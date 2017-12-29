Reporting 2017

The backstory: How I became a minor celebrity while reporting on a Uttar Pradesh school programme

Local publications put me in the headlines. The attention was mortifying. But then, I began to realise how it helped their communities.

by 
Illustration: Shruti Rego

On the morning of July 3, while being rattled around in a car on a rural road of Badaun, Uttar Pradesh, Mahinder Singh informed me I was in the news. Singh, who oversees the implementation of a community-mobilisation programme in government schools that I was reporting about, whipped out his mobile phone. Badaun Express, an online publication, had carried an article and a photograph with a tantalising headline: “Shreya Roy Chowdhury visited upper-primary school Harraipur.”

My visit to the school was reported like it was a momentous occasion. The article described how I spoke to students, heard about their summer activities and was “very impressed” with their music performance. I felt a twinge of pity for the site’s regular readers: they must have wondered who I was and why my visit mattered.

The report had carefully elided the fact that I was a journalist on an assignment and consequently, I cut an odd figure in it – a random visitor, supposedly from Unicef but with unclear motives and an opaque job description, quizzing children and critiquing their art.

Singh, mild but mulish, told me he had issued a press release and ignored all requests to not issue any more. The next day, based on his dispatches, two local journals had produced similarly earnest pieces with banal headlines and an odd photograph of my visit to another upper primary school, in Gotha village. The attention was mortifying.

But as I realised, such coverage serves a different purpose in Uttar Pradesh villages. The resource-starved and deeply insecure institutions rely on public goodwill and charity to survive. For schools, this was a way to rally community support, to help get small plans off the ground and be noticed for initiatives like school adoption schemes and cleanliness competitions.

A little attention

A mention in the local publication goes a long way. All the reports included names of the numerous school officials who attended these meetings – lists meaningless to everyone except those named. “It motivates villagers to contribute to the school and take pride in it,” explained the Gotha school’s science teacher Manoj Varshney.

While I chatted with members of the school’s management committee, he directed his students to take pictures. One, featuring several Gotha stalwarts, was published in the Bareilly-based Shah Times’ Badaun edition. Badaun Amar Prabhat covered the visit too, announcing my designation in the headline like you would for a minister.

Press coverage has seen the Gotha school through a lot. It has promped donations to buy furniture and to pave the yard. It helped make Varshney’s attendance campaign a success. Spurred on by frequent mentions in the news, Gotha villagers ensured that all 134 children enrolled in the upper primary school attended every working day from August 26 to December 6. They recorded 100% attendance for 72 days.

Gotha upper primary school in Budaun. Photo credit: Shreya Roy Chowdhury
Gotha upper primary school in Budaun. Photo credit: Shreya Roy Chowdhury

Bearers of information

There is another reason such visits are judged worthy of coverage in these parts. Both Badaun and Moradabad districts have villages set many kilometres from any town or highway, where residents collectively feel neglected and disempowered. Visitors inquiring about their lives and experiences represent a possibility of change and a way to get word of their troubles out.

For months after the trip, I received calls from Uttar Pradesh villages informing me of a new problem afflicting them or an old one that has persisted.

In late July, the Supreme Court had nullified the appointment of contract teachers, or shiksha mitras, as permanent teachers by the state government. With that and the ensuing strike, Primary School Nanakheda, Badaun, was left with just one teacher. Shan Mohammad, a village resident, called to ask if I could be counted on to arrange for another.

Anganwadi worker Afroz Jahan, from Birpur-Bariyar village in Moradabad, called a few days later to check if I knew when the supply of nutrition supplements to the early childhood care centres, stopped months ago, will be restored.

I doubt my story on contract teachers solved Nanakheda’s problem. The last time I checked, Uttar Pradesh’s early childhood centres were struggling because the anganwadi workers had launched a protest demanding better pay. The lack of results made the laudatory coverage of my trip seem more egregious.

By the end of the Badaun trip, mine was a recognisable mug in the district administration’s offices. When I arrived to meet the basic shiksha adhikari, the top official for primary education, Prem Chand Yadav had just left for home. His car had already exited through the gate when he spotted me approaching the main door. He came back to the office because he had recognised me from the photo in Badaun Express.

Read Shreya Roy Chowdhury’s reports from Badaun here, here and here.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

This one’s for the last-minute party saviours

This New Year’s Eve, be appreciative of those who make every party night a success.

The run up to New Year’s Eve is spent in a rush of coordinating schedules, upgrading your wardrobe and hunting down the ideal party spots. However, it’s time you also acknowledged the ones that make every New Year’s Eve party a success without much fanfare. They are the last-minute party saviours, who prevent the party from descending into chaos, all by themselves.

Let’s start with the one who makes it all happen in the first place - the friend with all the contacts. He/she is the one you depend on to get you into the guest list, be it an exclusive gig or a sold-out event. It sure is satisfying to walk past snaking lines outside a club even though you were the least prepared with a plan. It’s even more satisfying to do so while looking great, no courtesy to yourself of course. Last-minute panic calls to friends who have a way with serums, styling gels and grooming tools are what keep bad-hair-and-beard-days at bay.

Then there are the adult sitters of the group, whose attempts to keep you hydrated and intermittently fed through the evening always go unappreciated. Their last-minute interventions are what keep that nasty hangover away the next morning, or prevent gross side effects of binge drinking for the rest of the party. Think how much they compromise on fun trying to get a bite into you just as you try to reach out for another drink, or snatch it from you at the right time. Unfairly treated as party poopers, think about how much drama they’ve saved you. Or better yet, ask them about the number of times they’ve snatched your phone from your hand at the right time - in anticipation of yet another embarrassing call, text or e-mail to the ex, boss or landlord. They are the ones who help you keep your reputation, job and apartment the next day.

Play

Then there’s that one person in the group who declines a few drinks and picks up the car keys at the end of the night. But New Year’s Eve is particularly harsh on these last-minute designated drivers, for the party goes on till the wee hours of the next year - from club-hopping across town to midnight street food demands to other spontaneous plans made in the spirit of the night. In the honour of the party spirit that demands no one be left behind, there are more last-minute party saviours waiting, parked just around the corner – Uber’s driver partners who turn up at any hour of the night. Not only do they take the pressure off the designated driver, they also help keep the party momentum going, responsibly. The video above shows how Uber and its driver partners are there for you, so you don’t have to get behind the wheel.

This New Year’s Eve, #LeaveYourKeysBehind. To download the app, click here for Android and here for iOS.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Uber and not by the Scroll editorial team.