh massacre is superfluous:

Besides, the history of the empire is strewn with bodies. The question could be asked – why only Jallianwala Bagh?

After all, if we are talking massacres, the British colonial administration oversaw millions of starvation deaths from the 1860s onwards. These thoroughly avoidable deaths were the result of state policy. In years when there was sufficient rice to continue exports to Britain, colonial administrators ideologically wedded to the idea that market forces would solve the problem, that providing relief work promoted laziness, and the Malthusian theory that famines are a way of population control, caused millions to starve to death in eastern and southern India. Winston Churchill – who had excoriated Colonel Reginald Dyer, on whose orders soldiers had opened fire at the crowd in Jallianwala Bagh – pursued the same policy in 1943. Grain exports to Britain continued while over 3 million people died, most of them in Bengal.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Not just for experts: How videography is poised for a disruption

Digital solutions are making sure it’s easier than ever to express your creativity in moving images.

Pexels

Where was the last time you saw art? Chances are on a screen, either on your phone or your computer. Stunning photography and intricate doodles are a frequent occurrence in the social feeds of many. That’s the defining feature of art in the 21st century - it fits in your pocket, pretty much everyone’s pocket. It is no more dictated by just a few elite players - renowned artists, museum curators, art critics, art fair promoters and powerful gallery owners. The digital age is spawning creators who choose to be defined by their creativity more than their skills. The negligible incubation time of digital art has enabled experimentation at staggering levels. Just a few minutes of browsing on the online art community, DeviantArt, is enough to gauge the scope of what digital art can achieve.

Sure enough, in the 21st century, entire creative industries are getting democratised like never before. Take photography, for example. Digital photography enabled everyone to capture a memory, and then convert it into personalised artwork with a plethora of editing options. Apps like Instagram reduced the learning curve even further with its set of filters that could lend character to even unremarkable snaps. Prisma further helped to make photos look like paintings, shaving off several more steps in the editing process. Now, yet another industry is showing similar signs of disruption – videography.

Once burdened by unreliable film, bulky cameras and prohibitive production costs, videography is now accessible to anyone with a smartphone and a decent Internet bandwidth. A lay person casually using social media today has so many video types and platforms to choose from - looping Vine videos, staccato Musical.lys, GIFs, Instagram stories, YouTube channels and many more. Videos are indeed fast emerging as the next front of expression online, and so are the digital solutions to support video creation.

One such example is Vizmato, an app which enables anyone with a smartphone to create professional-looking videos minus the learning curve required to master heavy, desktop software. It makes it easy to shoot 720p or 1080p HD videos with a choice of more than 40 visual effects. This fuss- free app is essentially like three apps built into one - a camcorder with live effects, a feature-rich video editor and a video sharing platform.

With Vizmato, the creative process starts at the shooting stage itself as it enables live application of themes and effects. Choose from hip hop, noir, haunted, vintage and many more.

The variety of filters available on Vizmato
The variety of filters available on Vizmato

Or you can simply choose to unleash your creativity at the editing stage; the possibilities are endless. Vizmato simplifies the core editing process by making it easier to apply cuts and join and reverse clips so your video can flow exactly the way you envisioned. Once the video is edited, you can use a variety of interesting effects to give your video that extra edge.

The RGB split, Inset and Fluidic effects.
The RGB split, Inset and Fluidic effects.

You can even choose music and sound effects to go with your clip; there’s nothing like applause at the right moment, or a laugh track at the crack of the worst joke.

Or just annotated GIFs customised for each moment.

Vizmato is the latest offering from Global Delight, which builds cross-platform audio, video and photography applications. It is the Indian developer that created award-winning iPhone apps such as Camera Plus, Camera Plus Pro and the Boom series. Vizmato is an upgrade of its hugely popular app Game Your Video, one of the winners of the Macworld Best of Show 2012. The overhauled Vizmato, in essence, brings the Instagram functionality to videos. With instant themes, filters and effects at your disposal, you can feel like the director of a sci-fi film, horror movie or a romance drama, all within a single video clip. It even provides an in-built video-sharing platform, Popular, to which you can upload your creations and gain visibility and feedback.

Play

So, whether you’re into making the most interesting Vines or shooting your take on Ed Sheeran’s ‘Shape of You’, experience for yourself how Vizmato has made video creation addictively simple. Android users can download the app here and iOS users will have their version in January.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Vizmato and not by the Scroll editorial team.