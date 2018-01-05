HISTORY REVISTED

In 1819, this is how British Parliament praised Indian soldiers who fought in the battle of Koregaon

The House of Commons voted on a resolution thanking the British Indian Army for a courageous campaign in the Third Anglo-Maratha War.

by 
Bhima Koregaon Victory Pillar | Knitin777 [Licensed under CC BY-SA 3.0]

The unrest that engulfed Maharashtra in the last few days has turned the spotlight on a battle that took place 200 years ago between the British Indian Army, whose forces were reportedly made up largely of the Dalit Mahar community, and the Marathas. The battle of Koregaon has over the years become a memory of great pride for Dalits, who mark the battle with fervor on new year’s day every year.

How did the British view these battles that entrenched the rule of the Empire in India?

On March 4, 1819, George Canning – who briefly became prime minister of the United Kingdom in 1827 – gave a vivid account of the battles fought by the British, including the battle of Koregaon, in Maratha territory during the Third Anglo-Maratha War. Canning did this during a debate – perhaps the earliest available record of the British version of the events that took place – in the House of Commons on a vote of thanks moved by him in appreciation of Francis Rawdon-Hastings, the governor general of India under whom the victories were achieved.

A bloody campaign

Between June and November 1818, the East India Company fought as many as 28 battles in the Maratha region. In an area spread over 700 miles, 120 forts fell as the British Indian Army won one battle after another.

All through the proceedings in the House of Commons, Canning painted a picture that would make one believe the British were not disposed to expanding their territory indiscriminately. In fact, Canning indicates that the circumstances that prevailed in this region – of native princes and chieftains failing to honour treaties – led the British forces to mount the campaigns. “The war was provoked by actual aggressions, such as no government could endure without the neglect of a sacred duty,” he said. Later, he hoped the end of the war would conclude the military expansion in India and leave the independent parts of the country as they were.

Of these aggressions, Canning gave special attention to the Pindari forces, mostly Muslims who were part of the Mahratta (Maratha) armies but after 1809, began assuming an independent character. He said the Pindaris were “a power so singular and anomalous, that perhaps no exact resemblance could be found for it in history”. The Pindari armies were small but capable of receiving continual reinforcements. They were experts in evading enemy attacks and, to the shock of the British, raided 300 villages in far-away Madras Presidency in 1815.

Describing their notoriety, Canning said during the debate:

“After ravaging tracts of country of all visible wealth, they inflicted torture on innocence, helplessness and age, for the purpose of extorting the avowal and indication of hidden treasure. There were instances where the whole female population of a village precipitated themselves into the wells as the only refuge from these brutal and barbarous spoilers; where, at their approach, fathers of families surrounded their own dwellings with fuel, and perished with their children in the flames kindled by their own hands.”

Villagers burn themselves to avoid the Pindari forces. (Credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Villagers burn themselves to avoid the Pindari forces. (Credit: Wikimedia Commons)

The British believed the Pindaris also had external support. They were originally trained in the services of Daulatrao Sindhia, Malharrao Holkar II (a minor whose mother, Tulsibai Holkar, acted as the regent till she was killed by her soldiers in 1817) and even Mir Painda Khan, a chieftain who fought the Sikh Empire for most of his life. Holkar would later join Mudhoji II Bhonsle of Nagpur to battle the British along with Peshwa Baji Rao II. After the British defeated Sindhia, the treaty that was signed obligated the ruler to actively help the British take on the Pindaris. However, the emergence of a united Maratha front was foreseen by the British as they readied to deal with the Pindaris, a reason cited by Canning for Britain to fight the Third Anglo-Maratha War that led to the decimation of the Maratha Empire.

According to Canning, while Hastings was focusing his strength on Sindhia, Holkar and Khan, the British were taken by surprise by the entry of Peshwa Baji Rao II – who broke a peace treaty signed in 1802 – into the equation. His army attacked the British residency in Poona.

The Koregaon battle

From the records submitted by the governor general to the British crown, Canning, in his speech, recreated the battle of Koregaon (which the British called Corregaum):

“A body of between 800 and 900 men, all natives, except the artillery [the proportion of which to a force of this strength many gentlemen present can estimate more correctly than myself], was on its march from a distant part of the Peishwah’s [Peshwa] territories to Poonah, soon after the denunciation of hostilities; and unexpectedly found itself in presence of the whole Mahratta army. What was the exact amount of the Peishwah’s force I am not able to state with precision, but the cavalry alone was not less than 20,000. The small band which I have described, hemmed in on all sides by this over-whelming superiority of numbers, maintained through a long day an obstinate and victorious resistance: victorious – for they repelled on every point the furious attacks of the enemy.”

The British forces, which as Canning said was overwhelmingly native, and which Dalits today claim were comprised mainly of Mahars, were deprived of water by the large enemy force. The native soldiers fought with such courage that not only were they able to fend off the Peshwas, they also managed to carry back many wounded from the field.

Others who spoke on the resolution of vote of thanks, such as Lord Morpeth, heaped praise on the native soldiers, calling them “companions in arms”. Many of these soldiers were recruited from territories in the Bombay Presidency under the Peshwas, which means their families and properties were well under the ruler’s jurisdiction. On one instance, a non-commissioned Indian officer brought back to his British superior Rs 5,000 that Baji Rao had given him in person as a reward for desertion.

Explaining the sacrifices the native troops made in the war, especially in the battles against the Peshwas, Canning said:

“The vengeance denounced by the Peishwah was not an unmeaning menace. It did, in many instances, fall heavily on the relatives of those who resisted his threats and his entreaties; but the effect was rather to exasperate than to repress their ardour in the service to which they had sworn to adhere.”

Nowhere in the speeches is the caste of the native soldiers mentioned. However, Dalit leaders, including BR Ambedkar, have said the troops were predominantly Mahars. The memorial in the village of Koregaon near Pune carries the names of many of them.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

How healthcare players can leverage the technology revolution for better patient experience

Virtual consultations and data analytics are just some of the ways by which technology is changing the face of healthcare .

Shutterstock

Technology has been at the core of the transformation for many industry sectors in recent times. The healthcare industry is no exception, with digital adoption rapidly changing the way healthcare is delivered to patients.

Consider some of these technologies – a mobile hospital cart that checks on patients, a connected wheelchair that gives real time updates, embedded sensors that give alerts on any physiological irregularities and ‘robot-nurses’ that come with communication interfaces for video chatting. These may sound futuristic; but many of them are already being explored by the healthcare industry to improve efficiency and patient experience.

The how’s and why’s of digital adoption in the healthcare industry were the topics of discussion at the Hospital Leadership Summit hosted by Abbott. Industry leaders spoke about the ways in which hospitals can leverage digital technologies to improve performance and impact.

Dr. Robert Pearl, Executive Director and CEO of The Permanente Medical Group and Faculty at Stanford Business School spoke at length about the exact application of digital technologies in hospitals. He believes that two specific technologies will radically change medicine: (1) video and (2) data analytics. Each of these were discussed in detail at the summit.

Virtual healthcare services for better access

Dr. Pearl elaborated on how video technologies can revolutionise healthcare delivery. With camera phones that offer high quality video and audio capabilities becoming ubiquitous, patients can now take videos showing or describing their symptoms and WhatsApp or email them to a doctor. The doctor can then use the same technologies to remotely provide his diagnosis, when possible, and prescribe medications. This practice, called telemedicine, will reduce distance and time from the medical process since, in many instances, neither the patient nor the doctor will have to schedule visits and travel.

In the video below, Dr Pearl talks about how such technology can be used in healthcare for efficient processes.

Play

According to Dr. Pearl, his organization did 16 million in-person visits in Northern California and 14 million virtual visits last year. He believes that hospitals are treatment centers and not essential for all diagnosis. His vision is to increase the number of virtual visits so that in the future, patients can reduce their hospital visits. The below infographic details some of the major areas where telemedicine can have an impact.

India certainly has the potential, as well as the need, to be an early adopter and innovator in telemedicine. The shortage of doctors in rural areas, high patient volumes, rapidly increasing availability of high speed digital networks and growth in the availability of hand-held monitoring devices are all factors that will lead to the growth of telemedicine in India.

Major Indian players in telemedicine include the Narayana Hrudayalaya Hospitals who launched one of India’s earliest telemedicine programs and now have 800 telemedicine centers. The hospital also has an ECG network through which doctors in remote areas can access ECG readings by its experts. A PPP initiative by the hospital, the Karnataka government and ISRO also set up an experimental telemedicine network which connects coronary care units in selected districts with specialists in NH for expert opinion on the course of treatment. It was found to improve specialty care and reduce time and cost for patients in rural and semi urban areas.

Telemedicine is not without disadvantages. First, doctors and patients in remote areas need to be educated and trained to trust and use the technologies associated with it. Additionally, billing presents a challenge especially when insurance coverage also has to be considered. While the healthcare provider needs to have a robust and safe system in place, the patient also needs to have adequate knowledge of how billing and payments work. Telemedicine is also not useful when the diseases are extremely complex and require continuous care by the same practitioner. Besides, this mode of medical practice is subject to multiple laws i.e. those governing the medical profession, doctor patient relationship and information technology.

Nevertheless, it is an excellent way to address the deficit in healthcare access for a large part of the population in India.

Data analytics for pre-emptive care and more

The second aspect of the technology revolution that will significantly impact medicine, says Dr Pearl, is data analytics.

Data analytics is used in multiple ways in healthcare services – planning service delivery based on patient requirements, mapping performance against benchmarks, analysis of medical care cost, analyzing/predicting health conditions based on patient records, demographic data, etc.

Patient medical records is one area where data analytics is most commonly used. The shift to digital technology means that patient’s medical records are being transferred to a digital cloud platform. These EMRs (Electronic Medical Records) are expected to become a larger part of hospitals systems in the near future, according to research by Deloitte. With the help of Big Data and healthcare analytics, these records can be analyzed and ailments can be monitored, diagnosed, and even predicted. Since this data is available on the cloud, a patient’s medical history will be available to any doctor at the hospital at the click of a button.

At the HLS summit, Dr Pearl further discussed how his organization uses data analytics.

Play

The single Aadhar card number can potentially be used to link disparate medical records of a patient. Using this, healthcare providers can get instant access to a patient’s complete medical history, which will inform them of the necessary course of treatment. This is a realistic scenario once the data security and privacy laws around medical records, currently a work in progress, are solidified.

Other than providing background records for a patient, EMRs are also a valuable source of data. Healthcare analysts are already exploring different possibilities with EMRs, studying the data to identify patterns to help them across a range of situations, including improving hospital administration.

In this video, Dr Pearl shares more perspectives on the right usage of data for better results.

Play

Another example of using data was brought up at the summit by Prof. N K Ganguly, Former Director General of the Indian Council of Medical Research. He talked about the fully equipped outreach centers that were set up after the Bhopal Gas tragedy to ease the burden on the main hospital. The health authorities along with a private technology partner, created Smart Cards where all the patient information was stored. This helped save a lot of time and effort, says Prof. Ganguly.

Taking services to homes

Technology is also now being used to deliver in-home healthcare services. The technology here ranges from tele-monitoring devices that capture vital signs and basic health parameters of the home patient to wearable devices that alert for emergencies to bed sensors that capture sleep patterns, pulse, respiration and so on. Data from these devices is relayed to the service provider.

Abbott’s CardioMEMS is a good example of using technology to offer care remotely. It is a small wireless heart monitoring sensor that is implanted directly in the patient’s pulmonary artery through a non-surgical procedure. The device senses increase in the pressure of blood flowing through the artery and wirelessly notifies doctors for any irregularity. Many examples can be found of how the device has helped cardiac care patients seek timely intervention right from their homes. George Galanti for example had been hospitalised more than 70 times for heart failure. CardioMEMS helped him transition to a lifestyle where doctors could catch dangers signs in his heart pressure before he felt any discomfort and treat them in advance. This significantly reduced the number of hopitalisations he had to endure.

Other such embedded devices include self-monitoring headbands and inhalers with GPS trackers to track asthma attacks and accordingly offer pre-emptive care. Such technology tools help in the successful delivery of home healthcare services.

To best use these technologies, health care providers will have to develop a system to monitor the data from them 24x7.

So how does a hospital successfully make a transition to the digital age? A McKinsey report lays down some pointers for any organisation to successfully effect a digital transformation.

These were just some of the insights on healthcare management gleaned from the Hospital Leadership Summit hosted by Abbott. In over 150 countries, Abbott is working with hospitals and healthcare professionals to improve health outcomes and help people live fuller, healthier lives.

To read more content on best practices for hospital leaders, visit Abbott’s Bringing Health to Life portal here.

This article was produced on behalf of Abbott by the Scroll.in marketing team and not by the Scroll.in editorial staff.