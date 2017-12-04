Tamil politics

‘We want a star candidate’: Jayalalithaa’s old constituency gets ready for bye-polls

The jury’s out on the winner of this election that has been marred by bribery allegations.

by 
Vinita Govindarajan

Under the red and black streamers that criss-crossed through a narrow alley in north Chennai, a long procession of residents waved cut-outs of two bright green leaves, chanting:

“Podu thambi vote-u, rettai elaiya paathu!”
Look out for two leaves and cast your vote!

“Endha chinnum jaykidhu? Retta elai jaykidhu!”
Which symbol is winning? Two leaves is winning!

On Tuesday afternoon, it was a fight to the finish. Only a few hours were left for election campaigning to come to a close at Dr Radhakrishna Nagar constituency. But the contesting parties showed no signs of winding down. Instead, supporters of various parties assumed renewed vigour, calling for votes at the much-awaited bye-election at RK Nagar set to take place on December 21.

The streets were crowded with party workers in their sparkling white shirts, drinking a cup of tea at one roadside stall or munching on a samosa at the next. Meanwhile, daily wage labourers who resided in the constituency were being packed into the back of minivans and ferried to the main roads of RK Nagar to add numbers to the procession.

“Nobody has gone to work for the past two weeks,” said Ismail Khan, a shopkeeper in RK Nagar. “They just have to go for one round of campaigning to get Rs 300 each.”

The demise of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa has left State assembly seat vacant at the constituency. Since her death, there have been tectonic shifts in Tamil Nadu politics over the past year.

The AIADMK party split into two factions, only to merge again in August with the ousting of Sasikala’s nephew TTV Dhinakaran. He now contests as an independent candidate in the election. Meanwhile, AIADMK attempts to retain its support in constituency and consolidate its weakened position after its leader Jayalalithaa’s death.

The stakes are high for the opposition party Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam as well. The DMK has pulled together a strong alliance with the Congress, left parties and regional parties such as the Viduthalai Chiruthagal Katchi and the Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam. A victory at this election will establish the DMK’s working president Stalin as the main face of the Opposition, and present a tougher front at the civic polls that will be held soon.

Supporters of AIADMK led by E Palanisamy.
Supporters of AIADMK led by E Palanisamy.

Cash flow

The bye-elections were first scheduled to take place here on April 12 – to vote for a new MLA and councillor – but were cancelled by the Election Commission, after it was alleged that some parties were offering bribes to voters. The Election Commission stepped up surveillance massively, by installing cameras in every street of the constituency and deploying about 2500 police personnel. According to a report by The Times of India, the Election Commission has spent Rs 3 crore for all its arrangements, as against the regular amount of Rs 60 lakh spent on a a bye-election. The constituency is being treated like a mini war zone, with 51 teams of flying squads patrolling the area, along with 21 teams for static surveillance, 20 teams for video surveillance and 36 teams for manning check-posts.

The Election Commission announced on Sunday that it had seized Rs 30.29 lakh from the constituency, in connection with bribery for votes. For violation of election code, the police have filed 95 FIRs and remanded 15 people, reported The Hindu.

But this has done nothing to stop the bribes in the area. “Money is simply flowing into the neighbourhood,” said Khan. One video doing the rounds on WhatsApp alleged that notes were being hidden inside bananas, that were being distributed in the constituency. Another theory was that voters in the region were being paid for petty tasks, like showering flowers or holding flags. Residents said that they were being offered Rs 6000 by the two leaves faction, and were awaiting Rs 10,000 from Dhinakaran’s camp.

“This is a labourers’ area, not a VIP area,” said V Balakrishnan, another shop owner. “If people offer us money, we will take it.”

Balakrishnan and Karapusamy have decided to vote for TTV Dhinakaran.
Balakrishnan and Karapusamy have decided to vote for TTV Dhinakaran.

‘Star’ candidate

On the last day of election campaigning, RK Nagar bore the look of a carnival.

Weaving their way down one street, supporters of the All India Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam led by E Palanisamy chanted catchy slogans in support of the two leaves. This was a much-recognised symbol secured by the party after a long battle with the Election Commission. Despite the death of Jayalalithaa, many voters continue to pledge their loyalty towards the symbol. “I have been voting for the two leaves ever since MG Ramachandran’s time,” said 60-year-old Shekhar, a sweet shop owner. “My vote won’t change, whether I’m offered money or not.”

But for many erstwhile AIADMK supporters, the change in leadership of the party has left them confused about whom to vote for. While they are not ready to make a polar shift to vote for DMK, some consider voting for TTV Dhinakaran a better option. Propping pressure cookers on their heads, supporters marched through RK Nagar’s roads.

“We want a star candidate, not just one among the rest,” said Balakrishnan. “TTV is someone whom everyone in Tamil Nadu knows, not just in RK Nagar. So he may do some good for us.”

M Raje, an electrician, said that his vote too would definitely go for Dhinakaran. “He gave us Rs 8000 in April,” he said. “Maybe it was black money, I don’t know. But it was with that money that I was able to pay my son’s school fees this year.”

End to confusion

Despite the inflow of cash that was helping them with household expenses and debts, several RK Nagar residents were waiting to get over with the election. “It is too chaotic,” said Karapusamy, a vegetable vendor. “If we run out of any item during the day, we cannot even get out of our street to buy our goods.”

Amid the zooming minivans, blaring loudspeakers and white-shirted party workers who populated the streets of RK Nagar, a lone man pushed a cycle with a small speaker propped on it. This was K Jayaraman, an independent candidate, who wore a bright green t-shirt sporting the symbol of a mixer. Smiling widely at passersby as he sang to them on his microphone, Jayakumar cut an odd figure among the milling crowds of campaigners. Every now and then, he stopped by the roadside to explain to curious onlookers his aim to uplift the condition of poverty-stricken farmers and work towards environmental protection.

“People ask me what I’m going to give them, since all the other parties are offering money,” he said. “I can give them only what I have, which is honest governance.”

Independent candidate K Jayaraman leading a solo campaign.
Independent candidate K Jayaraman leading a solo campaign.
We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Putting the patient first - insights for hospitals to meet customer service expectations

These emerging solutions are a fine balance between technology and the human touch.

Shutterstock

As customers become more vocal and assertive of their needs, their expectations are changing across industries. Consequently, customer service has gone from being a hygiene factor to actively influencing the customer’s choice of product or service. This trend is also being seen in the healthcare segment. Today good healthcare service is no longer defined by just qualified doctors and the quality of medical treatment offered. The overall ambience, convenience, hospitality and the warmth and friendliness of staff is becoming a crucial way for hospitals to differentiate themselves.

A study by the Deloitte Centre for Health Solutions in fact indicates that good patient experience is also excellent from a profitability point of view. The study, conducted in the US, analyzed the impact of hospital ratings by patients on overall margins and return on assets. It revealed that hospitals with high patient-reported experience scores have higher profitability. For instance, hospitals with ‘excellent’ consumer assessment scores between 2008 and 2014 had a net margin of 4.7 percent, on average, as compared to just 1.8 percent for hospitals with ‘low’ scores.

This clearly indicates that good customer service in hospitals boosts loyalty and goodwill as well as financial performance. Many healthcare service providers are thus putting their efforts behind: understanding constantly evolving customer expectations, solving long-standing problems in hospital management (such as long check-out times) and proactively offering a better experience by leveraging technology and human interface.

The evolving patient

Healthcare service customers, who comprise both the patient and his or her family and friends, are more exposed today to high standards of service across industries. As a result, hospitals are putting patient care right on top of their priorities. An example of this in action can be seen in the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. In July 2015, the hospital launched a ‘Smart OPD’ system — an integrated mobile health system under which the entire medical ecosystem of the hospital was brought together on a digital app. Patients could use the app to book/reschedule doctor’s appointments and doctors could use it to access a patient’s medical history, write prescriptions and schedule appointments. To further aid the process, IT assistants were provided to help those uncomfortable with technology.

The need for such initiatives and the evolving nature of patient care were among the central themes of the recently concluded Abbott Hospital Leadership Summit. The speakers included pundits from marketing and customer relations along with leaders in the healthcare space.

Among them was the illustrious speaker Larry Hochman, a globally recognised name in customer service. According to Mr. Hochman, who has worked with British Airways and Air Miles, patients are rapidly evolving from passive recipients of treatment to active consumers who are evaluating their overall experience with a hospital on social media and creating a ‘word-of-mouth’ economy. He talks about this in the video below.

Play

As the video says, with social media and other public platforms being available today to share experiences, hospitals need to ensure that every customer walks away with a good experience.

The promise gap

In his address, Mr. Hochman also spoke at length about the ‘promise gap’ — the difference between what a company promises to deliver and what it actually delivers. In the video given below, he explains the concept in detail. As the gap grows wider, the potential for customer dissatisfaction increases.

Play

So how do hospitals differentiate themselves with this evolved set of customers? How do they ensure that the promise gap remains small? “You can create a unique value only through relationships, because that is something that is not manufactured. It is about people, it’s a human thing,” says Mr. Hochman in the video below.

Play

As Mr. Hochman and others in the discussion panel point out, the key to delivering a good customer experience is to instil a culture of empathy and hospitality across the organisation. Whether it is small things like smiling at patients, educating them at every step about their illness or listening to them to understand their fears, every action needs to be geared towards making the customer feel that they made the correct decision by getting treated at that hospital. This is also why, Dr. Nandkumar Jairam, Chairman and Group Medical Director, Columbia Asia, talked about the need for hospitals to train and hire people with soft skills and qualities such as empathy and the ability to listen.

Striking the balance

Bridging the promise gap also involves a balance between technology and the human touch. Dr. Robert Pearl, Executive Director and CEO of The Permanente Medical Group, who also spoke at the event, wrote about the example of Dr. Devi Shetty’s Narayana Health Hospitals. He writes that their team of surgeons typically performs about 900 procedures a month which is equivalent to what most U.S. university hospitals do in a year. The hospitals employ cutting edge technology and other simple innovations to improve efficiency and patient care.

The insights gained from Narayana’s model show that while technology increases efficiency of processes, what really makes a difference to customers are the human touch-points. As Mr. Hochman says, “Human touch points matter more because there are less and less of them today and are therefore crucial to the whole customer experience.”

Play

By putting customers at the core of their thinking, many hospitals have been able to apply innovative solutions to solve age old problems. For example, Max Healthcare, introduced paramedics on motorcycles to circumvent heavy traffic and respond faster to critical emergencies. While ambulances reach 30 minutes after a call, the motorcycles reach in just 17 minutes. In the first three months, two lives were saved because of this customer-centric innovation.

Hospitals are also looking at data and consumer research to identify consumer pain points. Rajit Mehta, the MD and CEO of Max Healthcare Institute, who was a panelist at the summit, spoke of the importance of data to understand patient needs. His organisation used consumer research to identify three critical areas that needed work - discharge and admission processes for IPD patients and wait-time for OPD patients. To improve wait-time, they incentivised people to book appointments online. They also installed digital kiosks where customers could punch in their details to get an appointment quickly.

These were just some of the insights on healthcare management gleaned from the Hospital Leadership Summit hosted by Abbott. In over 150 countries, Abbott is working with hospitals and healthcare professionals to improve the quality of health services.

To read more content on best practices for hospital leaders, visit Abbott’s Bringing Health to Life portal here.

This article was produced on behalf of Abbott by the Scroll.in marketing team and not by the Scroll.in editorial staff.