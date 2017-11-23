The Daily Fix: Centre must not ignore the fishermen lost in Cyclone Ockhi

The Big Story: Cast away

A quiet tragedy has been unfolding all week in Tamil Nadu and Kerala. As Cyclone Ockhi ripped through the Arabian Sea, hundreds of fishermen were stranded in its raging waters. Eleven days later, many still remained missing as public anger grew over government apathy. In Kerala, hundreds marched to Raj Bhavan at Thiruvananthampuram, demanding that it be declared a national disaster. In the Thoothoor fishing region of Tamil Nadu, churches have become hubs of protest. On December 7, they held a rail blockade to make the government take notice of their plight. In response, the state administration registered cases against 15,000 people for their involvement in the blockade. Cyclone Ockhi has pointed to both the Central and state governments’ lack of preparation in the face of natural disasters. In the case of the missing fishermen, these failures are particularly acute at every stage, from sending adequate warnings to launching searches in time to counting the missing and the dead to providing adequate relief and responding to public anger.

District officials in Tamil Nadu claim the alerts from the state government came too late; by the time they were able to warn fishermen, they had already put out to sea. Once the storm had hit, villages in both Tamil Nadu and Kerala claim, the governments did not do enough to look for the fishermen. In Thoothoor, residents claim, they had asked the government to launch deep sea searches from December 1, which could have saved many lives. In Kerala, as the government went missing, fishermen launched their own rescue operations with the help of their parish heads. Now, the government seems unwilling to acknowledge the number of people dead or missing. According to eyewitness accounts, there are over 120 dead and 900 fishermen missing, many times more than official figures in both Kerala and Tamil Nadu. On December 9, the government reportedly asked the Navy, the Coast Guard and the Indian Air Force to continue searching for another 10 days but it might be too late.

Finally, the cyclone has reportedly devastated coastal areas and thousands will struggle to pick up the pieces of their old lives and livelihoods. Yet the Kerala government’s rehabilitation package, at least, only takes into account direct victims of the natural disaster and is silent on the loss of livelihood faced by thousands of fishermen. The state resolved to ask the Centre for aid on lines of the 2004 post-tsunami rehabilitation package. Yet relief and rehabilitation after 2004 left several gaps. Then, too, there were reports of warnings that arrived too late. As the waters receded, fishermen were stranded in camps and unable to get back to work, with boats that needed repairing and houses that had been washed away. Before it handles these more long-term questions, however, the government needs to respond to the groundswell of public anger. Protestors at Kerala’s Raj Bhavan demanded that the prime minister visit the cyclone affected areas and take stock of the damage. But the prime minister, busy with election rallies, is not listening.

TA Ameerudheen reports on public anger in Tamil Nadu and how villages have launched their own search squads in Kerala.

