Anything that moves

How Narendra Modi outmatched James Bond with his seaplane stunt

The prime minister touted a piece of obsolete technology as the way of the future – to the applause of his partymen and sections of the media.

by 
PTI

Watching Narendra Modi being taken in a seaplane from the Sabarmati river in Ahmedabad to the Dharoi dam in Mehsana district on Tuesday, I was reminded of James “Biggles” Bigglesworth and his cousin Algernon “Algy” Lacey, heroes of a series of novels for young readers written by WG Jones. My memory of those books is hazy, but I recall Biggles flew chartered seaplanes between the two world wars, and fought in World War IIas an RAF pilot. Looking up online, I found covers of novels like Biggles Defies the Swastika and Biggles in the Baltic that depict those planes. That tells you something about the vintage of the technology employed in seaplanes.

Seaplanes also appear frequently in the adventures of Tintin, created by the Belgian cartoonist Hergé mainly from the 1930s through the 1950s. We see them in The Crab with the Golden Claws, The Shooting Star, and King Ottokar’s Sceptre, and perhaps others I can’t remember. The popularity of Hergé’s hero, a reporter who does precious little reporting, has waned less rapidly than that of Biggles. Steven Spielberg’s recent motion-capture and animation feature The Adventures of Tintin, in which a seaplane features prominently, did fairly well at the box-office. It was clearly a period piece with period technology, and the seaplane fit right in.

As far the history of aviation is concerned, the seaplane is a curiosity whose best days are far behind it. Its potential as a mass carrier died with the Spruce Goose, a gigantic wooden boat plane designed by Howard Hughes which retains the world record for the longest wingspan of any aircraft ever flown. The Goose made a single trial flight before being mothballed, WWII having ended during its development.

Limited use

The seaplane form has some uses today, in water rescues, as transport in remote areas, and as part of the infrastructure of exclusive island-based tourism, but the rapid expansion of landing strips has left it playing a very marginal role. Seaplanes might have become popular among amateurs and hobbyists, had they not looked so boring. The only one I’ve seen that seemed cool appeared in the worst James Bond movie ever made, 1974’s The Man with the Golden Gun. It was an amphibious Republic RC-3 Seabee that had been designed in the 1940s but seemed more contemporary thanks to its funky oval cabin.

Thirteen years later, a more conventional plane appeared in The Living Daylights. Timothy Dalton might have been the worst James Bond of them all, but the stunt with the seaplane is among the best in any Bond film. Being chased underwater by a bunch of divers, Bond shoots a harpoon into the side of a taxiing plane, then skis barefoot behind it while dodging machine gun bullets, hangs on to a float as the plane takes off, enters the cabin, throws one man out and subdues the pilot.

This might seem like a typically implausible James Bond scene, but it doesn’t hold a candle to the stunt Narendra Modi pulled off last Tuesday. Consider this: Modi spent a large amount of money, perhaps coming from our taxes, in hiring a seaplane when he could have got the job done as easily with a locally available helicopter. One of the two foreign pilots, a man who looked like his last job was an arms drop over El Salvador, couldn’t be bothered to wear full-length trousers for the flight, ignoring protocol entirely. The other man was in pilot’s uniform, making for a weird mismatch. Modi boarded the airplane as if it was a supersonic jet-fighter rather than a product built from decades-old technology.

Flight of fancy

Modi touted it as potentially a revolutionary addition to India’s transport network, despite a cost per passenger per trip that would put it out of bounds for everyone except the very affluent. He not only had most of the mainstream media applaud all this but also accept his party’s false claim that this was “the first ever flight by such a craft in the country”.

Donald Trump said, during his election campaign, that he could stand on New York’s Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody and still not lose any voters. Narendra Modi is his equal in every way. He can sell the old as new, the niche as mass, the imported as indigenous, and the exorbitant as economical. One can hardly blame him for having no regard for facts, given how long he has successfully sold the lie as truth.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Advice from an ex-robber on how to keep your home safe

Tips on a more hands-on approach of keeping your house secure.

tommaso79

Home, a space that is entirely ours, holds together our entire world. Where our children grow-up, parents grow old and we collect a lifetime of memories, home is a feeling as much as it’s a place. So, what do you do when your home is eyed by miscreants who prowl the neighbourhood night and day, plotting to break in? Here are a few pre-emptive measures you can take to make your home safe from burglars:

1. Get inside the mind of a burglar

Before I break the lock of a home, first I bolt the doors of the neighbouring homes. So that, even if someone hears some noise, they can’t come to help.

— Som Pashar, committed nearly 100 robberies.

Burglars study the neighbourhood to keep a check on the ins and outs of residents and target homes that can be easily accessed. Understanding how the mind of a burglar works might give insights that can be used to ward off such danger. For instance, burglars judge a house by its front doors. A house with a sturdy door, secured by an alarm system or an intimidating lock, doesn’t end up on the burglar’s target list. Upgrade the locks on your doors to the latest technology to leave a strong impression.

Here are the videos of 3 reformed robbers talking about their modus operandi and what discouraged them from robbing a house, to give you some ideas on reinforcing your home.

Play
Play
Play

2. Survey your house from inside out to scout out weaknesses

Whether it’s a dodgy back door, a misaligned window in your parent’s room or the easily accessible balcony of your kid’s room, identify signs of weakness in your home and fix them. Any sign of neglect can give burglars the idea that the house can be easily robbed because of lax internal security.

3. Think like Kevin McCallister from Home Alone

You don’t need to plant intricate booby traps like the ones in the Home Alone movies, but try to stay one step ahead of thieves. Keep your car keys on your bed-stand in the night so that you can activate the car alarm in case of unwanted visitors. When out on a vacation, convince the burglars that the house is not empty by using smart light bulbs that can be remotely controlled and switched on at night. Make sure that your newspapers don’t pile up in front of the main-door (a clear indication that the house is empty).

4. Protect your home from the outside

Collaborate with your neighbours to increase the lighting around your house and on the street – a well-lit neighbourhood makes it difficult for burglars to get-away, deterring them from targeting the area. Make sure that the police verification of your hired help is done and that he/she is trustworthy.

While many of us take home security for granted, it’s important to be proactive to eliminate even the slight chance of a robbery. As the above videos show, robbers come up with ingenious ways to break in to homes. So, take their advice and invest in a good set of locks to protect your doors. Godrej Locks offer a range of innovative locks that are un-pickable and un-duplicable. To secure your house, see here.

The article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Godrej Locks and not by the Scroll editorial team.