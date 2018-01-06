Climate watch

It’s already too late to reverse some of the impacts of climate change, say scientists

Even extreme emission cuts won’t undo all damage, but it could save us from the greatest risks of global warming.

by 
An Indian fisherman prepares his net at the river Brahmaputra in Guwahati. | Biju Boro/AFP

Weeks of flooding in Bangladesh in August 2017 reportedly claimed the lives of over 100 people, displaced tens of thousands more, and destroyed more than one million acres of crops.

The flooding was centered around the Brahmaputra River, one of Asia’s major rivers, which flows from China through North East India before reaching Bangladesh. Researchers at the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology recently looked at how the river’s annual flood cycles will be impacted by global warming and determined that the more the world warms, the more common and severe Brahmaputra floods will become.

If global temperatures rise 2 degrees Celsius, they write in a study summarising their findings published in the journal Climatic Change last September, “Results indicate that floods will be more frequent and flood magnitudes greater” than they would be at just 1.5 degrees Celsius of warming.

The study was carried out as part of the HELIX project, which involves more than 50 scientists from 16 institutions in 13 countries who have spent the past four years examining the potential impacts of global temperatures rising an average of 1.5°C, 2°C, 4°C, and 6°C compared to pre-industrial levels.

According to HELIX researchers, global temperatures have already risen about 1°C, and at least another 0.5°C of warming is likely given the amount of greenhouse gases we’ve already pumped into Earth’s atmosphere. But we have yet to experience the full impacts of that warming, given that ice sheets and oceans will take decades to respond to rising temperatures.

By signing the Paris Climate Agreement, the world’s nations committed to keeping global temperature rise in the 21st century “well below 2 degrees Celsius” and, if possible, to limit the temperature increase to 1.5°C.

Meeting those targets will require a rapid draw down of greenhouse gas emissions. But even if we do manage to rapidly decarbonise the global economy, some impacts of climate change are probably still unavoidable, according to HELIX project leader and University of Exeter professor Richard Betts.

Some impacts “already locked in”

If we were to halt global warming “well below” 2°C, for instance, HELIX research suggests that flooding risks would indeed be abated – but that risk still doubles at 1.5°C of warming (it increases by 170% at 2°C). Also, sea levels would still rise by a half meter by the end of the century, which would have the biggest impact on small island states and low-lying countries – like Bangladesh, where HELIX researchers estimated 2.5 million people would be affected.

“Regarding the impacts that are already locked in, I think the most important finding is the potential impact of increases in both coastal and river flooding, especially in south and east Asia,” Betts told Mongabay.

“A sea level rise of up to 0.5 metres by 2100 may already be unavoidable even in a scenario of deep emissions cuts – we estimate that this could inundate 2,000 square kilometers in Bangladesh, which is 1.6% of the country and would affect 2.5 million people. Even if global warming is limited to 1.5°C, we estimate that the associated increased rainfall would cause river flooding affecting one to two million people in Bangladesh, over five million in India, and over 10 million in China.”

Betts added that all of these figures are for current levels of defences against flooding in those Asian countries, “underlining the need to consider improving such defences as an adaptation to climate change.”

Aggressive action to rein in global warming could still prevent its worst impacts, Betts notes. If emissions were to continue unabated and global temperature increases exceed 4°C, increased rainfall would further enhance the risk of floods by raising river levels, which, combined with sea level rise, could impact as many as 12 million people in Bangladesh, especially if a storm surge from a tropical cyclone compounded these effects.

Of course, the impacts would not be limited to South Asia. At 4°C of warming, most countries would see increased flood risks. The HELIX researchers found that countries representing 73% of the world’s population and 79% of global GDP would experience a five-fold increase in the risk of river floods and flood damage.

“A warmer atmosphere can hold more water, so rainfall would be more intense,” Betts said in a statement. “This would inevitably mean more flooding, and our research suggests the largest increase in flood risk would be in parts of America, Asia and Europe.”

Climate adaptation necessary

While a wetter global climate would lead to less drought in some parts of the world, droughts would become more common in other regions, such as parts of Africa and southern Europe. And all of these impacts of global warming would impact agricultural production, as well.

“Some places will do better and some will do worse,” Betts said. “For example, with warming of 4°C, some parts of Europe would have improved production of certain crops, while other crops would be harder to grow. In Britain, it would become harder to grow wheat but easier to grow maize.”

On the whole, Betts noted, food security would be at risk around the world, not just due to changing crop yields but also because of extreme weather events.

“It is clear that humanity has a huge challenge to deal with here,” Betts said. “The countries of the world have agreed to try to minimise global warming, and the debate has now moved on to exactly how to achieve this — but we will have to live with some changes that are already unavoidable.”

That means that the chief takeaway of HELIX’s research for policymakers is that, while the greatest risks from climate change can still be avoided by reducing global emissions, it’s too late, at this point, to avoid all impacts. Efforts to adapt to the new global climate will therefore be required.

But it’s also important that policymakers around the world understand that, even if we were to make deep and rapid emissions cuts, we would not see the difference those cuts made immediately.

“With some level of warming and sea level rise already in the pipeline no matter what we do, we won’t see a reduction in impacts or even a sudden levelling-off – impacts are projected to increase at the same rate in all scenarios for the next couple of decades or so, and after that they merely increase more slowly in the deep emissions cuts scenarios,” Betts told Mongabay.

“However, they continue to increase more rapidly in the high emissions scenario. So the point is, while we can make a difference to the longer-term outcomes in the second half of this century through reducing emissions, we can’t affect the near-term changes which are already locked in, so we need to adapt.”

This article first appeared on Mongabay.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

How healthcare players can leverage the technology revolution for better patient experience

Virtual consultations and data analytics are just some of the ways by which technology is changing the face of healthcare .

Shutterstock

Technology has been at the core of the transformation for many industry sectors in recent times. The healthcare industry is no exception, with digital adoption rapidly changing the way healthcare is delivered to patients.

Consider some of these technologies – a mobile hospital cart that checks on patients, a connected wheelchair that gives real time updates, embedded sensors that give alerts on any physiological irregularities and ‘robot-nurses’ that come with communication interfaces for video chatting. These may sound futuristic; but many of them are already being explored by the healthcare industry to improve efficiency and patient experience.

The how’s and why’s of digital adoption in the healthcare industry were the topics of discussion at the Hospital Leadership Summit hosted by Abbott. Industry leaders spoke about the ways in which hospitals can leverage digital technologies to improve performance and impact.

Dr. Robert Pearl, Executive Director and CEO of The Permanente Medical Group and Faculty at Stanford Business School spoke at length about the exact application of digital technologies in hospitals. He believes that two specific technologies will radically change medicine: (1) video and (2) data analytics. Each of these were discussed in detail at the summit.

Virtual healthcare services for better access

Dr. Pearl elaborated on how video technologies can revolutionise healthcare delivery. With camera phones that offer high quality video and audio capabilities becoming ubiquitous, patients can now take videos showing or describing their symptoms and WhatsApp or email them to a doctor. The doctor can then use the same technologies to remotely provide his diagnosis, when possible, and prescribe medications. This practice, called telemedicine, will reduce distance and time from the medical process since, in many instances, neither the patient nor the doctor will have to schedule visits and travel.

In the video below, Dr Pearl talks about how such technology can be used in healthcare for efficient processes.

Play

According to Dr. Pearl, his organization did 16 million in-person visits in Northern California and 14 million virtual visits last year. He believes that hospitals are treatment centers and not essential for all diagnosis. His vision is to increase the number of virtual visits so that in the future, patients can reduce their hospital visits. The below infographic details some of the major areas where telemedicine can have an impact.

India certainly has the potential, as well as the need, to be an early adopter and innovator in telemedicine. The shortage of doctors in rural areas, high patient volumes, rapidly increasing availability of high speed digital networks and growth in the availability of hand-held monitoring devices are all factors that will lead to the growth of telemedicine in India.

Major Indian players in telemedicine include the Narayana Hrudayalaya Hospitals who launched one of India’s earliest telemedicine programs and now have 800 telemedicine centers. The hospital also has an ECG network through which doctors in remote areas can access ECG readings by its experts. A PPP initiative by the hospital, the Karnataka government and ISRO also set up an experimental telemedicine network which connects coronary care units in selected districts with specialists in NH for expert opinion on the course of treatment. It was found to improve specialty care and reduce time and cost for patients in rural and semi urban areas.

Telemedicine is not without disadvantages. First, doctors and patients in remote areas need to be educated and trained to trust and use the technologies associated with it. Additionally, billing presents a challenge especially when insurance coverage also has to be considered. While the healthcare provider needs to have a robust and safe system in place, the patient also needs to have adequate knowledge of how billing and payments work. Telemedicine is also not useful when the diseases are extremely complex and require continuous care by the same practitioner. Besides, this mode of medical practice is subject to multiple laws i.e. those governing the medical profession, doctor patient relationship and information technology.

Nevertheless, it is an excellent way to address the deficit in healthcare access for a large part of the population in India.

Data analytics for pre-emptive care and more

The second aspect of the technology revolution that will significantly impact medicine, says Dr Pearl, is data analytics.

Data analytics is used in multiple ways in healthcare services – planning service delivery based on patient requirements, mapping performance against benchmarks, analysis of medical care cost, analyzing/predicting health conditions based on patient records, demographic data, etc.

Patient medical records is one area where data analytics is most commonly used. The shift to digital technology means that patient’s medical records are being transferred to a digital cloud platform. These EMRs (Electronic Medical Records) are expected to become a larger part of hospitals systems in the near future, according to research by Deloitte. With the help of Big Data and healthcare analytics, these records can be analyzed and ailments can be monitored, diagnosed, and even predicted. Since this data is available on the cloud, a patient’s medical history will be available to any doctor at the hospital at the click of a button.

At the HLS summit, Dr Pearl further discussed how his organization uses data analytics.

Play

The single Aadhar card number can potentially be used to link disparate medical records of a patient. Using this, healthcare providers can get instant access to a patient’s complete medical history, which will inform them of the necessary course of treatment. This is a realistic scenario once the data security and privacy laws around medical records, currently a work in progress, are solidified.

Other than providing background records for a patient, EMRs are also a valuable source of data. Healthcare analysts are already exploring different possibilities with EMRs, studying the data to identify patterns to help them across a range of situations, including improving hospital administration.

In this video, Dr Pearl shares more perspectives on the right usage of data for better results.

Play

Another example of using data was brought up at the summit by Prof. N K Ganguly, Former Director General of the Indian Council of Medical Research. He talked about the fully equipped outreach centers that were set up after the Bhopal Gas tragedy to ease the burden on the main hospital. The health authorities along with a private technology partner, created Smart Cards where all the patient information was stored. This helped save a lot of time and effort, says Prof. Ganguly.

Taking services to homes

Technology is also now being used to deliver in-home healthcare services. The technology here ranges from tele-monitoring devices that capture vital signs and basic health parameters of the home patient to wearable devices that alert for emergencies to bed sensors that capture sleep patterns, pulse, respiration and so on. Data from these devices is relayed to the service provider.

Abbott’s CardioMEMS is a good example of using technology to offer care remotely. It is a small wireless heart monitoring sensor that is implanted directly in the patient’s pulmonary artery through a non-surgical procedure. The device senses increase in the pressure of blood flowing through the artery and wirelessly notifies doctors for any irregularity. Many examples can be found of how the device has helped cardiac care patients seek timely intervention right from their homes. George Galanti for example had been hospitalised more than 70 times for heart failure. CardioMEMS helped him transition to a lifestyle where doctors could catch dangers signs in his heart pressure before he felt any discomfort and treat them in advance. This significantly reduced the number of hopitalisations he had to endure.

Other such embedded devices include self-monitoring headbands and inhalers with GPS trackers to track asthma attacks and accordingly offer pre-emptive care. Such technology tools help in the successful delivery of home healthcare services.

To best use these technologies, health care providers will have to develop a system to monitor the data from them 24x7.

So how does a hospital successfully make a transition to the digital age? A McKinsey report lays down some pointers for any organisation to successfully effect a digital transformation.

These were just some of the insights on healthcare management gleaned from the Hospital Leadership Summit hosted by Abbott. In over 150 countries, Abbott is working with hospitals and healthcare professionals to improve health outcomes and help people live fuller, healthier lives.

To read more content on best practices for hospital leaders, visit Abbott’s Bringing Health to Life portal here.

This article was produced on behalf of Abbott by the Scroll.in marketing team and not by the Scroll.in editorial staff.